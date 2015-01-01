₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Blue3k(m): 5:25pm
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Benue chapter, says its members are ready to leave the Benue valley as the November 1 deadline for the implementation of the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law draws nearer.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/247203-frustrated-herdsmen-state-readiness-vacate-benue-valley.html
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Blue3k(m): 5:30pm
Why are they grumbling now? You sat on your hands doing nothing for 6 months. You guys just want things handed to you instead investing your own money in starting a ranch. You guys better adapt because ranches will displace herding.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by vedaxcool(m): 5:41pm
well it is good they have stated they will obey the law. If it didn't work well for them then they should leave.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by uncleiykeman: 5:41pm
Its time to kick those terrorists out of benue for good.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by vedaxcool(m): 5:48pm
uncleiykeman:
IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by mgbadike81: 5:55pm
mostly of them would move to neighbouring States of Enugu and abia and constitute menace to rig locals.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by FarahAideed: 6:10pm
The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Paperwhite(m): 6:10pm
Wondering if their presence mean any betterment for the locals.Good radiance to bad rubbish.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by joe4real12: 6:24pm
Obey the law or you pack out.
Finally, the Gov don borrow sense.
No more space for Terrorists in Benue.
No more killing of innocent Agatu and others in Benue.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Blue3k(m): 6:24pm
FarahAideed:
Well they can't say that because that would be illegal. They won't say no to tax money from ranches if they ever decide to set it up. They already took a census of herdsmen. These guys don't want to change their business model so they will move south and west for greener pastures.
I'm just wondering what this will do to beef prices. Residents might be ready to start their own ranches after this. The state started a ranch I think as well (not expecting much).
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by vedaxcool(m): 6:34pm
FarahAideed:
ipob terrorists always advocate discrimination against others and be the first to cry wolf when they don't get what they want.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by nairavsdollars: 6:39pm
Ekiti, now Benue. Other governors should do the same
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by XXLDICK(m): 6:40pm
In as much as banning nomadic farming is right security wise, I see great challenges for the herdsmen ahead.
Grasses don't grow all year round especially in the north. Their cows will have nothing to feed on.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Kizyte(m): 6:40pm
Ok
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Kufie(m): 6:41pm
Lol these ones don kill people finish. Frustration destroy them there. Untamed animals
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by gr8tone: 6:41pm
R
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by KangaIye: 6:42pm
They should go, we don't want them around again. I wonder what they are still doing after killing and raping My people in Benue
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by desire222(f): 6:43pm
vedaxcool:Any day you did not mention KANU or IPOB, I wonder if you will be able to eat.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Naziridamos: 6:47pm
vedaxcool:
Unity beggar spotted
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Chiedu4Trump: 6:47pm
This Fulani Herdsmen things is a deliberate rouse to force the south to give them land that will serve as a launching pad for jihad.
we need to resist this before its too late.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by subtlemee(f): 6:48pm
The dateline should be extended for them to kill more. Iffa hear kpim
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Angelparadise(f): 6:48pm
OK
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by aribisala0(m): 6:49pm
FarahAideed:just politics. who wan sell dem land
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by chuose2: 6:49pm
This all part of the islamic jihad being planned by the North.
The violence in the south started when Buhari came in.
We were deceived into thinking Buhari was not a bigot,
by Redeemed & Adeboye
MAY GOD ALWAYS REMEMBER HOW ADEBOYE SOLD US OUT
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Ramon92: 6:49pm
vedaxcool:do you have sense at all?
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by donblade85555(m): 6:51pm
make dem evecauate na
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Larryton(m): 6:51pm
“When you buy the land, you need the Certificate
of Occupancy (C of O) to qualify for ownership,
how can we get all this within the time frame
given by the government?” Mr. Gololo asked
You don't need a C of O before you make use of any land you bought provided you have duly paid the money, people even start the processing of C of O after many years of living in the structure on the land. That's a trash from Mr. Gololo
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Ojiofor: 6:52pm
SouthEast governors should do same...either ranch or leave...enough of herdsmen killings.
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Geesaintagape: 6:52pm
Congratulations in advance to benue pple.
Up to Nsukkanas
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by maxwell767(m): 6:53pm
vedaxcool:
Bros abeg is the news giving u heart attack?
What has ipob got to do with what Benue state government did?
Is it ipob that signed the bill into law??
Na WA oooo
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Larryton(m): 6:55pm
[quote author=XXLDICK post=61766361]In as much as banning nomadic farming is right security wise, I see great challenges for the herdsmen ahead.
Grasses don't grow all year round especially in the north. Their cows will have nothing to feed on.[/quote
The question you ought to ask is, how do they cope with creation of ranches in the advance country?
|Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by uncleiykeman: 6:55pm
vedaxcool:
Everybody knows that the real terrorists are the fulani heardsmen, even united nations ranked them as the fourth most dangerous terrorist group in the world. Ipob are peaceful protesters demanding their right to self determination and you are just a useless animal, a complete waste of sperm and an abomination to your generation. Idiot.
