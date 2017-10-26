₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,698 members, 3,875,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 04:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA (8534 Views)
|Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by presidency: 1:58pm
Please disregard the fake news circulating concerning the exportation of yams to Europe & the United States on June, 29 2017.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by spartacus11(m): 2:13pm
Lol haters trying hard.
PMB and his Government should remain resolute.......
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by RIPEnglish: 2:57pm
Oscuf we are knowed it is faked, buhari thinked he can keep deciever us everyday single each day by day.
9 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by davido2017(m): 2:57pm
ok
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by sakalisis(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by Boyooosa(m): 2:57pm
Good to know that Presidency is now on NL. Abi na still fake?
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by dayleke(m): 2:58pm
Se dem go talk true ni?
Hope it wasn't Lie Mohammed that said that...
3 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by Firefire(m): 2:58pm
Shame on APC.
Time to REAP YOUR HARVEST of lies and propaganda.
What Goes Around Comes Around.
7 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by joystickextendr: 2:58pm
okay
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by desmondxx: 2:58pm
lol....Just when we thought we have heard it all.
How are we sure this news is not equally fake.
I don't know what to believe anymore under this administration
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by PoliticalThuG(m): 2:58pm
Everything About Buhari Is Fake
5 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by hezy4real01(m): 2:58pm
Enemies of progress.... Nigeria will be great by His grace
2 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by Firefire(m): 2:58pm
spartacus11:
Whatever any man sow, same shall he reap.
APC came to power through media propaganda, lies and falsification, now they are reaping what they have sown.
Too bad, which way Nigeria?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by Mrchippychappy(m): 2:58pm
presidency:
This doesn't prove anything. I would wait for more information before making any conclusions. Right now it seems like its fake news vs fake news, we need more information from both sides to validate their claims.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by 7Alexander(m): 2:58pm
Which one be presidency for nairaland again?
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:59pm
spartacus11:Resolute in propaganda?
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by noeloge82(m): 2:59pm
But the minister of Agric said they are looking into d cause of rejection
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by emmabest2000(m): 3:00pm
spartacus11:
Fake news everywhere
Even the bees story is fake news too !
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by pmc01(m): 3:00pm
Which is fake, which is not? This OP, I no understand you.
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by divicode: 3:00pm
We know who is behind the news, our brothers from the yEast and some yet to recover from the losses of 2015 general elections
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by ziggyzee: 3:01pm
It is time for Seun to make an attempt to clamp down on fake news before it derails our emerging democracy. Fake news articles originate on several types of social media, blogs, and websites and its effect are going to have a significant impact on governance, peace, and stability in the long run.
The proliferation of news media such as Nairaland by fake news items and sources, posters creating and sharing unimaginable false news and propaganda, that disparage and maliciously slander varying groups by artificially inflating the popularity of one party potentially influence public opinion is a major problem facing us today after religious overdosing and corruption. Granted that traditional journalism and legitimate news websites are compromised and lost professionalism, it is to our own benefit that we nip this in the bud.
As this is already taken too far, it surely affects people who require the true information in order to form an unbiased opinion on our nascent democratic institutions. It is no news that the political class who remember the voters once in every four years are never working for us, as they are evil birds of a feather. We can only safeguard our future by preventing some people from dividing us. Even if we decide to go separate ways in nationhood, we are still citizens of the world.
3 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by Sapiosexuality(m): 3:01pm
I don't understand. I watched the video of the spoilt yams this morning. What I saw were rotten yams that break under little pressure. Is the video fake? If it is, why? What does the maker seek to achieve?
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by Paperwhite(m): 3:01pm
This rather is the fake story by the NL "Presidency" because at last knowledge,the Nigerian archaic minister of agriculture said they are investigating why the exported yams were roundly rejected.APC propaganda is alarming.No truth chacha.
3 Likes
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by GloryCardinal(m): 3:01pm
So therefore Nigerians living in USA and Europe will not eat yam anymore mtchew
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by BrutalJab: 3:01pm
This administration is the most useless I have ever seen. The minister for agriculture even commented on the rejected yams o.
APC and lies self...2019 Don near finish
1 Like
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by donofdons: 3:02pm
Why do most of us wish our country evil
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by quiverfull(m): 3:02pm
Truth be told, this current administration has performed below our expectations. However, they also seem to have enemies on many fronts working against whatever good they attempt to do. And Nigerians are suffering for it.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by banjeezay(m): 3:03pm
their yam their business..I'm minding my business
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by adeniyi55: 3:03pm
|Re: Fake News On The Exportation Of Yams To Europe & USA by nwabobo: 3:05pm
spartacus11:
But the minister of Agric, Audu Ogbeh confirmed it.
1 Like
Dubai To Extradite Ibori To Britain / Data Analysis Of The Election...my Objective Take On Possible Scenario / Dakuku Is Love By Rivers People But The Hatred For Govnor Ameachi Made Him Lost
Viewing this topic: Hydriss(m), unitypeace, Utibejames, completey(f), lilslim(m), emmanuelzi(m), andrenz, FRONTPAGE, Sadejos(m), teemanbastos(m), Ridwan123(m), preshinno, guru03(m), joransky4re(m), 01Alpha(m), barbiesparkz2(f), CHANGEZ2014, Donkay82, ubergold(m), horlartayor(m), boman2014, realoscar84(m), TEYA, adedehinbo(m), thelastmediator, melya(m), Sphinx02(m), ducramsey99(m), Ehido(m), assemble, esakorede, chikk(f), TobbazWire(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10