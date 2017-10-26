₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,698 members, 3,875,948 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 04:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor (2481 Views)
|Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by kobo123: 2:51pm
The body of late Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwu, is currently being prepared for burial in due date as friends and industry colleagues prepare to hold a Candle light procession.
The Candle light procession is scheduled to hold on 31st of October by 3pm AT OJEZ national stadium Surulere, Lagos.
Late Obi Madubogwu died after being bed ridden for several months’ after he was diagnosed with Diabetes.
http://news.nollyzone.com/celebrities-set-hold-candle-light-procession-late-actor-obi-madubogwu/
1 Like
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by adadike281(f): 3:18pm
Rip my brother, Rip.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by soberdrunk(m): 3:53pm
These folks are funny, i remember when they were looking for funds for him, they were all quiet but now that he is dead they want to organize service of songs and candlelight........
2 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Sexytemi(f): 3:53pm
Rip....
I just dont understand how is it that when these actors are sick none of their colleagues will come out to help but when they are dead they won't let the internet rest with their tribute to the late act....so sad.
4 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by iamJ(m): 3:53pm
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by prince2blinks(m): 3:53pm
R.I.p, money always comes out quick for burial...
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by jp4shot(m): 3:53pm
Rip bro! May God grant you internal rest..
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Desmo242: 3:53pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by itsandi(m): 3:53pm
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Respect55(m): 3:54pm
Battle of Musanga, lol, I can never forget that film in a hurry. RIP to my uncle wwho introduced that film to our house. U nid to see how we all gather in earnest to wait for the video cleaner to do just to the video machine because no one wants to be interrupted while watching the Battle of Musanga.
Like play like play, uncle Denson, his younger brother returned from pH one festive period and decided to 'steal' the film unannounced. We had to write a letter to him as a matter of urgency, to return the film of risk bn summoned by the kindred for 'thef.'
IIt was that serious den dat he had to send our dear Battle of Musanga back to us with immediate effect.
Everyone was happy the day we got our darling film back that we watched it two times dat very night.
RIP my hero, solace to your soul #Reminisce
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Keneking: 3:54pm
That character in Battle of Musanga I & II by Dawodu Bolaji
APC government sef
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by megareal(f): 3:54pm
RIP. Chai, life is nothing.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by ufuosman(m): 3:54pm
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by kollyjay12345(m): 3:55pm
So sad, death is inevitable RIP to a legend.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Ibrahim9090: 3:55pm
Space Booked
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by riczy(m): 3:55pm
Is there really anything tagged RIP?
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by ghosteen(m): 3:56pm
I ave been tryn to fiqure out how dis sh*t concerns mai laif laidis oh!
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by nairavsdollars: 3:57pm
That is what they are good at..Come donate money to save his life, nowhere to be found
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by AnaCheks(m): 3:57pm
Mennnnnh Rest on King of Musanga
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Divay22(f): 3:59pm
All this yeyebrities will start flooding the internet with tribute now
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Adaumunocha(f): 4:01pm
Dust to Dust....
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by Promismike(m): 4:01pm
Ok
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by UbanmeUdie: 4:01pm
Life is short,
But act is long!
Life is not forever but what one does with life could be forever.
I am sure he impacted his world in his own little way.
God rest his soul and grant his immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the painful loss.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by naijamafioso: 4:03pm
Rest in Peace
check my signature for free bitcoins
|Re: Obi Madubogwu's Service Of Songs & Candle Light Procession For Late Actor by ssogundele: 4:04pm
May God strengthen the family. Haven said that the above, its high time these artists start taking care of their respective health and stop all lifestyle that can jeopardize their health like booze booze and booze. Also let them safe for the raining day for those friends and colleagues won't be there when needed.
(0) (Reply)
VIDEO: Funke Akindele’s Wedding Ceremony / FMP: D’banj & Sarkodie – Come To Me / Timaya Shaves Breads
Viewing this topic: Igeoluwatobi, usoroakpan, CynthiaChi(f), Akinbaba(m), AJvine(m), VIPERVENOM(m), sybarite7(m), Kennethadegeye, swagagolic01(m), Goalsniper, topaz321, shilefan2(m), wehgunit, Kings109, Electronics, scientistchioma(f), Dasgoro, peakbiz(m), cyril92(m), kasalingo, MrToy, MrHenshaw, mosedgreat(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), ekesoft(m), lanrecious(m), rawpadgin(m), totalhouse(m), Queenext, Xcelinteriors(f), General955, neoapocalypse, HugeDan(m), OKUCHI11(m), TheMainMan, seyi43(m), bayoadeyanju, joliyp(f), EneJnr, gnaira(m), JeffreyJamez(m), peace2all(m), ezex(m), binsanni(m), mikky4764(f), firmgate, ezenwajosh(m), dodoa, Ayofesirlove55(m), master69(m), Tims4all(m), pweeryambre, Emilord(m), carlede, Sexytemi(f), moralex(m), butterflyl1on, flakeStar, Desmo242, Frankbaro(m), frankIzuchukwu(m), Ramicent, selingel(m), nysot(f), Fyngal1(f), AmyGod, engrelvis(m), timilehin007(m), sexybash(f), Soloblincus(m), OLORIPAPA, emmyhumble(m), samuelbase, Barfibassey(m), Ohcanada(m), kingsjo(m), room089, vianamara86, olad98(m), emoch(m), rims4emmy(m), KanayoNwabuwa(m), boriswole, zero007, jonextee(m), Donlittle(m), kamsochi77(m), Naturallyme, slimmaintenance(m), safarigirl(f), Respect55(m), xammyx(m), ssogundele, urchmarley(m), deafeyez, carlsonbrigs, kehindeG(m), lurlah2014(f), ugwup, Tolutheo(m), miltonchux(m), Morounofolu and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6