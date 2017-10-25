Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Cars To Pastors Chibuzor Chinyere & David Ibiyeomie (5692 Views)

Recall, Pastor Chibuzor is said to have rejected his own and used for charity, while it has not been known what pastor David did or will do with his own.



The popular presenter took to Instagram to share the photo below and disclosed that Nigerians should think wisely as their salvation might just depend on the actions of the Men of God.



He wrote:



“Two pastors in the same city, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Both recently celebrated their birthdays. One turned 44 while the other turned 55.

Both were given Rolls Royce ghost cars as gifts. One collects it with arms wide open, while the other rejects it, and collects the money which he uses to build another free school for poor children. It is alleged that he already has 7 free schools for orphans and poor children, where they are fed at least once a day, and are taken abroad on excursions.

Questions arising:

1: Which one is more Christ like?

2: which of the two is contributing his quota towards nation building?

3: Which should a christian rather give offering to?

4: Which act will on the long run improve the economy?

Think wisely…. your salvation might just depend on it! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple”



Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere Rejects A Rolls Royce Birthday Gift. http://www.nairaland.com/4136882/pastor-chibuzor-chinyere-rejects-rolls





If they like, they should gift him their children. Me I don tire freeze dey there dey rant, Daddy GO dey there dey recieve big cars and private jets. 1 Like

Staged

Every time he is always reacting. Pastor collects rolls Royce - he reacts; pastor buys key - he reacts; Amber Rose wants sex everyday - he reacts!! He shoulf just explode already 14 Likes 2 Shares

My children have just three career choices to select from:



1. Nigerian Pastor/Preacher (whichever one you choose to call it. God MUST call them!)





2. Football (Nigerian/African leagues ruled out, please!)





3. Basketball (NBA ONLY!) 12 Likes 1 Share

This is where I have problem with this Chemical called freeze that reacts to any news addressing me of God.



A gift is given in appreciation and decision to collect it or is based on many conditions surrounding the recipient.



What if God has no hand in the other pastor building a school? What if his own calling is different and he is fulfilling it under the public's radar?



All Nigerians wants to live a good life however out of their sad state of life will not let anything pass by without criticism. Ask yourself do you want a home of your own or not? Cars of your own or not? Live classy or not?



This is why politicians will keep dealing with us. we r so used to dealing with petty issues of one man than facing the mass numbers of criminals enslaving us. At least pastors r being given, what of those stealing from us?



How many popular American pastors do you know living in the slum or rejecting gift from his congregations. Yet you will idolize them because their people choose to respect and leave their mode of conduct to God.



Everybody cannot always be out there talking about what they are doing for humanity plus do you even know if the school builder is an underground drug Lord covering his ass with all this projects and pastoral game?



Hypocrisy is just our country's Name and it has eaten deep into our blood. 5 Likes

Sapphire86:

Every time he is always reacting. Pastor collects rolls Royce - he reacts; pastor buys key - he reacts; Amber Rose wants sex everyday - he reacts!! He shoulf just explode already

He's helping the economy



Just imagine how much traffic he gives Nairaland, bloggers, etc. He's helping the economyJust imagine how much traffic he gives Nairaland, bloggers, etc. 1 Like

Daddy Freeze is making a point 5 Likes 1 Share

This stupid man and him criticism, how many people him don buy car for?

alignacademy:



He's helping the economy

Just imagine how much traffic he gives Nairaland, bloggers, etc. yap yap

Isinor freeze ? He must react 1 Like

ObaKlaz:

My children have just three career choices to select from:



1. Nigerian Pastor/Preacher (whichever one you choose to call it. God MUST call them!)





2. Football (Nigerian/African leagues ruled out, please!)





3. Basketball (NBA ONLY!)



Oga, you don't like your children to have money like Mayweather or diezanni Oga, you don't like your children to have money like Mayweather or diezanni

NP: Meek Mills ft Tory Lanez- Lord Knows



Solar Power banks 5000mAh for charging phones? Check my signature or call/whatsapp the numbers on it

NP: Meek Mills ft Tory Lanez- Lord Knows

Nonsense.

John 12:4 Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon's son, which should betray him,



12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor?



12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.



Envy is definitely oga freeze's problem

If to say freeze dey for Jesus time him for still criticize the Lord of Glory 1 Like

I'm not judging here, the Orphans, widows and the less privilegeds the other Pastor (OPM) is raising will continue to appreciate God through his kind gesture.



SECOND PASTOR

You can't give what you don't have. A pastor who doesn't care about his people won't be worried about their well being. If we look am well, these gifts must have come from our top businessmen/women or politicians whose hands are not clean but thinks giving to Pastor will buy them a place in heaven

I knew it would only be a matter of time before he reacts.

I knew it would only be a matter of time before he reacts.

Freeze be reacting more dan a chemical.. Freeze might be highly inflammable

Sincerely speaking this Daddy Freeze is making sense though. Just that the bible says touch not my anointed.................Apart from that, that way is pure business and self interest. 1 Like 1 Share

This guy can react to everything. No go drink poison one day o

Daddy Freeze...Mr Reaction, He Has Reacted More Than Five Times For Just Two Days...

Frezz

Thinking, daddy wait ayam coming to get you the latest baby, keep praying for me I wish i could get these for my pastorThinking, daddy wait ayam coming to get you the latest baby, keep praying for me

Point out Freeze's fault with reference to bible verses please. Stop condemning him base on what you feel. 2 Likes

Daddy freeze the reactor

ObaKlaz:

My children have just three career choices to select from:



1. Nigerian Pastor/Preacher (whichever one you choose to call it. God MUST call them!)





2. Football (Nigerian/African leagues ruled out, please!)





3. Basketball (NBA ONLY!)

Boxing nko? Mayweather get money o! Boxing nko? Mayweather get money o!

The one that collects it also have free schools, houses for widows and offer scholarship to his members and beyond. So, talk another one, useless albino 1 Like

If Ibiyeomi had behaved like Christ, Kemi Olunloyo won't be in prison. Jesus said love your neighbours. Oh sorry, that line is for preaching and not to be practiced.



Jesus is the standard and not men of God or General Overseer or Daddy GO. Wake up Christians!



@the top, my verdict: Chibuzor 1-0 David. 1 Like