COURTSHIP DAYS AND MY HATRED FOR WOMEN BEATERS

During our courtship days I have always reiterated my stand on men that do beat their wife. I was of the opinion that they are not lesser than a beast.

She is very quiet, she hardly finishes her words, and she was full of smile that my grandma named her “smiling smiling girl”. My family members were thanking God for me because of her gentle nature. She doesn’t have friends, she goes to church regularly. I went for her because I have seen a lot of unhappy homes and by all means I wanted to avoid such situation. Before her, I had seen many girls that I love and they equally love me too. I leave them immediately I see a sign of anger in them. So, I told her that all I wanted in my life was happiness and I will make sure I keep the home together and going smoothly in as much that happens.

She has her trust issues which I thought they were necessary and not out of control (that was my greatest mistake), but aggressiveness and hatred ,I never had that thought a bit. She didn’t even look it.



MY FIRST SHOCKER

After the introduction, she was eager for the wedding despite the fact that I hardly got employed in a small firm barely a year. We fixed the date and arrangements were going.

3 days before the wedding , I told my wife to-be that one of my friends promised to bring event ;ushers for our wedding just to add glamour to the day, she didn’t allow me to finish when she started shouting on top of her voice and with this kind of never seen before aggressiveness. I never saw such red eyes before in 2 years of our courtship and over 6 years as friends. She said my friends and I were bringing oloshos to sleep with for bash eve which I never even plan to have. Her argument wasn’t a concern but I never see her reacted that way. I cried and I knew I was in for a big trouble.



THE REAL SHOW



Fast forward to after wedding. To my surprise, before any argument she would hit me, sometimes slap just less than 2 months in the marriage. I discovered she has the strength of 3 men. We are talking about a lady that never misses any church program as a youth and when we moved to our new area , she became more popular than myself in the church. This went on for a while coupled with terrible issues that I would be taken one after the other.



THE DAY OF LESSON

There was this afternoon that an argument ensue base on (what I will share latter) , she took out knife, I collected it from her, she brought out fork I collected it from her, she resulted to my belt and she started beating me with it ,I didn’t even struggle with her just like before. She took her shoe hitting it on my head ,I didn’t even move, I wasn’t even angry self. She bite me on my shoulder and thumb which nearly had that finger off if not for quick medical attention. At this point a question flashed through my mind, “would this be how my live would be going?”. This woman may even ask me to lay flat to receive some lashes if I didn’t make attempt to stop her. I concluded that I have to do something. Then without any iota of anger in me. I raised my hand up and gave her 2 thunderous slaps across her face. She opened her mouth for complete 5 minutes she couldn’t close it. I knew she would be thinking she has over stepped her boundary. She started shouting that I have killed her and all sorts. People that never had me speak in that street for good one year I stayed their plus close to a year she has spent with me were aghast. Since that day many things changed for the worse. Though she stopped hitting me after that, except sometimes when she would push me against the wall and i get some bruises.

I later travelled home and my siblings were asking me if my hands were tied to my back while a woman was inflicting all these injuries on my body. They saw both the fresh ones and the old bruises. It was a very big issue that families, church members had to intervene. I can tell you since that day things had never remain the same again. It was the beginning of trouble and unhappy home.



My question is this? If you were in my position what would you have done differently?





you can check the previous post here

Choi ! You married the Devil’s daughter herself , Just walk away ,Even all you said she has done you dare not hit a woman in the country I reside . Life is sometimes unfair 11 Likes

Cheiiiiiiii... If na me.... Oh my gosh... If na me... Hmmmm 7 Likes 1 Share

mama mia... here we g again! 1 Like 1 Share

.





Some people are really good in hiding their true characters. You got married to a devil in disguise I am speechlessSome people are really good in hiding their true characters. You got married to a devil in disguise 19 Likes 1 Share

lol!! akamu men! ... una go d carry church as factor... which woman no deh talk? ... me tell my babe oo! you no fit wayo me with all this pretending... I am not asking for perfection... but I can't stand a sick marriage... I am a true and a core advocate of divorce .... Dont follow sick rules... life gat no rules... Dont beat a woman... but Dont promise either... you Dont need to say a word... be real and stop acting sick... and lukewarm,,,, in the name of ... I want a happy family 24 Likes 5 Shares

dingbang:

Cheiiiiiiii... If na me.... Oh my gosh... If na me... Hmmmm lolz if na u na die b dat lolz if na u na die b dat 1 Like

Eleganza33:

lolz if na u na die b dat did I say anything... Abi na u wan kill am? did I say anything... Abi na u wan kill am? 1 Like

dingbang:

did I say anything... Abi na u wan kill am? ok naa if na u wat wil happen ok naa if na u wat wil happen 1 Like

Do not beat her. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sit her down and talk to her about the issue intensively and also go for series of counselling and finally pray about d issue fervently and i can assure u the problem will stop because there is nothing God cannot do.

