I don’t know where Kanu is, Abaribe replies FG



Embattled senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has denied the claim by the Federal Government that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is in his custody.



The Federal Government had earlier replied to Abaribe’s application seeking to withdraw as one of the sureties for Kanu, describing the application as belated.



The government in its counter-affidavit and written address filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja to oppose Abaribe’s request, told the senator that Kanu was in his custody and he had to produce him for the continuation of his trial.







But Abaribe in a response to a question on whether Kanu was actually in his custody, the senator in a text message said, “I don’t know where he is.”



The Federal Government, however, stated in its counter-affidavit that Abaribe was aware that Kanu “has long violated the bail conditions handed down by this honourable court” on April 24, 2017 before September 11 when he claimed to have lost contact with the defendant.



The counter-affidavit read in part, “That it was at this point at violating the conditions at the bail that the senator surety ought to surrender the 1st defendant and or bring up this application; That this application is belated and ill-timed;



“The applicant failed to apply to the court timeously, stating on oath that the defendant bound by recognizance to appear before this court had violated the bail condition given by this court.”



The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, argued in the written address that Abaribe “failed woefully” by allegedly aiding and abetting Kanu to flout his bail conditions.



Denying that Kanu was not in the custody of the Nigerian Army, the Federal Government stated in its counter-affidavit that the defendant was in Abaribe’s custody.



Abaribe however denied Kanu’s whereabouts.



“I don’t know where he is. But that is a question that will be resolved by the suit we have instituted,” he stated.



Kanu was absent from court when his case came up on October 17, 2017, but his co-defendants with whom he was being prosecuted on charges of treasonable felony were produced in court by prison officials.



Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday fixed November 14 for the hearing of the application filed by IPOB to challenge its proscription.



The suit was scheduled for hearing before Justice Abdu Kafarati, who is the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, but it was learnt that the judge was absent from court as he was said to be attending a seminar elsewhere.



Court registrars were said to have fixed November 14 for hearing under the instruction of the judge.



IPOB’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said on Monday that the Federal Government had yet to respond to the application.



IPOB had on September 22 asked the court to set aside the orders proscribing it and designating it as a terrorist group.



http://punchng.com/i-dont-know-where-kanu-is-abaribe-replies-fg/

Arrest this man.



The law is very clear on this. It is nothing personal against you Senator, but the law says if you cannot produce who you stood for, then you go in for it.



I have said it before that the key to arresting Nnamdi Kanu is with this man, who makes his living from Nigeria and the Government in the day time, but goes to IPOB meetings at night.



Senator Abaribe you cannot have the best of both sides. 8 Likes 4 Shares

HungerBAD:

Arrest this man. SEEMS NNAMDI KANU NEWS GIVES U ERECTION, U JUST DISAPPEARed FROM MAINA THREAD,U JUST HERE SEEMS NNAMDI KANU NEWS GIVES U ERECTION, U JUST DISAPPEARed FROM MAINA THREAD,U JUST HERE 22 Likes

The federal government should provide Kanu. They cannot claim they don't know where kanu is....

Abaribe never invaded Kanu's house? Abaribe was not the one that killed Igbos at Kanu's house, killed his dog and carried his properties.



What kind of foolish people are in this country? 16 Likes

HungerBAD:

Arrest this man.



Almighty HungerBad.. what are you still waiting and wailing for.



go and arrest him..



APC media coordinator.

imagine this human pushing for Tinubu presidency..



you fall your hand. bigtime..



hungryman. indomie go do you.





shame and sense fall on you anyday you quit hating igbo's. Almighty HungerBad.. what are you still waiting and wailing for.go and arrest him..APC media coordinator.imagine this human pushing for Tinubu presidency..you fall your hand. bigtime..hungryman. indomie go do you.shame and sense fall on you anyday you quit hating igbo's. 17 Likes

Hofbrauhaus:

The federal government should provide Kanu. They cannot claim they don't know where kanu is....

Abaribe never invaded Kanu's house? Abaribe was not the one that killed Igbos at Kanu's house, killed his dog and carried his properties.



What kind of foolish people are in this country?

You can go and say that in Aso Rock or Court, stop ranting here pls You can go and say that in Aso Rock or Court, stop ranting here pls 6 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

Arrest this man. TELL YOUR MASTER THAT HE CAN'T ARREST HIM. ZOMBI. TELL YOUR MASTER THAT HE CAN'T ARREST HIM. ZOMBI. 2 Likes

adem30:





You can go and say that in Aso Rock or Court, stop ranting here pls

What exactly should I do here? Anything you hear Kanu, all your brain would start scratching you! What exactly should I do here? Anything you hear Kanu, all your brain would start scratching you! 1 Like

The Stupid Government And Its Judges Show Not 4get. The Doctrine Of The Last Scene,The Doctrine Of Res Ipsa Loquitur

Abaribe should not underestimate the desperation of Buhari led regime in doing evil and get himself a radical lawyer not that unknown person that represented him the other day if not he will be seriously dealt with by vindictive souless Bubu.

I blame Abaribe for not cautioning the IPOB lily liver dilector when he was busy making hate speech against the state . Abeg let him carry his cross!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Sense fall on FGN

lol

Namadi Cownu is still in hiding? Kai!

Burantashi, I must commend your python dancing efforts, in ridding the land of the never rising sun of another Coward!

Remind me to donate 40 gallons of fura to you and your boys during the next armed forces celebration!



IPOBaboons will soon come here to start their useless rants! 2 Likes 1 Share

I hear

Chigorkizz:

The Stupid Government And Its Judges Show Should Not 4get. The Doctrine Of The Last Scene,The Doctrine Of Res Ipsa Loquitur

The government is apparently not as forgetful as you are.

Abaribe as kanu's surety is responsible for producing him. The government is apparently not as forgetful as you are.Abaribe as kanu's surety is responsible for producing him. 2 Likes 1 Share

Report reaching us is that Nnamdi Kanu is in Prison in far away Bida in Niger state

Confess

ipob 1 Like

Abaribe never know wetin Him enter... When they Finish with him, he would learn never to stand surety for an unstable person or Withdraw His surety once the person is misbehaving...





Welcome to the Real World.



Very soon you guys will learn not to deceive yourself again. 2 Likes 1 Share

If Abaribe play his cards well, he will go scot free. A promising Young man like Kanu went down the drain just like that cause of hate speech and chest beating

Buhari e no go ever better for you

Madt and confused bloody APC government!!!

Those that invaded Kanu"s house should please provide him and bring him to the court. Did Abaribe invade Kanu"s house no ? so what are they talking about

HungerBAD:

Arrest this man.



The law is very clear on this. It is nothing personal against you Senator, but the law says if you cannot produce who you stood for, then you go in for it.



I have said it before that the key to arresting Nnamdi Kanu is with this man, who makes his living from Nigeria and the Government in the day time, but goes to IPOB meetings at night.



Senator Abaribe you cannot have the best of both sides. ..

Robotic robot ..Robotic robot

You don't enter gau be dat nau 1 Like 1 Share

Many of those accusing federal government now did not call Kanu to order when he was violating the bail conditions given to him. The senator must be arrested. 2 Likes 1 Share