If you eat gala in Nigeria I feel bad for you son.. That red stuff in gala is not meat and it doesn't go bad.

https://twitter.com/IfyAniebo/status/922440202852945920



Dr. Ify Aniebo Look at her tweets. Is this false advertisement from UAC foods or they are within their rights?

What could it be?

You want to be eating real Beef and Kpomo on top N50!





UACN: "Thunder fire Satan."

eran elede, and please don't ask for the meaning

So you been won chop

Flour and beef with 50n?

Imagine!







Well, some how, I quite agree with her. Most of these Nigerian companies can economise o. For some of them, "anything goes" just to make money.

Ever read Upton Sinclair's The Jungle.



That stuff is more than 100 years old.



So my whole childhood was a big lie?!

So my whole childhood was a big lie?!

I remember when I used to separate the flour from the meat, eat the flour 1st, then stretch leg begin fire the kpomo!

Another rat looking for recognition

Looking to reap where you did not sow! We know your type.

Waiting for UAC to refute your story 2 Likes 1 Share

Beef or no beef... nothing dae inside again...dollar rate don affect am

Who doesn't know that?

hun? Tell me it is a lie

Have always thought so. My belle dey turn me as I dey read this thing. I don chop 2 100naira gala 2day.. Chai dey no go kill us for 9ja. 16 Likes

before nko When NAFDAC are not working

Nigerians are just so wicked!!! So you would want to eat Flour, beef, and Chicken, inside 50 Naira?



If Gala tries to increase the fees now, they will start blaming Buhari.



Maybe they should remove that thing and replace it with crayfish... Lol 49 Likes 2 Shares

She would be surprised that most Nigerians know this.. But guess what, we don't care. Why?





It's because there is hunger in the land. Everything don cost. Even pure water wey dey sell #5 is now #10 per sachet., #15 even, in some parts of lagos.



And guess what?



We still don't care. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Which idiot thought it was meat ....i stopped eating Gala because of that red stuff, it tastes funny to me. I got confused every time someone praised that gala..

Gala lost its value long ago when beefy came as major competition.

I talk am say Gala with beef can't be 50naira or 100 naira in Nigeria... Nigeria wey hate themselves

Oh I thought the stuff is fat.





Oh I thought the stuff is fat.

Processed meat mixed with all sorts me no care sha I will still eat it ... unTIL someone dies from it Please tell us something we don't already know .....

Ehen...... As far it doesnt kill....









Now na just red color dey inside sef

that one na old story nah. Even a goat knows that one. Meanwhile we have SON in this country

Look at her tweets. Is this false advertisement from UAC foods or they are within their rights?





we go still dy chop am we go still dy chop am

we know that already Mr, don't come and use that one to shine. but we like the tinko meat like that...

Look at her tweets. Is this false advertisement from UAC foods or they are within their rights?





CC. Lalasticlaa, Mynd4 Do you own that screenshot?

What is your font's name please Do you own that screenshot?What is your font's name please

I am very sorry for you if you have been eating gala for a long time and you are knowing that for the first time... 1 Like

Some people think say na balanced diet

I thought as much, had always known that, what if its rat meat or grinded cockroaches, this people no go kill us oo