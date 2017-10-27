Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price (3285 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Tecno Phantom 8 Key Specifications



Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 5.7 FHD Display



OS: Android 7.0



CPU: 2.6GHz Octa Core



Memory: 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM



Memory Card: Accepted SD up to 2TB



Camera: 12MP & 13MP AF dual rear cameras, 20mp front Camera with bright selfie



Battery: 3,500 mAh



Body: 159.95 x 79.5 x 7.9mm



Security: Fingerprint







I was shocked when I saw that the Tecno Phantom 8 comes with a 6GB RAM, that means that this device will be fast when it comes to running processes and also in loading applications, HD games and other high end documents.



Tecno Phantom 8 Price



The official price has not been announced yet but you do expect the Tecno Phantom 8 Price to be around N128,000 or $380 or 1399AED But I will do my possible best to update the prices of the device as time goes on when it becomes official.0



Read More : Tecno Mobile created the Successor to the Tecno Phantom 6 and Tecno Phantom 6 Plus which had a successful sales and review by users, Tecno really put a lot into the new tecno Phantom 8 device with the specifications which will make it stand out in the Nigerian mobile market currently. I know you want to know the Tecno Phantom 8 Specifications as soon as possible to get an idea of what I am talking about.Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 5.7 FHD DisplayOS: Android 7.0CPU: 2.6GHz Octa CoreMemory: 64GB ROM + 6GB RAMMemory Card: Accepted SD up to 2TBCamera: 12MP & 13MP AF dual rear cameras, 20mp front Camera with bright selfieBattery: 3,500 mAhBody: 159.95 x 79.5 x 7.9mmSecurity: FingerprintI was shocked when I saw that the Tecno Phantom 8 comes with a 6GB RAM, that means that this device will be fast when it comes to running processes and also in loading applications, HD games and other high end documents.The official price has not been announced yet but you do expect the Tecno Phantom 8 Price to be around N128,000 or $380 or 1399AED But I will do my possible best to update the prices of the device as time goes on when it becomes official.0Read More : https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-phantom-8-specifications-pictures-price/

Over hyped 7 Likes

Very nice phone with nice specs, the price is wow for a phone with such specs 1 Like

Lol... 128k for Tecno? Like seriously?? You can get Samsung galaxy C9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A9 pro for same price range. 13 Likes 1 Share

Design. Specs and the camera makes this phone a nice one.

Honestly, this phone has great specs but I'll pass. I'm still fixated on Xiaomi Redmi note 5. 2 Likes

Nice one

.

Space booked

Phantom 6 plus has a higher processor and battery than this. With 21 Mega pixel rear Sony camera

nice

Lol, same old China for 128k?

3,500 mAh is too low for the phone. 1 Like

What makes it special to cost that much??

Advanced Chinco

#TeamiPhone 3 Likes

OCTAVO:

Lol... 128k for Tecno? Like seriously?? You can get Samsung galaxy C9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A9 pro for same price range. What are the specs for those Samsung phones you mentioned? They have 64gb internal memory? 6gb ram too? Their processor speed is 2.4 ghz? They came with os7 as well? Or, just because they are Samsung phones?

I will be surprised if this tecno price is within that 128k mentioned by @op sef. What are the specs for those Samsung phones you mentioned? They have 64gb internal memory? 6gb ram too? Their processor speed is 2.4 ghz? They came with os7 as well? Or, just because they are Samsung phones?I will be surprised if this tecno price is within that 128k mentioned by @op sef.

oviejnr:

What makes it special to cost that much?? dual rear camera, 6gb ram, 64gb rom, fhd display and better mtk processor, it's ok for dat price dual rear camera, 6gb ram, 64gb rom, fhd display and better mtk processor, it's ok for dat price 1 Like

Just ripping african's people from their hard end money

maasoap:



What are the specs for those Samsung phones you mentioned? They have 64gb internal memory? 6gb ram too? Their processor speed is 2.4 ghz? They came with os7 as well? Or, just because they are Samsung phones?

I will be surprised if this tecno price is within that 128k mentioned by @op sef. Samsung galaxy A9 pro -



Samsung galaxy C9 Pro - Samsung galaxy A9 pro - https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a9_pro_ (2016)-7903.phpSamsung galaxy C9 Pro - https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_c9_pro-8347.php

The phone design looks 2015

TechyNigerian:

Tecno Mobile created the Successor to the Tecno Phantom 6 and Tecno Phantom 6 Plus which had a successful sales and review by users, Tecno really put a lot into the new tecno Phantom 8 device with the specifications which will make it stand out in the Nigerian mobile market currently. I know you want to know the Tecno Phantom 8 Specifications as soon as possible to get an idea of what I am talking about.



