|Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Ebisco012: 9:46am
I don’t know where Kanu is, Abaribe replies FG
http://punchng.com/i-dont-know-where-kanu-is-abaribe-replies-fg/
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by HungerBAD: 9:47am
Arrest this man.
The law is very clear on this. It is nothing personal against you Senator, but the law says if you cannot produce who you stood for, then you go in for it.
I have said it before that the key to arresting Nnamdi Kanu is with this man, who makes his living from Nigeria and the Government in the day time, but goes to IPOB meetings at night.
Senator Abaribe you cannot have the best of both sides.
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 10:37am
HungerBAD:SEEMS NNAMDI KANU NEWS GIVES U ERECTION, U JUST DISAPPEARed FROM MAINA THREAD,U JUST HERE
22 Likes
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Hofbrauhaus: 10:58am
The federal government should provide Kanu. They cannot claim they don't know where kanu is....
Abaribe never invaded Kanu's house? Abaribe was not the one that killed Igbos at Kanu's house, killed his dog and carried his properties.
What kind of foolish people are in this country?
16 Likes
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by bonnylight003: 11:19am
HungerBAD:
Almighty HungerBad.. what are you still waiting and wailing for.
go and arrest him..
APC media coordinator.
imagine this human pushing for Tinubu presidency..
you fall your hand. bigtime..
hungryman. indomie go do you.
shame and sense fall on you anyday you quit hating igbo's.
17 Likes
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by adem30: 11:20am
Hofbrauhaus:
You can go and say that in Aso Rock or Court, stop ranting here pls
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by clevvermind(m): 11:23am
HungerBAD:TELL YOUR MASTER THAT HE CAN'T ARREST HIM. ZOMBI.
2 Likes
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Hofbrauhaus: 11:26am
adem30:
What exactly should I do here? Anything you hear Kanu, all your brain would start scratching you!
1 Like
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Chigorkizz(m): 11:31am
The Stupid Government And Its Judges Show Not 4get. The Doctrine Of The Last Scene,The Doctrine Of Res Ipsa Loquitur
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Ojiofor: 11:39am
Abaribe should not underestimate the desperation of Buhari led regime in doing evil and get himself a radical lawyer not that unknown person that represented him the other day if not he will be seriously dealt with by vindictive souless Bubu.
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by sammyj: 11:45am
I blame Abaribe for not cautioning the IPOB lily liver dilector when he was busy making hate speech against the state . Abeg let him carry his cross!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Sirpaul(m): 11:45am
Sense fall on FGN
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Onbelivable(m): 11:46am
lol
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:47am
Namadi Cownu is still in hiding? Kai!
Burantashi, I must commend your python dancing efforts, in ridding the land of the never rising sun of another Coward!
Remind me to donate 40 gallons of fura to you and your boys during the next armed forces celebration!
IPOBaboons will soon come here to start their useless rants!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Queenserah26(f): 11:47am
I hear
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by ivolt: 11:48am
Chigorkizz:
The government is apparently not as forgetful as you are.
Abaribe as kanu's surety is responsible for producing him.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Guilderland1: 11:48am
Report reaching us is that Nnamdi Kanu is in Prison in far away Bida in Niger state
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Abbeyme: 11:48am
Confess
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by tishbite41: 11:50am
ipob
1 Like
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by Atiku2019: 11:50am
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by theophorus(m): 11:50am
Abaribe never know wetin Him enter... When they Finish with him, he would learn never to stand surety for an unstable person or Withdraw His surety once the person is misbehaving...
Welcome to the Real World.
Very soon you guys will learn not to deceive yourself again.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by tansdty: 11:50am
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by proudlyYoruba(m): 11:50am
If Abaribe play his cards well, he will go scot free. A promising Young man like Kanu went down the drain just like that cause of hate speech and chest beating
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by SweetJoystick(m): 11:50am
Buhari e no go ever better for you
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by talk2percy(m): 11:50am
Madt and confused bloody APC government!!!
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by ozoemenaca: 11:52am
Those that invaded Kanu"s house should please provide him and bring him to the court. Did Abaribe invade Kanu"s house no ? so what are they talking about
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by greenstar: 11:52am
HungerBAD:..
Robotic robot
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by enemyofprogress: 11:53am
You don't enter gau be dat nau
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by siraj1402(m): 11:53am
Many of those accusing federal government now did not call Kanu to order when he was violating the bail conditions given to him. The senator must be arrested.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyinnaya Abaribe Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts by BAILMONEY: 11:53am
adem30:ALWAYS PUNCTUAL EWEDU MUSLIMS NOR DEY DISAPPOINT AT ALL
1 Like
