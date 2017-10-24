₦airaland Forum

Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by gistlive1: 10:02am
Hey guys, caption this photo below... Take a look at Messi's face


Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Benjom(m): 10:37am
Messi be like, "This boy's effizy too much. I started wearing tattoos cos of you... wish Hushpuppi can decipher that wristwatch he's putting on" cheesy

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by saintkeppy(m): 10:58am
Neymar:Ogbeni! how far?

Ronaldo: I dey cool broda, how ur side?

Neymar: I dey manage oh!
Me already know say 2nite be ur award nite, no mind this short winch &magician wey dey here, thank God say I don comot from him shadow make I go try my luck for PSG, I know say 1 day I go folo Una collect this World Best.

They switch using Portuguese language, Neymar congratulate him using the language.

Neymar: Parabéns meu queridos irmão

Ronaldo: Obrigado meu Amado irmão. smiley

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by timilehin007(m): 11:18am
Am very sure that deep down in Neymars mind he's very pleased with Ronaldo no reason to hate him and obviously knows Ronaldo is miles better than him..and mere looking at him, he admires Ronaldo more than Messi despite that he once played alongside Messi..
No forming Neymar humbly greeted the best of the best

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by miano: 11:18am
Outstanding men
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by moscobabs(m): 11:19am
Messi (thinking): temi bami, my ltime don dey expire bi dat o.ororo snatched the Award and still wan snatch my wife...see as she open lap for him. na me go kill neymar last last

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by rawpadgin(m): 11:19am
why did i even book space?

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by pawesome(m): 11:19am
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by NinaArsenal(f): 11:19am
Congratulations my oga
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Unbreakable007: 11:19am
Rest in peace advance.


To whom it may concern.
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Ayo4251(m): 11:19am
Neymar be like 'bro, you be boss o.....no mind that idiot Messi...He dae use my glory for Barca before.....na The Idibia for my village tell me say maa comot Barca for am'

Ronaldo: omo iya mi Washerey grin

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by looseweight: 11:20am
Ok
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by uhuogba(m): 11:20am
oil!
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by desreek9(f): 11:20am
today is my bitrhday y'all, more blessings IJN. amen

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by nelsonebby(m): 11:20am
epic fail

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Palaver: 11:20am
lol. Wish to learn Spanish or Portuguese soonest.


lol. Wish to learn Spanish or Portuguese soonest.

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by tolextony(m): 11:21am
Neymar: I wish to be like you and win this award next year.


Penaldo: Keep fighting for penalty, dive more, score offside goals and wait for tap in goals tongue

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by MrMystrO(m): 11:21am
Lol na wa o.. Interpreter

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by sorry1(m): 11:21am
neymar be like

neymar: oga ronaldo wetin dey sup?

ronaldo: cool bro.

neymar: You know say this award suppose belong to this short because d guy too sabigrin

ronaldo: I know but no be me tell Madrid make them carry league, no b me tell dem carry champion's league no be me still tell them carry supercup, abi na me tell Portugal carry euros

Neymar: you try sha but messi play ball pass you... lmao cheesycheesy

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by smithsydny(m): 11:21am
Dede am very loyal to ya govt sir..
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by chrisbaby24(m): 11:21am
Lol
Messi be like...na wa for dis Neymar...shebi he say he no go ever shake Ronaldo again...kaii dis guy na snitch...he even bend down ..dey shake am...I haff died..!! grin

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by DozieInc(m): 11:21am
When you meet your uncle who is the bread winner of the community for the first time.

That Messi look.
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Nairastake: 11:22am
Three wonders of the earth in one picture

3 Likes

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by Griffon: 11:22am
Neymar be like "Baba win your thing dey go jare, this midget wey dey we side never see chomchin" grin

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by movid(m): 11:22am
Ronaldo get preek oo
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by JoshMedia(m): 11:23am
Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by COOLDK(m): 11:23am
Neymar: Oga Boss Kabiesi! I know say you don win this one already make I congratulate you in addy

Ronaldo: See Messi dey look you ooooo, you know say he never forgive you say you ran go PSG

Neymar: Leave that Ogbeni, he think say i go dey under his shadow for life undecided
See as he dey even envy my watch

Messi: E be like say this Neymar don kolo sa How he go dey form rebel against me

Ronaldo: Oya go sit down Neymar, you no say Messi no dey tey vex

Neymar: I understand, where the party at after your announcement as winner?

Ronaldo: We go roll together to club CR7 hotel

Messi: Chei! E no good to show too much love to fellow oooo. See this boy wey i helped dey now form rebel against me cry cry
Chineke na Poogi!

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by calberian: 11:23am
"Leave my hand abeg, na Messi wey I wan greet"

2 Likes

Ronaldo....worthy of emulation. Shows that with hard work and obsession for success, one can eventually attain one's goals

Re: Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards by JoshMedia(m): 11:25am
