₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,781 members, 3,868,947 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola (2617 Views)
|Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by torin: 7:46am
@iGISTMORE
Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo was excited after meeting billionaire businessmen Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola. He posted the photo above on Instagram and wrote:
"May your new week be as beautiful and fruitful and this image"
http://www.gistmore.com/actor-femi-adebayo-meets-billionaire-businessmen-aliko-dangote-femi-otedola
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by biacan(f): 7:49am
Dangote ....... in case you any help just hit the queen up
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by kennygee(f): 7:55am
biacan:
Ayam not understanding.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by biacan(f): 7:58am
kennygee:you self I mean vacancy nah
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by kennygee(f): 8:01am
biacan:
I for say o.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by biacan(f): 8:02am
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by IamPatriotic(m): 8:06am
The two billionaires looked uninterested.
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Florblu(f): 8:45am
IamPatriotic:
Exactly!
Like cameraman do quick and lemme gerrarahia
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by nairavsdollars: 9:23am
He is a billionaire too in his right
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by looseweight: 9:23am
Good
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Dollabiz: 9:23am
Ok
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by motun2017(f): 9:23am
.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Haryourmikun(m): 9:26am
Ok
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by solid3(m): 9:26am
The baba wey arrange Otedola otumopo tell am say na only white cloth him must dey wear for public.
Yoruba people say "isale oro l'egbin"
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by ValidProfits: 9:26am
Get a professional website Design for your blog, business or organisation and pay after the design. Time limited offer! Check this out http://www.validprofits.com/affordable-website-design-in-nigeria/
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by gurunlocker: 9:27am
IamPatriotic:
SMH.... Hater is what you are.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Itzurboi(m): 9:27am
Land for sale, sorry this land is not for sale
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Lifestone(m): 9:28am
IamPatriotic:But Otedola had his hand round femi's waist ! How more would he be interested?
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by eezeribe(m): 9:29am
The real billionaires,not the over hyped touts from Ihiala and Warri we see everyday on nairaland....
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Mccullum: 9:30am
Good picture as everyone wishes to relate with rich and influential people because it might open ways for more fortunes.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by gratefulme4: 9:30am
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Pumpido75(m): 9:35am
This should be Ilorin during saraki daughter's wedding.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Zaikon(m): 9:35am
IamPatriotic:u sabi that understand pix
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by Webman007: 9:37am
For Business men and women out here in any sector ( Agriculture, Fashion, Event Management and Promotion, Entertainment and Sport ), watching this thread and you need website for your business, Then let Doers Technologies Build One For You.
Here At Doers Technologies, We build websites that are optimized for search engines and one that grows your business
Our recent works includes
rideonnigeria.com
haykinslimited.com
efficacyconstruction.com
wismekplanet.com
myhomematch.com.ng
landdeynaija.com
solamagicevents.com
Among others
.....THE WEBSITE WILL BE.....
*Hosted using a foreign host except if you specifically request it to be hosted locally.
* Built according to your specification and desires without sacrificing usability and accessibility principles.
* it will be optimized for search engine.
* The cost will cover unlimited pages for your site.
* You will also have many emails (yourname@yourdomain.com) as you want both for yourself and your workers
* We will be available to make changes to the site long after work completion.
-------__------------------------
To get started: Feel free and chat us up on WhatsApp, or please call
Godstime on:08095966698, 08077040583
Email:
info@doerstechnologies.com.ng
or
rutherford.ejimonu@doerstechnologies.com.ng
Better still visit us at
https://doerstechnologies.com.ng
Location is not a barrier, wherever you may be within and outside Nigeria, we will get your job done.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by uruba23: 9:38am
This guy is funny sha,Alhaji isn't smiling and you wan snap pix,just because Alhaji came for Oga Bukola Saraki daughters wedding.This Kwara pikin sabi fall hand sha.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by dfrost: 9:39am
eezeribe:
Ihiala!!!! Don't allow one air force guy come after you.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Meets Aliko Dangote And Femi Otedola by slan87(m): 9:40am
They met in Ilorin at saraki's daughter wedding, quote me wrong
(0) (Reply)
Bail May Be Revoked For Ex Transcorp Md In $100m Scam / Amber Rose Premieres First Single 'fame' Feat. Wiz Khalifa / Download Wizkid Support ,,blackberrypin Link
Viewing this topic: gbemoh, RedRiver(m), ahmodu4real(m), designfemi(m), eniigmar(m), Dlapezzi, Wallace2107, TundeHashim(m), Hermirhate, vioment, dapsin999(m), reajen(m), suolboy(m), fizzy94(m), 1wolex85, kingdoncome, walex25(m), denuga01, Smarttravels(f), bluaero(m), KingAspas(m), ifevictor, idrisseks, omooba969, rimotee(m), tmanuelle, Akeemj189(m), livinbygrace, delivryboy, yale001(f), Zicoman78, phillippiano(m), kunleee(m), hotboz, jovincyy10(m), uruba23, sleekymag(m), advowilson, kafibiz(m), inspiralcay, zerozeroseven(m), slan87(m), tjaywhyte(m), youngpojat6944(m), EMMAUGOH(m), fluffydec12, Abbe88, OLAADEX, sped1oro(m), BigBelleControl(m), sammie92, PissedOffWeed(m), zagadat1, Sword01, peeps4u, Deen112, codedearner(m), airmark(m), airforcee007, Ola5TP(m), incemay, saamebaba, naifizzy, bcashy, Legacyltd, opesky74, Dhee2, Lorhdany(m), bayulll011, proudlyND(m), Chicksslayer and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3