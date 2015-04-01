₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,107 members, 3,870,262 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 08:48 PM

"Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari (17096 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 5:08pm
Your Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old, U.S Tells Buhari
thewhistler.ng

**Urges President to Nominate Dynamic, Energetic Diplomat


President Muhammadu Buhari’s 82-year-old Ambassadorial nominee to the United States may be rejected for not being a “dynamic and energetic person”, Matthew Page, a former U.S intelligence community expert, has said.

Recall that Sylvanus Nsofor’s nomination as Ambassador to the U.S had sparked controversy when President Buhari sent his name to the Nigerian Senate.

The Senate had rejected Nsofor’s nomination after a report by the Department of State Service (DSS) advised that the ambassadorial nominee “will not be able to perform the duty of an officer due to his advanced age.”

Regardless, the Presidency sent the 82-year-old’s name back to upper legislative chamber for reconsideration, after which he was confirmed on June 7 for the job.

But Page, in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show, said the United States is uncomfortable with posting Nsofor to resume at its Washington DC office.

“This chap made headlines when he was nominated as an ambassador by Buhari. He is a very well respected Nigerian but his disadvantage is that he is 82-year-old,” Page said.

“What I am hearing is that the US government is very uneasy about agreeing to have this ambassador posted to Washington because that is an extremely arduous drop.

“You have a growing schedule and its one of Nigeria’s largest overseas embassies to manage. This is something that needs a very dynamic and energetic person with an enormous constitution.

“So, there is uneasiness but there is also the desire to respect when a country sends you an ambassador. You can’t just say no, send me another one.

“The Nigerian government may sort of reconsider and realise that that person may not be best suited and that there are obviously a lot of talented Nigerian diplomats.

“So I don’t think there is a shortage for choice. PMB for whatever reason in his mind just wants this particular guy for this particular post and it’s probably not the best fit.”

The intelligence expert further spoke on whether President Donald Trump will be actively involved in Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election as seen with the Barack Obama government in 2015.

Page said, “I think trump is disinterested in most things but especially Africa and it may not be a bad thing sometime.

“I think he views Africa as a place for his country club to go off and do business deals and get rich and I think that has echoes of colonialism.

“We all know that Trump is a white nationalist prefundamentaly racist person and the people around him are as well.

“Those individuals at the top don’t really care what’s happening in Nigeria or in Africa. But I think you will see some of the usual contribution from Americans and other international partners about the importance of voting and a good process.

“But I don’t think by any means will you see any sort of favouring one particular candidate over another because they go through great pains to avoid that even though the perception is not always the case from the Nigerian side,” he said.


https://thewhistler.ng/amp/story/ambassadorial-nominee-old-u-s-tells-buhari/

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 5:08pm
Ok
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Homeboiy(m): 5:10pm
Chinese eee shocked

1 Like

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by IFNOTGOD(m): 5:10pm
anoda mess

56 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 5:12pm
Mr. Cowardly source keep it up

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by madridguy(m): 5:14pm
Noted. Sai Baba ayam available sir tongue
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by SalamRushdie: 5:36pm
Buharis poor decisions are alll glaring for us to see ...Sending an 82 year old man to the US shows that Buhari has no clear vision he intends to reap from the US NIGERIA relationship ..

89 Likes 7 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Daviddson(m): 6:32pm
You just can't beat America's pride and standard setting. They are the only country that tells you the kind of person you can post as an ambassador to their country. During Jonathan's tenure, they did same. Chai

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Keneking: 6:58pm
But where is lalasticlala sef now
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by obonujoker(m): 7:04pm
Mhen this Buhari ehn....

7 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 7:05pm
Nigerians made a man who is older than Mugabe President....what were you guys expecting?

Where are the youths? Are you people sure we can wait till 2019? Me, I can't wait o. Buhari should be chased out of that place o. This man does not know what he is doing o.

Old old fools everywhere...
Atiku is coming out now...Probably by 2023, a babaginda or a gowon would declare to run..
Tufiakwa!!

48 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by nairavsdollars: 7:09pm
Is Buhari himself not too old to govern Nigeria? He also appointed 85 year old Olabiyi Durojaiye as NCC chairman

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by gunuvi(m): 7:25pm
I give up patapata. shame

4 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by AccessME(m): 7:26pm
No b Buhari?
mtchewwwwwww
As if say he go hear
dead among the living Nigeria President
Worst President and a Shame not only to Nigeria, Nigerians and Africa but to the entire world...