I pray for God to give u the grace to hold and control urself completely.

It is well 6 Likes 2 Shares

Eleganza33:

ok naa if na u wat wil happen run away from the house... run away from the house...

dingbang:

run away from the house... hahaha odiegwu hahaha odiegwu

Eleganza33:

hahaha odiegwu

Nothing to argue about .. I read your first story last week. Its better you run before you do something you are going to regret later in life. That doesnt mean you shouldn't be responsible for your children upbring

wrongchoice:



During our courtship days I have always reiterated my stand on men that do beat their wife. I was of the opinion that they are not lesser than a beast.



when ppl say never hit your wife, they mean never become the aggressor. what is happening to to you is domestic violence and your wife is abusing you emotionally and physically. you need to leave that woman fast. she's poison! don't try to change her, don't blame yourself for anything, just, cut her loose!



EDIT: so I just read the old article you included in the link, i change my mind. with more insight to this:

OP, I dont mean this in an insensitive way, your wife has some deep issues and must have suffered some intense psychological trauma to cause her to feel a lot of bitterness and act out in sadism when angry, the knife, the fork, hitting you with a shoe on your head and not stopping when you didnt even react!! this last one is a huge red light, something is really wrong with your wife, she loves to inflict pain and if her personality is as contrast as u say, that everyone thinks she's this sweet girl, then whatever is wrong with her runs really deep, it's not normal at all to keep hitting a person with a shoe on the head when they're not fighting back, she wants to hurt you, she wants u to feel pain.



I'm honestly convinced your wife has suffered sexual assault at an early age that led to a break in psyche, she's mastered suppressing her feelings, her nice girl act is not an 'act', she's actually that nice. but when she's angry, all the bitterness buried beneath the surface emerges and she finally deals with all the buried emotion in its magnitude, it overwhelms her and she wants to act out to hit something or punch a wall etc. when she's alone and unhappy, even when she lived with her parents, u really dont want to see/imagine what your wife does to and says to herself, this anger she shows you, she's lived with it for a long time, she's been her own victim till now when she made u her victim. there is nothing she has done to you that she hasn't done to herself times hundred.



if you choose to for better for worse it, find a psychiatrist or psychologist and go with your wife for counselling, your wife, with or without you will never change till she finally begins to work on whatever buried bitterness she's had to live with for years. try to get help together as a family or get a divorce if u would rather not go through it. it's really that simple, your wife will live with whatever has happened for the rest of her life but how she manages the accompanying emotions, her anger and abandonment issues can all be taken care of with a good psychologist and emotional support on your part. educate yourself on the topic of sexual assault and learn the necessary sensitivity training and triggers. counselling will teach you all this.



no, i'm not thinking too far, your wife ticks a lot of boxes:

-extra charming cos of distorted/low self image and need to be accepted

-her over-religiousness is for closure that she needs and like u said her prayers are always for her god to attack ppl for her. even her relationship with god isnt healthy, it's a coping mechanism. the idea of a protector that will attack on her behalf.

-she talks from 12am to 4am alone when you're asleep, OP, your wife is full of a lot of buried emotion, she really wants to talk to someone about something.

-despite being a nice girl, before you married her, she had no friends

-she's very quiet, hardly finishes her words (withdrawn personality, mastered suppresion)



you should never have raised your hands to hit this woman, when she froze for 5 minutes, it's not that she was thinking she overstepped her boundaries, she was actually coming back to her senses, when your wife gets angry, she loses her mind and forgets who she's dealing with. even worse when the person who angered her is male, she reacts with more venom cos subconsciously he represents her aggressor and she wants to hurt him to make him feel pain. she probably has conversations with herself and imagines herself confronting her abuser and being able to hurt him back and make him regret his actions and cries alone cos it's only in her imagination that she can deal with him. when a man makes her defensive in her personal space, she attacks. till u actually hit her, u just represented something that she has bad blood with and now you've added yourself to the list of men that have ruined her.