Tecno Phantom 8 Key Specifications



Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 5.7 FHD Display



OS: Android 7.0



CPU: 2.6GHz Octa Core



Memory: 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM



Memory Card: Accepted SD up to 2TB



Camera: 12MP & 13MP AF dual rear cameras, 20mp front Camera with bright selfie



Battery: 3,500 mAh



Body: 159.95 x 79.5 x 7.9mm



Security: Fingerprint







I was shocked when I saw that the Tecno Phantom 8 comes with a 6GB RAM, that means that this device will be fast when it comes to running processes and also in loading applications, HD games and other high end documents.



Tecno Phantom 8 Price



The official price has not been announced yet but you do expect the Tecno Phantom 8 Price to be around N128,000 or $380 or 1399AED But I will do my possible best to update the prices of the device as time goes on when it becomes official.0



Read More :https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-phantom-8-specifications-pictures-price/

1080p in a device that costs 120+k?



They couldn't have gone with at least FHD+?



Didn't they get the memo that it's all about resolution, thin bezels and AI nowadays?



And what the heck is the secondary camera for anyway? They say 10x zoom, which is digital, thus that isn't a telephoto lens.



Is it monochromatic? Or is it just there because that's the trend and does basically nothing to the postprocessing software?



Nothing differentiates this phone aside from the specs porn to appeal to specs addicts whose purchasing decision is predicated upon megapixels, RAM, and number of cores.



Yet again another overpriced piece of shiit from those chinese hustlers.



This shiit shouldn't cost a penny over 70k. 1080p in a device that costs 120+k?They couldn't have gone with at least FHD+?Didn't they get the memo that it's all about resolution, thin bezels and AI nowadays?And what the heck is the secondary camera for anyway? They say 10x zoom, which is digital, thus that isn't a telephoto lens.Is it monochromatic? Or is it just there because that's the trend and does basically nothing to the postprocessing software?Nothing differentiates this phone aside from the specs porn to appeal to specs addicts whose purchasing decision is predicated upon megapixels, RAM, and number of cores.Yet again another overpriced piece of shiit from those chinese hustlers.This shiit shouldn't cost a penny over 70k. 3 Likes

choi

Settingz321:

Over hyped normal normal

maasoap:



What are the specs for those Samsung phones you mentioned? They have 64gb internal memory? 6gb ram too? Their processor speed is 2.4 ghz? They came with os7 as well? Or, just because they are Samsung phones?

I will be surprised if this tecno price is within that 128k mentioned by @op sef. no matter the specs, u cnt compare a tecno to Samsung no matter the specs, u cnt compare a tecno to Samsung 1 Like

TechyNigerian:

Tecno Mobile created the Successor to the Tecno Phantom 6 and Tecno Phantom 6 Plus which had a successful sales and review by users, Tecno really put a lot into the new tecno Phantom 8 device with the specifications which will make it stand out in the Nigerian mobile market currently. I know you want to know the Tecno Phantom 8 Specifications as soon as possible to get an idea of what I am talking about.



Tecno Phantom 8 Key Specifications



Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 5.7 FHD Display



OS: Android 7.0



CPU: 2.6GHz Octa Core



Memory: 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM



Memory Card: Accepted SD up to 2TB



Camera: 12MP & 13MP AF dual rear cameras, 20mp front Camera with bright selfie



Battery: 3,500 mAh



Body: 159.95 x 79.5 x 7.9mm



Security: Fingerprint







I was shocked when I saw that the Tecno Phantom 8 comes with a 6GB RAM, that means that this device will be fast when it comes to running processes and also in loading applications, HD games and other high end documents.



Tecno Phantom 8 Price



The official price has not been announced yet but you do expect the Tecno Phantom 8 Price to be around N128,000 or $380 or 1399AED But I will do my possible best to update the prices of the device as time goes on when it becomes official.0



Read More :https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-phantom-8-specifications-pictures-price/

What are the LTE bands of the phone? What are the LTE bands of the phone?

Just curious to know And after buy it was will now happen put food on the tableJust curious to know

Abeg, the battery Is Too Small for such phone, check out my new signature via http://www.naijacover.com

OCTAVO:

Lol... 128k for Tecno? Like seriously?? You can get Samsung galaxy C9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A9 pro for same price range. my sister bought Samsung Galaxy C9 pro for 114k self last month my sister bought Samsung Galaxy C9 pro for 114k self last month

At the end of the day, you will discover the 6gb ram will be working like a 2 gig ram, the FHD screen will be displaying like a TFT screen with just glass cover and the 20mp selfie camera will be like an 8mp. So whats the huslte all about?