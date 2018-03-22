Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady Returns To Her Black Skin After Bleaching (Before Vs Now Photos) (7491 Views)

So Touching: First Class Nigerian Student And Only Son Publicly Admits He Is Gay / Lady Publicly Celebrates Boyfriend Because He Sent Her N250,000 (photos) / Dayum!!! Lady Publicly Disgrace Dude Who Won't Stop Sending Her His Nude Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

She reverted to being black and some of her friends are not having it.

lol and this is the pose she could find

Good for her she made a quick u turn, really don't know why the girls bleach their skin. 9 Likes



But aunty be looking like one controversial girl like that...Bob risky.



Olalan and mhisbliss thank you both big big for stealing my birthright... Hope uncle seun will pay you money? But aunty be looking like one controversial girl like that...Bob risky.Olalan and mhisbliss thank you both big big for stealing my birthright... Hope uncle seun will pay you money?

Didnt knw dat bleached people can go back to their old skin without having any kind of blemish.



Good for her tho, at least she will have rest of mind nd save more money. 5 Likes

sinaj:

Didnt knw dat bleached people can go back to their old skin without having any kind of blemish.



Good for her tho, at least she will have rest of mind nd save more money.

Yes, they can, provided much damage hasn't been done. Yes, they can, provided much damage hasn't been done. 1 Like

remi1444:



But aunty be looking like one controversial girl like that...Bob risky.



Olalan and mhisbliss thank you both big big for stealing my birthright... Hope uncle seun will pay you money?

lol it's not a competition fa

BluntTheApostle:





Yes, they can, provided much damage hasn't been done. but that peeled potato colouration will still be there sha? but that peeled potato colouration will still be there sha?

mhisbliss:

lol it's not a competition fa it is oo, go and read rule xx of nairaland it is oo, go and read rule xx of nairaland

I was thinking she's crying in the "After" picture. Well, good for her. I never understood why people feel the need to bleach their skin.



I'm light in complexion & growing up I remember times where I couldn't go out to play in the hot sun without a hat or sunscreen, because I'd get terrible sunburn around my cheeks. Lighter skin has so many issues. Too much sun exposure leads to sun damage in the form of freckles or brown spots.



If I could change myself, I'd be brown. 4 Likes

She Must Be Yoruba 2 Likes

Good for her...a better decision made by her

remi1444:

it is oo, go and read rule xx of nairaland How come there's no alert yet

some girls are fools sha,when me and my guys only date dark skinned girls,they are more attractive than the light skinned girls.give me some tika sumpter and keke Palmer any day any time and I marry fast fast.

[quote author=sinaj post=66054684]Didnt knw dat bleached people can go back to their old skin without having any kind of blemish.



Good for her tho, at least she will have rest of mind nd save more money.[/quot...e]..........when you discontinue use of the cream, the natural colour comes out

[quote author=amakadihot87 post=66056776][/quote]not always tho.



Most times they end up having patched skin nd burns. Thats why am surprise she still have a flawless dark skin despite the shade she bleached off. 2 Likes

Dencia has lost a customer 1 Like





☣ ☠





∆ Factory settings restored ∆







☣ ☠

lol...slay queens having a rethink! 1 Share

Law of diminishing raw sets in

Olalan:

Good for her she made a quick u turn, really don't know why the girls bleach their skin.

Lighter skin indicates that you are a refined and posh person, who is probably from a rich family,does not do manual work/labour and in some cultures, the light skinned girl commands a higher brideprice than the darker-skinned girl. Lighter skin indicates that you are a refined and posh person, who is probably from a rich family,does not do manual work/labour and in some cultures, the light skinned girl commands a higher brideprice than the darker-skinned girl.

Gg

so many ladies would love to return to their black skin after bleaching but the shame and the effect they experience hinders them.....



this is a lesson to ladies that want to consider bleaching their skin

Yoruba people and beaching na 5 and 6. just move down to SS or SE where the weather is cooler. all year.







I'm currently in Osun, My face dey black my Belle dey yellow. I can't wait to leave by next month the sun here no get part 2

mhisbliss:

lol and this is the pose she could find money for the bleaching cream is no longer there. lol money for the bleaching cream is no longer there. lol 1 Like

DeadRat:

She Must Be Yoruba Yoruba babes can bleach for africa Yoruba babes can bleach for africa 1 Like

OrestesDante:





☣ ☠





∆ Factory settings restored ∆







☣ ☠

Life of an Ibadan woman

ladies are fake

sinaj:

Didnt knw dat bleached people can go back to their old skin without having any kind of blemish.



Good for her tho, at least she will have rest of mind nd save more money.

Is that you in your profile? Is that you in your profile?

No time fr this kind story ooo 1 Like