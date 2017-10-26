₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,789 members, 3,876,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) (5553 Views)
|Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Marcelo290(m): 5:37pm
In a society were the affluent resort to unnecessary spendings for 'show off' during their birthday's, This beautiful lady choose to celebrate her birthday in a different style as she was seen around sharing things to the less privileged in Owerri, IMO state.
Her kind gestures has earned her lots of praise on the media. She truly deserves to be celebrated as we need more on this.
Pictures below...
let's join and celebrate her.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by VoltageDivida(m): 5:39pm
WOW!
A beautiful lady with a beautiful heart.
Happy birthday!
Wait oo, are those traffic warders also poor??
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 5:39pm
Weldone my sister... May God bless you
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Praisles(f): 5:39pm
Aw w w you slayed with sense pretty
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Marcelo290(m): 5:40pm
More...
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 5:41pm
God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by PenisCaP: 5:49pm
God bless u just as He blessed me.
Happy bday.
Pls dnt be a slay queen
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:20pm
Happy birthday to her, more money in her account
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 6:38pm
If she's here, she should send me her account details.
She deserves a birthday gift as well....
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Marcelo290(m): 7:07pm
Adaowerri111:Show us the one you have done before
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Onbelivable(m): 7:37pm
Nice of her... Working more than your president
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by motun2017(f): 7:37pm
i thought Stomach infrastructure is limited to the pple of Ekiti
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 7:37pm
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:37pm
Wow
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by reality17(m): 7:38pm
VoltageDivida:
Why d mumu question?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:38pm
What Rochas and his wife could not do.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 7:38pm
Visit http://www.naijacover.com for my new signature
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:39pm
Now that's a real celebrant
More years to come dearie... God bless you
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by kerr9(f): 7:40pm
Wow God bless her richly
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by numerouno01(m): 7:40pm
now this is real charity, what a kind heart she have
let her be careful because people can turn one's good to bad
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by oglalasioux(m): 7:40pm
Adaowerri111:
Do you do good for God? If yes then your heart is not good. Doing good because you are expecting reward from heaven doesn't show your gesture came from your freewill.
Yes, this lady should do it for social media. More people will see it and emulate her. Our society will be better for it.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 7:43pm
AM here to book space
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by amani63: 7:43pm
Adaowerri111:she's doing it because of you.go out and help other in need
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by elsse(m): 7:44pm
More blessings to your hustle....would do something like this on my birthday
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Les(m): 7:44pm
Adaowerri111:i don't think she was the one taking the neither was she the one who posted it here.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by thymee: 7:45pm
I tink d lady also nids to provide for her self by getin her self gud cloth instead of rag she put on....
Well.,.....
Happy birthday
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 7:47pm
wow ..God bless you ...better than flaunting what you don't av in night clubs
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Money2000: 7:47pm
EVILFOREST:Yes, I'm here. Thank you. Message me privately
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by Mabelenena(f): 7:47pm
Adaowerri111:Atleast viewing the pics wud make somebody learn from what she's doing and want to do thesame.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by lakkyflow(m): 7:49pm
Good one though ... But this show case is what I don't like , I know someone who is very rich and does this weekly by helping the poor which I do assist her in sharing at times ... Human sees the face , God sees the heart..
Marcelo290:
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by CynthiaChi(f): 7:50pm
Beautiful and generous..... Wishing her many more years
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) by mightyhazel: 7:53pm
Adaowerri111:to demonstrate to ppl like u and i dat such things cud be done, even when we aint billionaires yet.
like,.... for instance, because of what i just saw, i just made a mental note to visit the less privileged,.. b4 ds year runs out
so, odi ok ada
3 Likes
Recommend Good Bridal Websites & Addresses In Nigeria / Efik Traditional Attires For Wedding Available! / Party Hall/garden In Lagos - For Hosting Weddings, Birthday Parties Etc.
Viewing this topic: jayjayholy(m), se0un(m), somto10, Naijacost22, Omuneizzy6, melisfonfamily(m), fittty(m), haryourlar, ndbaba1(m), oscarnoble(m), numerouno01(m), bgwin2016(m), qboi3000, Estimable(m), ejieson, Bleszin(f), Musharraf, jadakiss213(m), chamber2(m), igirabata123(m), igho003(m), unik4real(m), UcLloyd, nahd, Aremoola(m), martineverest(m), Africanspirit(m), nachious(m), AntiWailer, Fungbadia, Chynwe(f), mudolak(m), sKeetz(m), Chidexsco8448(m), Maj196(m), Mojizumototoka(m), emyibe(m), divinexteem(m), ofem89, anthonyezeoke(m), Hisxellency, subzero2(m), Justbeingreal(m), pweetymii, agbonkamen(f), abuchilag, esammyblinks(m), mike4real2(m), itzmejerry, emmyagi(m), iSlayer, Chillity, olyboss, umudi, presido2e(m), nwakaibeya1, ndigbo, naijaceo, drkay(m), Mrsnake1, dafuturis(m), kixzy(m), onotiemoria(m), Marcelo290(m), alberbo(m), SirLakes, Venom104, Chivasex, Spylord48, ABOKI9ja and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36