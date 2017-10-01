₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,869 members, 3,872,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 09:05 AM

Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn (948 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Blue3k2: 12:29am
The Vice President’s Spokesman, Laolu Akande, has clarified the error in the publications credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on release of fund for construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

The clarification on Tuesday came as some media quoted Osinbajo as announcing $2 billion instead of N2 billion for the project.

According to Akande, during the APC Governorship campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Oct. 20, Osinbajo had reiterated the Buhari administration’s commitment to keeping its promises to the Nigerian people.

He said that one of those promises was the construction of the second Niger Bridge, adding that the correct amount released was in the official news release he sent on the Vice President’s remarks during the campaign rally same day.

“I did quote the VP as saying that “the Sovereign Wealth Fund paid N2 billion for that same project (Sum paid to the contractor: Julius Berger for early works).

“We will definitely see our second Niger Bridge, we will not make promises we cannot keep,” Akande recalled.

He, however, observed that a short video clip from the event captured on the news segment of a television channel quoted Osinbajo as mentioning “$2bn”, and not “N2bn”, which was what he had actually meant to say.

“Mentioning the dollar currency was inadvertent.

“As it happened, the excerpt from the video, which was shared online, was what was quoted in the headlines of some media houses, and in comments on social media.

“The figures were misplaced. Kindly set the records straight, from the speech I had sent.

“Please note, again, the sum provided for this is actually two billion naira (N2 billion),’’ Akande added. He stated that it was also pertinent to state that the highlight of the rally and Osinbajo’s remarks was the commitment of the administration to improve the country’s transportation network and economy.

“The APC government is a government that will do everything it has promised. We are not making promises for nothing.

“The second Niger Bridge we have been talking about it for a long time, but for the first time, the President went by himself to negotiate the facility to do that second Niger Bridge.

“That is why the second Niger Bridge is in our current budget and we have provided for it,” the Vice President was quoted to have stated.(NAN)

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/presidency-clarifies-2nd-niger-bridge-funding-n2bn-not-2bn/

1 Like

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by modelmike7(m): 12:33am
A honest sherif is in town!

2 Likes

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Blue3k2: 12:39am
Their press secretaries have get on ball faster with these mistakes. It's been two days and they're just now correcting mistake.

2 Likes

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by leofab(f): 2:32am
Cut and join government... very incompetent.

5 Likes

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by leofab(f): 2:41am
Tiresome governmet
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Letslive: 2:43am
They wanted to get away with their lies but no way

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by KehnnyCares(m): 3:36am
God Bless Nigeria
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by otil1: 3:47am
modelmike7:
A honest sherif is in town!

undecided


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs6bGTPRDcE

3 Likes

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by dokiOloye(m): 3:47am
I for say.
When OsamaBinhary hasn't officially stopped his 5% treatment.
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Annie939(f): 4:11am
what's wrong with this satanic party called apc for Christ sake? always fooling themselves

5 Likes

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by hotswagg12: 5:13am
APC has not won the anambra governorship electon but has started denying it's own statement. All they wanted to do was to appease the crowd by mentioning 2billion dollars. If not for the viral video there wouldn't have been any correction statement coming from them. #shame#

6 Likes

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by miano: 5:14am
shebi na unna go still steal am

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by dannytoe(m): 6:26am
APC and lies are inseperateable, only Gullible nigerians believed the previous lies from them.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by arrhem: 6:30am
They just can't make a statement without a lie in it. APC when are you going to get it

For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by AburoBuhari: 7:09am
“We will definitely see our second Niger Bridge, we will not make promises we cannot keep,” Akande recalled.

remember Ngige had to pep that into his ear to say it, Osinbajo Self can't sustain the lies again and his damn tired of his Ọgá and my Ègbón Buhari Government


