|My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by MissTechy(f): 8:25am
Okay, I admit that the title was "in part" a click bait, but the Phantom 8 is here guys!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td3YuhEPxb4&feature=youtu.be
The first phone from Tecno to sport the trendy dual cameras. The Tecno Phantom 8 also boasts of other premium specs like the 6GB of RAM, 64GB of Internal storage, Helio P25 octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.6GHz a 20MP front-facing camera with dual flash and others.
Like I said in the video, the speculated price for the Phantom 8 is about N150,00 but I will update this once it is confirmed.
As always, let me know what you think about the Phantom 8 and don't forget to follow me on Instagram and the blog, it's at .
cc @lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by wahles(m): 8:32am
tc
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by kunlesufyan(m): 8:36am
#TeamSamsung
1 Like
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by AdultMaleNegro(m): 8:50am
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by Abdstrakt(m): 8:56am
The phone is a beauty
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by OCTAVO: 8:57am
Okay o. Tecno
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by OCTAVO: 8:57am
kunlesufyan:
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by toluwanimi07(m): 9:20am
MissTechy:we are waiting
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by Tbillz(m): 9:34am
Why is Tecno always releasing device like a "One minute man" Spark is on the roll? Spark plus follows and here again?
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by Guyman02: 9:40am
Letslive:
|Re: My Tecno Phantom 8 Unboxing — What's With The Fingerprint Magnet? by miano: 9:40am
Bravo
