Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by TunezMediaTV: 2:33pm
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks seems to never follow his own advice as he has taken to the fast way of life, partying all night and smoking all day, a nasty habit for mavins record starboy.
See video below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Baode3bnBv8/
www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/reekado-banks-drowns-himself-in-alcohol.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by macmiral(m): 2:40pm
Life is Easy
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by iamJ(m): 2:56pm
Rick my man
All the money made ure still ugly
All the fame ure still ugly
All the gyming ure still ugly
Dreadlocks ure still ugly
I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Chrisbeks: 2:59pm
Reeky tom tom. Easy jeje
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by coluka: 3:07pm
Easy jeje...take it slow ooo. Ricky standard. Correct boy
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by itspzpics(m): 3:14pm
kole toyen my darling jeje oo
joke of the day :: smoking pastor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wphb4hQmSIk&feature=youtu.be
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by mexxmoney: 3:29pm
Hmmm reekado banks, take it easy o, jeje
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by nairaman66(m): 3:39pm
Someone don nyansh him serious girlfriend!! #Fact
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Teewhy2: 3:39pm
when the money is too much for some people age it sometimes allows them to drink and party their lives at the slightest opportunity not considering their health.
3 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by TheHistorian(m): 3:39pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Nbote(m): 3:39pm
I came in expecting to see his head inside a bucket of vodka or him lying down inside a bathtub running over with mixture of beer and spirit.. Something like dis
19 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by joystickextendr: 3:40pm
Okay na... Flex on
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:40pm
Soon e go dey shop for kidney.
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by prince2blinks(m): 3:40pm
iamJ:my brother u no be Better person wetin Ricky do u..
5 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by DanielsParker: 3:40pm
ok
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by nairavsdollars: 3:40pm
lf the thing kill am now, some mugun will be screaming 'Davido'
2 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by modelmike7(m): 3:40pm
GOODLUCK TO HIM.....
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by lordmanuelle(m): 3:41pm
After now dey will blame don jazzy for his death
Little pity for artists like dis
Imagine wat davido went tru
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Nellybank(m): 3:42pm
Hmmm... Nairaland na wa for una o. I thought he drown me with alcohol. He drown himself, hw is dat one my business
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Samsantos9(m): 3:42pm
iamJ:Jesus! why? Why so wicked?
3 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by AyamConfidence(m): 3:42pm
See wetin Tiwa Savage don teach this small boy now..... Ah oh my God
If he come die now nko
4 Likes
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by HauteReel: 3:43pm
Good for you man.
Ricky, in case you're reading this ( I know you are), there's one Nairalander called pocohantas. I want you to invite her to your house on November 1st. Open the door when she arrives and shout "November fool! Then slam the door in her face, go to your room and sleep off.
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by smithsydny(m): 3:43pm
Enjoy
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by madjune: 3:43pm
May Tagbo no fall on you.
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by cutefergiee(m): 3:44pm
kee ursef by ursef oga............................
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by ngmgeek(m): 3:44pm
Your typical Nigerian role model
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:45pm
Hope he is not good friends with David
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Akpolagha(m): 3:46pm
somebody's role model
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Legolast: 3:50pm
If Tagbo fall on you, they will start shouting Davido upandown.
Idiot
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by alignacademy(m): 3:51pm
TunezMediaTV:
Sad
Your problem dey for your front...
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Hades2016(m): 3:51pm
iamJ:bro u be Savage
1 Like
|Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Neminc: 3:51pm
God bless u reekado
2 Likes
