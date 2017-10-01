Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC (4761 Views)

It would be recalled that the Enugu State Government had recently honoured Miss Cynthia Chinecherem Ali, the best graduating student of Shalom Academy Nsukka in 2017, who had the same result in recognition of her outstanding academic performance.



Addressing journalists after the meeting with members of the State Executive Council, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze, who was accompanied by his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe and the student’s father, Mr. Fidelis Eneh, said that Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the brilliant performance of Miss Eneh, adding that the state government was thrilled by the number of its indigenes that are “doing wonderfully well” in academics.



The commissioner disclosed that the state government honoured her with a cash gift and certificate of recognition as an ambassador of Enugu State, stating that the gesture will motivate her further to do better in her future endeavours, as well as spur other young ones to work harder.



Congrats Miss Eneh,this is really encouraging. Congrats Miss Eneh,this is really encouraging. 3 Likes 1 Share

What of those that scored parallel F9 1 Like

Cash gift is not enough. She should be given scholarship up to any level she wants to read. 5 Likes

Evablizin:

What of those that scored parallel F9



Look for your honour elsewhere. Look for your honour elsewhere. 5 Likes

Igbo Amaka! Skull miners won't be able to sleep well tonight o....Igbo Amaka!

until u re educated, won't know that mountains does fall by power but by wisdom.

Wow. She is a blessed child. Bloggers don't carry news like this. They will prefer to carry news of Bobrisky, Tonto Dike and other nonentities.

that enugu governor is unpopular

Igbo kwenu



Igbo amaka

let them promote academics instead of beauty peagentry and BBnaija

Girl everytime what are guys doing?

Good one.

Kudos to her.

Nice one. Brains should be rewarded and not doz slay queens

academic excellence deserves awards not our gullible advanced thieves (politicians)

Evablizin:

What of those that scored parallel F9





Abeg I Dey eat o no kill me with Laugh







Hahahahahakikikikjajajajajaj Abeg I Dey eat o no kill me with LaughHahahahahakikikikjajajajajaj 1 Like

Finally

Ebonyi Jews won't like this.

BrutalJab:

Skull miners won't be able to sleep well tonight o....





Igbo Amaka! read before you comment





Congrats to her read before you commentCongrats to her

Donshemzy1234:

Girl everytime what are guys doing?

Blame Bet9ja Blame Bet9ja 3 Likes

BrutalJab:

Skull miners won't be able to sleep well tonight o....





Igbo Amaka!



Cos of 9 A1, Men you guys must really be deficient of achievement. Any way congrat to the egg head. Cos of 9 A1, Men you guys must really be deficient of achievement. Any way congrat to the egg head. 1 Like

Wow...... That's great. But come to think of it, this type of result is really uncommon back in the day. Is it WAEC standard that has dropped or secondary school students of these days are more intelligent?

GoldNiagara:







Cos of 9 A1, Men you guys must really be deficient of achievement. Any way congrat to the egg head.

Who from your lineage can achieve half of that?





That little girl is far ahead of anybody from your clan. Argue with your keypad Who from your lineage can achieve half of that?That little girl is far ahead of anybody from your clan. Argue with your keypad

BrutalJab:





Who from your lineage can achieve half of that?





That little girl is far ahead of anybody from your clan. Argue with your keypad

See painment all over the post. You will never know. See painment all over the post. You will never know.

Evablizin:

What of those that scored parallel F9 they should go get there's from buhari they should go get there's from buhari 1 Like