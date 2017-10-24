₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,584 members, 3,871,970 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 05:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 (7167 Views)
|Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by DONSMITH123(m): 4:07pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday in Niamey, Republic of Niger, urged member countries of the Economic Community of West African States to to tread carefully in pushing for a single currency in the sub-region by 2020.
He cited the challenges faced by the European Union in realising the same goal to buttress his position.
According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President made his position known in his speech at the fourth meeting of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Currency Programme.
Buhari said the necessary economic fundamentals among countries continue to differ over the years, making it more difficult to pull through with the project by 2020.
“Nigeria advises that we proceed cautiously with the integration agenda, taking into consideration the above concerns and the lessons currently unfolding in the European Union.
“To that end, Nigeria will caution against any position that pushes for a fast-track approach to monetary union, while neglecting fundamentals and other pertinent issues,” the President was quoted as saying.
Buhari noted that some of the obstacles to realising the roadmap for the implementation of a single currency include diverse and uncertain macro-economic fundamentals of many countries, unrealistic inflation targeting based on flexible exchange rate regime and inconsistency with the African Monetary Co-operation Programme.
The President said domestic issues in ECOWAS member countries relating to their constitutions and dependence on aids continue to affect the framework for implementing the single currency in the sub-region
He said, “Although the ECOWAS Commission has anchored its pursuit of the new impetus to monetary integration on the information presented to the Heads of State which were the basis for their recommendations, we are concerned that we have not properly articulated and analysed a comprehensive picture of the state of preparedness of individual countries for monetary integration in ECOWAS by 2020.
“In previous meetings, we had specifically raised observations on the state of preparedness of the member states, the credibility of the union if anchored on watered down criteria, and the continuing disparities between macroeconomic conditions in ECOWAS countries, amongst others. And I would like to reiterate this concerns.”
The President told the Heads of State that the conditions that pushed Nigeria into withdrawing from the process in the past had not changed.
cC; lalasticlala, Mynd44
http://punchng.com/buhari-kicks-against-same-currency-for-west-africa-by-2020/
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by modelmike7(m): 4:14pm
Good one my President.
We Nigerians with sane minds love you so much.
We know you will always make the best decisions for us as you take us to the land flowing with milk and honey!
28 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:18pm
Useless ani mal, can't he just get out of this world for us
I stand with the above statement, you can't hold the whole country to ransom and expect me to bless you. He's an an imal that doesn't mean well for the country, so let him d ie as one
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by erunz(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by AlienRobot: 4:20pm
With what does it want to kick? Those tiny legs, I guess??
Bring back our Good luck
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by JayJohnson: 4:22pm
OZAOEKPE:
I do not only pity you but the blokos and punaani that contributed in giving birth to you. It shows your level of tolerance and evil wish to your fellow human being
In case you were not properly trained at home, we shall train you a bit on nairaland. It is totally inhuman and un-African to wish another person death.
Apparently, Goodluck Jonathan has fully recovered from the h of the 2015 elections which you and your co- travellers are still drooling on!
I pity you and your generations because you just wishes evil on yourself. PMB will not die now, if anybody will die, it is going to be you
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by kn23h(m): 4:22pm
OZAOEKPE:
So many children on this board. I doubt you understand the degree of the conversation.
This is beyond hate. Your problem is that you want to join the conversation without comprehending the content.
The mods need to do a better job at not taking certain threads to front page based on first page comments.
@post
This is a very good move.
If this move is approved, how will we ensure that certain countries like Zimbabwe [though not a West African country] don't mismanage the currency again? What will these other African countries offer that will help strengthen and suistain the "African currency"?
