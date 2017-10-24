₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by OEPHIUS(m): 7:04pm
Look at her tweets. Is this false advertisement from UAC foods or they are within their rights?
If you eat gala in Nigeria I feel bad for you son.. That red stuff in gala is not meat and it doesn't go bad.
https://twitter.com/IfyAniebo/status/922440202852945920
Dr. Ify Aniebo
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Flexherbal(m): 7:08pm
Hmmmmm!
What could it be?
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by TarOrfeek: 7:13pm
See them!
You want to be eating real Beef and Kpomo on top N50!
UACN: "Thunder fire Satan."
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by phintohlar(f): 7:13pm
Flexherbal:eran elede, and please don't ask for the meaning
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by ossaichika(m): 7:17pm
So you been won chop
Flour and beef with 50n?
Imagine!
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Benjom(m): 7:18pm
Well, some how, I quite agree with her. Most of these Nigerian companies can economise o. For some of them, "anything goes" just to make money.
.
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by chloride6: 7:20pm
Old dog, Old tricks
Ever read Upton Sinclair's The Jungle.
That stuff is more than 100 years old.
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:20pm
So my whole childhood was a big lie?!
I remember when I used to separate the flour from the meat, eat the flour 1st, then stretch leg begin fire the kpomo!
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by JayJohnson: 7:20pm
Another rat looking for recognition
Looking to reap where you did not sow! We know your type.
Waiting for UAC to refute your story
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Ayo4251(m): 7:21pm
Beef or no beef... nothing dae inside again...dollar rate don affect am
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by hanassholesolo: 7:21pm
Who doesn't know that?
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Hivazinc: 7:22pm
hun? Tell me it is a lie
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by twilliamx: 7:22pm
Have always thought so. My belle dey turn me as I dey read this thing. I don chop 2 100naira gala 2day.. Chai dey no go kill us for 9ja.
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by fidalgo19: 7:22pm
before nko When NAFDAC are not working
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by BiafranBushBoy: 7:22pm
Lol
Nigerians are just so wicked!!! So you would want to eat Flour, beef, and Chicken, inside 50 Naira?
If Gala tries to increase the fees now, they will start blaming Buhari.
Maybe they should remove that thing and replace it with crayfish... Lol
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Worksunlimited: 7:22pm
She would be surprised that most Nigerians know this.. But guess what, we don't care. Why?
It's because there is hunger in the land. Everything don cost. Even pure water wey dey sell #5 is now #10 per sachet., #15 even, in some parts of lagos.
And guess what?
We still don't care.
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Jdesilentkiller(m): 7:22pm
Which idiot thought it was meat ....i stopped eating Gala because of that red stuff, it tastes funny to me. I got confused every time someone praised that gala..
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by hemartins(m): 7:22pm
Gala lost its value long ago when beefy came as major competition.
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Elxandre(m): 7:22pm
What is it?
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by petkoffdrake2(m): 7:23pm
Ewo!
I talk am say Gala with beef can't be 50naira or 100 naira in Nigeria... Nigeria wey hate themselves
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by yhemster(m): 7:23pm
Oh I thought the stuff is fat.
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Lalas247(f): 7:23pm
Please tell us something we don’t already know .....
Processed meat mixed with all sorts me no care sha I will still eat it ... unTIL someone dies from it
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by oshe11(m): 7:23pm
Ehen...... As far it doesnt kill....
Now na just red color dey inside sef
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by rasazee(m): 7:23pm
B4 nko
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by ninocia18(m): 7:23pm
;Dthat one na old story nah. Even a goat knows that one. Meanwhile we have SON in this country
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Leez(m): 7:23pm
OEPHIUS:
we go still dy chop am
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by doctorkush(m): 7:24pm
we know that already Mr, don't come and use that one to shine. but we like the tinko meat like that...
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Marvel1206: 7:24pm
OEPHIUS:Do you own that screenshot?
What is your font's name please
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by castrol180(m): 7:24pm
I am very sorry for you if you have been eating gala for a long time and you are knowing that for the first time...
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by magnum247: 7:24pm
Some people think say na balanced diet
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by wins18(m): 7:24pm
I thought as much, had always known that, what if its rat meat or grinded cockroaches, this people no go kill us oo
|Re: Dr. Ify Aniebo: If You Eat Gala In Nigeria I Feel Bad For You by Kalashnikov102(m): 7:24pm
If na now you know say no be beef then your village people av block your destiny
