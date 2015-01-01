₦airaland Forum

Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Blue3k(m): 5:25pm
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Benue chapter, says its members are ready to leave the Benue valley as the November 1 deadline for the implementation of the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law draws nearer.

The Chairman of the association, Garus Gololo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Makurdi that since the Government made no provision to accommodate their cattle and was insistent on the implementation of the law, they had no option than to leave the state.

“This law is confusing, for instance, they have said they are not chasing out the Fulani’s from the state but they have made no provision for our cattle, the cattle markets and even other cattle.

“They have told us to buy land for ranches, but the question is from who; you know that the process of getting land from the government is tedious, yet they are insisting that we must buy land for ranches.

“When you buy the land, you need the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to qualify for ownership, how can we get all this within the time frame given by the government?” Mr. Gololo asked

He said although the government had repeatedly explained that the law was not against the Fulani herdsmen, the requirements of the law were stringent and could not be met by the herdsmen within the time frame set by the government.

He said all entreaties to the government for extension of the time frame failed as Governor Samuel Ortom insisted there was no going back on the November 1 dateline for the implementation of the law.

NAN reports that Mr. Ortom had in May signed into law the Anti Open Grazing Law which seeks to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provides for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration in the state.

Although the law was signed in May, its implementation was extended to November 1, 2017 to give cattle breeders and other livestock owners time to build ranches.

The law seeks to end the perennial land skirmishes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

NAN reports that dozens of people had died in clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state with farmlands and crops amounting to millions of Naira being destroyed.

Reacting to the claims by Mr. Gololo, Benue Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Lawrence Onoja Jr., said enough time was given for land acquisition and the building of ranches.

He said the recent decision of the government to unbundle the procedure for land acquisition and reduce the cost of Certificate of Occupancy was to facilitate the process of land acquisition.

He explained that the law was not against any particular people but was aimed at livestock protection, stating that it also applied to indigenes of the state who had cattle and other livestock.

He said those who were unable to meet the requirement were free to leave the state.

Mr. Onoja Jr, explained that necessary structures for its implementation had been put in place and assured that no stone would be left unturned in its implementation.

He said if the herdsmen had issues with land acquisition they would have brought it to the attention of the government.

The commissioner further referred NAN to the chairman, Implementation Committee of the Anti-Open Grazing Law, Edwin Jando, for more clarification.

However, efforts to speak with Mr. Jando, a retired colonel, failed as he did not pick his calls or reply text messages sent to his phone.
(NAN)


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/247203-frustrated-herdsmen-state-readiness-vacate-benue-valley.html
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Blue3k(m): 5:30pm
Why are they grumbling now? You sat on your hands doing nothing for 6 months. You guys just want things handed to you instead investing your own money in starting a ranch. You guys better adapt because ranches will displace herding.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by vedaxcool(m): 5:41pm
grin grin grin well it is good they have stated they will obey the law. If it didn't work well for them then they should leave.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by uncleiykeman: 5:41pm
Its time to kick those terrorists out of benue for good.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by vedaxcool(m): 5:48pm
uncleiykeman:
Its time to kick those terrorists out of benue for good.


IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by mgbadike81: 5:55pm
mostly of them would move to neighbouring States of Enugu and abia and constitute menace to rig locals.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by FarahAideed: 6:10pm
The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Paperwhite(m): 6:10pm
Wondering if their presence mean any betterment for the locals.Good radiance to bad rubbish. angry

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by joe4real12: 6:24pm
Obey the law or you pack out.

Finally, the Gov don borrow sense.
No more space for Terrorists in Benue.
No more killing of innocent Agatu and others in Benue.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Blue3k(m): 6:24pm
FarahAideed:
The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else

Well they can't say that because that would be illegal. They won't say no to tax money from ranches if they ever decide to set it up. They already took a census of herdsmen. These guys don't want to change their business model so they will move south and west for greener pastures.

I'm just wondering what this will do to beef prices. Residents might be ready to start their own ranches after this. The state started a ranch I think as well (not expecting much).

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by vedaxcool(m): 6:34pm
FarahAideed:
The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else


ipob terrorists always advocate discrimination against others and be the first to cry wolf when they don't get what they want.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by nairavsdollars: 6:39pm
Ekiti, now Benue. Other governors should do the same

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by XXLDICK(m): 6:40pm
In as much as banning nomadic farming is right security wise, I see great challenges for the herdsmen ahead.

Grasses don't grow all year round especially in the north. Their cows will have nothing to feed on.
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Kizyte(m): 6:40pm
Ok
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Kufie(m): 6:41pm
Lol these ones don kill people finish. Frustration destroy them there. Untamed animals angry
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by gr8tone: 6:41pm
R
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by KangaIye: 6:42pm
They should go, we don't want them around again. I wonder what they are still doing after killing and raping My people in Benue

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by desire222(f): 6:43pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba
Any day you did not mention KANU or IPOB, I wonder if you will be able to eat.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Naziridamos: 6:47pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba


Unity beggar spotted

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Chiedu4Trump: 6:47pm
This Fulani Herdsmen things is a deliberate rouse to force the south to give them land that will serve as a launching pad for jihad.

we need to resist this before its too late.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by subtlemee(f): 6:48pm
The dateline should be extended for them to kill more. Iffa hear kpim
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Angelparadise(f): 6:48pm
OK
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by aribisala0(m): 6:49pm
FarahAideed:
The Benue govt is making a mistake by telling them to buy land in Benue state , the best thing to do is to tell them to go iut completely and go find land somwhere else
just politics. who wan sell dem land

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by chuose2: 6:49pm
This all part of the islamic jihad being planned by the North.
The violence in the south started when Buhari came in.

We were deceived into thinking Buhari was not a bigot,
by Redeemed & Adeboye





MAY GOD ALWAYS REMEMBER HOW ADEBOYE SOLD US OUT

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Ramon92: 6:49pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba
do you have sense at all?

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by donblade85555(m): 6:51pm
make dem evecauate na
Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Larryton(m): 6:51pm
“When you buy the land, you need the Certificate
of Occupancy (C of O) to qualify for ownership,
how can we get all this within the time frame
given by the government?” Mr. Gololo asked








You don't need a C of O before you make use of any land you bought provided you have duly paid the money, people even start the processing of C of O after many years of living in the structure on the land. That's a trash from Mr. Gololo

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Ojiofor: 6:52pm
SouthEast governors should do same...either ranch or leave...enough of herdsmen killings.

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Geesaintagape: 6:52pm
Congratulations in advance to benue pple.
Up to Nsukkanas

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by maxwell767(m): 6:53pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

ipob terrorists always advocate discrimination against others and be the first to cry wolf when they don't get what they want.


Bros abeg is the news giving u heart attack?

What has ipob got to do with what Benue state government did?

Is it ipob that signed the bill into law??

Na WA oooo

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by Larryton(m): 6:55pm
[quote author=XXLDICK post=61766361]In as much as banning nomadic farming is right security wise, I see great challenges for the herdsmen ahead.

Grasses don't grow all year round especially in the north. Their cows will have nothing to feed on.[/quote








The question you ought to ask is, how do they cope with creation of ranches in the advance country?

Re: Frustrated Herdsmen State Readiness To Vacate Benue Valley by uncleiykeman: 6:55pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

IPob terrorists always lack manners like cownu the coward of aba

Everybody knows that the real terrorists are the fulani heardsmen, even united nations ranked them as the fourth most dangerous terrorist group in the world. Ipob are peaceful protesters demanding their right to self determination and you are just a useless animal, a complete waste of sperm and an abomination to your generation. Idiot.

