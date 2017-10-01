₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,869 members, 3,872,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn (948 Views)
|Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Blue3k2: 12:29am
The Vice President’s Spokesman, Laolu Akande, has clarified the error in the publications credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on release of fund for construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/presidency-clarifies-2nd-niger-bridge-funding-n2bn-not-2bn/
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by modelmike7(m): 12:33am
A honest sherif is in town!
2 Likes
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Blue3k2: 12:39am
Their press secretaries have get on ball faster with these mistakes. It's been two days and they're just now correcting mistake.
2 Likes
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by leofab(f): 2:32am
Cut and join government... very incompetent.
5 Likes
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by leofab(f): 2:41am
Tiresome governmet
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Letslive: 2:43am
They wanted to get away with their lies but no way
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by KehnnyCares(m): 3:36am
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by otil1: 3:47am
modelmike7:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs6bGTPRDcE
3 Likes
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by dokiOloye(m): 3:47am
I for say.
When OsamaBinhary hasn't officially stopped his 5% treatment.
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Annie939(f): 4:11am
what's wrong with this satanic party called apc for Christ sake? always fooling themselves
5 Likes
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by hotswagg12: 5:13am
APC has not won the anambra governorship electon but has started denying it's own statement. All they wanted to do was to appease the crowd by mentioning 2billion dollars. If not for the viral video there wouldn't have been any correction statement coming from them. #shame#
6 Likes
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by miano: 5:14am
shebi na unna go still steal am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by dannytoe(m): 6:26am
APC and lies are inseperateable, only Gullible nigerians believed the previous lies from them.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by arrhem: 6:30am
They just can't make a statement without a lie in it. APC when are you going to get it
For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by AburoBuhari: 7:09am
“We will definitely see our second Niger Bridge, we will not make promises we cannot keep,” Akande recalled.
remember Ngige had to pep that into his ear to say it, Osinbajo Self can't sustain the lies again and his damn tired of his Ọgá and my Ègbón Buhari Government
*ÀbúròBuhari*
1 Like
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Paperwhite(m): 7:22am
Crooked government.No truth in anything they said or do.Such a shame that the RCCG pastor turned politician is a part of this satanic company.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by loveth360(f): 7:30am
Which second niger bridge,is it the one they stop work on immediately they enter aso rock.
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by RZArecta(m): 7:49am
Total FG commitment to the second niger bridge is 30 billion naira while contractor handles the rest of the finances so why should we celebrate the release of a paltry 2 billion naira which we're not even sure was released at all ? We won't believe any propaganda from this govt until we see actual work in progress.. Ndi ara government
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by ChangetheChange: 8:08am
He, however, observed that a short video clip from the event captured on the news segment of a television channel quoted Osinbajo as mentioning “$2bn”, and not “N2bn”, which was what he had actually meant to say.
Pastor Osibanjo can lie for Africa even Pa Adeboye will be ashamed of him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Kokolet11: 8:11am
:ouseless govt
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by desmond2pk: 8:26am
Truth can never come out from their mouth?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by SalamRushdie: 8:30am
When I said that 2 billion dollars was a lie and impposible Zombies insulted me and now their principal has once again debunked ....Another evidence that APC was just showboating lies at the Anambra rally
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Letslive: 8:41am
Zombies are useless
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by RomeSankara: 8:42am
A govt filled with lies ..We must make it a point of duty to send them packing in 2019 ..Bujari must go, he must go
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by looseweight: 9:00am
Ok, noted
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by BarryX(m): 9:00am
Ok
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by proudlyYoruba(m): 9:00am
T
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by 9japrof(m): 9:01am
hi
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by mark543: 9:02am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by comboss: 9:03am
Okkkk
|Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by KarlWest: 9:03am
Efcc: How Yar'adua Denied Ribadu Un Job / Prosecute Ex-governors Wives / A Result Of Negative Imaging
Viewing this topic: mgbadike81, KAYD007(m), somanze, aminu790(m), looseweight, napotiti(m), Mmadu111, stitcheD(m), argob44(f), Uchehot, Made1414(m), OldBeer, sanchos9607(m), 4godsake, 9japrof(m), chidiadivictor(m), muykem, tchimatic(m), chuksvialle(m), Reinvented, worldgist, flowfury(m), aladitu(m), Samjay009(m), denuda, Jonex123465, ibietela2(m), Kockane(m), CapitalCee(m), vorigan, freeborn76(m), Badonasty(m), izuchukwu94(m), Rayfield2020, bodejohn(m), chloedogie, MrcuteOscar, Jibreen4u(m), Dauraking, So4baba(m), comboss, Ilumire, dhardline(m), Christonjnr(m), IBBG(m), Raphmadrid, gabriplane(m), naijaobi(m), nnokwa042(m), Saheed69(m), BarryX(m), bazzyblings, AishaBuhari, Afam4eva(m), niri(m), Offpoint, olowoboi, Hope1, okerekeikpo, festaclanre, opesky74, twinskenny(m), bonechamberlain(m), itsIYKE(m), kalaboyama, lonelydora(m), dayooshineye, Scholes007(m), Okeji(m), reginacealis, loffyloffy, gcey2k(m), fury(m), nwakibie3(m), naijaboy756, Rosheal(m), dolphinz(m), iyketex007, Adex097, okeamuboy, PaTuna1(m), Kingsley1000(m), johnjay2012, princepet, doctokwus, ziggyzee, EngrIKEM, AUSVINS(m), cupidhero(m), iykepromotions, Agbaletu, framie05, proudlyND(m), joshing(m), neyo7, ogogoroNo1, charlesm91(m), fmprof, Guilderland1, udeeze41 and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23