she has stopped hitting u cos she has buried the incident of the slaps too but OP, the same place it's buried is the same place her demons she's battling are buried, she wont touch you but when her bitterness surfaces when she's alone, this time you're one of her enemies. the resentment is growing and when she sees u, she's filled with such bitterness she shoves u. if u do not intend to fix this marriage OP, walk away NOW. a lot of bitterness is brewing in this woman and if you add yourself to the list, we will read about u in the news the day this woman snaps. the same way u never saw her eyes so red the day she yelled, u will never believe she has it in her to go the extent she'll go, your wife will surprise you.



nigeria does not have a good support system for ppl who have had to deal with the trauma of sexual assault, society takes it lightly too but this is 2017, ppl should educate themselves on this, when we read here everyday '6 yr old girl raped in lagos by 43 yr old man', that girl is someone's future wife and she will NOT just be like everybody else, the scars of her trauma will show one way or another and she'll need extra sensitivity cos she's a "special" case. your wife is not a naturally aggressive person, that i can tell u and it's sad that another human being created this monster in her. OP, this is really not your battle, it's not you she wants to fight, you did not give her all the bitterness she's carrying, so let the slaps u gave her be the last, you wife is a very very bitter scorned woman whose hurt has taken years and years to germinate, the person who hurt her isnt dealing with it, u are. if u add to her bitterness and it gets too much, the person who created 99% of this mess will not be the scapegoat, again it will be u. i haven't dealt with sexual assault personally or with a family member but i have met closely with some of the victims and the effects of sexual assault are too underestimated. ppl should be killed for damaging another human like that.



if u do choose to save your marriage:

apologize profusely for hitting her and become super sweet, if u choose to undo this mess, u have to be ready, sensitive, patient, very educated about this issue and strong for the both of u. if u choose to walk this path, u will watch her fall apart and u have to be ready to help her reassemble.

don't let her hit you, hold her hands and keep holding it and talking to her till she calms down. your wife is actually a very sweet person, the person you knew her to be when u married her exists, just buried under layers of bitterness. i dont blame u at all for hitting her, there's nothing illogical in hitting someone who came at u with a knife, i can understand why u snapped but let it be the last time. your wife wants to talk to you, listen to her, she talks when you sleep, when you leave she follows you, it's annoying but it's her subconscious, she really wants to reach out. listen to your wife! make out time and let her rant, she will talk about so many things, no matter how messed up it sounds, keep listening. then talk back about whatever and if she interrupts and tries to talk, let her talk, just listen. u can stop the midnight talks by changing it to day time. stop sleeping in your sitting room, move back to your bed.



when you're ready to make the move, try pulling it out of her, on top of your new sweetness, be extra extra sweet to her for the whole week like her sh!t dont stink, on a friday(so if she spills, you'll both have the weekend to grieve), make sure she's in a nice awww darling mood and when you're holding her, just brush by a conversation u heard at the office that made u really sick "about a dude that assaulted some teenage girl and how mad it makes you that men like that are still walking around breathing and if they ever dared it with someone u care about, u'll deal with them and how no matter what she was wearing or where she was, no one has the right on another person's body without consent and the worst part is there are girls out there who have experienced this and told no one and the animal didnt get caught"

stay on the topic of sexual assault and follow body language, dont change the topic, be gentle, when she cracks, try to get her to talk, say what u have to "she can tell u anything, u wont judge, u love her from here to japan, if it affects her it affects you, u are both one and she can confide in u etc" when she talks, encourage her to keep talking, show that you're listening, console her all you can, cry with her even if u have to force the tears though i doubt you'll have to force them, make her see that whatever sunken place she's in, you've somehow gotten there too but dont cry more than her haba. tell her that both of u will go for counselling together, find a good therapist and go with her till she makes progress to go alone. make sure u find a therapist before u try to get her to talk about this and once she talks, the upcoming monday, begin therapy. and dont expect to work this out in 2 days, give yourself time like 4-6wks to build the emotional environment of trust and zero judgement to be able to access her when the time comes. note: she has to open up to you before you can go for therapy.



-u can expect her to go into depression for a while, she might need anti-depressants, sleeping pills too, she will be dealing with a lot of emotion once she finally lets someone in.

-NEVER EVER make a joke about her incident or say something mean to her about it... NEVER EVER!!! NEVER EVER!!! I MEAN IT OP.

