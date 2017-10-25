₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Denna Rossi Limited {D.R.L}, is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) who are into the production of a variety of healthy products, fruits and still soft drinks that are quality assured to the Nigeria market. We currently require the services of smarts and resourcesful individuals to fill the following positions below:
1.) Accountant
2.) Quality Controller
3.) Production Manager
4.) Labeller
5.) Filling Machine Operator
6.) Blower
7.) Warehouse Officer
8.) Shrink Wrapper Operator
Application Closing Date
25th October, 2017.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-denna-rossi-limited-fresh-job-recruitment/
