Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State today at the hallowed chambers of the State Executive Council (EXCO) honored another indigene of the state (Amankwo Obuno, Akpugo, Nkanu West L.G.A), a 16-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Miss Nnenna Eneh, who scored A1 in all the nine subjects she sat for in the 2017 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination.
It would be recalled that the Enugu State Government had recently honoured Miss Cynthia Chinecherem Ali, the best graduating student of Shalom Academy Nsukka in 2017, who had the same result in recognition of her outstanding academic performance.
Addressing journalists after the meeting with members of the State Executive Council, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze, who was accompanied by his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe and the student’s father, Mr. Fidelis Eneh, said that Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the brilliant performance of Miss Eneh, adding that the state government was thrilled by the number of its indigenes that are “doing wonderfully well” in academics.
The commissioner disclosed that the state government honoured her with a cash gift and certificate of recognition as an ambassador of Enugu State, stating that the gesture will motivate her further to do better in her future endeavours, as well as spur other young ones to work harder.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/gov-ugwuanyi-honours-another-enugu-indigene-with-9-a1s-in-waec.html
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Evablizin(f): 9:02pm
Congrats Miss Eneh,this is really encouraging.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Evablizin(f): 9:08pm
What of those that scored parallel F9
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by CaptainGOOD: 9:41pm
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Ken4Christ: 9:52pm
Cash gift is not enough. She should be given scholarship up to any level she wants to read.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Secretgis: 10:00pm
lol
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by ollah1: 10:01pm
Evablizin:
Look for your honour elsewhere.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by DanielsParker: 10:01pm
ok
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by BrutalJab: 10:02pm
Skull miners won't be able to sleep well tonight o....
Igbo Amaka!
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Kennitrust: 10:02pm
until u re educated, won't know that mountains does fall by power but by wisdom.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by 9jvirgin(m): 10:03pm
Wow. She is a blessed child. Bloggers don't carry news like this. They will prefer to carry news of Bobrisky, Tonto Dike and other nonentities.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by yaqq: 10:03pm
that enugu governor is unpopular
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by medolab90(m): 10:03pm
Igbo kwenu
Igbo amaka
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by apharm(m): 10:03pm
let them promote academics instead of beauty peagentry and BBnaija
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Donshemzy1234: 10:03pm
Girl everytime what are guys doing?
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by hlemon: 10:04pm
Good one.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by DozieInc(m): 10:04pm
Kudos to her.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:04pm
Nice one. Brains should be rewarded and not doz slay queens
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by EndtimeJudge(m): 10:04pm
academic excellence deserves awards not our gullible advanced thieves (politicians)
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Gulderbottle85: 10:04pm
Evablizin:
Abeg I Dey eat o no kill me with Laugh
Hahahahahakikikikjajajajajaj
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by lonelydora(m): 10:05pm
Finally
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by DonVikings: 10:05pm
Ebonyi Jews won't like this.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by medolab90(m): 10:06pm
BrutalJab:read before you comment
Congrats to her
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Gulderbottle85: 10:07pm
Donshemzy1234:
Blame Bet9ja
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by GoldNiagara(m): 10:07pm
BrutalJab:
Cos of 9 A1, Men you guys must really be deficient of achievement. Any way congrat to the egg head.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Devane(m): 10:09pm
.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by Devane(m): 10:10pm
Wow...... That's great. But come to think of it, this type of result is really uncommon back in the day. Is it WAEC standard that has dropped or secondary school students of these days are more intelligent?
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by BrutalJab: 10:11pm
GoldNiagara:
Who from your lineage can achieve half of that?
That little girl is far ahead of anybody from your clan. Argue with your keypad
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by GoldNiagara(m): 10:15pm
BrutalJab:
See painment all over the post. You will never know.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by JohnnyBling(m): 10:18pm
Evablizin:they should go get there's from buhari
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Honours Amankwo Obuno Akpugo With 9 A1s In WAEC by BrutalJab: 10:18pm
GoldNiagara:I dare you to mention one person from your village that have ever mistakenly appeared on a TV not to talk of been honoured by a governor. Gerawt
