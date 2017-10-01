Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adewale Aladejana Of Sapphire Scents: Obasanjo Reacted As I Mentioned My Father (4101 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The ex president visited Sapphire showroom in Abuja to receive his customized perfume - making him the third President to use a Sapphire Scents Bespoke after General Abdulsalam Abubakar and Flt Lt. Jerry Rawlings former President of Ghana.



Read what Adewale Aladejana, shared on Facebook after the encounter.



The bible says in Proverbs 22:1 (NLT)



Choose a good reputation over great riches; being held in high esteem is better than silver or gold.



After we presented the Sapphire Scents Bespoke to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday, I thought I should also mention to him that he appointed my father as a federal commissioner at the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission that was the post my father held till he died in 2010. Baba looked at me and with a smile on his face he said "oh, Aladejana is your father?"Baba became much more friendly and began to ask questions "how is sales? Is the business moving? " He began to joke with my wife as well, he knew that we were from noble stock.



I learnt a lifelong lesson: one of the biggest investment you can give your children is a good name! My father died 7 years ago but his name still gladdened a king's heart. Whatever you are doing now think of tomorrow, will your name produce favor or hatred for your children in the future?



John D Rockefeller the richest man who ever lived after Solomon said "the best capital a young man can have is a good name ". Protect your name, its all your children will have to invest and do business with after you are gone.



Receive wisdom in Jesus name.



You too can be a social media evangelist kindly share so that others can be blessed as you have been blessed. Thank you for reading.



Source; A good name is better than riches. A Nigerian entrepreneur and perfume maker, Adewale Aladejana, who owns sapphire scents - has revealed how former president of Nigeria; Olusegun Obasanjo reacted when he heard about his late father who passed away 7 years ago after his appointment as a federal commissioner.The ex president visited Sapphire showroom in Abuja to receive his customized perfume - making him the third President to use a Sapphire Scents Bespoke after General Abdulsalam Abubakar and Flt Lt. Jerry Rawlings former President of Ghana.Read what Adewale Aladejana, shared on Facebook after the encounter.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/olusegun-obasanjo-receives-customized-perfume-in-abuja.html 4 Likes 2 Shares

God bless your business.



When God says it is your time, then it is your time. 11 Likes 2 Shares

The man should bring my own too.

nice

♤ßaßa sef dey rock pef✓



♤ £böra Owu 1.♠ £ßorá tòn fî Vòdka dín dòdö 1 Like

WHEN IT FAVOURS YOU, YOU PRAISE BUT WHEN IT DOESN'T, YOU POUR INSULTS. 9JA I HAIL. 8 Likes 1 Share

clevvermind:

WHEN IT FAVOURS YOU, YOU PRAISE BUT WHEN IT DOESN'T, YOU POUR INSULTS. 9JA I HAIL.



You gorrit man. You gorrit man. 6 Likes

Na so

Remove all belly fat within 9days. Yes. We have testimonies of people who have successfully done it

Obasanjo dey see ur papa for dream

Hmmmm...inspiring

Hmmm. Baba playing with Ur wife.... Be careful ooo 1 Like

He is my UK based friend. This is our recent conversation via Facebook chat:

.

He: try pipe low on this your Biafra thing o. We are better off as Nigerians you know.

Me: Sorry, are you still in UK?

He: Yes na.

Me: What exactly are you doing there?

He: You are asking me as if you don't know. I went there for my university education of course. You should be asking me when I'm graduating. You of all people, na wa o!

Me: sorry about my foolishness. But there is this question I have never asked you before. Why did you choose a foreign university over a Nigerian university?

He: (no response)

Me: Guy! Are you there?

.

.

It's been more than one hour now and he has not responded. May be he is trapped in the toilet. 3 Likes

God so blessed OBJ with good health. Hope he does not take it for granted.... and he's aging gracefully as well. I tap into such grace that can only come from God. 4 Likes

good

That's good. We should all keep a good name.

Does the scent of the perfume kill rats?

No allow Baba too close to your wife O,

Baba no dey smile when e reach woman matter

So because your father was a Federal Commissioner mean you are of Noble stock? No this your bespoke scent firm is more noble than any political appointment in Nigeria

Why should I spend millions of dollars for scent when Hausa scent of 50 naira can be used to diffuse the dead man's smelling corpse.

NO matter how Many scent Obasanjo used it will never change his ugly and dirty heart

Pfft

madridguy:

The man should bring my own too. YOU DON USE THE A.BOKI PERFUME FINISH YOU DON USE THE A.BOKI PERFUME FINISH

ok

hmm okay.

Check my signature for a reliable bulk sms service

ok

A good reputation is everything!

Guard it with your life.

Fast forward to October, 2097:



Kimderlin Muhammadu Buhari: "Hi, my name is Kimderlin Muhammadu Buhari, I am the owner of this Hotel and a very big farm in Daura"



Eze Musa Adewale: "Kim, your father was a terrible leader that surrounded himself with criminals, money always get missing every time he is in power, he is a crook...so, I don't envy your wealth cuz its blood money and it is cursed by Nigerians"



Kimderlin Muhammadu Buhari: Cries home to ask mum if it is true.

A good name is indeed better than gold and silver