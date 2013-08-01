₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by JaneMafrodite(f): 6:24pm
A one time Jigawa State Governor and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Sule Lamido has declared intention to run for the presidency in the 2019 Presidential election under the Platform of the Party.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Young03(m): 6:25pm
who first dey hol am
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Coloradvantage(m): 6:27pm
see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy!
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by JaneMafrodite(f): 6:28pm
Young03:
Leave d abok,i He be lyk say him never rear cow and rape small pikin finish.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Hofbrauhaus: 6:28pm
Anybody can declare to run for presidency..Even a sarrki or two can declare to run...
If a Buhari as useless as he is can become the president, why not??
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by JaneMafrodite(f): 6:29pm
Coloradvantage:
my broda say 'No' to old recycled leaders, Thanks.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Hofbrauhaus: 6:29pm
Coloradvantage:
Why do you want atiku?
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by JaneMafrodite(f): 6:30pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Lol.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by OGACLO(m): 6:37pm
Who cares?
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:38pm
Coloradvantage:
Believe me when I tell you
This guy is better than Atiku
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Coloradvantage(m): 6:40pm
Hofbrauhaus:atiku have proven to be a builder, with foresight ... vision and class. he built most of his brand before assuming the office if the vc ... that shows foresight! ... I can't say when this business started making returns though!
we all have heard a lot of stories about him... corruption cases! none have been proven... obj just hate his ambition and quest... but someone been ambitious is not really bad! he just Dont want to lick objs ass like most politicians do! and we know obj very well.... he loves to be at the center of every thing!
atiku have employed a lot of people... even more than dangote. go find out!
factories schools... farms etc! he is creative... he is modern classy and ambitious!
for me this is the type of person Nigeria wants
and lastly... we have tried alot of messiahs before! if atiku is a thieve as obj ... portray him to be! let's try something new by voting in a thief ... that have employed many Nigerians... a thief with class... a thief with foresight a thief with vision. atiku is is not old in the head.., he is very much unlike manynof his northern brothers... ! above all atiku is not a religious fanatic! and ethnic bigot! go to his university and see things for your self.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:49pm
JaneMafrodite:Exactly....
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Coloradvantage(m): 6:49pm
ZombiePUNISHER:no bro... far from the truth... how many people have sule lamido employed? how many industries schools farm has he? let's talk of people that have done something feasible... it is more than body language or popularity! we should bring in and compare peoples ingenuity, creativity and vision into play! we should not toe the old way of voting in someone because he lives in an average home and have nothing to show apart from being a retired military officer... body language... and having the good of the nation at heart won't do or solve a thing!
we need pragmatic leaders that have done something... built something! not I will... people... some one that have... done that before.., in his or her personal life! atiku is just one of such people ....
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by EazyMoh(m): 6:55pm
Coloradvantage:If I were Atiku I will just find you, give you N10m and beg you never to campaign for me again!
Aside the blatant lies (Like employing more than Dangote) You just said Let's try A THIEF!!?
On Topic, I believe Lamido can make a difference. Am from Jigawa so I know what am saying.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by JaneMafrodite(f): 6:55pm
Coloradvantage:
this one is already campaigning for Atiku already.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Hofbrauhaus: 6:56pm
Coloradvantage:
Atiku has a house in America that he has not been to for over 12years...tell him to go to America and I would believe he is not corrupt.
Atiku is old oga, he is over 70 years. He is old.
I've nothing against Atiku, I don't know him personally but are you guys not tired of all these recycled piece of shiits? 33years ago a Buhari was head of state..8-9years ago, Atiku was in asorock..Are you people not tired? How can you people keep repeating the same thing and expect a different result? What is wrong with you people? Ontop how much?
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by LordIsaac(m): 7:21pm
Coloradvantage:A greater thief than Atiku has not ɓeen ɓorn!
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by praxisnetworks: 7:39pm
Coloradvantage:Just market your Atiku. You don't know Lamido.
JGKOPAS will tell you more... He's a visionary...a hotbreed politician...
Please don't quote me.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by abdullahibappah: 7:53pm
2019 project
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Atiku2019: 7:57pm
Coloradvantage:
We All Stand With Atiku
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Coloradvantage(m): 8:35pm
Hofbrauhaus:hehehehe! bros calm down.... no body paid me a dime, and I am not a politician .. a citizen that is just sharing his views... we might not always go the same way with our choices.., but at the end of the day... we all wish Nigeria well! personally I do wish Nigeria well... if we have a credible young person out there... no doubt! I will support.. not just for the youth factor... though! someone with proven record! or with signs of delivering! for now... elrufai or atiku! I will vote! I have my reasons! I am sorry! it is my choice!
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Adaumunocha(f): 9:18pm
Who will vote Sule
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Adaumunocha(f): 9:20pm
Coloradvantage:We have Donald Duke! He's of sound mind, a visionary! We are tired of recycled pols abeg
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by modelmike7(m): 9:20pm
All these jokers won't stop being funny and st*pid!!
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Boyooosa(m): 9:20pm
Primary school things
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by dessz(m): 9:20pm
PDP is better than apc
they are useless but they still do a lil development. while apc is just good for nothing.
though they are both useless.apga for 2019
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Evergreen4(m): 9:20pm
Same old criminals
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by modelmike7(m): 9:20pm
Adaumunocha:Prolly, his other Sules
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by enemyofprogress: 9:21pm
Buhari is in trouble
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by cashlurd(m): 9:21pm
The race just began.......
Fashola's first official opponent under the PDP
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by modelmike7(m): 9:21pm
dessz:99% of them are rogues and criminals.
I support individuals, not parties!
Bunch of thieves are they all.
|Re: Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP by Swagahyk(m): 9:21pm
Nigerian youths let's join hands and rewrite our 'Current Affairs' please. We can't be having same people there for ages. Election is fast approaching, let's choose and vote wisely