3 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by doctorkush(m): 7:26pm
cheesy who cares, we youths aren't complaining and besides we aren't ready yet. we still busy on social media and learning the new trend on sex styles. so USA please mind your business and leave our ambassador to die in position. we will put another grave contestant.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by AntiWailer: 7:26pm
N.a. wa for this man self.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by jerryunit48: 7:26pm
He will never get it

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by emeijeh(m): 7:27pm
Chai see finishing.
USA 10-0 NIG

18 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Teewhy2: 7:27pm
cool
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by chinoxstock: 7:27pm
This must be corruption fighting back- sarrki.

What a shame!!

Buhari you no see sarrki before you go appoint old papa? Appoint one or two zombies na..

6 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Pavore9: 7:27pm
Government of the aged!

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by QueenOfNepal: 7:28pm
Buhari will appoint his ancestor one day.




Let's vote Atiku in 2019 for a pragmatic approach to governance

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by lonelydora(m): 7:28pm
I give up on Buhari

2 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by olatade(m): 7:28pm
nairavsdollars:
Is Buhari himself not too old to govern Nigeria? He also appointed 85 year old Olabiyi Durojaiye as NCC chairman




is trump not to old to govern America?

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by crestedaguiyi: 7:28pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by ourchoice(m): 7:28pm
This is why we need a Youth movement in Nigeria so youths can take over government from the current old politicians ruining our nation.

Even US has now recognized the need for Nigeria to elect young leaders.

Join Nigerian Youth Revolution Party (NYRP) now.

See details here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp

1 Like

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:28pm
What? But the headline is misleading na. Thought it was Trump who rejected him.

Anyway, as the north is far from the South, so are Buhari's actions from reality.

4 Likes

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by dust144(m): 7:29pm
Even the pres is three old.

1 Like

Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Odianose13(m): 7:29pm
haha........ 82 years no good? At least he can always have a nice sleep at meetings and carry out tasks from home. Thats still being active.... Him body still dey work.
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by candlewax: 7:29pm
hahahahaha

Augustap
Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by nerodenero: 7:29pm
Rejected home and abroadgrincheesy. Sorry Mr. Nsoforgrin.

You can only attract your kind. Buhari can only see old peoplecheesycheesy. He has no faith in young people and yet youth made him President!!!

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Youths Chase Ondo-Monarch Out Of Palace!!! / Army To Sponsor Education Of Dead Soldiers' Children (Photos) / Court Grants Gbagyi Villa Community In Kaduna Restraining Order(pics)

Viewing this topic: chamber2(m), amSTARboy, fancifulasuquo(m), Nwaoma198(f), gleaf, conquerorb, omeiza49ja, GodblessNig247(m), LoveJesus87(m), Hiteerich, Abfinest007(m), Ekpesi, konoplyanka, illuminaty(m), franashi(f), paragon01, richiex(m), Calmpoacher, teniboss(m), donfash(m), abilitycoker(m), kurungu92, okeybest19(m), Dreamstech2000, deept(m), bobothem(m), romi, whizzler, skipper123, fyna, abdulrazat(m), mdoub, CoolChinex07, Goodyness(f), rexbuton, Spanset(m), tosine01, Smoothie01(f), Yomidee(m), princedmiayer(m), Godwritten, mexxyaaron(m), Thobeelawba, Bobolanko(m), brightmexy(m), jantavanta(m), Spidermon, aikhimself, Catastrophe, omuo1(m), Kaplus, ladyF(f), pizzalord, engrmobs(m), Ggee(m), imstrong1, Mimi06(f), EMANY01(m), uniknet, slimfairboy(m), gateleo(m), HerXLNC(f), seunowa(f), leadword(m), dclinton01(m), Statsocial, MegMich(m), Esmith12(m), abolyem, chappymyk, Israeljones(m), ddcoments(m), gentleman100(m), yhormite, CECEOO, abenelo, viqtor(m), adaifx, slimiyke(m), Tommybrainz, menaxe, toseen7, olasanmi92, Iseoluwani, festusbiz(m), CutenaijaMedia(m), napoleon77(m), wizygreat2000, jennybright(f), ahmodu4real(m), tiredface, Enosa1(m), jimmynick, enny09, classicB(f), maskid(m), amicdan(m), jtchukwu and 178 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.