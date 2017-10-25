₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Clerverly: 9:42pm On Oct 24
By Ismail Omipidan
By Ismail Omipidan
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by HungerBAD: 9:46pm On Oct 24
Reading
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:48pm On Oct 24
Us eless people
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Clerverly: 9:52pm On Oct 24
OZAOEKPE:
e pain am
Atiku Can Only Be The President Of Biafra, Where Criminals Are Celebrated!
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by id911: 9:59pm On Oct 24
They are deceiving Buhari but we know who they are supporting at heart.
Atikulate 2019 Loading...
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by TheHistorian(m): 9:59pm On Oct 24
MOHAMMADU BUHARI.
heavenly divined candidate.
Restoration of hope for all!
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by yeyerolling: 10:00pm On Oct 24
2015 anything but GEJ. 2019 anytim but Bulharry
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Investorbj: 10:00pm On Oct 24
High men. I dey laugh.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Boyooosa(m): 10:00pm On Oct 24
Makes sense
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Titto93(m): 10:00pm On Oct 24
See as they're running round the table for their selfish interest.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by twilliamx: 10:01pm On Oct 24
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by BrutalJab: 10:01pm On Oct 24
Atiku is the right man for the job.
Argue with your keypad abeg
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Boyooosa(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
id911:We've heard uuu! Yimu.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Onbelivable(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Ok,they haven't even done anything to warrant another term. Yet all they have in mind is election.. God have mercy on.. These people just got voted in.. Use lies for two years and use the remaining two years to plan for reelection.. Help us lord
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by fowlyansh181(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Monumental failures
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by djosh4(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Atiku is deluded if he thinks there is any circumstance that would make him president of this country
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by bpalace(m): 10:02pm On Oct 24
Articulate... I am now a fan biko, maintain the momentum... U will win either in APC or PDP
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by gaeul(f): 10:03pm On Oct 24
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by hezy4real01(m): 10:03pm On Oct 24
Atiku has nothing to offer na thief
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 10:04pm On Oct 24
This people wee not kee jubrin with Photoshop oo
ATIKU 2019!!!!!!
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:05pm On Oct 24
The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 10:05pm On Oct 24
TheHistorian:Restoration of hope for Fulani looters!
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by SalamRushdie: 10:08pm On Oct 24
Anybofy endorsing Buhari is wasting his time , Buhari has been rejected as President of Nigeria in Heaven and on earth ..This is Buharis last tenure
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by amsad19(m): 10:08pm On Oct 24
At the same time, they requested the immediate reinstatement of Babachir.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by asawanathegreat(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
I pray so when d time comes ooo no be to talk am for mouth.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Dannyset(m): 10:09pm On Oct 24
Atiku can't win APC primaries and Nigerians won't vote PDP again.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by biggerboyc(m): 10:10pm On Oct 24
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by truthbox: 10:12pm On Oct 24
The Congratulator General and Condolence General seems to be the prophet not honoured in his home but hailed in far away lands
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by id911: 10:13pm On Oct 24
Dannyset:
In politics, impossibility doesn't exist
Atikulate 2019 loading...
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by maasoap(m): 10:15pm On Oct 24
id911:They've made their choice and announced it. But continue giving yourself hope because hope is sometimes a good thing.
|Re: 2019: Adamawa APC Dumps Atiku For Buhari by Clerverly: 10:15pm On Oct 24
id911:
Go and find another job, Atiku can Never win his local government let alone any State In Nigeria!