*ÀbúròBuhari*

1 Like

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Paperwhite(m): 7:22am
Crooked government.No truth in anything they said or do.Such a shame that the RCCG pastor turned politician is a part of this satanic company. angry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by loveth360(f): 7:30am
Which second niger bridge,is it the one they stop work on immediately they enter aso rock.
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by RZArecta(m): 7:49am
Total FG commitment to the second niger bridge is 30 billion naira while contractor handles the rest of the finances so why should we celebrate the release of a paltry 2 billion naira which we're not even sure was released at all ? We won't believe any propaganda from this govt until we see actual work in progress.. Ndi ara government cool

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by ChangetheChange: 8:08am
He, however, observed that a short video clip from the event captured on the news segment of a television channel quoted Osinbajo as mentioning “$2bn”, and not “N2bn”, which was what he had actually meant to say.

“Mentioning the dollar currency was inadvertent.

“As it happened, the excerpt from the video, which was shared online, was what was quoted in the headlines of some media houses, and in comments on social media.

grin grin grin

Pastor Osibanjo can lie for Africa even Pa Adeboye will be ashamed of him

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Kokolet11: 8:11am
:ouseless govt
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by desmond2pk: 8:26am
Truth can never come out from their mouth?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by SalamRushdie: 8:30am
When I said that 2 billion dollars was a lie and impposible Zombies insulted me and now their principal has once again debunked ....Another evidence that APC was just showboating lies at the Anambra rally

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by Letslive: 8:41am
Zombies are useless
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by RomeSankara: 8:42am
A govt filled with lies ..We must make it a point of duty to send them packing in 2019 ..Bujari must go, he must go
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by looseweight: 9:00am
Ok, noted
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by BarryX(m): 9:00am
Ok
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by proudlyYoruba(m): 9:00am
T
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by 9japrof(m): 9:01am
grin hi
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by mark543: 9:02am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by comboss: 9:03am
Okkkk
Re: Presidency Clarifies Funding For 2nd Niger Bridge As N2bn Not $2bn by KarlWest: 9:03am
Wehdone ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !

(0) (1) (Reply)

Efcc: How Yar'adua Denied Ribadu Un Job / Prosecute Ex-governors Wives / A Result Of Negative Imaging

Viewing this topic: mgbadike81, KAYD007(m), somanze, aminu790(m), looseweight, napotiti(m), Mmadu111, stitcheD(m), argob44(f), Uchehot, Made1414(m), OldBeer, sanchos9607(m), 4godsake, 9japrof(m), chidiadivictor(m), muykem, tchimatic(m), chuksvialle(m), Reinvented, worldgist, flowfury(m), aladitu(m), Samjay009(m), denuda, Jonex123465, ibietela2(m), Kockane(m), CapitalCee(m), vorigan, freeborn76(m), Badonasty(m), izuchukwu94(m), Rayfield2020, bodejohn(m), chloedogie, MrcuteOscar, Jibreen4u(m), Dauraking, So4baba(m), comboss, Ilumire, dhardline(m), Christonjnr(m), IBBG(m), Raphmadrid, gabriplane(m), naijaobi(m), nnokwa042(m), Saheed69(m), BarryX(m), bazzyblings, AishaBuhari, Afam4eva(m), niri(m), Offpoint, olowoboi, Hope1, okerekeikpo, festaclanre, opesky74, twinskenny(m), bonechamberlain(m), itsIYKE(m), kalaboyama, lonelydora(m), dayooshineye, Scholes007(m), Okeji(m), reginacealis, loffyloffy, gcey2k(m), fury(m), nwakibie3(m), naijaboy756, Rosheal(m), dolphinz(m), iyketex007, Adex097, okeamuboy, PaTuna1(m), Kingsley1000(m), johnjay2012, princepet, doctokwus, ziggyzee, EngrIKEM, AUSVINS(m), cupidhero(m), iykepromotions, Agbaletu, framie05, proudlyND(m), joshing(m), neyo7, ogogoroNo1, charlesm91(m), fmprof, Guilderland1, udeeze41 and 133 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.