The Candle light procession is scheduled to hold on 31st of October by 3pm AT OJEZ national stadium Surulere, Lagos.



Late Obi Madubogwu died after being bed ridden for several months’ after he was diagnosed with Diabetes.





Rip my brother, Rip.

These folks are funny, i remember when they were looking for funds for him, they were all quiet but now that he is dead they want to organize service of songs and candlelight........ 2 Likes

I just dont understand how is it that when these actors are sick none of their colleagues will come out to help but when they are dead they won't let the internet rest with their tribute to the late act....so sad. Rip....I just dont understand how is it that when these actors are sick none of their colleagues will come out to help but when they are dead they won't let the internet rest with their tribute to the late act....so sad. 4 Likes

R.I.p, money always comes out quick for burial...

Rip bro! May God grant you internal rest..

RIP

Battle of Musanga, lol, I can never forget that film in a hurry. RIP to my uncle wwho introduced that film to our house. U nid to see how we all gather in earnest to wait for the video cleaner to do just to the video machine because no one wants to be interrupted while watching the Battle of Musanga.

Like play like play, uncle Denson, his younger brother returned from pH one festive period and decided to 'steal' the film unannounced. We had to write a letter to him as a matter of urgency, to return the film of risk bn summoned by the kindred for 'thef.'

IIt was that serious den dat he had to send our dear Battle of Musanga back to us with immediate effect.

Everyone was happy the day we got our darling film back that we watched it two times dat very night.

RIP my hero, solace to your soul #Reminisce





APC government sef That character in Battle of Musanga I & II by Dawodu BolajiAPC government sef

RIP. Chai, life is nothing.

RIP

So sad, death is inevitable RIP to a legend.

Is there really anything tagged RIP?

I ave been tryn to fiqure out how dis sh*t concerns mai laif laidis oh!

That is what they are good at..Come donate money to save his life, nowhere to be found

Rest on King of Musanga MennnnnhRest on King of Musanga

All this yeyebrities will start flooding the internet with tribute now

Dust to Dust....

Life is short,

But act is long!





Life is not forever but what one does with life could be forever.



I am sure he impacted his world in his own little way.







God rest his soul and grant his immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the painful loss. Life is short,But act is long!Life is not forever but what one does with life could be forever.I am sure he impacted his world in his own little way.God rest his soul and grant his immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Rest in Peace







