Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English

Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChangeIsCostant: 1:32pm
A soon-to-be couple from Warri in Delta state -decided to get very creative with their wedding invitation card. The couple, Ejiro Edirinverere and Onome Obatavwe, who are set to get married on Saturday, December 10 in Warri - had their invitation cards printed in Pidgin English. Even the directions and time for the wedding was in Pidgin.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/warri-based-couple-drop-wedding-invitation-card-pidgin-english-photos.html

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChangeIsCostant: 1:32pm
cc; lalasticlala

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by biacan(f): 1:35pm
Seen but those nails though

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ogorwyne(f): 1:36pm
funny

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:37pm
grin

Hahahaha...Ooh my gosh! Lemme screenshot this and laugh til i fall asleep grin

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:45pm
you look like Jeseeker undecided
ogorwyne:
funny

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:49pm
like, if u come to see the soon to be couple

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by TEAMvido(m): 3:38pm
they are free to do as they like ....

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by JamesReacher(m): 6:03pm
E TOO DOPE!!

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by kay29000(m): 6:03pm
Cool. I've seen something similar to this before though... For a wedding in Eboyin state.

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by McBeal10(f): 6:04pm
ok
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by castrol180(m): 6:04pm
Ok, very good
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by cogbuagu: 6:04pm
Lol grin
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by chillychill(f): 6:04pm
grin cheesy
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChewingStick(m): 6:04pm
lol. nah we we grin
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by samx4real(m): 6:05pm
Warri Warri Warri
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by danchuzzy(m): 6:05pm
It's not even funny...

undecided

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Macgreat(m): 6:05pm
wink


Wallpapers is way better looking than this IV
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by segebase(m): 6:05pm
t
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Dething: 6:06pm
This is cool.
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Daniel2060(m): 6:07pm
biacan:
Seen but those nails though
Wetin the nail do you??
Did the nails KEMEN you??

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by originalKsp(m): 6:07pm
"Unless fire fall from sky we must start by 9:0am" - cheesy cheesy

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by lonelydora(m): 6:07pm
Nice one
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by asawanathegreat(m): 6:07pm
We dey represent our Area
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Joephat(m): 6:07pm
sad

I tire for warri

Them get oil but they no dey see em..

Na poverty dey cause this kind thing.

Buhari daughter no go fit do this kind thing
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Lexusgs430: 6:08pm
biacan:
Seen but those nails though

Nails for digging.....
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by hobermener: 6:08pm
.

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by MVLOX(m): 6:09pm
Make sense
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Daniel058(m): 6:10pm
URHOBO PEOPLE TO DEY ANSWER EJIRO LIKE SAY DEM TOO LIKE OGHENE


Ugbeya mi, oghene me blesi wen


#AbUM_NWA igbo na-asu Urhobo grin

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by emmabest2000(m): 6:10pm
RETIREDMUMU:
like, if u come to see the main a soon to be couple


Woris dis wan saying?

Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by AngelicBeing: 6:10pm
tongue
Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by jahlud: 6:10pm
Warri dey represent here. Kpoko!!!

