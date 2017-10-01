₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,584 members, 3,871,970 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 05:00 PM

Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] (13867 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by TunezMediaTV: 2:33pm
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks seems to never follow his own advice as he has taken to the fast way of life, partying all night and smoking all day, a nasty habit for mavins record starboy.

See video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baode3bnBv8/

www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/reekado-banks-drowns-himself-in-alcohol.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by macmiral(m): 2:40pm
Life is Easy
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by iamJ(m): 2:56pm
Rick my man cheesy


All the money made ure still ugly
All the fame ure still ugly
All the gyming ure still ugly
Dreadlocks ure still ugly



I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Chrisbeks: 2:59pm
Reeky tom tom. Easy jeje
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by coluka: 3:07pm
Easy jeje...take it slow ooo. Ricky standard. Correct boy
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by itspzpics(m): 3:14pm
kole toyen my darling jeje oo








joke of the day :: smoking pastor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wphb4hQmSIk&feature=youtu.be

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by mexxmoney: 3:29pm
Hmmm reekado banks, take it easy o, jeje
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by nairaman66(m): 3:39pm
Someone don nyansh him serious girlfriend!! #Fact cheesy
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Teewhy2: 3:39pm
when the money is too much for some people age it sometimes allows them to drink and party their lives at the slightest opportunity not considering their health.

3 Likes

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by TheHistorian(m): 3:39pm
angry
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Nbote(m): 3:39pm
I came in expecting to see his head inside a bucket of vodka or him lying down inside a bathtub running over with mixture of beer and spirit.. Something like dis

19 Likes

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by joystickextendr: 3:40pm
Okay na... Flex on cool



Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:40pm
Soon e go dey shop for kidney.

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by prince2blinks(m): 3:40pm
iamJ:
Rick my man cheesy


All the money made ure still ugly
All the fame ure still ugly
All the gyming ure still ugly
Dreadlocks ure still ugly



I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life
my brother u no be Better person wetin Ricky do u..

5 Likes

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by DanielsParker: 3:40pm
ok
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by nairavsdollars: 3:40pm
lf the thing kill am now, some mugun will be screaming 'Davido'

2 Likes

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by modelmike7(m): 3:40pm
GOODLUCK TO HIM.....

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by lordmanuelle(m): 3:41pm
After now dey will blame don jazzy for his death


Little pity for artists like dis

Imagine wat davido went tru
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Nellybank(m): 3:42pm
Hmmm... Nairaland na wa for una o. I thought he drown me with alcohol. He drown himself, hw is dat one my business
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Samsantos9(m): 3:42pm
iamJ:
Rick my man cheesy


All the money made ure still ugly
All the fame ure still ugly
All the gyming ure still ugly
Dreadlocks ure still ugly



I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life
Jesus! why? Why so wicked? grin

3 Likes

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by AyamConfidence(m): 3:42pm
shocked

See wetin Tiwa Savage don teach this small boy now..... Ah oh my God

If he come die now nko

4 Likes

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by HauteReel: 3:43pm
Good for you man.
Ricky, in case you're reading this ( I know you are), there's one Nairalander called pocohantas. I want you to invite her to your house on November 1st. Open the door when she arrives and shout "November fool! Then slam the door in her face, go to your room and sleep off.
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by smithsydny(m): 3:43pm
Enjoy
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by madjune: 3:43pm
May Tagbo no fall on you.

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by cutefergiee(m): 3:44pm
kee ursef by ursef oga............................

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by ngmgeek(m): 3:44pm
Your typical Nigerian role model cheesy cheesy
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:45pm
Hope he is not good friends with David
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Akpolagha(m): 3:46pm
somebody's role model
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Legolast: 3:50pm
If Tagbo fall on you, they will start shouting Davido upandown.


Idiot undecided

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by alignacademy(m): 3:51pm
TunezMediaTV:
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks seems to never follow his own advice as he has taken to the fast way of life, partying all night and smoking all day, a nasty habit for mavins record starboy.

Sad

Your problem dey for your front...
Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Hades2016(m): 3:51pm
iamJ:
Rick my man cheesy


All the money made ure still ugly
All the fame ure still ugly
All the gyming ure still ugly
Dreadlocks ure still ugly



I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life
bro u be Savage grin
iamJ:
Rick my man cheesy


All the money made ure still ugly
All the fame ure still ugly
All the gyming ure still ugly
Dreadlocks ure still ugly



I dont blame u sha, if i looked like you, i will remain high 24/7 to be able to get thru life
bro u be Savage

1 Like

Re: Reekado Banks Drowns Himself In Alcohol [PICS+VIDEO] by Neminc: 3:51pm
God bless u reekado

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Solidstar To Drop New Ablum "WEED" / Photos: Wind Reveals Amber Rose's Bare Bum At BET Awards; Shares Passionate Kiss / WTF!!! 2 Couples Caught Having Sex Outside Nightclub (photo)

Viewing this topic: Tobyjagz, scopeman24(m), MADUBI, newtayo, Titusolufemi(m), Hendrixtzee(m), EmanA1928(m), knightfemi, MaziEDOZIE, Imfamuz, khalidjnr(m), Muzman143(m), mike01, ipledge10(m), Ebony2390, mathew2oa(m), Ibrothehassan(m), meldoman8773(m), nesta101(f), Laurettalolo(f), marvelyole(m), esthel(f), swegiedon(m), faorex(m), imasetng, Akeelahtunez(m), raskibs(m), Mentcee(m), seye005(m), patwilly(m), paddyofboss(m), Amaso99(m), Ihatewayo, Jykes(m), myenvironalert(m), Toluwaase(m), kbshow100(m), successfully111, yungstar092(m), mosco04, femcruz(m), jaybanky(m), Bibiangel(f), melc4real(m), Raymeg, runtoman, elvongrey and 73 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.