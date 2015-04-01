₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 5:08pm
Your Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old, U.S Tells Buhari
https://thewhistler.ng/amp/story/ambassadorial-nominee-old-u-s-tells-buhari/
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by lightblazingnow(m): 5:08pm
Ok
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Homeboiy(m): 5:10pm
Chinese eee
1 Like
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by IFNOTGOD(m): 5:10pm
anoda mess
56 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 5:12pm
Mr. Cowardly source keep it up
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by madridguy(m): 5:14pm
Noted. Sai Baba ayam available sir
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by SalamRushdie: 5:36pm
Buharis poor decisions are alll glaring for us to see ...Sending an 82 year old man to the US shows that Buhari has no clear vision he intends to reap from the US NIGERIA relationship ..
89 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Daviddson(m): 6:32pm
You just can't beat America's pride and standard setting. They are the only country that tells you the kind of person you can post as an ambassador to their country. During Jonathan's tenure, they did same. Chai
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Keneking: 6:58pm
But where is lalasticlala sef now
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by obonujoker(m): 7:04pm
Mhen this Buhari ehn....
7 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 7:05pm
Nigerians made a man who is older than Mugabe President....what were you guys expecting?
Where are the youths? Are you people sure we can wait till 2019? Me, I can't wait o. Buhari should be chased out of that place o. This man does not know what he is doing o.
Old old fools everywhere...
Atiku is coming out now...Probably by 2023, a babaginda or a gowon would declare to run..
Tufiakwa!!
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by nairavsdollars: 7:09pm
Is Buhari himself not too old to govern Nigeria? He also appointed 85 year old Olabiyi Durojaiye as NCC chairman
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by gunuvi(m): 7:25pm
I give up patapata. shame
4 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by AccessME(m): 7:26pm
No b Buhari?
mtchewwwwwww
As if say he go hear
dead among the living Nigeria President
Worst President and a Shame not only to Nigeria, Nigerians and Africa but to the entire world...
3 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by doctorkush(m): 7:26pm
who cares, we youths aren't complaining and besides we aren't ready yet. we still busy on social media and learning the new trend on sex styles. so USA please mind your business and leave our ambassador to die in position. we will put another grave contestant.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by AntiWailer: 7:26pm
N.a. wa for this man self.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by jerryunit48: 7:26pm
He will never get it
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by emeijeh(m): 7:27pm
Chai see finishing.
USA 10-0 NIG
18 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Teewhy2: 7:27pm
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by chinoxstock: 7:27pm
This must be corruption fighting back- sarrki.
What a shame!!
Buhari you no see sarrki before you go appoint old papa? Appoint one or two zombies na..
6 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Pavore9: 7:27pm
Government of the aged!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by QueenOfNepal: 7:28pm
Buhari will appoint his ancestor one day.
Let's vote Atiku in 2019 for a pragmatic approach to governance
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by lonelydora(m): 7:28pm
I give up on Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by olatade(m): 7:28pm
nairavsdollars:
is trump not to old to govern America?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by crestedaguiyi: 7:28pm
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by ourchoice(m): 7:28pm
This is why we need a Youth movement in Nigeria so youths can take over government from the current old politicians ruining our nation.
Even US has now recognized the need for Nigeria to elect young leaders.
Join Nigerian Youth Revolution Party (NYRP) now.
See details here>>>http://www.nairaland.com/4131364/nigerian-youth-revolution-party-nyrp
1 Like
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:28pm
What? But the headline is misleading na. Thought it was Trump who rejected him.
Anyway, as the north is far from the South, so are Buhari's actions from reality.
4 Likes
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by dust144(m): 7:29pm
Even the pres is three old.
1 Like
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by Odianose13(m): 7:29pm
haha........ 82 years no good? At least he can always have a nice sleep at meetings and carry out tasks from home. Thats still being active.... Him body still dey work.
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by candlewax: 7:29pm
hahahahaha
Augustap
|Re: "Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassadorial Nominee Too Old" U.S Tells Buhari by nerodenero: 7:29pm
Rejected home and abroad. Sorry Mr. Nsofor.
You can only attract your kind. Buhari can only see old people. He has no faith in young people and yet youth made him President!!!
3 Likes
