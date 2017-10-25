₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,869 members, 3,872,969 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children (6750 Views)
|Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by torin: 6:06am
Gumsu Abacha posted childhood photos of herself with her siblings online.
Via http://www.gistmore.com/throwback-photos-late-sani-abachas-children
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by torin: 6:07am
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by madridguy(m): 6:11am
Gallant Sanni Abacha.
Continue to rest in peace.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by emaxjey(m): 6:13am
see them...after their papa spoil Nigeria finish....bubu's pant fall on them all...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by sinaj(f): 6:22am
She is very cute like her dad.
I no sure say this ones don use Legedis benz for their life b4
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by Ibrahim9090: 7:59am
Space Booked
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by DanielsParker: 7:59am
ok.
where is Gumsu? I can't even recognize her?
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by andymofia(m): 7:59am
boy o boy. I thought they are Moslems?
6 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by kuntash: 7:59am
This one wey una dey bring Abacha family photos
is any of them contesting in 2019 ?
na so dem dey start o
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by Oblongata: 8:00am
You show us before, you show us before before, what of now? Mumu like her papa
On behalf of the abacha stupid girl that posted the pics,
I tender a mighty apology
To nairaland vaseline crew members...
Continue warming your palms
Tboss or gifty go soon send food
Aluta continua!!!
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by Oyindidi(f): 8:00am
Beautiful
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by rectitude(m): 8:00am
Cute
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by seunny4lif(m): 8:01am
Abacha
Who else remember Abacha stove
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by SalamRushdie: 8:02am
emaxjey:
The person that spoilt Nigeria finish is no other than Buhari after is meaningless 1984 coup plot and he is doing far worse now ....Abacha grew the economy steady at 4 percent each and never slid the Naira but Buhari has never been known to grow anything in his life except hardship and bloodshed ...
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by esmarcq(m): 8:02am
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by bettercreature(m): 8:03am
seunny4lif:This remind me of PDP's 20 billion naira clean stoves project.Where are the stoves self?
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by thedondada(m): 8:03am
Balling in our money till date.
No matter how much they recover we can never be as poor as dangote... mariam abacha.
Now the above statement was claimed to have been made by the media. True or false I don't know but I do know they aren't doing bad now.
Thanks to Nigeria's budget allocation to the abachas during thier reign.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by superior494(m): 8:03am
lovely
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by gabito4luv(m): 8:03am
And why isn't any of them wearing hijab. Seems Islam is better practiced in poverty. ������
7 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by PapaBaby: 8:03am
Abacha children are enjoying again, their father's friend Alhaji Buhari is now president. Niceeeeeer
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by aku626(m): 8:04am
One day their crimes to this nation would be dealt with as the lord liveth. Numbers 14:18
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by Paperwhite(m): 8:04am
See beautiful babes them.I love the one on the extreme right How I wish I can have her but her face reminds of her father.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by MrOlai: 8:04am
Gumsu Abacha is very arrogant!
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by seunny4lif(m): 8:04am
bettercreature:That man wan finish Nigeria finally
Nigerians don suffer no be small
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by tishbite41: 8:07am
see her dimples
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by able20(m): 8:07am
andymofia:You dey mind dem. Today Moslems dey copy everything. "chop and clean mouth"
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by SAMBARRY: 8:08am
andymofia:sharia laws are made for the poor and / or illiterate Muslims,it doesn't apply to the rich
While the poor/illiterate ones are the extremist and radicals.they're the ones that get the almajari or quoranic education while the children of the rich travel to UK or Canada for their masters and marry at a normal/matured age
The poor Muslims are the ones marrying kids
The Islamic society is a very funny one.they indoctrinate the poor so they can be more entrenched in poverty and transfer their poverty to their children and generations
That's where the sharia law comes in
Similar to Nigerian law,the law was made by the rich to oppress and suppress the poor.the rich are above the law that's why deziani can steal so much and she's still walking free while a poor man will pickpocket of 500 naira and he Will be lynched but if he's lucky the police come on time,they'll dump him in jail and forget him there because he has nobody to stand surety for him or has anybody that can afford to bail him out
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Sani Abacha's Children by bettercreature(m): 8:08am
seunny4lif:I have realized that the best thing is to find a way to be successful on your own and forget this country.This country will never get there
Fashola Inspects Oluwole Urban Mall Project And Ikoyi Link Bridge. / Re: Independent Bomb Blast / Igbo Boys Of Virginia Matching Towards Aso Rock
Viewing this topic: informatix, ijewejones, chuckdee4(m), charles1997, countsparrow, Glodangel1, Bogii, MsFaith(f), Hydriss(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Hayorbahmie94, adeom141(m), Scopeman1, ifimix(m), uwabuwa888, lanremayo, odiyaka(m), IamHopeful(f), okolimike(m), favouriteYSF(m), Halo22, martins1213, Bustincole and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9