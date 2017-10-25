₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,131 members, 3,873,970 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 04:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie (5692 Views)
|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by TheArticleNG(m): 3:23pm
Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to react to Pastors David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries and Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries, who recently received Rolls Royce gifts on their recently celebrated birthdays.
Recall, Pastor Chibuzor is said to have rejected his own and used for charity, while it has not been known what pastor David did or will do with his own.
The popular presenter took to Instagram to share the photo below and disclosed that Nigerians should think wisely as their salvation might just depend on the actions of the Men of God.
He wrote:
“Two pastors in the same city, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
–
Both recently celebrated their birthdays. One turned 44 while the other turned 55.
–
Both were given Rolls Royce ghost cars as gifts. One collects it with arms wide open, while the other rejects it, and collects the money which he uses to build another free school for poor children. It is alleged that he already has 7 free schools for orphans and poor children, where they are fed at least once a day, and are taken abroad on excursions.
–
Questions arising:
*****************
1: Which one is more Christ like?
2: which of the two is contributing his quota towards nation building?
3: Which should a christian rather give offering to?
4: Which act will on the long run improve the economy?
–
Think wisely…. your salvation might just depend on it! ~FRZ
–
#FreeTheSheeple”
Source:- https://www.gistlivepro.com/entertainment/celebrity/daddy-freeze-reacts-port-harcourt-pastors-gifted-rolls-royce-birthday/
Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere Rejects A Rolls Royce Birthday Gift. http://www.nairaland.com/4136882/pastor-chibuzor-chinyere-rejects-rolls
Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) -. http://www.nairaland.com/4137994/pastor-david-ibiyeomie-gets-car
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by delishpot: 3:25pm
If they like, they should gift him their children. Me I don tire freeze dey there dey rant, Daddy GO dey there dey recieve big cars and private jets.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Young03(m): 3:31pm
Staged
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Sapphire86(f): 3:42pm
Every time he is always reacting. Pastor collects rolls Royce - he reacts; pastor buys key - he reacts; Amber Rose wants sex everyday - he reacts!! He shoulf just explode already
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by ObaKlaz(m): 3:45pm
My children have just three career choices to select from:
1. Nigerian Pastor/Preacher (whichever one you choose to call it. God MUST call them!)
2. Football (Nigerian/African leagues ruled out, please!)
3. Basketball (NBA ONLY!)
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Afonjashapmouth: 4:14pm
This is where I have problem with this Chemical called freeze that reacts to any news addressing me of God.
A gift is given in appreciation and decision to collect it or is based on many conditions surrounding the recipient.
What if God has no hand in the other pastor building a school? What if his own calling is different and he is fulfilling it under the public's radar?
All Nigerians wants to live a good life however out of their sad state of life will not let anything pass by without criticism. Ask yourself do you want a home of your own or not? Cars of your own or not? Live classy or not?
This is why politicians will keep dealing with us. we r so used to dealing with petty issues of one man than facing the mass numbers of criminals enslaving us. At least pastors r being given, what of those stealing from us?
How many popular American pastors do you know living in the slum or rejecting gift from his congregations. Yet you will idolize them because their people choose to respect and leave their mode of conduct to God.
Everybody cannot always be out there talking about what they are doing for humanity plus do you even know if the school builder is an underground drug Lord covering his ass with all this projects and pastoral game?
Hypocrisy is just our country's Name and it has eaten deep into our blood.
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by alignacademy(m): 4:15pm
Sapphire86:
He's helping the economy
Just imagine how much traffic he gives Nairaland, bloggers, etc.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Titto93(m): 4:33pm
Daddy Freeze is making a point
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by SIMPLYkush(m): 4:34pm
This stupid man and him criticism, how many people him don buy car for?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Vivos: 4:34pm
ok
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Aminaforreal: 4:35pm
alignacademy:yap
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by zmar(m): 4:35pm
Isinor freeze ? He must react
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by TheNextAce: 4:35pm
ObaKlaz:
Oga, you don't like your children to have money like Mayweather or diezanni
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Raph01: 4:35pm
NP: Meek Mills ft Tory Lanez- Lord Knows
Solar Power banks 5000mAh for charging phones? Check my signature or call/whatsapp the numbers on it
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by odizeey(m): 4:36pm
Nonsense.
John 12:4 Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon's son, which should betray him,
12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor?
12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.
Envy is definitely oga freeze's problem
If to say freeze dey for Jesus time him for still criticize the Lord of Glory
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by SexualHealer: 4:36pm
I'm not judging here, the Orphans, widows and the less privilegeds the other Pastor (OPM) is raising will continue to appreciate God through his kind gesture.
