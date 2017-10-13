₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by streets2empire: 9:38pm On Oct 24
According to a video trending online, a Nigerian mom could not hide her disdain after seeing a young white lady doing body tattoo on the street and wearing only pants and bra. In the video she said to the lady;
"Somebody's child is here, Where is your mom, where is your father, where is your mother, where are your brother, your sisters, your family, who have left you..."
and the girl replied her saying
"Somebody should get your aunt, where's your family.."
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/where-is-your-mother-where-is-your-father-nigerian-mom-blast-unclad-white-lady
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by streets2empire: 9:38pm On Oct 24
lol
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by FortifiedCity: 9:40pm On Oct 24
I love Mothers generally excluding the wicked ones
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Newboss(m): 10:40pm On Oct 24
These backward people have carried their nonsense overseas?
I wonder what she will do when she sees 2 men kissing passionately.
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by juman(m): 10:59pm On Oct 24
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Nukilia: 11:06pm On Oct 24
Minding ones business is important in life
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by HajimeSaito: 11:11pm On Oct 24
Newboss:
Abi o. Typical stupid village woman mentality. They should make these Mgbekes to undergo a general knowledge quiz to find out how much they know about the live and let live Western mindset before they are issued with visas.
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Tamarapetty(f): 11:14pm On Oct 24
her life, her bikini, her body
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Gentlevin: 11:31pm On Oct 24
lol.....Trust Nigerian mothers , they don't joke with morals....They will follow u bumper to bumper.......no breathing space.
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by policy12: 6:25am
Hmm she must be from the East or West na dem no they born throw way.
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Partnerbiz3: 6:35am
Nawao
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:42am
that is the first thing that comes to every black man's head
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by BRAV0O(m): 6:48am
She's right na, many of this white folks lack parental care daz just it!
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Abbey2sam(m): 7:19am
Nukilia:
1 Thessalonians 4:11
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Lordygram(m): 7:33am
Newboss:By the boldened, you mean NIGERIANS are backward..... sorry kid, it is you that has been morally, mentaly and socially bankrupt, that is backward.... What is wrong is wrong but its obvious that mental european slavery has eaten into your brain that you cant correct a young white child if they are behaving waywardly.....It is your type of person that eats the shits of whites just because you are afraid of them... Emanticipate yourself from mental slavery bro... and NIGERIANS are not backward..
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by veekid(m): 8:17am
A typical Nigerian mother
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by sakalisis(m): 8:17am
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Edopesin(m): 8:17am
Africa my Africa why are thou archaic
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by 9japrof(m): 8:18am
Hehehehehe as much as the Nigerian woman is right on her own eyes make she keep her opinion to her self. Make she hide her ignorance so that she doesn't suffer a backlash.
In the West, the only thing they hide is that breast tips, and their vagina, the rest is for public consumption, enjoy on the go
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Kingdolo(m): 8:19am
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by correctguy101(m): 8:19am
Newboss:
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by YelloweWest: 8:19am
Madam abroad no be Nigeria.
Mind ur business before your mouth land u in trouble!
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by lavenjcrown: 8:19am
Lol
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by JuneOctober(f): 8:19am
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by QuietHammer(m): 8:19am
Is it your tattoo? Is it your body?
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Boyooosa(m): 8:20am
Her uncladness.
Na Nigerian tone she take ask the question sef, she suppose use american accent.
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by Maradona98: 8:20am
Tamarapetty:
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by marvin902(m): 8:20am
jh noh o; io
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by tishbite41: 8:20am
the West is morally decadent.
|Re: "Where Is Your Mother?": Nigerian Mom Asks White Lady In Bikini On The Street by chloedogie: 8:20am
lol
