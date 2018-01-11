Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By Pastor (Photos) (8203 Views)

Daddy Freeze’s reaction



"At the rate at which many of these ‘pastors’ are going there won’t be any work left for the real yahoo boys! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple"



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd0FTazHjN8



Why cant our clergy help this man out. Freeze is getting frenzy yet no one is doing anything about it. I am supremely confident that this man needs special deliverance to free him of the multiple demons that have hold him bound. 2 Likes

They're upgrading to plus 2 Likes

Haaaaa nawa ooooo......so when are customs releasing the seized cars?

Is he a yahoo boy too or is he there spokesman? 1 Like

Na wa o

Oruma iis a very strong man to survive such armored cruelty inbuilt in a human, not everyone will. 14 Likes

Lol....

Pastors are scammers 2 Likes







Freeze was always right bout them corporate yahoo pastors Mehn!!! really feel for OrumaFreeze was always right bout them corporate yahoo pastors 4 Likes

Freeze talkie talkie like a parrot! Whether the issue has been verified or not, he must sha put mouth. The internet doesn't forget. What do you want your children to grow up and read about you? Be wise. Leave men of God alone. They're answerable to God who has called them. I say again : Be wise. 2 Likes

Keep shut, my friend



Why not deliver yourself from being brainwashed that you can't even support the truth concerning a duping pastor. Keep shut, my friendWhy not deliver yourself from being brainwashed that you can't even support the truth concerning a duping pastor. 28 Likes

I don't even know what to type..



I'm just worried about the darkness in Nigeria.

This Man Just Carry Pastors Matter For Head Like Gala





Quote Your Ancestors 3 Likes

This man should better shut up! 1 Like

Daddy Freeze has been vindicated 5 Likes

Yet they will tell you touch not my annointed....





Now the question is who annointed you? Economic situation,self paparazzi,

With what?.groundnutoil,engine oil,gear oil,soup oil.

What purpose?.dupe people,make them hate God after knowing you 2 Likes

Gh

The Church of God is forever moving and nothing can stop it. 2 Likes

Keep shut, boy Freeze.



As far as some Nigerians are concerned, you are not speaking for God. You are speaking for SATAN.

Any little thing you hear, without even getting the full details, you will jump on Pastors.



Why can't you speak up against herdsmen attacks and killings?



You don't want to offend your Kingdom, right? 5 Likes 1 Share

Not all pastors...We still have some pastors that are real. It is just we are looking for quick miracle. Then you will be scammed, Freeze go and sit down 1 Like



But wait ooh must daddy Freeze react on every issue DAT comes on social media? I really feel for OrumaBut wait ooh must daddy Freeze react on every issue DAT comes on social media? 1 Like 1 Share







http://www.inquisitr.com/2255497/pay-to-pray-tampa-church-sends-1000-collection-notice-to-single-mother-for-unpaid-tithe/ the question is who is the pastor? 1 Like

Are they any true man of God in Nigeria? 2 Likes

Really?



Is that the best you can come up with?



How about: '' The said Pastor should be exposed (name and picture splashed all over) and dealt with".



Mmmmmmmmm?



"Special deliverance" indeed! Really?Is that the best you can come up with?How about: '' The said Pastor should be exposed (name and picture splashed all over) and dealt with".Mmmmmmmmm?"Special deliverance" indeed!

This is wonderful...

