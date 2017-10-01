



This was confirmed to newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday, by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the agency, Josiah Emerole.

According to him, “Sagiru pushed her sister-in-law, who is living with her, into a pot of boiling water over a minor disagreement in the house.



“The victim, who is identified as Hasiya Ibrahim, suffered high degree burns before some good Samaritans rescued and brought her to our headquarters in Abuja.”



Emerole said that the victim was under the custody of NAPTIP for medical attention.



He said that after the suspect was picked up, the agency launched further investigation; adding that the agency would decide the next line of action when investigations were concluded.

Part of NAPTIP’s mission is to prevent all forms of human degradation and exploitation through law enforcement agents thereby uplifting the vulnerable, especially women and children.

.

Source - A 24-year-old housewife, Basira Sagiru, has been arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for pushing her sister-in-law into a pot of boiling water.This was confirmed to newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday, by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the agency, Josiah Emerole.According to him, “Sagiru pushed her sister-in-law, who is living with her, into a pot of boiling water over a minor disagreement in the house.“The victim, who is identified as Hasiya Ibrahim, suffered high degree burns before some good Samaritans rescued and brought her to our headquarters in Abuja.”Emerole said that the victim was under the custody of NAPTIP for medical attention.He said that after the suspect was picked up, the agency launched further investigation; adding that the agency would decide the next line of action when investigations were concluded.Part of NAPTIP’s mission is to prevent all forms of human degradation and exploitation through law enforcement agents thereby uplifting the vulnerable, especially women and children.Source - http://www.nevermissout.us/2017/10/angry-housewife-arrested-for-pushing.html