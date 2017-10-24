Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Caption This Photo Of Ronaldo And Neymar At The Best FIFA Awards (10279 Views)

Source:- Hey guys, caption this photo below... Take a look at Messi's faceSource:- https://www.gistlivepro.com/sports/caption-photo-ronaldo-neymar/ 6 Likes

Messi be like, "This boy's effizy too much. I started wearing tattoos cos of you... wish Hushpuppi can decipher that wristwatch he's putting on" 12 Likes 3 Shares





Ronaldo: I dey cool broda, how ur side?



Neymar: I dey manage oh!

Me already know say 2nite be ur award nite, no mind this short winch &magician wey dey here, thank God say I don comot from him shadow make I go try my luck for PSG, I know say 1 day I go folo Una collect this World Best.



They switch using Portuguese language, Neymar congratulate him using the language.



Neymar: Parabéns meu queridos irmão



Ronaldo: Obrigado meu Amado irmão. Neymar:Ogbeni! how far?Ronaldo: I dey cool broda, how ur side?Neymar: I dey manage oh!Me already know say 2nite be ur award nite, no mind this short winch &magician wey dey here, thank God say I don comot from him shadow make I go try my luck for PSG, I know say 1 day I go folo Una collect this World Best.They switch using Portuguese language, Neymar congratulate him using the language.Neymar: Parabéns meu queridos irmãoRonaldo: Obrigado meu Amado irmão. 101 Likes 5 Shares

Am very sure that deep down in Neymars mind he's very pleased with Ronaldo no reason to hate him and obviously knows Ronaldo is miles better than him..and mere looking at him, he admires Ronaldo more than Messi despite that he once played alongside Messi..

No forming Neymar humbly greeted the best of the best 6 Likes 1 Share

Outstanding men

Messi (thinking): temi bami, my ltime don dey expire bi dat o.ororo snatched the Award and still wan snatch my wife...see as she open lap for him. na me go kill neymar last last Messi (thinking): temi bami, my ltime don dey expire bi dat o.ororo snatched the Award and still wan snatch my wife...see as she open lap for him. na me go kill neymar last last 10 Likes

why did i even book space? 1 Like

N

Congratulations my oga

Rest in peace advance.





To whom it may concern.





Ronaldo: omo iya mi Washerey Neymar be like 'bro, you be boss o.....no mind that idiot Messi...He dae use my glory for Barca before.....na The Idibia for my village tell me say maa comot Barca for am'Ronaldo: omo iya mi Washerey 7 Likes

Ok

oil!

today is my bitrhday y'all, more blessings IJN. amen 36 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, to all of you who cant make a sentence without mentioning palaver, make una take am easy o. Money palaver, visa palaver, police palaver. Sometimes I log in to see a lot of mentions, thinking it's one nairaland bae who may be trying to draw my attention, only to see unnecessary mentions in sentences. No be only me dey this world ooo......make una free me abeg lol. Wish to learn Spanish or Portuguese soonest.Meanwhile, to all of you who cant make a sentence without mentioning palaver, make una take am easy o. Money palaver, visa palaver, police palaver. Sometimes I log in to see a lot of mentions, thinking it's one nairaland bae who may be trying to draw my attention, only to see unnecessary mentions in sentences. No be only me dey this world ooo......make una free me abeg 2 Likes







Penaldo: Keep fighting for penalty, dive more, score offside goals and wait for tap in goals Neymar: I wish to be like you and win this award next year.Penaldo: Keep fighting for penalty, dive more, score offside goals and wait for tap in goals 15 Likes 1 Share

Lol na wa o.. Interpreter Lol na wa o.. Interpreter 4 Likes





neymar: oga ronaldo wetin dey sup?



ronaldo: cool bro.



neymar: You know say this award suppose belong to this short because d guy too sabi



ronaldo: I know but no be me tell Madrid make them carry league, no b me tell dem carry champion's league no be me still tell them carry supercup, abi na me tell Portugal carry euros



Neymar: you try sha but messi play ball pass you... lmao neymar be likeneymar: oga ronaldo wetin dey sup?ronaldo: cool bro.neymar: You know say this award suppose belong to this short because d guy too sabironaldo: I know but no be me tell Madrid make them carry league, no b me tell dem carry champion's league no be me still tell them carry supercup, abi na me tell Portugal carry eurosNeymar: you try sha but messi play ball pass you... lmao 3 Likes

Dede am very loyal to ya govt sir..



Messi be like...na wa for dis Neymar...shebi he say he no go ever shake Ronaldo again...kaii dis guy na snitch...he even bend down ..dey shake am...I haff died..!! LolMessi be like...na wa for dis Neymar...shebi he say he no go ever shake Ronaldo again...kaii dis guy na snitch...he even bend down ..dey shake am...I haff died..!! 3 Likes 1 Share

When you meet your uncle who is the bread winner of the community for the first time.



That Messi look.

Three wonders of the earth in one picture 3 Likes

Neymar be like "Baba win your thing dey go jare, this midget wey dey we side never see chomchin" 3 Likes 1 Share

Ronaldo get preek oo

Nice attire













Check my signature





Ronaldo: See Messi dey look you ooooo, you know say he never forgive you say you ran go PSG



Neymar: Leave that Ogbeni, he think say i go dey under his shadow for life

See as he dey even envy my watch



Messi: E be like say this Neymar don kolo sa How he go dey form rebel against me



Ronaldo: Oya go sit down Neymar, you no say Messi no dey tey vex



Neymar: I understand, where the party at after your announcement as winner?



Ronaldo: We go roll together to club CR7 hotel



Messi: Chei! E no good to show too much love to fellow oooo. See this boy wey i helped dey now form rebel against me

Chineke na Poogi! Neymar: Oga Boss Kabiesi! I know say you don win this one already make I congratulate you in addyRonaldo: See Messi dey look you ooooo, you know say he never forgive you say you ran go PSGNeymar: Leave that Ogbeni, he think say i go dey under his shadow for lifeSee as he dey even envy my watchMessi: E be like say this Neymar don kolo saHow he go dey form rebel against meRonaldo: Oya go sit down Neymar, you no say Messi no dey tey vexNeymar: I understand, where the party at after your announcement as winner?Ronaldo: We go roll together to club CR7 hotelMessi: Chei! E no good to show too much love to fellow oooo. See this boy wey i helped dey now form rebel against meChineke na Poogi! 1 Like

"Leave my hand abeg, na Messi wey I wan greet" 2 Likes

Ronaldo....worthy of emulation. Shows that with hard work and obsession for success, one can eventually attain one's goals 2 Likes