-if u want to divorce her and not work through this, which is honestly the easy way out for you, then pls dont bring up anything i just told u here, dont taunt her over this, dont ask her about abuse or anything, just let the marriage end and pretend u didnt even read this. she will still live with herself so she has it heavy already.



i really do sympathize with you, u have found yourself in a very unfortunate position and no decision u make will be easy. sadly enough, i feel sorry for your wife too, she's really lived her hell and she's putting you through it. both of u dont deserve this. i also applaud you for all the grace you've shown, it's very hard to break the cycle of abuse, abused ppl mostly pass it on to others, maybe not in the form they received it but they leave their mark, so i can imagine how strong a person u were to endure all the emotional & physical abuse. and no, slapping her back was not abuse, u defended yourself full stop! dont feel sorry for yourself, just do what u have to do: stay & do the work to mend this if u can or leave if u cant.

u have to accept that your wife has issues that cause aggression when it flares. in time, u will also notice she's protective of children or animals or things she pictures as defenseless, it'll show in her mothering, not wanting your kid to go out, being too clingy to the child, convinced the big bad world is out to get her child, all that u will both work through in due time. once you can get your wife to show you the dark place she's in, it'll not be her safe place anymore, she can't hide there anymore, whatever comes to surface will be dealt with by both of you and u will finally live with the smiling smiling girl u married. good luck OP 101 Likes 11 Shares

anishoff:

Do not beat her. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sit her down and talk to her about the issue intensively and also go for series of counselling and finally pray about d issue fervently and i can assure u the problem will stop because there is nothing God cannot do.

I pray for God to give u the grace to hold and control urself completely.

It is well

At this point its not beating but self defense At this point its not beating but self defense 1 Like





There was this afternoon that an argument ensue base on (what I will share latter) , she took out knife, I collected it from her, she brought out fork I collected it from her, she resulted to my belt and she started beating me with it ,I didn’t even struggle with her just like before. She took her shoe hitting it on my head ,I didn’t even move

She did all this? I don't know why I find this funny. It's very funny that someone is courting death openly. Keep your male ego aside and scream domestic violence while running at your fastest speed. If I were you, I would have long escaped from that prison called marriage. This your own is currently a prison.She did all this? I don't know why I find this funny. It's very funny that someone is courting death openly. Keep your male ego aside and scream domestic violence while running at your fastest speed. 11 Likes 2 Shares

wrongchoice, you made a serious mistake. What you did was very dangerous and wrong. You shouldn't have endured her devilish ways and Jezebelism for that long! You should have no business putting up with such pain and psychological torture. She's a DEMON. She could have KILLED you . No sane person can condemn you for slapping that bitch. She deserved more than that. BUT, what if she had collapsed and died when you landed those slaps? It happens---because at such instances, there are many scenarios that could have played out and resulted in her demise. I understand the need to defend yourself, but if she actually passed away, that excuse might not be enough to exonerate you from being charged with murder, and bagging some tragic sentence like a degree from the University of Sorrow - your unfortunate marriage. That would mean, your demon tortured you, fvcked you up, and ruined your life .



You're a great man, and I admire your spirit. But if I were you, I would have subdued the animal, escaped her wicked intents by leaving the house....... FOR THE POLICE STATION! With evidence of her bestiality and brutality.



I would have gotten her arrested for assault and battery, as well as attempted murder, for arming herself with a knife. She would have been sent to jail, and I would have succeeded at taking her off the streets to save my fellow men the trouble of a future misfortune .



I sympathise with you, sir. 8 Likes

Op why can't you divorce her? Why isn't your family advising you to do so?



Leave her, it's long overdue, she is beating you, biting you, slapping you and you are just taking it why? Please leave, she'll soon kill you



And report her to the police, she needs to be arrested.



I've always said no to violence unless it's a case of self defense which yours clearly was, you shouldn't feel bad for slapping her, you were defending yourself



Your wife is terrible person, she pretended until she got married,

Sorry about your experience 3 Likes 1 Share

I remembered Graig David's song...



I'm walking away...from troubles in my life..I'm walking away..oh to find a better day..



If u can't stand the heat, stay away from the kitchen man.. As for her being gentle and "churchous" before your courtship,...Maybe u missed the signs..you were looking at her with the view of rose petal...



OP is a gentleman... I will like to be like u when I clock 70...I rule is don't beat me.oo..or I might triple it 1 Like

I can't believe you are asking us for advice!!!



"Please people, my aggressive wife beats me, might even kill me one day, what should I do?"



Duuuuude! Ruuuuuuun!!!!



Do you want to wait till she gets pregnant and you have to deal with her for the rest of your life?



