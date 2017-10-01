₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Mrop(m): 6:59am
Ex husband of Toyin Abraham Adeniyi Johnson was pictured with his new wife or should we call it baby mama in this adorable photo.
They are really happy together. See some of adeniyi Johnson photo below
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Mrop(m): 7:00am
Beautiful couple
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by tyson98: 7:06am
This guy na player jare
5 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Larrey(f): 7:55am
I hope it last cos I don't trust this guy
7 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Praisles(f): 8:31am
Na who borrow the remaining parts of his trouser in pics 2 n 3 #guybintryinghardtoformguy
2 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Boxer007(m): 8:34am
Larrey:
I don't trust you either. You female gold digger. I bet I can take your man
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:29am
Ok
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:30am
Lol.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by hollamanng(m): 10:30am
Omo ogbon
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:32am
Ok
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Winners72(m): 10:32am
Why she get plenty ex like this? What of the one wey dey prison?
2 Likes
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by iamJ(m): 10:32am
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by naijamafioso: 10:32am
best of luck.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:33am
Toyin should just go and borrow one fine guy to snap too and call him her boyfriend. Her ex is not supposed to be happy after their break up.
That's women for you sha.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Money2000: 10:33am
Is this not that Yoruba film actor? He's handsome shaa, no homo!
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 10:33am
Sheybi the girl is pregnant now
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by VoltageDivida(m): 10:33am
It's his life, he can date or 'baby mama' any girl he likes. It's none of my business.
My only problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by integritylady: 10:33am
must you add Toyin Aimaku to his name... Do anything that make you happy.. live your life
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by motun2017(f): 10:34am
fine couple nice stature.me likey
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Money2000: 10:35am
All these women that always think they can control their husband because they have small money (change)... See your life now!
Die single, bitch.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Titto93(m): 10:35am
Baby Mama loading... 70%
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 10:36am
I trust Naija, the way he wore his pant will be the new in vogue thing henceforth.
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 10:36am
Boxer007:She can be trusted she a born again Christian
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by grin88(m): 10:37am
Praisles:
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Florblu(f): 10:39am
Initial gragra.
It gonna end like Carnival
1 Like
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:42am
Good one
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 10:44am
why did he fold one leg of the trouser? Gay tinz?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by roarik(f): 10:44am
i hope dey last togeda
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 10:47am
Artist to artist relationship no dey work.
Dey will fvck and dump each other at last
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by columbus007(m): 10:48am
So what do we do now?
|Re: Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) by Fayo111: 10:52am
heyahhhhhhhhhhhhh
Toyin its well
