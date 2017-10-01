₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by dainformant(m): 11:17am
A good name is better than riches. A Nigerian entrepreneur and perfume maker, Adewale Aladejana, who owns sapphire scents - has revealed how former president of Nigeria; Olusegun Obasanjo reacted when he heard about his late father who passed away 7 years ago after his appointment as a federal commissioner.
The ex president visited Sapphire showroom in Abuja to receive his customized perfume - making him the third President to use a Sapphire Scents Bespoke after General Abdulsalam Abubakar and Flt Lt. Jerry Rawlings former President of Ghana.
Read what Adewale Aladejana, shared on Facebook after the encounter.
The bible says in Proverbs 22:1 (NLT)
Choose a good reputation over great riches; being held in high esteem is better than silver or gold.
After we presented the Sapphire Scents Bespoke to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday, I thought I should also mention to him that he appointed my father as a federal commissioner at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission that was the post my father held till he died in 2010. Baba looked at me and with a smile on his face he said "oh, Aladejana is your father?"Baba became much more friendly and began to ask questions "how is sales? Is the business moving? " He began to joke with my wife as well, he knew that we were from noble stock.
I learnt a lifelong lesson: one of the biggest investment you can give your children is a good name! My father died 7 years ago but his name still gladdened a king's heart. Whatever you are doing now think of tomorrow, will your name produce favor or hatred for your children in the future?
John D Rockefeller the richest man who ever lived after Solomon said "the best capital a young man can have is a good name ". Protect your name, its all your children will have to invest and do business with after you are gone.
Receive wisdom in Jesus name.
You too can be a social media evangelist kindly share so that others can be blessed as you have been blessed. Thank you for reading.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/olusegun-obasanjo-receives-customized-perfume-in-abuja.html
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by HungerBAD: 11:17am
God bless your business.
When God says it is your time, then it is your time.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by dainformant(m): 11:17am
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by madridguy(m): 11:17am
The man should bring my own too.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by dainformant(m): 11:18am
nice
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by RoyalBlak007: 11:22am
♤ßaßa sef dey rock pef✓
♤ £böra Owu 1.♠ £ßorá tòn fî Vòdka dín dòdö
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Evablizin(f): 11:29am
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by clevvermind(m): 11:33am
WHEN IT FAVOURS YOU, YOU PRAISE BUT WHEN IT DOESN'T, YOU POUR INSULTS. 9JA I HAIL.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by fuckerstard: 11:37am
clevvermind:
You gorrit man.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Realfitbody: 11:42am
Na so
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by looseweight: 11:42am
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by miano: 11:42am
Obasanjo dey see ur papa for dream
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by SMADEvgsg(m): 11:43am
Hmmmm...inspiring
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by oyeludef(m): 11:44am
Hmmm. Baba playing with Ur wife.... Be careful ooo
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Chomzy222(f): 11:44am
He is my UK based friend. This is our recent conversation via Facebook chat:
He: try pipe low on this your Biafra thing o. We are better off as Nigerians you know.
Me: Sorry, are you still in UK?
He: Yes na.
Me: What exactly are you doing there?
He: You are asking me as if you don't know. I went there for my university education of course. You should be asking me when I'm graduating. You of all people, na wa o!
Me: sorry about my foolishness. But there is this question I have never asked you before. Why did you choose a foreign university over a Nigerian university?
He: (no response)
Me: Guy! Are you there?
It's been more than one hour now and he has not responded. May be he is trapped in the toilet.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Lilimax(f): 11:44am
God so blessed OBJ with good health. Hope he does not take it for granted.... and he's aging gracefully as well. I tap into such grace that can only come from God.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by killdiabetes(f): 11:44am
good
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by unitysheart(m): 11:44am
That's good. We should all keep a good name.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Titto93(m): 11:45am
Does the scent of the perfume kill rats?
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by GudluckIBB(m): 11:45am
No allow Baba too close to your wife O,
Baba no dey smile when e reach woman matter
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by SalamRushdie: 11:45am
So because your father was a Federal Commissioner mean you are of Noble stock? No this your bespoke scent firm is more noble than any political appointment in Nigeria
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Guilderland1: 11:46am
Why should I spend millions of dollars for scent when Hausa scent of 50 naira can be used to diffuse the dead man's smelling corpse.
NO matter how Many scent Obasanjo used it will never change his ugly and dirty heart
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Histrings08(m): 11:47am
Pfft
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by BAILMONEY: 11:47am
madridguy:YOU DON USE THE A.BOKI PERFUME FINISH
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Onbelivable(m): 11:47am
ok
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by yomalex(m): 11:48am
hmm okay.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Florblu(f): 11:48am
ok
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Angy55(f): 11:48am
A good reputation is everything!
Guard it with your life.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by KingOfAmebo(m): 11:48am
Fast forward to October, 2097:
Kimderlin Muhammadu Buhari: "Hi, my name is Kimderlin Muhammadu Buhari, I am the owner of this Hotel and a very big farm in Daura"
Eze Musa Adewale: "Kim, your father was a terrible leader that surrounded himself with criminals, money always get missing every time he is in power, he is a crook...so, I don't envy your wealth cuz its blood money and it is cursed by Nigerians"
Kimderlin Muhammadu Buhari: Cries home to ask mum if it is true.
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by Queenserah26(f): 11:49am
A good name is indeed better than gold and silver
|Re: Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father by yeyerolling: 11:49am
was it not this dude dat said he started his business with 30k 0r 50k. hahahahahah, so his father was a somebody. nigerians and lies sha. dat is how maduka will be forming i was an houseboy and worked hard, when in reality he dey help govt loot funds with inflated car contracts
