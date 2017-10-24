Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 (7167 Views)

President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday in Niamey, Republic of Niger, urged member countries of the Economic Community of West African States to to tread carefully in pushing for a single currency in the sub-region by 2020.



He cited the challenges faced by the European Union in realising the same goal to buttress his position.



According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President made his position known in his speech at the fourth meeting of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Currency Programme.



Buhari said the necessary economic fundamentals among countries continue to differ over the years, making it more difficult to pull through with the project by 2020.



“Nigeria advises that we proceed cautiously with the integration agenda, taking into consideration the above concerns and the lessons currently unfolding in the European Union.



“To that end, Nigeria will caution against any position that pushes for a fast-track approach to monetary union, while neglecting fundamentals and other pertinent issues,” the President was quoted as saying.



Buhari noted that some of the obstacles to realising the roadmap for the implementation of a single currency include diverse and uncertain macro-economic fundamentals of many countries, unrealistic inflation targeting based on flexible exchange rate regime and inconsistency with the African Monetary Co-operation Programme.



The President said domestic issues in ECOWAS member countries relating to their constitutions and dependence on aids continue to affect the framework for implementing the single currency in the sub-region



He said, “Although the ECOWAS Commission has anchored its pursuit of the new impetus to monetary integration on the information presented to the Heads of State which were the basis for their recommendations, we are concerned that we have not properly articulated and analysed a comprehensive picture of the state of preparedness of individual countries for monetary integration in ECOWAS by 2020.



“In previous meetings, we had specifically raised observations on the state of preparedness of the member states, the credibility of the union if anchored on watered down criteria, and the continuing disparities between macroeconomic conditions in ECOWAS countries, amongst others. And I would like to reiterate this concerns.”



The President told the Heads of State that the conditions that pushed Nigeria into withdrawing from the process in the past had not changed.



I am not an economist but this might be a good move from Buhari because most of this ECOWAS nation don't have a strong economy like Nigeria if we are joining with countries of higher GDP than us now maybe yes but Nigeria South Africa and Egypt still have the largest economy in Africa, we they run into economic crisis then we might have to bail them out. Just like Greece and most other EU nation and that called for BREXIT. Why put head for wetin no pay us the 3 major tribe in 9ja never live peacefully finish na to dey join hand spend same currency for west Africa, I beg make ECOWAS park well



Saddam decided to drop $$ and he was killed

Gaddafi proposed gold as trade currency for Africa during AU summit and he was killed

al-Assad want to drop USD and Syria is still at war



I am not an economist but this might be a good move from Buhari because most of this ECOWAS nation don't have a strong economy like Nigeria if we are joining with countries of higher GDP than us now maybe yes but Nigeria South Africa and Egypt still have the largest economy in Africa, we they run into economic crisis then we might have to bail them out. Just like Greece and most other EU nation and that called for BREXIT. Why put head for wetin no pay us the 3 major tribe in 9ja never live peacefully finish na to dey join hand spend same currency for west Africa, I beg make ECOWAS park well 10 Likes 1 Share

Based on the experience of the EU, I think PMB made the right decision.

The economy of the west African countries are really terrible 2 Likes

I have never been in support of one currency for the West African Sub region but with Buhari saying same I might need to have a rethink because he always goes for the bad decisions 100 percent of the time 22 Likes 1 Share





“Nigeria advises that we proceed cautiously with the integration agenda, taking into consideration the above concerns and the lessons currently unfolding in the European Union."



- Which currency would be adopted in the first instance? Naira or Cedis “Nigeria advises that we proceed cautiously with the integration agenda, taking into consideration the above concerns and the lessons currently unfolding in the European Union."- Which currency would be adopted in the first instance? Naira or Cedis

Europe has Euro, Africa having same currency will save us from dollars yanga, Buhari won't be president by 2020, so he can kick as much as he likes

First u kicked against corruption yet corruption grew worse, now u want to kick this? Pls, if you must kick something.....help us KICK THE BUCKET !!! 4 Likes

No gree o, abeg. Which west African countries have stable economies that we want to use one currency? One currency ko, one corner ni

