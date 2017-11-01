₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChangeIsCostant: 1:32pm
A soon-to-be couple from Warri in Delta state -decided to get very creative with their wedding invitation card. The couple, Ejiro Edirinverere and Onome Obatavwe, who are set to get married on Saturday, December 10 in Warri - had their invitation cards printed in Pidgin English. Even the directions and time for the wedding was in Pidgin.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/warri-based-couple-drop-wedding-invitation-card-pidgin-english-photos.html
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChangeIsCostant: 1:32pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by biacan(f): 1:35pm
Seen but those nails though
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ogorwyne(f): 1:36pm
funny
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:37pm
Hahahaha...Ooh my gosh! Lemme screenshot this and laugh til i fall asleep
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:45pm
you look like Jeseeker
ogorwyne:
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:49pm
like, if u come to see the soon to be couple
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by TEAMvido(m): 3:38pm
they are free to do as they like ....
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by JamesReacher(m): 6:03pm
E TOO DOPE!!
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by kay29000(m): 6:03pm
Cool. I've seen something similar to this before though... For a wedding in Eboyin state.
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by McBeal10(f): 6:04pm
ok
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by castrol180(m): 6:04pm
Ok, very good
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by cogbuagu: 6:04pm
Lol
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by chillychill(f): 6:04pm
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by ChewingStick(m): 6:04pm
lol. nah we we
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by samx4real(m): 6:05pm
Warri Warri Warri
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by danchuzzy(m): 6:05pm
It's not even funny...
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Macgreat(m): 6:05pm
Wallpapers is way better looking than this IV
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by segebase(m): 6:05pm
t
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Dething: 6:06pm
This is cool.
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Daniel2060(m): 6:07pm
biacan:Wetin the nail do you??
Did the nails KEMEN you??
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by originalKsp(m): 6:07pm
"Unless fire fall from sky we must start by 9:0am" -
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by lonelydora(m): 6:07pm
Nice one
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by asawanathegreat(m): 6:07pm
We dey represent our Area
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Joephat(m): 6:07pm
I tire for warri
Them get oil but they no dey see em..
Na poverty dey cause this kind thing.
Buhari daughter no go fit do this kind thing
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Lexusgs430: 6:08pm
biacan:
Nails for digging.....
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by hobermener: 6:08pm
.
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by MVLOX(m): 6:09pm
Make sense
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by Daniel058(m): 6:10pm
URHOBO PEOPLE TO DEY ANSWER EJIRO LIKE SAY DEM TOO LIKE OGHENE
Ugbeya mi, oghene me blesi wen
#AbUM_NWA igbo na-asu Urhobo
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by emmabest2000(m): 6:10pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Woris dis wan saying?
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by AngelicBeing: 6:10pm
|Re: Wedding Invitation Card Of A Warri Couple Written In Pidgin English by jahlud: 6:10pm
Warri dey represent here. Kpoko!!!
