|Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by TechyNigerian: 11:07am On Oct 24
Tecno Mobile created the Successor to the Tecno Phantom 6 and Tecno Phantom 6 Plus which had a successful sales and review by users, Tecno really put a lot into the new tecno Phantom 8 device with the specifications which will make it stand out in the Nigerian mobile market currently. I know you want to know the Tecno Phantom 8 Specifications as soon as possible to get an idea of what I am talking about.
Tecno Phantom 8 Key Specifications
Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 5.7 FHD Display
OS: Android 7.0
CPU: 2.6GHz Octa Core
Memory: 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM
Memory Card: Accepted SD up to 2TB
Camera: 12MP & 13MP AF dual rear cameras, 20mp front Camera with bright selfie
Battery: 3,500 mAh
Body: 159.95 x 79.5 x 7.9mm
Security: Fingerprint
I was shocked when I saw that the Tecno Phantom 8 comes with a 6GB RAM, that means that this device will be fast when it comes to running processes and also in loading applications, HD games and other high end documents.
Tecno Phantom 8 Price
The official price has not been announced yet but you do expect the Tecno Phantom 8 Price to be around N128,000 or $380 or 1399AED But I will do my possible best to update the prices of the device as time goes on when it becomes official.0
Read More :https://www.specificationsnigeria.com/tecno-phantom-8-specifications-pictures-price/
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Settingz321(m): 11:09am On Oct 24
Over hyped
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by investigator007: 4:24pm On Oct 26
Very nice phone with nice specs, the price is wow for a phone with such specs
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by OCTAVO: 6:05pm On Oct 26
Lol... 128k for Tecno? Like seriously?? You can get Samsung galaxy C9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A9 pro for same price range.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by scarycuteface(m): 7:15am
Design. Specs and the camera makes this phone a nice one.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by XXLDICK(m): 7:26am
Honestly, this phone has great specs but I'll pass. I'm still fixated on Xiaomi Redmi note 5.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by IMASTEX: 7:26am
Nice one
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by VoltageDivida(m): 7:27am
.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Ibrahim9090: 7:27am
Space booked
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Gepheral: 7:27am
Phantom 6 plus has a higher processor and battery than this. With 21 Mega pixel rear Sony camera
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by saraki2019(m): 7:27am
nice
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Trendy247: 7:28am
Lol, same old China for 128k?
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Titto93(m): 7:28am
3,500 mAh is too low for the phone.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by oviejnr(m): 7:28am
What makes it special to cost that much??
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Yorubabhoy: 7:28am
Advanced Chinco
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by XVIER(m): 7:29am
#TeamiPhone
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by maasoap(m): 7:31am
OCTAVO:What are the specs for those Samsung phones you mentioned? They have 64gb internal memory? 6gb ram too? Their processor speed is 2.4 ghz? They came with os7 as well? Or, just because they are Samsung phones?
I will be surprised if this tecno price is within that 128k mentioned by @op sef.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by olaniyi0(m): 7:32am
oviejnr:dual rear camera, 6gb ram, 64gb rom, fhd display and better mtk processor, it's ok for dat price
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Tboy1419(m): 7:32am
Just ripping african's people from their hard end money
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by OCTAVO: 7:34am
maasoap:Samsung galaxy A9 pro - https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a9_pro_(2016)-7903.php
Samsung galaxy C9 Pro - https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_c9_pro-8347.php
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by martineverest(m): 7:34am
The phone design looks 2015
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by WaffenSS(m): 7:34am
TechyNigerian:
1080p in a device that costs 120+k?
They couldn't have gone with at least FHD+?
Didn't they get the memo that it's all about resolution, thin bezels and AI nowadays?
And what the heck is the secondary camera for anyway? They say 10x zoom, which is digital, thus that isn't a telephoto lens.
Is it monochromatic? Or is it just there because that's the trend and does basically nothing to the postprocessing software?
Nothing differentiates this phone aside from the specs porn to appeal to specs addicts whose purchasing decision is predicated upon megapixels, RAM, and number of cores.
Yet again another overpriced piece of shiit from those chinese hustlers.
This shiit shouldn't cost a penny over 70k.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by superfelix: 7:34am
choi
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Dantejnr(m): 7:35am
Settingz321:normal
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Adeyeye09(m): 7:35am
maasoap:no matter the specs, u cnt compare a tecno to Samsung
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by dich: 7:38am
TechyNigerian:
What are the LTE bands of the phone?
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Naijaboyz: 7:40am
And after buy it was will now happen put food on the table Just curious to know
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 7:41am
Abeg, the battery Is Too Small for such phone, check out my new signature via http://www.naijacover.com
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by kerr9(f): 7:42am
OCTAVO:my sister bought Samsung Galaxy C9 pro for 114k self last month
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Nedsnow(m): 7:43am
At the end of the day, you will discover the 6gb ram will be working like a 2 gig ram, the FHD screen will be displaying like a TFT screen with just glass cover and the 20mp selfie camera will be like an 8mp. So whats the huslte all about?
|Re: Tecno Phantom 8 Full Specifications And Price by Harrynight(m): 7:44am
.