SECOND PASTOR
You can't give what you don't have. A pastor who doesn't care about his people won't be worried about their well being. If we look am well, these gifts must have come from our top businessmen/women or politicians whose hands are not clean but thinks giving to Pastor will buy them a place in heaven
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by watchwoman(f): 4:36pm
I knew it would only be a matter of time before he reacts.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by watchwoman(f): 4:36pm
I knew it would only be a matter of time before he reacts.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by BadBlaize(m): 4:36pm
Freeze be reacting more dan a chemical.. Freeze might be highly inflammable
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Stonerobaba(m): 4:36pm
Sincerely speaking this Daddy Freeze is making sense though. Just that the bible says touch not my anointed.................Apart from that, that way is pure business and self interest.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Lopon1: 4:36pm
This guy can react to everything. No go drink poison one day o
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Jamiubond009(m): 4:37pm
K
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by princecalculus(m): 4:37pm
Daddy Freeze...Mr Reaction, He Has Reacted More Than Five Times For Just Two Days...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by pesinfada(m): 4:37pm
Frezz
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by anibi9674: 4:38pm
ok
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Tweetysparkles(f): 4:38pm
I wish i could get these for my pastor Thinking, daddy wait ayam coming to get you the latest baby, keep praying for me
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by Jobabori(m): 4:39pm
Point out Freeze's fault with reference to bible verses please. Stop condemning him base on what you feel.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by melejo(m): 4:39pm
Daddy freeze the reactor
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by emerged01(m): 4:41pm
ObaKlaz:
Boxing nko? Mayweather get money o!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by SLIDEwaxie(m): 4:41pm
The one that collects it also have free schools, houses for widows and offer scholarship to his members and beyond. So, talk another one, useless albino
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by nerodenero: 4:41pm
If Ibiyeomi had behaved like Christ, Kemi Olunloyo won't be in prison. Jesus said love your neighbours. Oh sorry, that line is for preaching and not to be practiced.
Jesus is the standard and not men of God or General Overseer or Daddy GO. Wake up Christians!
@the top, my verdict: Chibuzor 1-0 David.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie by toyinjimoh(m): 4:41pm
Always saying d truth i respect this man
1 Like
Kim K's Message From Her Blog / Finally! Selena Gomez Gets Restraining Order From Stalker / Banky W, Wizkid Debut On Shuga
Viewing this topic: futprintz(m), Gregdcutie(m), Hustoto, kkruns, chukyrooy(m), danielblessing(m), horciglowri(f), Horlock(m), HopeAtHand, itsIYKE(m), zolonzo85(m), Lilvicky2, positivelord, bigyomite(m), joelfm(m), madridsta007(m), damola311, Dnaz(m), Josay, Dekmankind(m), Amaso99(m), Pojomojo, Oyindidi(f), goldenfresh, magni101(m), TrueHeart365(m), Lustig(m), iweru25, anibi9674, oruma19, JayBeeu, Dozieson(m), miami35, laris, obitee69(m), leyeakanji(m), GodsOwnFav, Navdevgan, ceeceeuwa, Vuvuzela101, esabolu, just4fun(m), MyzDee(f), SkenolProp(m), clemsajayi07(m), Timcrown36(m), Nwobosi, Goodlyhrt(m), Aristotle96(m), yemi247, Ehichrisco(m), manuel85(m), Gluckdude20(m), Bextra(m), LizPearl(f), ObaKlaz(m), akan102, Lbrasi, KongressMann, sirwilly4eva(m), moyinoluwabun(m), Roscodaddy(m), NPComplete, adem30, vbnn, KKKWHITE(m), bakerzone, marod(m), kingsjo(m), emmaak2(m), skillar101(m), zeestunner(m), emerged01(m), goodness11, echibuogwu(m), ACE1010, Crestedguy4real, somegirl1, nopains, femauto(m), HDee(m), Kennycooldodson(m), odehaj, Luiz1, monimekaz(m), vicdom(m), PiQi, justmeg(f), jerryadigun, ikush(m), Chimaobikalu(m), Oyinprince(m), Felixalex(m), Chadso(m), myfantasies(f), 25ahmad(m), john650(m), ichelle(m), Kufie(m), biggerboyc(m), live4christ, singua123(m), dumero, ivieeseosa, kumss, Turktman05(m), Profitcost, kachic2, omachonu112, Milldon(m), AKENIBIAJE, peacemat, thunderbabs(m), husu(m), fantastic1, onpoint247, Marchman, wisestfool1759(m), obusuch(m), taurus21, icon8, KaceeDcontrol(m), Aquariann, Tripletmom, cuteken(m), Decryptor(m), Vizboy1, ufuosman(m), vanpeele, olowoboi, iamdynamite(m), JUBILEE2000, TheAngry1, COdeGenesis, gradeA(m), EROMS38(m), mysteryman2014, Timilehin94, Salphaenergy, SucezYiz, holluwai(m), JustCryptos, Nwaoma198(f), iamsholex(m), Adewabdul, WhiteSoup, kitaatita, EzeEbira(m), mk82(m), Gleefreak125(m), DaveGyam(m), Chukazu, handsomenonny(m), Egein(m), 1shortblackboy, alabireal, smartiyke78, georgeakins, Abudu2000(m), Dollysmithsmart, StageLeft(m), mideactive, Drslimz, macdolly, fyneguy, quinnboy, gabriel160b, pallybrown(m), igwedaboss(m), boriswole, KelvinC1(m), tydot3(m), osaaaaa, chemsie, ola30(m), imsirkay, Solotime32, petluva, Techsupport, Realhommie(m), Steezz(m), freshboi88, ddestiny20(m), Ceska(f), being(m), sbashir10, lelvin(m), JMystique(m), OluchiDelly, ugorom, biggy26, ComradeShegs(m), veetah(m), PoshProf, tahoe(m), ERICCJ5(m), willy30(m), Rickyuzzy(m), francesawesome(f), Juve4(m), hgarba10, tamsel(m), Nwapst(m), Tascocent(m), omavicky(f), tpwealth(m), ChommyforGod, ossy88(m), M14A1, NosaH(m), odiyaka(m), Confuciusng(m), holutee(m), Bash10(m), Starlite234(m), Rotiix(m), Owlumeday(m), mashcent(m), ahoylt1, rabdeluxe(m), blinxbest(m), Elnino4ladies, leditexy(m), neoOduduwa, OtunbaAde101(m), nerodenero, Barezzi(m), Friedyokes, millyj(f), telecomtaio1 and 319 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11