I acted in public interest —

Malami The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday, his broke silence on the allegation that he spearheaded the recall, promotion and posting of Maina to the Ministry of Interior.



Malami, who grudgingly spoke to Vanguard, last night, said he would rather respond to the avalanche of allegations against him when he formally appears before the Senate, which had summoned him to speak on his role on the entire saga.



Malami, who did not make reference to anyone, nonetheless, described the allegations made against him as ‘a grand conspiracy and mischief’ but did not explain who the conspirators were and what the mischief was.



Pressed to clear himself of the weighty allegations, Malami said: “I am a legal practitioner, who is always guided by law and public interest and will therefore not do anything that deviates from the law or breaches public interest. “I believe that Nigerians are entitled to know the truth in the entire saga and I am ready to speak directly to them when I appear before the Senate since I have been summoned by the legislature, which is investigating the matter.



“I will not however talk until I get clearance from my principal on the matter and I look forward to addressing anxious Nigerians on the matter when I appear before the Senators,” the minister said.



How AGF used FCSC to reinstate Maina



Meanwhile, details of how the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice bypassed the Head of Service of the Federation and used the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission to reinstate the wanted chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reforms, emerged last night. This came as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday continued with identification and marking of no fewer than six houses in many parts of the country traced to the wanted Maina. Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the raid on the identified properties but did not disclose nature and locations of the property.



“We have continued our efforts to track Maina down and our operatives have also intensified the identification of properties which he might have used the proceeds of corruption to secure while in office,” the spokesman said. Top federal officials conversant with how the AGF got Maina back into the federal service after he had absconded for over three years, described Abubakar Malami’s action in the recall and promotion of Maina as desperate and a breach of known public service rules.



Vanguard learned that in his desperate bid to return Maina to his post, Malami wrote two memoranda to Oyo-Ita to recall Maina based on the lame argument that no court of the land had convicted him of any offence but the woman ignored him since she was sure the chief law officer had breached established rules of the civil service.



The development emerged, as some Nigerians yesterday questioned the President’s power to sack Maina without referring to the appropriate government body with relevant powers to do so. But on its twitter handle, the Presidency said Buhari breached no known law, having given approval to the appropriate government agency saddled with the responsibility of disciplining erring officials.



The Presidency said: “Reports that due process was not followed in the disengagement of Mr. Maina from service are incorrect. “The President directed the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement in compliance with due process. “President Buhari will continue to ensure that due process is followed every step of the way.” ‘FCSC letter, not HoS recalled Maina’ A top source with inside knowledge of the matter told Vanguard yesterday that Malami did not only recommend Maina’s recall, but also cleared him of any wrong-doing, thereby paving the way for the FCSC to recall him.



“Look, go and read the letter recalling Maina and you will see that it emanated from the Federal Civil Service Commission and not the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation because Mrs. Oyo-Ita snubbed Malami’s two requests to recall the wanted man,” a senior government official said. “It was after Oyo-Ita had questioned and rejected Malami’s two letters asking for the reinstatement of Maina, that the Justice Minister turned to the FCSC for assistance to get his desire accomplished.”



“That was why Maina’s letter of reinstatement dated September 18, 2017, and signed by one Mustapha L. Sulaiman for the FCSC chairman, was written from the FCSC, even without an input from the HoS,” the official said.



Speaking on the matter, Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigerian, ASCSN, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Chapter, Comrade Bolaji Sunday Olaiya, said it was wrong to drag Oyo-Ita into the mess created by the AGF and the FCSC in their bid recall Maina at all costs. Olaiya said: “If anybody is to be questioned, it is the man who signed the letter on behalf of the HoS, giving the impression that the letter came from the office. “The person must have soiled his hands somewhere along the line as you can see, that even the reference ‘4029’ which is used in the letter is fake and incomplete. The 4029 is not a complete reference; he is trying to mislead the public and the Nigerian people. The correct reference starts with ‘FC4029″.



“He is misleading the general public by referring this letter as if it emanated from the HoS. This letter he referred to dated 18th September; does not exist but it emanated from the Federal Civil Service Commission.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/mainas-recall-promotion-acted-public-interest-malami/

He means he acted in Zombies' interest.



EFCC... should please spare us side distractions they want to cause now by tracing and marking Maina's houses. Please I dey beg them. They knew the Wanted person in the list was back into the country, but chose to turn a blind eye. So they should just continue pretending as if they were Dumb, Deaf and Blind. So that we can focus on those that reinstated the man.

Thank you.

eagleeye2:

He means he acted in Zombies interest. 5 Likes

No Malami, you acted against public interest by spearheading the reinstatement back into the federal civil service a man wanted by EFCC and police for stealing billions of naira belonging to poor pensioners.



