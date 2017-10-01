₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by Elibrainz(m): 12:51am
A 24-year-old housewife, Basira Sagiru, has been arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for pushing her sister-in-law into a pot of boiling water.
This was confirmed to newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday, by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the agency, Josiah Emerole.
According to him, “Sagiru pushed her sister-in-law, who is living with her, into a pot of boiling water over a minor disagreement in the house.
“The victim, who is identified as Hasiya Ibrahim, suffered high degree burns before some good Samaritans rescued and brought her to our headquarters in Abuja.”
Emerole said that the victim was under the custody of NAPTIP for medical attention.
He said that after the suspect was picked up, the agency launched further investigation; adding that the agency would decide the next line of action when investigations were concluded.
Part of NAPTIP’s mission is to prevent all forms of human degradation and exploitation through law enforcement agents thereby uplifting the vulnerable, especially women and children.
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by consultancy(m): 1:08am
bridle ur tongue and control ur temper for the days are evil, they will not hear
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by DanielsParker: 5:54am
Things are happening
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by Bullhari007(m): 6:33am
buhari people and wickedness... TUFIAKWA
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:34am
Nemesis has finally catch up with her. Ndi ojo oh!
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by motun2017(f): 9:34am
not suprised! women are their own enemies
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by tgmservice: 9:34am
Believe any news from this site with caution
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by Oblongata: 9:34am
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by tstx(m): 9:35am
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by Mrkumareze: 9:35am
D girl don done or d water never boil wella?
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by tstx(m): 9:35am
How did this make FP even without a picture NL Moderators are now messing up OO
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by Atiku2019: 9:36am
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by joeaz58: 9:37am
wickedness at the highest level......
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by frankson1(m): 9:37am
How big is the pot that she has to fall inside?
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by nenergy(m): 9:38am
Olympic size pot?
|Re: Housewife Pushes Sister-in-law Into Pot Of Boiling Water In Abuja by cutefergiee(m): 9:39am
DIZZIS WICKEDNESS
