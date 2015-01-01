Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley (5038 Views)

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Benue chapter, says its members are ready to leave the Benue valley as the November 1 deadline for the implementation of the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law draws nearer.



The Chairman of the association, Garus Gololo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Makurdi that since the Government made no provision to accommodate their cattle and was insistent on the implementation of the law, they had no option than to leave the state.



“This law is confusing, for instance, they have said they are not chasing out the Fulani’s from the state but they have made no provision for our cattle, the cattle markets and even other cattle.



“They have told us to buy land for ranches, but the question is from who; you know that the process of getting land from the government is tedious, yet they are insisting that we must buy land for ranches.



“When you buy the land, you need the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to qualify for ownership, how can we get all this within the time frame given by the government?” Mr. Gololo asked



He said although the government had repeatedly explained that the law was not against the Fulani herdsmen, the requirements of the law were stringent and could not be met by the herdsmen within the time frame set by the government.



He said all entreaties to the government for extension of the time frame failed as Governor Samuel Ortom insisted there was no going back on the November 1 dateline for the implementation of the law.



NAN reports that Mr. Ortom had in May signed into law the Anti Open Grazing Law which seeks to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provides for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration in the state.



Although the law was signed in May, its implementation was extended to November 1, 2017 to give cattle breeders and other livestock owners time to build ranches.



The law seeks to end the perennial land skirmishes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.



NAN reports that dozens of people had died in clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state with farmlands and crops amounting to millions of Naira being destroyed.



Reacting to the claims by Mr. Gololo, Benue Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Lawrence Onoja Jr., said enough time was given for land acquisition and the building of ranches.



He said the recent decision of the government to unbundle the procedure for land acquisition and reduce the cost of Certificate of Occupancy was to facilitate the process of land acquisition.



He explained that the law was not against any particular people but was aimed at livestock protection, stating that it also applied to indigenes of the state who had cattle and other livestock.



He said those who were unable to meet the requirement were free to leave the state.



Mr. Onoja Jr, explained that necessary structures for its implementation had been put in place and assured that no stone would be left unturned in its implementation.



He said if the herdsmen had issues with land acquisition they would have brought it to the attention of the government.



The commissioner further referred NAN to the chairman, Implementation Committee of the Anti-Open Grazing Law, Edwin Jando, for more clarification.



However, efforts to speak with Mr. Jando, a retired colonel, failed as he did not pick his calls or reply text messages sent to his phone.

Source: Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/247203-frustrated-herdsmen-state-readiness-vacate-benue-valley.html

Why are they grumbling now? You sat on your hands doing nothing for 6 months. You guys just want things handed to you instead investing your own money in starting a ranch. You guys better adapt because ranches will displace herding. 14 Likes

well it is good they have stated they will obey the law. If it didn't work well for them then they should leave. well it is good they have stated they will obey the law. If it didn't work well for them then they should leave. 3 Likes

Its time to kick those terrorists out of benue for good. 23 Likes 1 Share

Its time to kick those terrorists out of benue for good.



IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba

mostly of them would move to neighbouring States of Enugu and abia and constitute menace to rig locals. 3 Likes

The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else 6 Likes

Wondering if their presence mean any betterment for the locals.Good radiance to bad rubbish. 3 Likes

Obey the law or you pack out.



Finally, the Gov don borrow sense.

No more space for Terrorists in Benue.

No more killing of innocent Agatu and others in Benue. 6 Likes

The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else

Well they can't say that because that would be illegal. They won't say no to tax money from ranches if they ever decide to set it up. They already took a census of herdsmen. These guys don't want to change their business model so they will move south and west for greener pastures.



Well they can't say that because that would be illegal. They won't say no to tax money from ranches if they ever decide to set it up. They already took a census of herdsmen. These guys don't want to change their business model so they will move south and west for greener pastures.

I'm just wondering what this will do to beef prices. Residents might be ready to start their own ranches after this. The state started a ranch I think as well (not expecting much).

The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else



ipob terrorists always advocate discrimination against others and be the first to cry wolf when they don't get what they want.

Ekiti, now Benue. Other governors should do the same 1 Like

In as much as banning nomadic farming is right security wise, I see great challenges for the herdsmen ahead.



Grasses don't grow all year round especially in the north. Their cows will have nothing to feed on.

Lol these ones don kill people finish. Frustration destroy them there. Untamed animals

They should go, we don't want them around again. I wonder what they are still doing after killing and raping My people in Benue 1 Like

Any day you did not mention KANU or IPOB, I wonder if you will be able to eat.

IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba



Unity beggar spotted

This Fulani Herdsmen things is a deliberate rouse to force the south to give them land that will serve as a launching pad for jihad.



we need to resist this before its too late. 5 Likes

The dateline should be extended for them to kill more. Iffa hear kpim

just politics. who wan sell dem land

This all part of the islamic jihad being planned by the North.

The violence in the south started when Buhari came in.



We were deceived into thinking Buhari was not a bigot,

MAY GOD ALWAYS REMEMBER HOW ADEBOYE SOLD US OUT

1 Like

IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba do you have sense at all? do you have sense at all? 5 Likes

make dem evecauate na

You don't need a C of O before you make use of any land you bought provided you have duly paid the money, people even start the processing of C of O after many years of living in the structure on the land. That's a trash from Mr. Gololo 1 Like

SouthEast governors should do same...either ranch or leave...enough of herdsmen killings. 3 Likes

Congratulations in advance to benue pple.

Up to Nsukkanas 1 Like

Bros abeg is the news giving u heart attack?



What has ipob got to do with what Benue state government did?



Is it ipob that signed the bill into law??



Bros abeg is the news giving u heart attack?

What has ipob got to do with what Benue state government did?

Is it ipob that signed the bill into law??

Na WA oooo

The question you ought to ask is, how do they cope with creation of ranches in the advance country? 1 Like