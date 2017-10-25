The person that spoilt Nigeria finish is no other than Buhari after is meaningless 1984 coup plot and he is doing far worse now ....Abacha grew the economy steady at 4 percent each and never slid the Naira but Buhari has never been known to grow anything in his life except hardship and bloodshed ...

Balling in our money till date. No matter how much they recover we can never be as poor as dangote... mariam abacha. Now the above statement was claimed to have been made by the media. True or false I don't know but I do know they aren't doing bad now. Thanks to Nigeria's budget allocation to the abachas during thier reign.