"Somebody's child is here, Where is your mom, where is your father, where is your mother, where are your brother, your sisters, your family, who have left you..."



and the girl replied her saying

"Somebody should get your aunt, where's your family.."



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/where-is-your-mother-where-is-your-father-nigerian-mom-blast-unclad-white-lady According to a video trending online, a Nigerian mom could not hide her disdain after seeing a young white lady doing body tattoo on the street and wearing only pants and bra. In the video she said to the lady;and the girl replied her saying"Somebody should get your aunt, where's your family.." 4 Likes

lol

I love Mothers generally excluding the wicked ones 56 Likes 2 Shares



I wonder what she will do when she sees 2 men kissing passionately. These backward people have carried their nonsense overseas?I wonder what she will do when she sees 2 men kissing passionately. 18 Likes 5 Shares

1 Like

Minding ones business is important in life 17 Likes 2 Shares

Newboss:

These backward people have carried their nonsense overseas?



I wonder what she will do when she sees 2 men kissing passionately.

Abi o. Typical stupid village woman mentality. They should make these Mgbekes to undergo a general knowledge quiz to find out how much they know about the live and let live Western mindset before they are issued with visas. 8 Likes 1 Share

her life, her bikini, her body 2 Likes

lol.....Trust Nigerian mothers , they don't joke with morals....They will follow u bumper to bumper.......no breathing space. 12 Likes

Hmm she must be from the East or West na dem no they born throw way. 3 Likes

Nawao

that is the first thing that comes to every black man's head

She's right na, many of this white folks lack parental care daz just it! 8 Likes

Nukilia:

Minding ones business is important in life





1 Thessalonians 4:11 1 Thessalonians 4:11

Newboss:

These backward people have carried their nonsense overseas?



I wonder what she will do when she sees 2 men kissing passionately. By the boldened, you mean NIGERIANS are backward..... sorry kid, it is you that has been morally, mentaly and socially bankrupt, that is backward.... What is wrong is wrong but its obvious that mental european slavery has eaten into your brain that you cant correct a young white child if they are behaving waywardly.....It is your type of person that eats the shits of whites just because you are afraid of them... Emanticipate yourself from mental slavery bro... and NIGERIANS are not backward.. 157 Likes 10 Shares

A typical Nigerian mother 2 Likes

Africa my Africa why are thou archaic

Hehehehehe as much as the Nigerian woman is right on her own eyes make she keep her opinion to her self. Make she hide her ignorance so that she doesn't suffer a backlash.



In the West, the only thing they hide is that breast tips, and their vagina, the rest is for public consumption, enjoy on the go 2 Likes

Newboss:

These backward people have carried their nonsense overseas?



I wonder what she will do when she sees 2 men kissing passionately.

Madam abroad no be Nigeria.



Mind ur business before your mouth land u in trouble! 2 Likes

Lol

Is it your tattoo? Is it your body?





Na Nigerian tone she take ask the question sef, she suppose use american accent. Her uncladness.Na Nigerian tone she take ask the question sef, she suppose use american accent.

Tamarapetty:

her life, her bikini, her body 1 Like

the West is morally decadent. 1 Like