Better divorce sharp sharp before we read about your story on Nairaland "Aggressive woman beats husband to death" 7 Likes 2 Shares

anishoff:

Do not beat her. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sit her down and talk to her about the issue intensively and also go for series of counselling and finally pray about d issue fervently and i can assure u the problem will stop because there is nothing God cannot do.

I pray for God to give u the grace to hold and control urself completely.

It is well

Why such advise? Did you not read about all the abuse he's enduring at the hands of the wife? This isn't one of the things they sit and talk about



The bolded is why atheists love insulting religion. It seems as though religion makes you lose your ability to think, Someone is damn crazy and instead of you to advise the op to run far away you say he should pray. Why such advise? Did you not read about all the abuse he's enduring at the hands of the wife? This isn't one of the things they sit and talk aboutThe bolded is why atheists love insulting religion. It seems as though religion makes you lose your ability to think, Someone is damn crazy and instead of you to advise the op to run far away you say he should pray. 7 Likes 1 Share





Only those who know what's up should talk when those who know what's up are talking



Don't judge a person if you've never been in their shoes. There could be a scorpion in one of the shoes, which you never knew nothing about All you saw was the reaction, not the cause of the reaction.



When I say that marriage is a scam, some folks keep arguing it.



#CommonSense HeheheheheheheheOnly those who know what's up should talk when those who know what's up are talkingDon't judge a person if you've never been in their shoes. There could be a scorpion in one of the shoes, which you never knew nothing aboutAll you saw was the reaction, not the cause of the reaction.When I say that marriage is a scam, some folks keep arguing it.#CommonSense 2 Likes

anishoff:

Do not beat her. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sit her down and talk to her about the issue intensively and also go for series of counselling and finally pray about d issue fervently and i can assure u the problem will stop because there is nothing God cannot do.

I pray for God to give u the grace to hold and control urself completely.

It is well This is my biggest problem with religion! It turns men to robots and dummies without balls.



Keep praying o. Just be praying for that angel to appear and tell her "Woman, seest thou not that thou hurteth Mr. Jombosco? I pray thee to refrain to avoid going to hell"



Hahahaha This is my biggest problem with religion! It turns men to robots and dummies without balls.Keep praying o. Just be praying for that angel to appear and tell her "Woman, seest thou not that thou hurteth Mr. Jombosco? I pray thee to refrain to avoid going to hell"Hahahaha 11 Likes 1 Share

God, plz deliver us from these category of women.

Move out of the house, and let her and your landlord know you're not renewing the rent.

Spend time alone to decide on your next step. If you see you have your peace as a separated man, please get a divorce as soon as is practicable.

Your new place shouldn't be known to others, except maybe a few family members who you trust not to inform others. Change your church, avoid hanging out where you normally do. If you can even change your job or even state of residence, do so.

When it's time for you to find love again, you will know 3 Likes 1 Share

Both married and unmarried people wey no anything about marriage dey advise up and down like they know better.



Bros a lot of these married men/women who are buried in nairaland hunting front page up and down, being in the romance section like it's their papa's land are not happy in their marriages. If they are, they wouldn't be landlords on nairaland.



To those unmarried fellows who do not even know how to manage girl/boy friend relationship are dishing out advices like they know better. Bros sift every advice you see here before applying cos whatever the consequences of your actions na only you go carry am, we no go dey here to help you.



The 2 Likes

Lalasticlala this is a serious issue that we need the elders to have a say

anishoff:

Do not beat her. Two wrongs don't make a right. Sit her down and talk to her about the issue intensively and also go for series of counselling and finally pray about d issue fervently and i can assure u the problem will stop because there is nothing God cannot do.

I pray for God to give u the grace to hold and control urself completely.

It is well

See quotes I'm getting for this my comment. Una well-done. No need replying u guys cos it's of no need. ONLY THE SPIRITUALLY MINDED ONES WILL BE ABLE TO CONNECT TO MY COMMENT. See quotes I'm getting for this my comment. Una well-done. No need replying u guys cos it's of no need. ONLY THE SPIRITUALLY MINDED ONES WILL BE ABLE TO CONNECT TO MY COMMENT. 1 Like

OMG! Oh my dearest God. Whew! Why is there so much venom on earth nitoriolorun! Abeg make Una park well jare! Hian...whew! If na to just maintain peace within oneself make marriage park well jare. Whew!



Please for the love of God, take a break from her before she finally breaks you. It is well. Whew!

if u dont have a child 2geda,oga just walk away becos once u die na to mourn for some month she go continue her life.D queit ones are d deadliest