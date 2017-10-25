₦airaland Forum

Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by choku123: 3:18pm
Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose's mum, Prophetess Victoria Fayose, turned 78 years and her children organized a get together for her that was attended by close family members and friends. Happy birthday to her!


See more photos below...



http://gidifeed.com/photos-governor-fayoses-mums-birthday-get-together/

4 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:23pm
God bless our governors mother, wish God gave edo state a man as vibrant as fayose and not that houseboy called obaseki


As you watched your son defeat obasanjo, may God give you the grace and life to watch as he defeats jubril and his cabals

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by iamJ(m): 3:24pm
nothing fine here

Cake, persons, building all ugly

Pomo lifestyle



#No Filter Attitude

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:25pm
iamJ:
nothing fine here

Cake, persons, building all ugly


#No Filter Attitude
Post your mama here make we take compare fayose mother.

59 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by iamJ(m): 3:29pm
OZAOEKPE:

Post your mama here make we take compare fayose mother.


its illegal for a lion to be compared to a sheep
#No Filter Attitude

1 Like

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by herzern(m): 3:50pm
iamJ:
nothing fine here

Cake, persons, building all ugly

Pomo lifestyle



#No Filter Attitude
But his Governorship seat is fine.

Nigeria owes him a handsome pension package for life. grin

3 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by nairavsdollars: 3:51pm
I wont call her a fake prophetess BUT if indeed she predicted that her son will be Nigeria's president in 2019 then...

1 Like

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Cladez(m): 3:51pm
No wonder he talks and behaves anyhow.They can see the future about what would happen after he must have spoken.
If he sees no harm would befall him then he rants on
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by daveson07(m): 3:51pm
Fayose the only voice dat can never be muted

5 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by cummando(m): 3:51pm
Mummy fayose
Please prophesy sense into your pikin head o.
This country needs him
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by MansaHenry(m): 3:52pm
They say test every spirit...madam u need to be tested!!somewhere in between I made fP
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by stillseth: 3:52pm
I wonder where fayose kan see rascality
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by TheMainMan: 3:52pm
iamJ:
nothing fine here

Cake, persons, building all ugly

Pomo lifestyle



#No Filter Attitude
... i can't find any sense in this post undecided

20 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Jrevelation(m): 3:53pm
I see

Mothers prayer keep the nigga going higher

You can't knock him down no matter how you try

Every day prophecy

7 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by pmc01(m): 3:53pm

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by minijasper03(m): 3:53pm
happy birthday ma

2 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by akinboyo: 3:53pm
Hater doesn't appreciate anything about hated.
iamJ:
nothing fine here

Cake, persons, building all ugly

Pomo lifestyle



#No Filter Attitude

2 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Sirheny007(m): 3:54pm
iamJ:
nothing fine here

Cake, persons, building all ugly

Pomo lifestyle



#No Filter Attitude

Nna a ewela iwe o
do you know how much a bag of cement costs?

5 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Coolboi05(m): 3:54pm
Is she the one Governor Fayose said she do wear pampers?

4 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by itsandi(m): 3:54pm
smiley smiley smiley
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Elioandrew: 3:54pm
That dj dey like spiff o

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by rawtouch: 3:55pm
iya woli..
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by TheMainMan: 3:55pm
iamJ:
its illegal for a lion to be compared to a sheep
#No Filter Attitude
... you have a mother and u insulting another person own like that...


smh undecided undecided undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Egein(m): 3:55pm
Happy birthday, prophetess.

I wonder if she had a prophecy that she'd give birth to an uncouth braggart.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by MARKETfund: 3:56pm
I see simplicity looking at the house and the neighborhood


She looks well for a woman that old.

2 Likes

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by oruma19: 3:56pm
OZAOEKPE:
God bless our governors mother, wish God gave edo state a man as vibrant as fayose and not that houseboy called obaseki


As you watched your son defeat obasanjo, may God give you the grace and life to watch as he defeats jubril and his cabals
amen! I love Fayose, he is popular!

1 Like

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by OCTAVO: 3:56pm
smiley
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by dowjones(m): 3:56pm
Is that his mother or his wife.

This can't be a 78 year old

1 Like

Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Florblu(f): 3:57pm
When is God gonna reveal it to her that her son needs Deliverance?
Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by TheMainMan: 3:58pm
dowjones:
Is that his mother or his wife.

This can't be a 78 year old
... surprised too... she looks very young

(0) (1) (Reply)

