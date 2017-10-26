Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) (4678 Views)

See screenshots below





Source:

Wow. Shades lighter than her original complexion.



She is rocking that Melanin, let it pop sweetie.

why people change their skin colour without changing their character and their inner self still baffles me.

anyway i cant trust or date any person that can deny his true self 3 Likes









But congratulations you are doing well









#black is beautiful The heavy makeup is still an indication that you don't value/appreciate your natural beauty yet so you still have that to work onBut congratulations you are doing well#black is beautiful 3 Likes

Would it be okay to say "low self esteem" is one reason why ladies bleach?? 3 Likes

She owns a makeup studio and sells makeup things...she does advert for them She owns a makeup studio and sells makeup things...she does advert for them 1 Like

now as soon as she remove the BS contact lenses, and the fake hair, she will be on the right path. 1 Like

Her secret isn't far fetch. Melanin shots all d way

Ladies and bleaching



Especially Yoruba women

Waooo...Okorocha should erect a statue for her 2 Likes

she looks better darker. her facial features. some people look better lighter. but it is what it is. be happy with your skin color

wise girl, covered all her roasted corn complexion with make up.... who do u think you are deceiving?? wise girl, covered all her roasted corn complexion with make up.... who do u think you are deceiving?? 2 Likes

Which one be fake and which one be original?

ok... u for continue.. ur yansh go yellow, ur breast go green, ur thing for black..YELLOW FEVER 1 Like

Her skin, her color, her bleaching, her problem not mine.







My major problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.



Kucha God is watching you

It's ignorance oo, people don't realise that the body we see is not the real self..The real self is within, its like washing a cup you used for one year but your only washing the outside.



People dnt know that ordinary drinking plenty water, joy , forgiveness,peace etc is enough to make them beautiful.



Her normally colour is to die for sef





ibkayee:

I don't blame people for bleaching their skin tbh, this world can be very anti black, dark skin etc. That kind of thing can really mess with your psyche

Ibk my long lost wife ...no it's the black man's weak mentality and the power of the media.. secondly a chocolate skin like hers and yours are the best complexion trust me... that's why tanning is on the rise..take a close observation of darker Europeans..eg Italians and co their finer than their fellow Whites.. It's ignorance oo, people don't realise that the body we see is not the real self..The real self is within, its like washing a cup you used for one year but your only washing the outside.People dnt know that ordinary drinking plenty water, joy , forgiveness,peace etc is enough to make them beautiful.Her normally colour is to die for sefLolIbk my long lost wife...no it's the black man's weak mentality and the power of the media.. secondly a chocolate skin like hers and yours are the best complexion trust me... that's why tanning is on the rise..take a close observation of darker Europeans..eg Italians and co their finer than their fellow Whites..

Wow.... her makeup is kinda heavy but happy she has embraced her natural skin tone....

Black is beautiful

She Is ugly Whether before or after...

How did her skin become black again? How did her skin become black again?

I don't blame people for bleaching their skin tbh, this world can be very anti black, dark skin etc. That kind of thing can really mess with your psyche

skin bleack

Black is beautiful... I love my black skin

Kilonsele gan? Why all these excessive makeup.

This girl has a lovely Nose