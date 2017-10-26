Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA (8534 Views)

Please disregard the fake news circulating concerning the exportation of yams to Europe & the United States on June, 29 2017. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol haters trying hard.



PMB and his Government should remain resolute....... 19 Likes 2 Shares

Oscuf we are knowed it is faked, buhari thinked he can keep deciever us everyday single each day by day. 9 Likes

Good to know that Presidency is now on NL. Abi na still fake? 1 Like

Se dem go talk true ni?

Hope it wasn't Lie Mohammed that said that... 3 Likes

Shame on APC.





Time to REAP YOUR HARVEST of lies and propaganda.



What Goes Around Comes Around. 7 Likes

lol....Just when we thought we have heard it all.

How are we sure this news is not equally fake.



I don't know what to believe anymore under this administration 1 Like

Everything About Buhari Is Fake 5 Likes

Enemies of progress.... Nigeria will be great by His grace 2 Likes

Whatever any man sow, same shall he reap.



APC came to power through media propaganda, lies and falsification, now they are reaping what they have sown.



Too bad, which way Nigeria? Whatever any man sow, same shall he reap.APC came to power through media propaganda, lies and falsification, now they are reaping what they have sown.Too bad, which way Nigeria? 9 Likes 2 Shares

This doesn't prove anything. I would wait for more information before making any conclusions. Right now it seems like its fake news vs fake news, we need more information from both sides to validate their claims. This doesn't prove anything. I would wait for more information before making any conclusions. Right now it seems like its fake news vs fake news, we need more information from both sides to validate their claims. 3 Likes 1 Share

Which one be presidency for nairaland again? 1 Like

But the minister of Agric said they are looking into d cause of rejection 1 Like

Fake news everywhere

Even the bees story is fake news too ! Fake news everywhereEven the bees story is fake news too ! 1 Like 1 Share

Which is fake, which is not? This OP, I no understand you.

We know who is behind the news, our brothers from the yEast and some yet to recover from the losses of 2015 general elections 3 Likes 1 Share

It is time for Seun to make an attempt to clamp down on fake news before it derails our emerging democracy. Fake news articles originate on several types of social media, blogs, and websites and its effect are going to have a significant impact on governance, peace, and stability in the long run.



The proliferation of news media such as Nairaland by fake news items and sources, posters creating and sharing unimaginable false news and propaganda, that disparage and maliciously slander varying groups by artificially inflating the popularity of one party potentially influence public opinion is a major problem facing us today after religious overdosing and corruption. Granted that traditional journalism and legitimate news websites are compromised and lost professionalism, it is to our own benefit that we nip this in the bud.



As this is already taken too far, it surely affects people who require the true information in order to form an unbiased opinion on our nascent democratic institutions. It is no news that the political class who remember the voters once in every four years are never working for us, as they are evil birds of a feather. We can only safeguard our future by preventing some people from dividing us. Even if we decide to go separate ways in nationhood, we are still citizens of the world. 3 Likes

I don't understand. I watched the video of the spoilt yams this morning. What I saw were rotten yams that break under little pressure. Is the video fake? If it is, why? What does the maker seek to achieve? 1 Like

This rather is the fake story by the NL "Presidency" because at last knowledge,the Nigerian archaic minister of agriculture said they are investigating why the exported yams were roundly rejected.APC propaganda is alarming.No truth chacha. 3 Likes

So therefore Nigerians living in USA and Europe will not eat yam anymore mtchew

This administration is the most useless I have ever seen. The minister for agriculture even commented on the rejected yams o.





APC and lies self...2019 Don near finish 1 Like

Why do most of us wish our country evil 1 Like 1 Share

Truth be told, this current administration has performed below our expectations. However, they also seem to have enemies on many fronts working against whatever good they attempt to do. And Nigerians are suffering for it. 4 Likes 2 Shares

their yam their business..I'm minding my business