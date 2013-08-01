Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP (14580 Views)

A one time Jigawa State Governor and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Sule Lamido has declared intention to run for the presidency in the 2019 Presidential election under the Platform of the Party.



This was contained in a letter he personally wrote to the members of the Party, a copy which was obtained in Abuja on Monday.

‎Lamido would be the second contestant to show interest in the office, the first being the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Peter Ayodele Fayose, though the office was zoned to the North by the Party.

Lamido’s letter reads: “Today, 57 years after the independence of our dear country, can we in all sincerity claim to have achieved the dream of our founding fathers?



“Where did we fail and from where did we begin to fail? Nigeria with its natural endowment and human capacity cannot be forgiven for being otherwise.

“We cannot even demonstrate our ability and capacity to meet domestic, regional and global challenges which currently seems to overwhelm us.



“The PDP will and must lead the nation back into a bright, progressive, and innovative future.

“To the world, Nigeria must demonstrate our confidence, tenacity in our ability and capability to address our domestic regional and global challenges that confront us.



“It is against this background that I offer myself to vie for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 if my party finds me worthy to fly its flag.

“I am no means claiming to be the only capable material, any PDP member, given the trust and support can fly our flag, and I expect many more aspirants will express the desire to run.



“My hope and prayer is that at the end of all the process which I hope will be open, fair transparent and credible is to give Nigeria in 2019 candidate who will lead the party and Nigeria.



“This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019, it will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution.”

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC), Meeting of the Party holds today in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to consider and approved the proposed amendment to its constitution and as well fixed a dated for its Elective National Convention for the election of its National Officers.



While the members Board of Trustee, BOT ‎of the Party were attending a crucial meeting ahead of today’s NEC meeting as the Press time behind closed doors, most of the NEC members have stormed Abuja for the meeting.

When Tribune Online visited the National Secretariat of the Party yesterday, the building popularly known as “WADATA PLAZA” was dotted with various banners and posters of aspirants for the Elective National Convention.

see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy! 11 Likes

Anybody can declare to run for presidency..Even a sarrki or two can declare to run...



If a Buhari as useless as he is can become the president, why not?? 23 Likes 1 Share

see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy!



my broda say 'No' to old recycled leaders, Thanks. my broda say 'No' to old recycled leaders, Thanks. 20 Likes 3 Shares

see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy!

Why do you want atiku? Why do you want atiku? 6 Likes

Anybody can declare to run for presidency..Even a sarrki or two can declare to run...



If a Buhari as useless as he is can become the president, why not??





Lol. Lol. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Who cares? 1 Like

see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy!

Believe me when I tell you

This guy is better than Atiku Believe me when I tell youThis guy is better than Atiku 31 Likes 3 Shares

Why do you want atiku? atiku have proven to be a builder, with foresight ... vision and class. he built most of his brand before assuming the office if the vc ... that shows foresight! ... I can't say when this business started making returns though!



we all have heard a lot of stories about him... corruption cases! none have been proven... obj just hate his ambition and quest... but someone been ambitious is not really bad! he just Dont want to lick objs ass like most politicians do! and we know obj very well.... he loves to be at the center of every thing!



atiku have employed a lot of people... even more than dangote. go find out!



factories schools... farms etc! he is creative... he is modern classy and ambitious!

for me this is the type of person Nigeria wants



and lastly... we have tried alot of messiahs before! if atiku is a thieve as obj ... portray him to be! let's try something new by voting in a thief ... that have employed many Nigerians... a thief with class... a thief with foresight a thief with vision. atiku is is not old in the head.., he is very much unlike manynof his northern brothers... ! above all atiku is not a religious fanatic! and ethnic bigot! go to his university and see things for your self. atiku have proven to be a builder, with foresight ... vision and class. he built most of his brand before assuming the office if the vc ... that shows foresight! ... I can't say when this business started making returns though!we all have heard a lot of stories about him... corruption cases! none have been proven... obj just hate his ambition and quest... but someone been ambitious is not really bad! he just Dont want to lick objs ass like most politicians do! and we know obj very well.... he loves to be at the center of every thing!atiku have employed a lot of people... even more than dangote. go find out!factories schools... farms etc! he is creative... he is modern classy and ambitious!for me this is the type of person Nigeria wantsand lastly... we have tried alot of messiahs before! if atiku is a thieve as obj ... portray him to be! let's try something new by voting in a thief ... that have employed many Nigerians... a thief with class... a thief with foresight a thief with vision. atiku is is not old in the head.., he is very much unlike manynof his northern brothers... ! above all atiku is not a religious fanatic! and ethnic bigot! go to his university and see things for your self. 20 Likes 4 Shares

my broda say 'No' to old recycled leaders, Thanks. Exactly.... Exactly.... 5 Likes

