|Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by choku123: 3:18pm
Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose's mum, Prophetess Victoria Fayose, turned 78 years and her children organized a get together for her that was attended by close family members and friends. Happy birthday to her!
See more photos below...
http://gidifeed.com/photos-governor-fayoses-mums-birthday-get-together/
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:23pm
God bless our governors mother, wish God gave edo state a man as vibrant as fayose and not that houseboy called obaseki
As you watched your son defeat obasanjo, may God give you the grace and life to watch as he defeats jubril and his cabals
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by iamJ(m): 3:24pm
nothing fine here
Cake, persons, building all ugly
Pomo lifestyle
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by OZAOEKPE(m): 3:25pm
iamJ:Post your mama here make we take compare fayose mother.
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by iamJ(m): 3:29pm
OZAOEKPE:its illegal for a lion to be compared to a sheep
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by herzern(m): 3:50pm
iamJ:But his Governorship seat is fine.
Nigeria owes him a handsome pension package for life.
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by nairavsdollars: 3:51pm
I wont call her a fake prophetess BUT if indeed she predicted that her son will be Nigeria's president in 2019 then...
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Cladez(m): 3:51pm
No wonder he talks and behaves anyhow.They can see the future about what would happen after he must have spoken.
If he sees no harm would befall him then he rants on
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by daveson07(m): 3:51pm
Fayose the only voice dat can never be muted
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by cummando(m): 3:51pm
Mummy fayose
Please prophesy sense into your pikin head o.
This country needs him
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by MansaHenry(m): 3:52pm
They say test every spirit...madam u need to be tested!!somewhere in between I made fP
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by stillseth: 3:52pm
I wonder where fayose kan see rascality
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by TheMainMan: 3:52pm
iamJ:... i can't find any sense in this post
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Jrevelation(m): 3:53pm
I see
Mothers prayer keep the nigga going higher
You can't knock him down no matter how you try
Every day prophecy
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by pmc01(m): 3:53pm
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by minijasper03(m): 3:53pm
happy birthday ma
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by akinboyo: 3:53pm
Hater doesn't appreciate anything about hated.
iamJ:
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Sirheny007(m): 3:54pm
iamJ:
Nna a ewela iwe o
do you know how much a bag of cement costs?
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Coolboi05(m): 3:54pm
Is she the one Governor Fayose said she do wear pampers?
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by itsandi(m): 3:54pm
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Elioandrew: 3:54pm
That dj dey like spiff o
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by rawtouch: 3:55pm
iya woli..
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by TheMainMan: 3:55pm
iamJ:... you have a mother and u insulting another person own like that...
smh
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Egein(m): 3:55pm
Happy birthday, prophetess.
I wonder if she had a prophecy that she'd give birth to an uncouth braggart.
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by MARKETfund: 3:56pm
I see simplicity looking at the house and the neighborhood
She looks well for a woman that old.
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by oruma19: 3:56pm
OZAOEKPE:amen! I love Fayose, he is popular!
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by OCTAVO: 3:56pm
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by dowjones(m): 3:56pm
Is that his mother or his wife.
This can't be a 78 year old
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by Florblu(f): 3:57pm
When is God gonna reveal it to her that her son needs Deliverance?
|Re: Prophetess Victoria Fayose's 78th Birthday Photos (Governor Ayo Fayose's Mother) by TheMainMan: 3:58pm
dowjones:... surprised too... she looks very young
