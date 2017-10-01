₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by DutchBruh: 4:28am
I acted in public interest —
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/mainas-recall-promotion-acted-public-interest-malami/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by eagleeye2: 4:40am
He means he acted in Zombies' interest.
.
EFCC... should please spare us side distractions they want to cause now by tracing and marking Maina's houses. Please I dey beg them. They knew the Wanted person in the list was back into the country, but chose to turn a blind eye. So they should just continue pretending as if they were Dumb, Deaf and Blind. So that we can focus on those that reinstated the man.
Thank you.
65 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by DutchBruh: 4:40am
eagleeye2:
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by seunmsg(m): 4:43am
No Malami, you acted against public interest by spearheading the reinstatement back into the federal civil service a man wanted by EFCC and police for stealing billions of naira belonging to poor pensioners.
As the chief law officer of the country, you are expected to always play by the rules of law always and not by selfish tribal interest. If you have any shame left in you, just resign quietly.
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by aolawale025: 4:43am
Public interest indeed
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by hotswagg12: 4:46am
It is obvious there is more to this charade. Why would the AGF bypass the HOS and use a fellow malam to execute his plans? It shows this people in PMB's government has no respect for rule of law. However I think the AGF did not act on his own, he was been directed by PMB himself. Only God can save this country.
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by miano: 4:48am
can someone pls slap him
7 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by cool318(m): 4:58am
According to Senator Shehu Sani, he said that Nigeria is running a new Government called CABALOCRACY. Government of the Cabals, for the Cabals and by the Cabals.
That is one Nigeria. This is because they are all aware of the fact that Buhari is no more. The centre can not hold again.
Cc Omenka
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by intruxive(m): 5:02am
Interesting
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by factsandfigures: 5:09am
Yes. He acted in the interest of gullible Nigerians.
1 Like
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by Ola17: 5:24am
This government! Always in the news for the wrong reasons.
Come 2019, this overly corrupt and nauseatingly ineffectual administration must be kicked out.
Baba 90 must be sent back to Daura before he destroys the country beyond redemption.
26 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by ipobarecriminals: 5:45am
How i wish wr have joko widodo/North Korean president here.Those gworo chewing Thieves. nor go ruin dis country sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by Bede2u(m): 6:04am
Let me ask anybody who plans to vote PMB in 2019.... what has he done to make Nigeria better? Which promises has he kept?
He promised he would restart Nigeria airways with presidential fleets. Has he?
He promised to end medical tourism. Has he?
He promised to end boko haram. Has he?
He promised to end corruption before it ends Nigeria. Has he?
He promised to end subsidy. Has he?
He promised to reflate the economy and the naira. Has he?
He promised to belong to everyone and to no one. Has he?
He promised to clean up ogoni land. Has he?
Ok what did he promise that he has done?
68 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by policy12: 6:13am
Public interest indeed
1 Like
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by DutchBruh: 6:13am
factsandfigures:He acted in the interest of Sarrki and Omenka
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by QueenOfNepal: 6:17am
seunmsg:Buhari should also resign because he is also culpable for that.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by Paperwhite(m): 6:18am
Acting in public interest over an illegality? Thought they said it was the office of the HOS that was responsible? Is anyone surprised that no head have rolled in this saga again Guess Nigerians can see the impunity that Buhari government is all about?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by mbaboy(m): 6:22am
Malami you acted because Buhari asked you to reinstate Maina because of his monetary contributions to Buhari in 2015.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by Paperwhite(m): 6:23am
Ola17:He has since destroyed it.
7 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by fiizznation(m): 6:25am
QueenOfNepal:Why don't you go and force buhari to resign, you know were Aso rock is located I guess. Bloody keyboards warlords!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by QueenOfNepal: 6:25am
The rate of corruption in thisi government is mind boggling
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by QueenOfNepal: 6:27am
fiizznation:The idiot is getting it hot because my criticsm of his government is giving him more trouble to his failing health
27 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by seunmsg(m): 6:34am
QueenOfNepal:
Cool it down old hag, nobody is troubled about your rants on Nairaland. All you do is to go about insulting people who don't give a fvck about you. Get a life and stop trolling my handle.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by QueenOfNepal: 6:39am
seunmsg:I will reset your person because i don't suffer ZoneBs cheaply. My antecedents here speaks.
You will swallow your hypocrisy here
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by DutchBruh: 6:40am
Buhari the patron of the corrupt
15 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by AburoBuhari: 6:42am
in a sane society, you need no explanation than just to resign but in Nigeria
Abacha was not corrupt-Buhari
Tell Buhari he Is mad-Malami
*AburoBuhari*
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by hucienda: 6:43am
The arrogance of some folks in the north is nauseating.
Imagine this man bypassed the HoS, Oyo-Ita! The gall!
15 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by itchie: 6:44am
Government of the corrupt by the corrupt and for the corrupt
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by doctokwus: 6:44am
Of course,when one mistakenly elects a cattle rearer as president,the types of Malami and Dambazzau,instead of having been sacked,and being in police detention prior to being arraigned in court,can still have the effrontery to justify their criminal actions.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by itchie: 6:46am
hucienda:
The same way baru bypassed kachikwu. Their kinsman is in power and they have direct access to him so they don't give a damn about anybody else
17 Likes
|Re: Maina’s Recall, Promotion: I Acted In Public Interest – Malami by Oxenomy: 6:51am
QueenOfNepal:That one is a shameless hypocrite, always talking from both sides of his mouth. It's typical of them from west side.
9 Likes