"Countries LIKE Zimbabwe", not that Zimbabwe is amongst the West African country for the ITKs.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by Pebcak: 4:22pm
I am not an economist but this might be a good move from Buhari because most of this ECOWAS nation don't have a strong economy like Nigeria if we are joining with countries of higher GDP than us now maybe yes but Nigeria South Africa and Egypt still have the largest economy in Africa, we they run into economic crisis then we might have to bail them out. Just like Greece and most other EU nation and that called for BREXIT. Why put head for wetin no pay us the 3 major tribe in 9ja never live peacefully finish na to dey join hand spend same currency for west Africa, I beg make ECOWAS park well
Saddam decided to drop $$ and he was killed
Gaddafi proposed gold as trade currency for Africa during AU summit and he was killed
al-Assad want to drop USD and Syria is still at war
#let me come and be going
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by JayJohnson: 4:23pm
Based on the experience of the EU, I think PMB made the right decision.
The economy of the west African countries are really terrible
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by SalamRushdie: 4:23pm
I have never been in support of one currency for the West African Sub region but with Buhari saying same I might need to have a rethink because he always goes for the bad decisions 100 percent of the time
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by Keneking: 4:23pm
“Nigeria advises that we proceed cautiously with the integration agenda, taking into consideration the above concerns and the lessons currently unfolding in the European Union."
- Which currency would be adopted in the first instance? Naira or Cedis
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by sunshineV(m): 4:23pm
Which kain president b dis naw
2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by LordofNaija: 4:23pm
Who is kicking? Buhari ati Jubril
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by EliteBiz: 4:23pm
Europe has Euro, Africa having same currency will save us from dollars yanga, Buhari won't be president by 2020, so he can kick as much as he likes
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by yeyerolling: 4:23pm
i can bet my ball bulharry no understand wetin he read out
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by modelmike7(m): 4:23pm
AlienRobot:Take your BadLuck totally please.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by Dreyl(m): 4:23pm
OZAOEKPE:Dude why are you so pained
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by pmc01(m): 4:24pm
OP, stop lying. Baba get energy to 'kick'?
You wan make he go back UK by force sha.
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by josephine123: 4:24pm
na wa oo
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by mrvitalis(m): 4:24pm
Nice one
Very good
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by GreatDreams: 4:24pm
First u kicked against corruption yet corruption grew worse, now u want to kick this? Pls, if you must kick something.....help us KICK THE BUCKET !!!
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by caprock(m): 4:24pm
JOB OPPORTUNITIES @ Taxon Systems Limited
we are looking for young people to work in an IT based designing and manufacturing company with lots of potentials.
Qualification: At least 5 credits in WAEC (GCE) including English and Mathematics or OND in a science based course. (Candidates must be computer literate and can communicate well in English language)
Contact us: Send your CVs to info@taxonsystems.com and we will invite you for an interview.
Note: Preference will be given to candidates who live in Badore, Addo or Ajah area because of transportation.
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by mgvidss: 4:24pm
The relationship breaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6bk-THVhbg
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by estolaB: 4:24pm
They don't even know maybe Jesus may come b4 2020
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by loneatar: 4:24pm
Nice suggestion
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by stano2(m): 4:24pm
What does he know. As long as it's Buhari , I'm not in support.. He never agree to any good cause
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by michaelwilli(m): 4:24pm
No gree o, abeg. Which west African countries have stable economies that we want to use one currency? One currency ko, one corner ni
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by dayleke(m): 4:24pm
Good
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by Groan(m): 4:24pm
Good day Sir /ma.
We are surveyors with a two edged dream of making ordinary people own a house or home as well as dreaming to populate Agbowa, Imota, Igbokuta,sagamu road,our areas where we have large and many properties for sale.
We strongly believe we can work together to achieve this two edged dream. Since the lands are cheap, fresh with just survey, we've brought the prices down at Agbowa, Imota,sagamu road and Igbokuta to be affordable to anyone. We equally have other properties, though not large,in other areas like okeletu . Our lekki properties are equally available.
With organisation and cooperation between us, we can make this dream come true. What a joy it will then be for you and we at Zizan Excel Ventures.
