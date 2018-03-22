₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by Daniyemi: 10:36am
She reverted to being black and some of her friends are not having it.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 10:39am
lol and this is the pose she could find
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:39am
Good for her she made a quick u turn, really don't know why the girls bleach their skin.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by remi1444(m): 10:42am
But aunty be looking like one controversial girl like that...Bob risky.
Olalan and mhisbliss thank you both big big for stealing my birthright... Hope uncle seun will pay you money?
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by sinaj(f): 10:45am
Didnt knw dat bleached people can go back to their old skin without having any kind of blemish.
Good for her tho, at least she will have rest of mind nd save more money.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 10:47am
sinaj:
Yes, they can, provided much damage hasn't been done.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 10:48am
remi1444:lol it's not a competition fa
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by remi1444(m): 10:49am
BluntTheApostle:but that peeled potato colouration will still be there sha?
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by remi1444(m): 10:50am
mhisbliss:it is oo, go and read rule xx of nairaland
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by XhosaNostra(f): 10:54am
I was thinking she's crying in the "After" picture. Well, good for her. I never understood why people feel the need to bleach their skin.
I'm light in complexion & growing up I remember times where I couldn't go out to play in the hot sun without a hat or sunscreen, because I'd get terrible sunburn around my cheeks. Lighter skin has so many issues. Too much sun exposure leads to sun damage in the form of freckles or brown spots.
If I could change myself, I'd be brown.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by DeadRat(m): 10:57am
She Must Be Yoruba
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by BlaqCoffee109(f): 11:00am
Good for her...a better decision made by her
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 11:03am
remi1444:How come there's no alert yet
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by mystery22(m): 11:09am
some girls are fools sha,when me and my guys only date dark skinned girls,they are more attractive than the light skinned girls.give me some tika sumpter and keke Palmer any day any time and I marry fast fast.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by amakadihot87(f): 11:54am
[quote author=sinaj post=66054684]Didnt knw dat bleached people can go back to their old skin without having any kind of blemish.
Good for her tho, at least she will have rest of mind nd save more money.[/quot...e]..........when you discontinue use of the cream, the natural colour comes out
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by sinaj(f): 12:33pm
[quote author=amakadihot87 post=66056776][/quote]not always tho.
Most times they end up having patched skin nd burns. Thats why am surprise she still have a flawless dark skin despite the shade she bleached off.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:33pm
Dencia has lost a customer
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 12:34pm
☣ ☠
∆ Factory settings restored ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by dynicks(m): 12:34pm
lol...slay queens having a rethink!
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by begoten: 12:34pm
Law of diminishing raw sets in
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by Cromcruach91: 12:35pm
Olalan:
Lighter skin indicates that you are a refined and posh person, who is probably from a rich family,does not do manual work/labour and in some cultures, the light skinned girl commands a higher brideprice than the darker-skinned girl.
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by Fanatique: 12:35pm
Gg
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by martineverest(m): 12:35pm
so many ladies would love to return to their black skin after bleaching but the shame and the effect they experience hinders them.....
this is a lesson to ladies that want to consider bleaching their skin
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by vengertime: 12:35pm
Yoruba people and beaching na 5 and 6. just move down to SS or SE where the weather is cooler. all year.
I'm currently in Osun, My face dey black my Belle dey yellow. I can't wait to leave by next month the sun here no get part 2
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by actrinity(m): 12:35pm
mhisbliss:money for the bleaching cream is no longer there. lol
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 12:36pm
DeadRat:Yoruba babes can bleach for africa
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by akeentech(m): 12:36pm
OrestesDante:
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by ricktnum(f): 12:37pm
Life of an Ibadan woman
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by judecares1(m): 12:37pm
ladies are fake
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:37pm
sinaj:
Is that you in your profile?
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 12:37pm
No time fr this kind story ooo
|Re: Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 12:37pm
poverty
Fool?
How is she black now?
Is that a BLACK colour?
