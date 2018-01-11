₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Mandynews(f): 8:03pm On Jan 11
Controversial CoolFM's On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to story of Former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma who now said to be in a status of mental disorder six years after he was reportedly defrauded by a clergyman.
Daddy Freeze’s reaction
"At the rate at which many of these ‘pastors’ are going there won’t be any work left for the real yahoo boys! ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple"
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd0FTazHjN8
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/11/daddy-freeze-reacts-to-wilson-oruma-emotional-trauma-disorder-photos/
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by myners007: 8:04pm On Jan 11
Why cant our clergy help this man out. Freeze is getting frenzy yet no one is doing anything about it. I am supremely confident that this man needs special deliverance to free him of the multiple demons that have hold him bound.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by magicalBae(f): 8:07pm On Jan 11
They're upgrading to plus
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by dahunsy(f): 8:07pm On Jan 11
Haaaaa nawa ooooo......so when are customs releasing the seized cars?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Nutase(f): 8:08pm On Jan 11
Is he a yahoo boy too or is he there spokesman?
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by lordm: 8:22pm On Jan 11
Na wa o
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by priiince: 10:15pm On Jan 11
Oruma iis a very strong man to survive such armored cruelty inbuilt in a human, not everyone will.
14 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 11:42pm On Jan 11
Lol....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:58am
Pastors are scammers
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by kingem(m): 3:18am
Mehn!!! really feel for Oruma
Freeze was always right bout them corporate yahoo pastors
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by TreasuredGlory: 8:49am
Freeze talkie talkie like a parrot! Whether the issue has been verified or not, he must sha put mouth. The internet doesn't forget. What do you want your children to grow up and read about you? Be wise. Leave men of God alone. They're answerable to God who has called them. I say again : Be wise.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by donstan18(m): 8:49am
myners007:
Keep shut, my friend
Why not deliver yourself from being brainwashed that you can't even support the truth concerning a duping pastor.
28 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 8:50am
I don't even know what to type..
I'm just worried about the darkness in Nigeria.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:50am
This Man Just Carry Pastors Matter For Head Like Gala
Quote Your Ancestors
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 8:51am
This man should better shut up!
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by lilfreezy: 8:51am
myners007:
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 8:51am
Daddy Freeze has been vindicated
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 8:52am
Yet they will tell you touch not my annointed....
Now the question is who annointed you? Economic situation,self paparazzi,
With what?.groundnutoil,engine oil,gear oil,soup oil.
What purpose?.dupe people,make them hate God after knowing you
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 8:52am
Gh
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by jrupa(m): 8:52am
The Church of God is forever moving and nothing can stop it.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Opinedecandid(m): 8:52am
Keep shut, boy Freeze.
As far as some Nigerians are concerned, you are not speaking for God. You are speaking for SATAN.
Any little thing you hear, without even getting the full details, you will jump on Pastors.
Why can't you speak up against herdsmen attacks and killings?
You don't want to offend your Kingdom, right?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 8:52am
Lilimax:Really he should shut up and stop speaking against bad things being done by the God of Men
9 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by obryneblaque: 8:53am
Not all pastors...We still have some pastors that are real. It is just we are looking for quick miracle. Then you will be scammed, Freeze go and sit down
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Nizguy(m): 8:53am
I really feel for Oruma
But wait ooh must daddy Freeze react on every issue DAT comes on social media?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by WinningSun: 8:53am
the question is who is the pastor?
http://www.inquisitr.com/2255497/pay-to-pray-tampa-church-sends-1000-collection-notice-to-single-mother-for-unpaid-tithe/
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by wayne4loan: 8:53am
Are they any true man of God in Nigeria?
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:54am
magicalBae:Hey
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:54am
myners007:
Really?
Is that the best you can come up with?
How about: '' The said Pastor should be exposed (name and picture splashed all over) and dealt with".
Mmmmmmmmm?
"Special deliverance" indeed!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by MorataFC: 8:54am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by castrol180(m): 8:54am
This is wonderful...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:55am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) by Firefire(m): 8:55am
All this useless reaction from this pig sef.
1 Like
