Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! (14208 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)





One word: LEGEND!



The Charismatic Striker has finally equalled his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, by beating him to the Ballon d'Or awards!One word: LEGEND! 73 Likes 6 Shares

Congratulations Chris. What an outstanding footballer you are. Do your thing. 23 Likes





Haters gonna hate! Cr7 is the greatest player of all time!Haters gonna hate! 92 Likes 5 Shares

Who else ? 2 Likes

RONALDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 30 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to him but Messi loba football 33 Likes 2 Shares

click like for Ronaldo click share for Messi 149 Likes 46 Shares





Messi blames buhari for ballon d'or loss Sky Sports Breaking News!!!!!!Messi blames buhari for ballon d'or loss 73 Likes 5 Shares

Messi needs to step up his game. He is not as hungry for success like Ronaldo. Anyway congrats to Ronaldo. 16 Likes 1 Share

Who he EPP 2 Likes

But ojoro dey this thing ooo.









Africa players no dey!



fifa. we wee not take this!







Drabeey was HERE 4 Likes

I greet u ooo ... My padi of life... just addicted to this guy.

clems88:

Who he EPP e pain am. e enter am well for bone. Up Ronaldo e pain am. e enter am well for bone. Up Ronaldo 36 Likes 1 Share

He deserved the award



it was no competition sef



Congrats Ronaldo 14 Likes 1 Share

congrats c best.... so happy for you





Ronaldo and Messi remind me of Neji and Lee/Naruto; one claimed to be born a genius, the other two, devoted hard workers who became stronger than the genius would ever be.



Madeira Wonder! Finally! I can sleep peacefully.Ronaldo and Messi remind me of Neji and Lee/Naruto; one claimed to be born a genius, the other two, devoted hard workers who became stronger than the genius would ever be.Madeira Wonder! 27 Likes

Na so!

LesbianBoy:

Cr7 is the greatest player of all time!

Haters gonna hate! He is the greatest. He is the greatest. 18 Likes

As if there were any doubt



Cr7 all the way 3 Likes

Touche for Ronaldo.



#Messi2018 loading....

Messi is still on another level...if Ronaldo likes let him win it next year, Ronaldo is a legend no doubt but Leo Messi remains a heavenly touch 41 Likes 4 Shares

Bravo to CR7

Was superb in all in important matches this year

Deserved to win it



Come back stronger for next time King Leo 1 Like

Sanchez01:

Finally! I can sleep peacefully.



Ronaldo and Messi remind me of Neji and Lee/Naruto; one claimed to be born a genius, the other two, devoted hard workers who became stronger than the genius would ever be.



Madeira Wonder!

Don't compare Messi and neji... Very poor comparison Don't compare Messi and neji... Very poor comparison 5 Likes

Cr7 the undisputed world best; 5th Balon D'oor in the waiting. Hala Madrid joor! 6 Likes 1 Share

legitimatefrank1:

Messi is still on another level...if Ronaldo likes let him win it next year, he is a legend no doubt but Leo Messi remains a heavenly touch What has messi done that Ronaldo has not done and how do you make such claims?

A heavenly touch should be far better than the earthly touch, but Ronaldo is proving to be the heavenly touch. What has messi done that Ronaldo has not done and how do you make such claims?A heavenly touch should be far better than the earthly touch, but Ronaldo is proving to be the heavenly touch. 10 Likes





How can you be leading someone 4 - 1



And now the person has equalled it 5 - 5



Otuoshi! *spits* That Messi cannot play ball abeg!How can you be leading someone 4 - 1And now the person has equalled it 5 - 5Otuoshi! *spits* 26 Likes

If Ronaldo wins again next year, He will become even greater than the player they claim has the heavenly touch. 10 Likes

cstr1000:



What has messi done that Ronaldo has not done and how do you make such claims?

A heavenly touch should be far better than the earthly touch, but Ronaldo is proving to be the heavenly touch. Bro it's obvious na... you must not patronize ronaldo, their was a time i sympathized and made myself believe that ronaldo was as good as Messi...but that wasn't the case. Messi is symbol of soccer Bro it's obvious na... you must not patronize ronaldo, their was a time i sympathized and made myself believe that ronaldo was as good as Messi...but that wasn't the case. Messi is symbol of soccer 24 Likes 4 Shares

This is Ronaldo's last though, as the balon d'or is going to messi or neymar, Ronaldo is finished, and in a team full of selfish players like asensio and isco, dey dnt want to pass for CR7 again, no wonder he has only one league goal 6 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to the best footballer of this generation! CR7 3 Likes