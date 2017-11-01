Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English (10072 Views)

This Wedding Photo Has Got Online Users Talking / See This Hilarious Wedding Invitation Card / This Wedding Proposal Photo Is Freaking Ladies Out (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A soon-to-be couple from Warri in Delta state -decided to get very creative with their wedding invitation card. The couple, Ejiro Edirinverere and Onome Obatavwe, who are set to get married on Saturday, December 10 in Warri - had their invitation cards printed in Pidgin English. Even the directions and time for the wedding was in Pidgin.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/warri-based-couple-drop-wedding-invitation-card-pidgin-english-photos.html 3 Likes 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Seen but those nails though 11 Likes 1 Share

funny 2 Likes





Hahahaha...Ooh my gosh! Lemme screenshot this and laugh til i fall asleep 7 Likes



ogorwyne:

funny you look like Jeseeker 2 Likes

like, if u come to see the soon to be couple 1 Like

they are free to do as they like .... 1 Like

E TOO DOPE!! 7 Likes

Cool. I've seen something similar to this before though... For a wedding in Eboyin state. 2 Likes

ok

Ok, very good

Lol

lol. nah we we

Warri Warri Warri





It's not even funny... 2 Likes







Wallpapers is way better looking than this IV is way better looking than this IV

t

This is cool.

biacan:

Seen but those nails though Wetin the nail do you??

Did the nails KEMEN you?? Wetin the nail do you??Did the nailsyou?? 1 Like

"Unless fire fall from sky we must start by 9:0am" - 10 Likes

Nice one

We dey represent our Area





I tire for warri



Them get oil but they no dey see em..



Na poverty dey cause this kind thing.



Buhari daughter no go fit do this kind thing I tire for warriThem get oil but they no dey see em..Na poverty dey cause this kind thing.Buhari daughter no go fit do this kind thing

biacan:

Seen but those nails though

Nails for digging..... Nails for digging.....

. 1 Like

Make sense

EJIRO LIKE SAY DEM TOO LIKE OGHENE





Ugbeya mi, oghene me blesi wen





#AbUM_NWA igbo na-asu Urhobo URHOBO PEOPLE TO DEY ANSWERLIKE SAY DEM TOO LIKE#AbUM_NWA igbo na-asu Urhobo 2 Likes

RETIREDMUMU:

like, if u come to see the main a soon to be couple



Woris dis wan saying? Woris dis wan saying? 4 Likes 1 Share