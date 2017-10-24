₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by gistlive1: 10:02am
Hey guys, caption this photo below... Take a look at Messi's face
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Benjom(m): 10:37am
Messi be like, "This boy's effizy too much. I started wearing tattoos cos of you... wish Hushpuppi can decipher that wristwatch he's putting on"
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by saintkeppy(m): 10:58am
Neymar:Ogbeni! how far?
Ronaldo: I dey cool broda, how ur side?
Neymar: I dey manage oh!
Me already know say 2nite be ur award nite, no mind this short winch &magician wey dey here, thank God say I don comot from him shadow make I go try my luck for PSG, I know say 1 day I go folo Una collect this World Best.
They switch using Portuguese language, Neymar congratulate him using the language.
Neymar: Parabéns meu queridos irmão
Ronaldo: Obrigado meu Amado irmão.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by timilehin007(m): 11:18am
Am very sure that deep down in Neymars mind he's very pleased with Ronaldo no reason to hate him and obviously knows Ronaldo is miles better than him..and mere looking at him, he admires Ronaldo more than Messi despite that he once played alongside Messi..
No forming Neymar humbly greeted the best of the best
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by miano: 11:18am
Outstanding men
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by moscobabs(m): 11:19am
saintkeppy:
Messi (thinking): temi bami, my ltime don dey expire bi dat o.ororo snatched the Award and still wan snatch my wife...see as she open lap for him. na me go kill neymar last last
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by rawpadgin(m): 11:19am
why did i even book space?
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by pawesome(m): 11:19am
N
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by NinaArsenal(f): 11:19am
Congratulations my oga
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Unbreakable007: 11:19am
Rest in peace advance.
To whom it may concern.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Ayo4251(m): 11:19am
Neymar be like 'bro, you be boss o.....no mind that idiot Messi...He dae use my glory for Barca before.....na The Idibia for my village tell me say maa comot Barca for am'
Ronaldo: omo iya mi Washerey
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by looseweight: 11:20am
Ok
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by uhuogba(m): 11:20am
oil!
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by desreek9(f): 11:20am
today is my bitrhday y'all, more blessings IJN. amen
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by nelsonebby(m): 11:20am
saintkeppy:epic fail
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Palaver: 11:20am
saintkeppy:lol. Wish to learn Spanish or Portuguese soonest.
Meanwhile, to all of you who cant make a sentence without mentioning palaver, make una take am easy o. Money palaver, visa palaver, police palaver. Sometimes I log in to see a lot of mentions, thinking it's one nairaland bae who may be trying to draw my attention, only to see unnecessary mentions in sentences. No be only me dey this world ooo......make una free me abeg
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by tolextony(m): 11:21am
Neymar: I wish to be like you and win this award next year.
Penaldo: Keep fighting for penalty, dive more, score offside goals and wait for tap in goals
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by MrMystrO(m): 11:21am
saintkeppy:
Lol na wa o.. Interpreter
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by sorry1(m): 11:21am
neymar be like
neymar: oga ronaldo wetin dey sup?
ronaldo: cool bro.
neymar: You know say this award suppose belong to this short because d guy too sabi
ronaldo: I know but no be me tell Madrid make them carry league, no b me tell dem carry champion's league no be me still tell them carry supercup, abi na me tell Portugal carry euros
Neymar: you try sha but messi play ball pass you... lmao
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by smithsydny(m): 11:21am
Dede am very loyal to ya govt sir..
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by chrisbaby24(m): 11:21am
Lol
Messi be like...na wa for dis Neymar...shebi he say he no go ever shake Ronaldo again...kaii dis guy na snitch...he even bend down ..dey shake am...I haff died..!!
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by DozieInc(m): 11:21am
When you meet your uncle who is the bread winner of the community for the first time.
That Messi look.
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Nairastake: 11:22am
Three wonders of the earth in one picture
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Griffon: 11:22am
Neymar be like "Baba win your thing dey go jare, this midget wey dey we side never see chomchin"
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by movid(m): 11:22am
Ronaldo get preek oo
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by JoshMedia(m): 11:23am
Nice attire
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by COOLDK(m): 11:23am
Neymar: Oga Boss Kabiesi! I know say you don win this one already make I congratulate you in addy
Ronaldo: See Messi dey look you ooooo, you know say he never forgive you say you ran go PSG
Neymar: Leave that Ogbeni, he think say i go dey under his shadow for life
See as he dey even envy my watch
Messi: E be like say this Neymar don kolo sa How he go dey form rebel against me
Ronaldo: Oya go sit down Neymar, you no say Messi no dey tey vex
Neymar: I understand, where the party at after your announcement as winner?
Ronaldo: We go roll together to club CR7 hotel
Messi: Chei! E no good to show too much love to fellow oooo. See this boy wey i helped dey now form rebel against me
Chineke na Poogi!
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by calberian: 11:23am
"Leave my hand abeg, na Messi wey I wan greet"
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by GeneralOjukwu: 11:23am
Ronaldo....worthy of emulation. Shows that with hard work and obsession for success, one can eventually attain one's goals
|Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by JoshMedia(m): 11:25am
