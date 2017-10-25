Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) (12067 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







See more photos below...







http://gidifeed.com/photos-governor-fayoses-mums-birthday-get-together/ Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose's mum, Prophetess Victoria Fayose, turned 78 years and her children organized a get together for her that was attended by close family members and friends. Happy birthday to her!See more photos below... 4 Likes

God bless our governors mother, wish God gave edo state a man as vibrant as fayose and not that houseboy called obaseki





As you watched your son defeat obasanjo, may God give you the grace and life to watch as he defeats jubril and his cabals 19 Likes 3 Shares

nothing fine here



Cake, persons, building all ugly



Pomo lifestyle







#No Filter Attitude 10 Likes 3 Shares

iamJ:

nothing fine here



Cake, persons, building all ugly









#No Filter Attitude Post your mama here make we take compare fayose mother. Post your mama here make we take compare fayose mother. 59 Likes 3 Shares

OZAOEKPE:



Post your mama here make we take compare fayose mother.





its illegal for a lion to be compared to a sheep

#No Filter Attitude 1 Like

iamJ:

nothing fine here



Cake, persons, building all ugly



Pomo lifestyle







#No Filter Attitude But his Governorship seat is fine.



Nigeria owes him a handsome pension package for life. But his Governorship seat is fine.Nigeria owes him a handsome pension package for life. 3 Likes

I wont call her a fake prophetess BUT if indeed she predicted that her son will be Nigeria's president in 2019 then... 1 Like

No wonder he talks and behaves anyhow.They can see the future about what would happen after he must have spoken.

If he sees no harm would befall him then he rants on

Fayose the only voice dat can never be muted 5 Likes

Mummy fayose

Please prophesy sense into your pikin head o.

This country needs him

They say test every spirit...madam u need to be tested!!somewhere in between I made fP

I wonder where fayose kan see rascality

iamJ:

nothing fine here



Cake, persons, building all ugly



Pomo lifestyle







#No Filter Attitude ... i can't find any sense in this post ... i can't find any sense in this post 20 Likes

I see



Mothers prayer keep the nigga going higher



You can't knock him down no matter how you try



Every day prophecy 7 Likes

happy birthday ma 2 Likes

iamJ:

nothing fine here



Cake, persons, building all ugly



Pomo lifestyle







#No Filter Attitude Hater doesn't appreciate anything about hated. 2 Likes

iamJ:

nothing fine here



Cake, persons, building all ugly



Pomo lifestyle







#No Filter Attitude

Nna a ewela iwe o

do you know how much a bag of cement costs? Nna a ewela iwe odo you know how much a bag of cement costs? 5 Likes

Is she the one Governor Fayose said she do wear pampers? 4 Likes

That dj dey like spiff o 1 Like 1 Share

iya woli..

iamJ:

its illegal for a lion to be compared to a sheep

#No Filter Attitude ... you have a mother and u insulting another person own like that...





smh ... you have a mother and u insulting another person own like that...smh 5 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday, prophetess.



I wonder if she had a prophecy that she'd give birth to an uncouth braggart. 1 Like 1 Share

I see simplicity looking at the house and the neighborhood





She looks well for a woman that old. 2 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

God bless our governors mother, wish God gave edo state a man as vibrant as fayose and not that houseboy called obaseki





As you watched your son defeat obasanjo, may God give you the grace and life to watch as he defeats jubril and his cabals amen! I love Fayose, he is popular! amen! I love Fayose, he is popular! 1 Like

Is that his mother or his wife.



This can't be a 78 year old 1 Like

When is God gonna reveal it to her that her son needs Deliverance?