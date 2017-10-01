₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by QuietMynd: 7:35pm
Vladimir Putin asked a student to pinch him after a young man from Nigeria said he couldn’t believe that the Russian president was really standing in front of him, during an informal meeting at the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.
https://www.rt.com/news/407320-pinch-me-putin-student/
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Fidelismaria(m): 7:38pm
fvck Russians they are all racists
1 Like
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by QuietMynd: 7:45pm
Fidelismaria:You commented rubbish because of "ftc".
If u wan rush claim FTC, at least make a sensible comment.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by QuietMynd: 7:48pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44, seun am still waiting for it to land front page.
Abeg notify me if the thread don land front page
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ReorxTohGan(m): 7:59pm
putin ko latin ni...nigerians sumtimes sef!!!
1 Like
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:01pm
Any Nigerian will be awestruck even Senator Dino held close to him when he met him. How many nigerians have been 100 yards close to Buhari since he assumed office?
As old and expired as our pressy is, he is still keeping distance. Federal Executive Council meeting is even a no no for him. Russian are lucky to have an energetic president not a ghost rider we voted for.
Don't quote ME
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by TheHistorian(m): 8:30pm
VLADMIR PUTIN.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Harmored(m): 8:31pm
QuietMynd:
4 Likes
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Simeony007(m): 8:32pm
What can I say?
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by jagugu88li(f): 8:32pm
No picture of the student.......
3 Likes
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Asianguy: 8:32pm
Asians for life
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Opinionated: 8:32pm
Where is the Nigerian student now?
1 Like
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by eleojo23: 8:32pm
Putin, the most powerful man in the world.
This is the man who does what he wants and gets away with impunity.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ChappyChase(m): 8:32pm
PUTIN one name the world got no choice than to fear and respect!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by AntiWailer: 8:32pm
I love Putin
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by dhamstar(m): 8:33pm
ok
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Humblebloke(m): 8:33pm
my role model!!!
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by WhoBeThisMan: 8:33pm
Fidelismaria:Do you know you would have gotten more likes if you just typed "FTC Yey.." than that rubbish you just typed
2 Likes
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Tolu95(m): 8:33pm
Lol
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ZaraGift: 8:33pm
Hmm
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by WhoDeyThere(m): 8:33pm
h
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by YelloweWest: 8:33pm
That's my president. I just love Putin!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Fuckadict(m): 8:34pm
1X
(1X2)
GG
over 1.5
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Fuckadict(m): 8:34pm
hmmm
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Opakan2: 8:34pm
Strong man Putin
A million times better than that weakling and infidel from Otueke.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by shapman: 8:35pm
Great men like Putin will strike fear in the hearts of mortal men. With power comes great respect and innate fear
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 8:35pm
Hope Putin pinched corruption out of his body
Picture of the Nigerian and the pinched surface orrrrrr...
1 Like
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by JesusIgot: 8:35pm
L I g
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ZaraGift: 8:35pm
Fidelismaria:
And you're a tribalist
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by YelloweWest: 8:36pm
Fidelismaria:There are racist all over the world.
I was born in Moscow.there are a lot of good people there toi
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by wayne4loan: 8:37pm
T
|Re: ‘Pinch Me!’ - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ezebunafo(m): 8:37pm
no bi only awestruck,na thunderstruck
