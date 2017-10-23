





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td3YuhEPxb4&feature=youtu.be



The first phone from Tecno to sport the trendy dual cameras. The Tecno Phantom 8 also boasts of other premium specs like the 6GB of RAM, 64GB of Internal storage, Helio P25 octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.6GHz a 20MP front-facing camera with dual flash and others.



Like I said in the video, the speculated price for the Phantom 8 is about N150,00 but I will update this once it is confirmed.



As always, let me know what you think about the Phantom 8



