This is new. A man from Akwa Ibom state decided to be original and creative with his wedding invitation card ahead of his wedding next month. The wedding invitation cards which were printed in Pidgin English, - have intrigued prospective guests and online users due to the uncommonness. . The man is set to marry his heartthrob on Saturday, November 18. Congrats to them.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-akwa-ibom-state-drops-invitation-card-pidgin-english-photos.html

I hope the audience he's trying to reach will be able to read that. And I hope he will be proud of this many years from now.