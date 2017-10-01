₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by JiffyNaija: 8:58pm
The Charismatic Striker has finally equalled his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, by beating him to the Ballon d'Or awards!
One word: LEGEND!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by JiffyNaija: 8:59pm
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by seliaju(m): 9:00pm
Congratulations Chris. What an outstanding footballer you are. Do your thing.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by LesbianBoy(m): 9:01pm
Cr7 is the greatest player of all time!
Haters gonna hate!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by slim147(m): 9:01pm
Who else ?
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by toshmann(m): 9:01pm
RONALDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by eluquenson(m): 9:02pm
Congratulations to him but Messi loba football
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by kingxsamz(m): 9:02pm
click like for Ronaldo click share for Messi
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by LesbianBoy(m): 9:02pm
Sky Sports Breaking News!!!!!!
Messi blames buhari for ballon d'or loss
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by MD45: 9:03pm
Messi needs to step up his game. He is not as hungry for success like Ronaldo. Anyway congrats to Ronaldo.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by clems88(m): 9:03pm
Who he EPP
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Drabeey(m): 9:06pm
But ojoro dey this thing ooo.
Africa players no dey!
fifa. we wee not take this!
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by KinzyeWriter(m): 9:07pm
I greet u ooo ... My padi of life... just addicted to this guy.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Spylord48: 9:07pm
clems88:e pain am. e enter am well for bone. Up Ronaldo
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by masada: 9:08pm
He deserved the award
it was no competition sef
Congrats Ronaldo
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Worldbest281: 9:08pm
congrats c best.... so happy for you
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Sanchez01: 9:08pm
Finally! I can sleep peacefully.
Ronaldo and Messi remind me of Neji and Lee/Naruto; one claimed to be born a genius, the other two, devoted hard workers who became stronger than the genius would ever be.
Madeira Wonder!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by iruocious: 9:09pm
Na so!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by happyblogger: 9:09pm
LesbianBoy:He is the greatest.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Fidelismaria(m): 9:13pm
As if there were any doubt
Cr7 all the way
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by blackfase(m): 9:17pm
Touche for Ronaldo.
#Messi2018 loading....
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by legitimatefrank1(m): 9:18pm
Messi is still on another level...if Ronaldo likes let him win it next year, Ronaldo is a legend no doubt but Leo Messi remains a heavenly touch
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by sharex15: 9:18pm
Bravo to CR7
Was superb in all in important matches this year
Deserved to win it
Come back stronger for next time King Leo
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by kingjomezy(m): 9:19pm
Sanchez01:
Don't compare Messi and neji... Very poor comparison
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Dainikel(m): 9:22pm
Cr7 the undisputed world best; 5th Balon D'oor in the waiting. Hala Madrid joor!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by cstr1000: 9:24pm
legitimatefrank1:What has messi done that Ronaldo has not done and how do you make such claims?
A heavenly touch should be far better than the earthly touch, but Ronaldo is proving to be the heavenly touch.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by LesbianBoy(m): 9:25pm
That Messi cannot play ball abeg!
How can you be leading someone 4 - 1
And now the person has equalled it 5 - 5
Otuoshi! *spits*
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by cstr1000: 9:26pm
If Ronaldo wins again next year, He will become even greater than the player they claim has the heavenly touch.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by legitimatefrank1(m): 9:29pm
cstr1000:Bro it's obvious na... you must not patronize ronaldo, their was a time i sympathized and made myself believe that ronaldo was as good as Messi...but that wasn't the case. Messi is symbol of soccer
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by Suspect33(m): 9:31pm
This is Ronaldo's last though, as the balon d'or is going to messi or neymar, Ronaldo is finished, and in a team full of selfish players like asensio and isco, dey dnt want to pass for CR7 again, no wonder he has only one league goal
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by careytommy7(m): 9:33pm
Congrats to the best footballer of this generation! CR7
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The World's Best Player Award! by cstr1000: 9:34pm
legitimatefrank1:What symbol?
A symbol should be the undisputed best.
But how is messi better than Ronaldo given the stats and the accolades shared by both.?
If anything Ronaldo is the symbol. He even helped his country to win a Euro.