Where do we need you? That's the question you may be asking now. Yes! We will need you in the area of directing our clients, both yours and ours. Convincing and encouraging them to get a land in these areas, which are cheap and affordable. Especially clients that are ready to build or ready to move into these fast developing areas, just about 15 minutes drive to garage, with a university around there, as well as the now being constructed mile 12 garage and access roads.
We shall be expecting your cooperation to work together while not forgetting that all these comes with monetary gains for both sides.
For enquiries, please call or email us.
Joseph Olusola
Zizan Excel ventures.
08129079423,
08037227735.
zizanexcel@gmail.com,
zizanexcel@yahoo.com.
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by pmc01(m): 4:25pm
OZAOEKPE:
Childish rants. Your father must be disappointed in how unruly you turned out. Sad!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Kicks Against Same Currency For West Africa By 2020 by modelmike7(m): 4:25pm
OZAOEKPE:Your called your president an animal?!
Lala, you see what you just caused?
Why not allow me?!
Oh, it's Mynd.... I know it can only be him!
Alright sha!!
I will let it pass once again!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
. / Corruption Perceptions Index 2012 By Transparency International / Is There Still Justice In Nigeria?
Viewing this topic: Viking007(m), destino24(m), Candybob(m), Descelona, jadyclem(m), nairalady(f), inwangobio(m), Thatdrebaba, 222Martins(m), NigerDeltan(m), awa(m), sundayoga(m), shamme2005(m), hollaleikan(m), cloud7, moninuola65, moffat(m), ngwaba(m), bankeeyz(m), Oluwaeasy, olagabriel26, 2ng2ng(m), DrUche3(m), bigdot1759(m), feelgoodstuffs(m), yang(m), opecis, Oliveronline(m), Davonjagah(m), djlittlej(m), Okurumeh, muscarinics, tuboi, chloride6, keylaz, dexterautonomy(m), ivieeseosa, Rajosh(m), goodmanjustice, Dream2(m), worldmoney(m), chidexman(m), macphilip, cephas10, Yakson09, domejike(m), matthew2120(m), FanteAkwa, olaskul(m), Molayan, Spexo001(m), dhebz2pon(m), funnix, Rett0, excel127(m), aril, Macelliot(m), highchiefpee(m), dollarcoolcat(m), Lilswaghanxum(m), 6cence, Tayopel(m), obeylifted, Wearemoving, ymdo(m), harrisonclive95(m), Rayfield2020, Boyooosa(m), Tombrown3(m), twentyk(m), smithsydny(m), rerhji(m), mastercee(m), Funnicator, Tims4all(m), samodoh, oluwaseyi000(m), crowne, alameen21, deltapikin(m), cleggboy, Benzy001, eatjollofrice, EkoErrands, Bestchoice4me(m), dandny, Neilchaka(m), Goddygee(m), OrnamentOne, grad, eph12(m), senatorS2(m), Lanre12388(m), spassion, olu2014, sosodat, AryaSand(f), abolergynation, jetwin(m), chidiadivictor(m), slimthugchimee(m), xtreemk, lafuria1(m), chigbogbo, vedaxcool(m), kevsamson, ungab(m), sammyj, baby124, Arondizuogu, Chascop, krasican(m), KESO2, bojobulege, Yksoul(m), Chevronstaff, OlujobaSamuel, mykel0516, Precious6(m), Jesusloveyou(m), Romeo3(m), deleyi20(m), jayfolarin, michjay, heybeemoney(m), jejet1, Realdeals(m), Justinvent, siraj1402(m), ijeshaboy, jerseyboy, Jssamuel33(m), Modelling(f), dukecharles(m), littlemistress(f), moneytalks86(m), alcovex, arantess(m), chygoz3(m), Juban(m), Tershankyu, Jeezuzpick(m), leroy137(m), dotcomnamename, austinzee007, Bari22(m), mhiztakhen(m), chiefmega, brainpulse, ThatCEO, Elove1, Mendelssohn(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20