ZombiePUNISHER:





Believe me when I tell you

This guy is better than Atiku no bro... far from the truth... how many people have sule lamido employed? how many industries schools farm has he? let's talk of people that have done something feasible... it is more than body language or popularity! we should bring in and compare peoples ingenuity, creativity and vision into play! we should not toe the old way of voting in someone because he lives in an average home and have nothing to show apart from being a retired military officer... body language... and having the good of the nation at heart won't do or solve a thing!

we need pragmatic leaders that have done something... built something! not I will... people... some one that have... done that before.., in his or her personal life! atiku is just one of such people .... no bro... far from the truth... how many people have sule lamido employed? how many industries schools farm has he? let's talk of people that have done something feasible... it is more than body language or popularity! we should bring in and compare peoples ingenuity, creativity and vision into play! we should not toe the old way of voting in someone because he lives in an average home and have nothing to show apart from being a retired military officer... body language... and having the good of the nation at heart won't do or solve a thing!we need pragmatic leaders that have done something... built something! not I will... people... some one that have... done that before.., in his or her personal life! atiku is just one of such people .... 9 Likes 2 Shares

atiku have proven to be a builder, with foresight ... vision and class. he built most of his brand before assuming the office if the vc ... that shows foresight! ... I can't say when this business started making returns though!



we all have heard a lot of stories about him... corruption cases! none have been proven... obj just hate his ambition and quest... but someone been ambitious is not really bad! he just Dont want to lick objs ass like most politicians do! and we know obj very well.... he loves to be at the center of every thing!



atiku have employed a lot of people... even more than dangote. go find out!



factories schools... farms etc! he is creative... he is modern classy and ambitious!

for me this is the type of person Nigeria wants



and lastly... we have tried alot of messiahs before! if atiku is a thieve as obj ... portray him to be! let's try something new by voting in a thief ... that have employed many Nigerians... a thief with class... a thief with foresight a thief with vision. atiku is is not old in the head.., he is very much unlike manynof his northern brothers... ! above all atiku is not a religious fanatic! and ethnic bigot! go to his university and see things for your self. If I were Atiku I will just find you, give you N10m and beg you never to campaign for me again!

Aside the blatant lies (Like employing more than Dangote) You just said Let's try A THIEF!! ?

On Topic, I believe Lamido can make a difference. Am from Jigawa so I know what am saying. If I were Atiku I will just find you, give you N10m and beg you never to campaign for me again!Aside the blatant lies (Like employing more than Dangote) You just said Let's try A THIEF!!On Topic, I believe Lamido can make a difference. Am from Jigawa so I know what am saying. 23 Likes 4 Shares

atiku have proven to be a builder, with foresight ... vision and class. he built most of his brand before assuming the office if the vc ... that shows foresight! ... I can't say when this business started making returns though!



we all have heard a lot of stories about him... corruption cases! none have been proven... obj just hate his ambition and quest... but someone been ambitious is not really bad! he just Dont want to lick objs ass like most politicians do! and we know obj very well.... he loves to be at the center of every thing!



atiku have employed a lot of people... even more than dangote. go find out!



factories schools... farms etc! he is creative... he is modern classy and ambitious!

for me this is the type of person Nigeria wants



and lastly... we have tried alot of messiahs before! if atiku is a thieve as obj ... portray him to be! let's try something new by voting in a thief ... that have employed many Nigerians... a thief with class... a thief with foresight a thief with vision. atiku is is not old in the head.., he is very much unlike manynof his northern brothers... ! above all atiku is not a religious fanatic! and ethnic bigot! go to his university and see things for your self.





this one is already campaigning for Atiku already. this one is already campaigning for Atiku already. 4 Likes

atiku have proven to be a builder, with foresight ... vision and class. he built most of his brand before assuming the office if the vc ... that shows foresight! ... I can't say when this business started making returns though!



we all have heard a lot of stories about him... corruption cases! none have been proven... obj just hate his ambition and quest... but someone been ambitious is not really bad! he just Dont want to like objs ass like most politicians do! and we know obj very well.... he loves to be at the center of every thing!



atiku have employed a lot of people... even more than dangote. go find out!



factories schools... farms etc! he is creative... he is modern classy and ambitious!

for me this is the type of person Nigeria wants



and lastly... we have tried alot of messiahs before! if atiku is a thieve as obj ... portray him to be! let's try something new by voting in a thief ... that have employed many Nigerians... a thief with class... a thief with foresight a thief with vision. atiku is is not old in the head.., he is very much unlike manynof his northern brothers... ! above all buhari us not a religious fanatic! and ethnic bigot! go to his university and see things for your self.

