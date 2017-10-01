Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] (13867 Views)

See video below.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Baode3bnBv8/



www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/reekado-banks-drowns-himself-in-alcohol.html?m=1 Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks seems to never follow his own advice as he has taken to the fast way of life, partying all night and smoking all day, a nasty habit for mavins record starboy.See video below. 1 Like

Life is Easy







All the money made ure still ugly

All the fame ure still ugly

All the gyming ure still ugly

Dreadlocks ure still ugly







All the money made ure still ugly

All the fame ure still ugly

All the gyming ure still ugly

Dreadlocks ure still ugly

I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life

Reeky tom tom. Easy jeje

Easy jeje...take it slow ooo. Ricky standard. Correct boy



















joke of the day :: smoking pastor



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wphb4hQmSIk&feature=youtu.be kole toyen my darling jeje oojoke of the day :: smoking pastor 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm reekado banks, take it easy o, jeje

Someone don nyansh him serious girlfriend!! #Fact

when the money is too much for some people age it sometimes allows them to drink and party their lives at the slightest opportunity not considering their health. 3 Likes

I came in expecting to see his head inside a bucket of vodka or him lying down inside a bathtub running over with mixture of beer and spirit.. Something like dis 19 Likes









Soon e go dey shop for kidney. 1 Like

iamJ:

I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life my brother u no be Better person wetin Ricky do u.. my brother u no be Better person wetin Ricky do u.. 5 Likes

ok

lf the thing kill am now, some mugun will be screaming 'Davido' 2 Likes

GOODLUCK TO HIM..... 1 Like

After now dey will blame don jazzy for his death





Little pity for artists like dis



Imagine wat davido went tru

Hmmm... Nairaland na wa for una o. I thought he drown me with alcohol. He drown himself, hw is dat one my business

I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life Jesus! why? Why so wicked? 3 Likes





See wetin Tiwa Savage don teach this small boy now..... Ah oh my God



If he come die now nko See wetin Tiwa Savage don teach this small boy now..... Ah oh my GodIf he come die now nko 4 Likes

Good for you man.

Ricky, in case you're reading this ( I know you are), there's one Nairalander called pocohantas. I want you to invite her to your house on November 1st. Open the door when she arrives and shout "November fool! Then slam the door in her face, go to your room and sleep off.

Enjoy

May Tagbo no fall on you. 1 Like

kee ursef by ursef oga............................ 1 Like

Your typical Nigerian role model

Hope he is not good friends with David

somebody's role model







Idiot If Tagbo fall on you, they will start shouting Davido upandown.Idiot 1 Like

TunezMediaTV:

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks seems to never follow his own advice as he has taken to the fast way of life, partying all night and smoking all day, a nasty habit for mavins record starboy.

Sad



Your problem dey for your front... SadYour problem dey for your front...

bro u be Savage

bro u be Savage