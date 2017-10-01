₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Angelanest: 8:29pm
This is new. A man from Akwa Ibom state decided to be original and creative with his wedding invitation card ahead of his wedding next month. The wedding invitation cards which were printed in Pidgin English, - have intrigued prospective guests and online users due to the uncommonness. . The man is set to marry his heartthrob on Saturday, November 18. Congrats to them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-akwa-ibom-state-drops-invitation-card-pidgin-english-photos.html
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Angelanest: 8:29pm
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Sochikind(f): 8:31pm
New trend,hmmmmmmm.lol
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by emeijeh(m): 10:17pm
Wow... This is creative.
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by oshe11(m): 10:17pm
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Giannakopoulos(f): 10:18pm
nice
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by InfinixMine(m): 10:18pm
Make we appreciate our thing... E dey make sense abeg!
Una union go stand gidi gba, e no go scatter plenty blessings go follow una. Amin!
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by solid3(m): 10:18pm
I hope the audience he's trying to reach will be able to read that.
And I hope he will be proud of this many years from now.
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Pebcak: 10:18pm
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Johnhug66(m): 10:18pm
Lovely
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Titto93(m): 10:18pm
Official things should be done officially
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by nero2face: 10:19pm
Soon na this one for dey reign, naija I hail
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by x5jakuzzy(m): 10:19pm
Eleyi gidi gan oooo
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by RationalTV: 10:19pm
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by cashlurd(m): 10:19pm
Very creative. I love the concept. I also love the parlance used. Words from the street!
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by elantraceey(f): 10:19pm
Lovely
lefulefu come see your brother
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by heffem(m): 10:19pm
Originality!
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by SirdeKay: 10:20pm
Very innovative.
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Alasi20(m): 10:20pm
Lolz
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by PreciousBeauty(f): 10:20pm
Pretty cool
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by 1shortblackboy: 10:20pm
nice i like it
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by aysnoopy(m): 10:20pm
it's time we make pidgin our official language, just like American English in America
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by ifyonuoha(m): 10:20pm
as a matter of fact, pidgin English should be Nigeria's official language.
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by talljennie: 10:20pm
Everybody na wanna copy....Lol.
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by jkaro(m): 10:20pm
Correct pipo...... I like them style jare...
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Jolar101(m): 10:21pm
Nice one. Congratulations couples.
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by Boyooosa(m): 10:22pm
Creative indeed! Some pple sha, they will just be desperate when they want to fvck. Why didn't he write the address in pidgin?
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by nonjebose(m): 10:23pm
Dem try. Only say dem no remember to write the trado for pidgin. I troway salute for sha. congratulobia
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by OgologoDimkpa: 10:24pm
Titto93:Huh? Meaning what?
Re: Akwa Ibom Man Drops His Wedding Invitation Card In Pidgin English. Photos by tayo4ng(m): 10:28pm
nice innovation
