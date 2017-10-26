₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by Sakie: 7:40am
A makeup artiste with the handle "tennycoco" on instagram shares her story of how she started bleaching her skin to look beautiful at the age of 19 but now regrets it and she is now back to her normal complexion..I decided to share to enlighten those ladies who think bleaching makes you more attractive
See screenshots below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BasMI22Al1P/
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:42am
Wow. Shades lighter than her original complexion.
She is rocking that Melanin, let it pop sweetie.
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 7:46am
wAw
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by nzeobi(m): 7:50am
why people change their skin colour without changing their character and their inner self still baffles me.
anyway i cant trust or date any person that can deny his true self
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by elantraceey(f): 8:11am
The heavy makeup is still an indication that you don't value/appreciate your natural beauty yet so you still have that to work on
But congratulations you are doing well
#black is beautiful
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 8:17am
Would it be okay to say "low self esteem" is one reason why ladies bleach??
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by Sakie: 8:21am
elantraceey:
She owns a makeup studio and sells makeup things...she does advert for them
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 10:06am
now as soon as she remove the BS contact lenses, and the fake hair, she will be on the right path.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by looseweight: 10:55am
Her secret isn't far fetch. Melanin shots all d way
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 10:56am
Ladies and bleaching
Especially Yoruba women
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:56am
Waooo...Okorocha should erect a statue for her
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by sukkot: 10:56am
she looks better darker. her facial features. some people look better lighter. but it is what it is. be happy with your skin color
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 10:56am
wise girl, covered all her roasted corn complexion with make up.... who do u think you are deceiving??
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by lelvin(m): 10:56am
Which one be fake and which one be original?
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 10:57am
Olosh....
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by rawtouch: 10:58am
hmmm..
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 10:58am
ok... u for continue.. ur yansh go yellow, ur breast go green, ur thing for black..YELLOW FEVER
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by VoltageDivida(m): 10:58am
Her skin, her color, her bleaching, her problem not mine.
My major problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.
Kucha God is watching you
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by cescky(m): 10:58am
nzeobi:
It's ignorance oo, people don't realise that the body we see is not the real self..The real self is within, its like washing a cup you used for one year but your only washing the outside.
People dnt know that ordinary drinking plenty water, joy , forgiveness,peace etc is enough to make them beautiful.
Her normally colour is to die for sef
ibkayee:
Lol
Ibk my long lost wife ...no it's the black man's weak mentality and the power of the media.. secondly a chocolate skin like hers and yours are the best complexion trust me... that's why tanning is on the rise..take a close observation of darker Europeans..eg Italians and co their finer than their fellow Whites..
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by CynthiaChi(f): 10:58am
Wow.... her makeup is kinda heavy but happy she has embraced her natural skin tone....
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 10:59am
Black is beautiful
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by tobdee: 10:59am
She Is ugly Whether before or after...
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 10:59am
Sakie:
How did her skin become black again?
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 10:59am
I don't blame people for bleaching their skin tbh, this world can be very anti black, dark skin etc. That kind of thing can really mess with your psyche
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by Ilefoaye(m): 11:00am
skin bleack
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 11:01am
Black is beautiful... I love my black skin
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by holluwai(m): 11:01am
Kilonsele gan? Why all these excessive makeup.
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by Treyknowles(m): 11:01am
This girl has a lovely Nose
|Re: Lady Who Started Bleaching At 19 But Has Stopped Bleaching Speaks (Photos) by darkmarky(m): 11:01am
Girls who are dark in complexion please stop applying red lipstick... Looks unattractive.