As the chief law officer of the country, you are expected to always play by the rules of law always and not by selfish tribal interest. If you have any shame left in you, just resign quietly. 42 Likes 2 Shares

Public interest indeed 5 Likes 1 Share

It is obvious there is more to this charade. Why would the AGF bypass the HOS and use a fellow malam to execute his plans? It shows this people in PMB's government has no respect for rule of law. However I think the AGF did not act on his own, he was been directed by PMB himself. Only God can save this country. 46 Likes 1 Share

can someone pls slap him 7 Likes

According to Senator Shehu Sani, he said that Nigeria is running a new Government called CABALOCRACY. Government of the Cabals, for the Cabals and by the Cabals.



That is one Nigeria. This is because they are all aware of the fact that Buhari is no more. The centre can not hold again.



Cc Omenka 14 Likes 2 Shares

Interesting

Yes. He acted in the interest of gullible Nigerians.





Come 2019, this overly corrupt and nauseatingly ineffectual administration must be kicked out.



Baba 90 must be sent back to Daura before he destroys the country beyond redemption. This government! Always in the news for the wrong reasons.Come 2019, this overly corrupt and nauseatingly ineffectual administration must be kicked out.Baba 90 must be sent back to Daura before he destroys the country beyond redemption. 26 Likes

How i wish wr have joko widodo/North Korean president here.Those gworo chewing Thieves. nor go ruin dis country sha 1 Like 1 Share

Let me ask anybody who plans to vote PMB in 2019.... what has he done to make Nigeria better? Which promises has he kept?

He promised he would restart Nigeria airways with presidential fleets. Has he?

He promised to end medical tourism. Has he?

He promised to end boko haram. Has he?

He promised to end corruption before it ends Nigeria. Has he?

He promised to end subsidy. Has he?

He promised to reflate the economy and the naira. Has he?

He promised to belong to everyone and to no one. Has he?

He promised to clean up ogoni land. Has he?



Ok what did he promise that he has done?

Public interest indeed 1 Like

factsandfigures:

He acted in the interest of Sarrki and Omenka

seunmsg:

No Malami, you acted against public interest by spearheading the reinstatement back into the federal civil service a man wanted by EFCC and police for stealing billions of naira belonging to poor pensioners.



Buhari should also resign because he is also culpable for that.

Guess Nigerians can see the impunity that Buhari government is all about? Acting in public interest over an illegality? Thought they said it was the office of the HOS that was responsible? Is anyone surprised that no head have rolled in this saga againGuess Nigerians can see the impunity that Buhari government is all about? 11 Likes 1 Share

Malami you acted because Buhari asked you to reinstate Maina because of his monetary contributions to Buhari in 2015. 11 Likes 1 Share

Ola17:

This government! Always in the news for the wrong reasons.



Come 2019, this overly corrupt and nauseatingly ineffectual administration must be kicked out.



He has since destroyed it.

QueenOfNepal:

Buhari should also resign because he is also culpable for that. Why don't you go and force buhari to resign, you know were Aso rock is located I guess. Bloody keyboards warlords!!! 5 Likes

The rate of corruption in thisi government is mind boggling 15 Likes 1 Share

fiizznation:

The idiot is getting it hot because my criticsm of his government is giving him more trouble to his failing health

QueenOfNepal:

The idiot is getting it hot because my criticsm of his government is giving him more trouble to his failing health

Cool it down old hag, nobody is troubled about your rants on Nairaland. All you do is to go about insulting people who don't give a fvck about you. Get a life and stop trolling my handle.

seunmsg:





Cool it down old hag, nobody is troubled about your rants on Nairaland. All you do is to go about insulting people who don't give a fvck about you. Get a life and stop trolling my handle. I will reset your person because i don't suffer ZoneBs cheaply. My antecedents here speaks.





I will reset your person because i don't suffer ZoneBs cheaply. My antecedents here speaks.

You will swallow your hypocrisy here

Buhari the patron of the corrupt 15 Likes

in a sane society, you need no explanation than just to resign but in Nigeria



Abacha was not corrupt-Buhari

Tell Buhari he Is mad-Malami



*AburoBuhari* 14 Likes 1 Share

The arrogance of some folks in the north is nauseating.



Imagine this man bypassed the HoS, Oyo-Ita! The gall! 15 Likes

Government of the corrupt by the corrupt and for the corrupt 15 Likes 2 Shares

Of course,when one mistakenly elects a cattle rearer as president,the types of Malami and Dambazzau,instead of having been sacked,and being in police detention prior to being arraigned in court,can still have the effrontery to justify their criminal actions. 19 Likes 1 Share

hucienda:

The arrogance of some folks in the north is nauseating.



Imagine this man bypassed the HOS, Oyo-Ita! The gall!

The same way baru bypassed kachikwu. Their kinsman is in power and they have direct access to him so they don't give a damn about anybody else