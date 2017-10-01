₦airaland Forum

'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by QuietMynd: 7:35pm
Vladimir Putin asked a student to pinch him after a young man from Nigeria said he couldn’t believe that the Russian president was really standing in front of him, during an informal meeting at the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.
Putin’s arrival at the Olympic Park in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi late on Thursday came as a surprise for guests at the festival.

“I'm so overwhelmed. I can't believe I'm standing in front of the Russian president,” the awestruck Nigerian student, Edostrey, said.

But Putin was quick to come up with a way of dispelling his doubts, telling the young man: “Go ahead and pinch me.”

Edostrey appeared reluctant to accept the offer, with the Russian president instead pinching the student himself, much to the amusement of the assembled crowd.
The festival guests had plenty of questions for the Russian leader, with one student asking Putin to remember the most remarkable event from his youth.

“My youth passed a long time ago, I forgot everything,” Putin joked, adding that “of course, there are – it's mostly sports events. They are my most vivid memories.”

Another student wanted to know if the head of state was eager to take a pause in his busy schedule and join “the youth hangout” at the festival.

“Of course, I’d love to,” Putin laughed, while making clear that it wouldn’t be possible.

The visitors of the festival told the president they were talking about “ideas for a better world” in Sochi.

“We talk about understanding each other better and how to deal with power, how to make each other accountable," one of the participants said, with Putin jokingly commenting that "power should be cared for, right?"

The head of state received gifts from students from Tanzania, Mozambique and Serbia among other countries, and said that he enjoyed his time at the festival.

“But the main thing is that you like it. We’re doing this for you," Putin told the students.

Sochi is hosting the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students until October 22.

During his speech at the opening ceremony on Sunday, President Putin said that the 2017 event will gather 30,000 people, making it the most representative in history.
The festival, organized by the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) along with the International Union of Students since 1947, is being held in Russia for the third time after being staged in Moscow in 1957 and 1985.

https://www.rt.com/news/407320-pinch-me-putin-student/

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Fidelismaria(m): 7:38pm
fvck Russians they are all racists

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by QuietMynd: 7:45pm
Fidelismaria:
fvck Russians
they are all racists
You commented rubbish because of "ftc".
If u wan rush claim FTC, at least make a sensible comment.

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by QuietMynd: 7:48pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44, seun am still waiting for it to land front page.
Abeg notify me if the thread don land front page wink wink wink
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ReorxTohGan(m): 7:59pm
putin ko latin ni...nigerians sumtimes sef!!!

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:01pm
Any Nigerian will be awestruck even Senator Dino held close to him when he met him. How many nigerians have been 100 yards close to Buhari since he assumed office?


As old and expired as our pressy is, he is still keeping distance. Federal Executive Council meeting is even a no no for him. Russian are lucky to have an energetic president not a ghost rider we voted for.



Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by TheHistorian(m): 8:30pm
VLADMIR PUTIN.

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Harmored(m): 8:31pm
QuietMynd:
Lalasticlala, mynd44, seun am still waiting for it to land front page.
Abeg notify me if the thread don land front page wink wink wink

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Simeony007(m): 8:32pm
What can I say?
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by jagugu88li(f): 8:32pm
No picture of the student....... grin grin

3 Likes

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Asianguy: 8:32pm
Asians for life
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Opinionated: 8:32pm
Where is the Nigerian student now?

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by eleojo23: 8:32pm
Putin, the most powerful man in the world.

This is the man who does what he wants and gets away with impunity.

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ChappyChase(m): 8:32pm
PUTIN one name the world got no choice than to fear and respect!

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by AntiWailer: 8:32pm
I love Putin

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by dhamstar(m): 8:33pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Humblebloke(m): 8:33pm
undecided my role model!!!
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by WhoBeThisMan: 8:33pm
Fidelismaria:
fvck Russians
they are all racists
Do you know you would have gotten more likes if you just typed "FTC Yey.." than that rubbish you just typed

2 Likes

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Tolu95(m): 8:33pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ZaraGift: 8:33pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by WhoDeyThere(m): 8:33pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by YelloweWest: 8:33pm
That's my president. I just love Putin!

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Fuckadict(m): 8:34pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Fuckadict(m): 8:34pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by Opakan2: 8:34pm
Strong man Putin

A million times better than that weakling and infidel from Otueke.

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by shapman: 8:35pm
Great men like Putin will strike fear in the hearts of mortal men. With power comes great respect and innate fear

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 8:35pm
Hope Putin pinched corruption out of his body

Picture of the Nigerian and the pinched surface orrrrrr...

Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by JesusIgot: 8:35pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ZaraGift: 8:35pm
Fidelismaria:
fvck Russians
they are all racists



And you're a tribalist
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by YelloweWest: 8:36pm
Fidelismaria:
fvck Russians
they are all racists
There are racist all over the world.

I was born in Moscow.there are a lot of good people there toi
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by wayne4loan: 8:37pm
Re: 'Pinch Me!' - Vladimir Putin To Nigerian Student Who Was Bemused by ezebunafo(m): 8:37pm
no bi only awestruck,na thunderstruck

