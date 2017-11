A soon-to-be couple from Warri in Delta state -decided to get very creative with their wedding invitation card. The couple, Ejiro Edirinverere and Onome Obatavwe, who are set to get married on Saturday, December 10 in Warri - had their invitation cards printed in Pidgin English. Even the directions and time for the wedding was in Pidgin.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/warri-based-couple-drop-wedding-invitation-card-pidgin-english-photos.html