Atiku has a house in America that he has not been to for over 12years...tell him to go to America and I would believe he is not corrupt.



Atiku is old oga, he is over 70 years. He is old.



I've nothing against Atiku, I don't know him personally but are you guys not tired of all these recycled piece of shiits? 33years ago a Buhari was head of state..8-9years ago, Atiku was in asorock..Are you people not tired? How can you people keep repeating the same thing and expect a different result? What is wrong with you people? Ontop how much? Atiku has a house in America that he has not been to for over 12years...tell him to go to America and I would believe he is not corrupt.Atiku is old oga, he is over 70 years. He is old.I've nothing against Atiku, I don't know him personally but are you guys not tired of all these recycled piece of shiits? 33years ago a Buhari was head of state..8-9years ago, Atiku was in asorock..Are you people not tired? How can you people keep repeating the same thing and expect a different result? What is wrong with you people? Ontop how much? 33 Likes 4 Shares

see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy! A greater thief than Atiku has not ɓeen ɓorn! A greater thief than Atiku has not ɓeen ɓorn!

no bro... far from the truth... how many people have sule lamido employed? how many industries schools farm has he? let's talk of people that have done something feasible... it is more than body language or popularity! we should bring in and compare peoples ingenuity, creativity and vision into play! we should not toe the old way of voting in someone because he lives in an average home and have nothing to show apart from being a retired military officer... body language... and having the good of the nation at heart won't do or solve a thing!

we need pragmatic leaders that have done something... built something! not I will... people... some one that have... done that before.., in his or her personal life! atiku is just one of such people .... Just market your Atiku. You don't know Lamido.



JGKOPAS will tell you more... He's a visionary...a hotbreed politician...



Please don't quote me. Just market your Atiku. You don't know Lamido.JGKOPAS will tell you more... He's a visionary...a hotbreed politician...Please don't quote me. 6 Likes

2019 project

see em face. we want atiku ..if incase, not this guy!





We All Stand With Atiku We All Stand With Atiku 2 Likes 1 Share

Atiku has a house in America that he has not been to for over 12years...tell him to go to America and I would believe he is not corrupt.



Atiku is old oga, he is over 70 years. He is old.



I've nothing against Atiku, I don't know him personally but are you guys not tired of all these recycled piece of shiits? 33years ago a Buhari was head of state..8-9years ago, Atiku was in asorock..Are you people not tired? How can you people keep repeating the same thing and expect a different result? What is wrong with you people? Ontop how much? hehehehe! bros calm down.... no body paid me a dime, and I am not a politician .. a citizen that is just sharing his views... we might not always go the same way with our choices.., but at the end of the day... we all wish Nigeria well! personally I do wish Nigeria well... if we have a credible young person out there... no doubt! I will support.. not just for the youth factor... though! someone with proven record! or with signs of delivering! for now... elrufai or atiku! I will vote! I have my reasons! I am sorry! it is my choice! hehehehe! bros calm down.... no body paid me a dime, and I am not a politician .. a citizen that is just sharing his views... we might not always go the same way with our choices.., but at the end of the day... we all wish Nigeria well! personally I do wish Nigeria well... if we have a credible young person out there... no doubt! I will support.. not just for the youth factor... though! someone with proven record! or with signs of delivering! for now... elrufai or atiku! I will vote! I have my reasons! I am sorry! it is my choice!

Who will vote Sule 5 Likes 4 Shares

hehehehe! bros calm down.... no body paid me a dime, and I am not a politician .. a citizen that is just sharing his views... we might not always go the same way with our choices.., but at the end of the day... we all wish Nigeria well! personally I do wish Nigeria well... if we have a credible young person out there... no doubt! I will support.. not just for the youth factor... though! someone with proven record! or with signs of delivering! for now... elrufai or atiku! I will vote! I have my reasons! I am sorry! it is my choice! We have Donald Duke! He's of sound mind, a visionary! We are tired of recycled pols abeg We have Donald Duke! He's of sound mind, a visionary! We are tired of recycled pols abeg 11 Likes 2 Shares

All these jokers won't stop being funny and st*pid!!

Primary school things



they are useless but they still do a lil development. while apc is just good for nothing.

though they are both useless.apga for 2019 PDP is better than apcthey are useless but they still do a lil development. while apc is just good for nothing.though they are both useless.apga for 2019

Same old criminals

Who will vote Sule Prolly, his other Sules Prolly, his other Sules

Buhari is in trouble

The race just began.......

Fashola's first official opponent under the PDP

PDP is better than apc 99% of them are rogues and criminals.

I support individuals, not parties!

Bunch of thieves are they all. 99% of them are rogues and criminals.I support individuals, not parties!Bunch of thieves are they all.