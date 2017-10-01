Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun, His Girlfriend (Photos) (6422 Views)

They are really happy together. See some of adeniyi Johnson photo below





This guy na player jare 5 Likes

I hope it last cos I don't trust this guy 7 Likes

Na who borrow the remaining parts of his trouser in pics 2 n 3 #guybintryinghardtoformguy 2 Likes

Larrey:

I hope it last cos I don't trust this guy



I don't trust you either. You female gold digger. I bet I can take your man I don't trust you either. You female gold digger. I bet I can take your man

Ok

Lol.

Omo ogbon

Ok

Why she get plenty ex like this? What of the one wey dey prison? 2 Likes

best of luck.



Toyin should just go and borrow one fine guy to snap too and call him her boyfriend. Her ex is not supposed to be happy after their break up.





That's women for you sha.

Is this not that Yoruba film actor? He's handsome shaa, no homo!

Sheybi the girl is pregnant now

It's his life, he can date or 'baby mama' any girl he likes. It's none of my business.





must you add Toyin Aimaku to his name... Do anything that make you happy.. live your life

fine couple nice stature.me likey

All these women that always think they can control their husband because they have small money (change)... See your life now!

Die single, bitch.

Baby Mama loading... 70%

I trust Naija, the way he wore his pant will be the new in vogue thing henceforth.

Boxer007:







I don't trust you either. You female gold digger. I bet I can take your man She can be trusted she a born again Christian She can be trusted she a born again Christian

Praisles:

Na who borrow the remaining parts of his trouser in pics 2 n 3 #guybintryinghardtoformguy 1 Like

Initial gragra.



It gonna end like Carnival 1 Like

Good one

why did he fold one leg of the trouser? Gay tinz?

i hope dey last togeda

Artist to artist relationship no dey work.



Dey will fvck and dump each other at last

So what do we do now?