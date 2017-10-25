₦airaland Forum

2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Clerverly: 9:42pm On Oct 24
By Ismail Omipidan

In the build-up to the 2019 presidential poll, stakeholders in Adamawa State All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, dumped former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamawa APC reiterated that Buhari remains its candidate for the party’s presidential ticket in 2019. Atiku is from Adamawa state. Before the party’s latest decision, Governor Jubrilla Bidow had declared publicly that the state chapter of the party would back Atiku for the 2019 presidency.

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting where Buhari was endorsed for the 2019 presidential poll was convened at the instance of the Adamawa State government. Although the governor was not physically present at the said meeting where the motion for Buhari’s endorsement was moved, his deputy, Martin Babale and his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta, were present.

But, one of the Atiku’s aides, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak, told Daily Sun, yesterday, that what happened at the weekend does not in any way indicate that there is a crack in Bindow and Atiku’s relationship. He said “anybody is free to endorse whoever. We know those who are for us and, at the appropriate time, they will show their faces. “I am sure you don’t expect them to show their faces now, considering what followed Fayose’s declaration for the presidency, where his commissioners were picked up, shortly after the event. “I am not aware of any crack. When the Waziri (Atiku) was hosted in Abuja, recently, by Adamawa indigenes resident in the FCT, the governor was there. When the time comes, you see for yourself.”

Regardless, at the Adamawa stakeholders meeting last Saturday, which was attended by party elders, members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly, elected council chairmen and party executives from all levels in the state, the party passed a vote of confidence in president Buhari and governor Bindow. They urged the duo to go for another term in 2019.

The endorsement motion was moved by former deputy Senate leader, Jonathan Zwingina. Stakeholders argued, among other things, that the success recorded so far in the fight against insurgency, corruption and infrastructural development at the state and national levels were laudable and, as such, deserved to be sustained. Addressing the gathering on behalf of the state government, Abba-Jimeta said Adamawa is interested in seeing that Buhari runs for a second term, to fully deliver on his programmes, and added that as far as “Adamawa is concerned, Buhari and Osinbajo are our candidates for 2019.” He further added that “the standard practice worldwide is for a performing president to serve two-terms in office”.

In a related development, the state government has also called on president Buhari to look into the report of the panel which investigated suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, with a view to reinstating him, as long as he has not been found wanting.

”We are aware of desperate moves by some APC members in the state to create problem between the state government and the federal government, just to score cheap points,” Abba-Jimeta added. Prominent among the stakeholders who attended the meeting were Senator Binta Masi, Abdulrahman Shuaibu, member, House of Representatives and the Assembly’s deputy speaker, Mr. Emmanuel Tsamdu, who spoke on behalf of senators, members of House of Representatives and Adamawa Assembly members. He told the gathering that both the state and the federal lawmakers were at home with the resolutions at the stakeholders meeting and would work towards its actualisation.


http://sunnewsonline.com/2019-adamawa-apc-dumps-atiku-for-buhari/

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by HungerBAD: 9:46pm On Oct 24
Reading

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
Us eless people

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Clerverly: 9:52pm On Oct 24
OZAOEKPE:
Us eless people

e pain am

Atiku Can Only Be The President Of Biafra, Where Criminals Are Celebrated!

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by id911: 9:59pm On Oct 24
They are deceiving Buhari but we know who they are supporting at heart.



Atikulate 2019 Loading...

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by TheHistorian(m): 9:59pm On Oct 24
MOHAMMADU BUHARI.

heavenly divined candidate.

Restoration of hope for all!

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by yeyerolling: 10:00pm On Oct 24
2015 anything but GEJ. 2019 anytim but Bulharry

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Investorbj: 10:00pm On Oct 24
High men. I dey laugh.
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Boyooosa(m): 10:00pm On Oct 24
Makes sense

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Titto93(m): 10:00pm On Oct 24
See as they're running round the table for their selfish interest.
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by twilliamx: 10:01pm On Oct 24
Y
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by BrutalJab: 10:01pm On Oct 24
Atiku is the right man for the job.

Argue with your keypad abeg

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Boyooosa(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
id911:
They are deceiving Buhari but we know who they are supporting at heart.




Atikulate 2019 Loading...
We've heard uuu! Yimu.

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Onbelivable(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Ok,they haven't even done anything to warrant another term. Yet all they have in mind is election.. God have mercy on.. These people just got voted in.. Use lies for two years and use the remaining two years to plan for reelection.. Help us lord

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by fowlyansh181(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Monumental failures

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by djosh4(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Atiku is deluded if he thinks there is any circumstance that would make him president of this country

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by bpalace(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Articulate... I am now a fan biko, maintain the momentum... U will win either in APC or PDP

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by gaeul(f): 10:03pm On Oct 24
lol
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by hezy4real01(m): 10:03pm On Oct 24
Atiku has nothing to offer na thief

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 10:04pm On Oct 24
This people wee not kee jubrin with Photoshop oo grin





ATIKU 2019!!!!!!

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:05pm On Oct 24
The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 10:05pm On Oct 24
TheHistorian:
MOHAMMADU BUHARI.

heavenly divined candidate.

Restoration of hope for all!
Restoration of hope for Fulani looters!

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by SalamRushdie: 10:08pm On Oct 24
Anybofy endorsing Buhari is wasting his time , Buhari has been rejected as President of Nigeria in Heaven and on earth ..This is Buharis last tenure

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by amsad19(m): 10:08pm On Oct 24
At the same time, they requested the immediate reinstatement of Babachir.
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by asawanathegreat(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
I pray so when d time comes ooo no be to talk am for mouth.
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Dannyset(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
Atiku can't win APC primaries and Nigerians won't vote PDP again.

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by biggerboyc(m): 10:10pm On Oct 24
Rubbish
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by truthbox: 10:12pm On Oct 24
The Congratulator General and Condolence General seems to be the prophet not honoured in his home but hailed in far away lands
Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by id911: 10:13pm On Oct 24
Dannyset:
Atiku can't win APC primaries and Nigerians won't vote PDP again.

In politics, impossibility doesn't exist


Atikulate 2019 loading...

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by maasoap(m): 10:15pm On Oct 24
id911:
They are deceiving Buhari but we know who they are supporting at heart.




Atikulate 2019 Loading...
They've made their choice and announced it. But continue giving yourself hope because hope is sometimes a good thing.

Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Clerverly: 10:15pm On Oct 24
id911:


In politics, impossibility doesn't exist


Atikulate 2019 loading...

Go and find another job, Atiku can Never win his local government let alone any State In Nigeria!

