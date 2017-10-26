Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Celebrates Her Birthday By Feeding People On The Streets Of Owerri (Photos) (5553 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

In a society were the affluent resort to unnecessary spendings for 'show off' during their birthday's, This beautiful lady choose to celebrate her birthday in a different style as she was seen around sharing things to the less privileged in Owerri, IMO state.



Her kind gestures has earned her lots of praise on the media. She truly deserves to be celebrated as we need more on this.



Pictures below...



let's join and celebrate her. 1 Like

WOW!



A beautiful lady with a beautiful heart.

Happy birthday!



Wait oo, are those traffic warders also poor?? 16 Likes

Weldone my sister... May God bless you 4 Likes

Aw w w you slayed with sense pretty 2 Likes

More...



Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like

God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God 5 Likes

God bless u just as He blessed me.

Happy bday.

Pls dnt be a slay queen 1 Like

Happy birthday to her, more money in her account

If she's here, she should send me her account details.



She deserves a birthday gift as well....

Adaowerri111:

God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God Show us the one you have done before Show us the one you have done before 10 Likes

Nice of her... Working more than your president 1 Like

i thought Stomach infrastructure is limited to the pple of Ekiti 1 Like 1 Share

Wow

VoltageDivida:

WOW!



A beautiful lady with a beautiful heart.

Happy birthday!



Wait oo, are those traffic warders also poor??

Why d mumu question? Why d mumu question? 3 Likes

What Rochas and his wife could not do.

Visit http://www.naijacover.com for my new signature



More years to come dearie... God bless you Now that's a real celebrantMore years to come dearie... God bless you

Wow God bless her richly

now this is real charity, what a kind heart she have







let her be careful because people can turn one's good to bad

Adaowerri111:

God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God

Do you do good for God? If yes then your heart is not good. Doing good because you are expecting reward from heaven doesn't show your gesture came from your freewill.



Yes, this lady should do it for social media. More people will see it and emulate her. Our society will be better for it. Do you do good for God? If yes then your heart is not good. Doing good because you are expecting reward from heaven doesn't show your gesture came from your freewill.Yes, this lady should do it for social media. More people will see it and emulate her. Our society will be better for it. 4 Likes

AM here to book space

Adaowerri111:

God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God she's doing it because of you.go out and help other in need she's doing it because of you.go out and help other in need 3 Likes

More blessings to your hustle....would do something like this on my birthday

Adaowerri111:

God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God i don't think she was the one taking the neither was she the one who posted it here. i don't think she was the one taking the neither was she the one who posted it here. 1 Like

I tink d lady also nids to provide for her self by getin her self gud cloth instead of rag she put on....

Well.,.....

Happy birthday

wow ..God bless you ...better than flaunting what you don't av in night clubs

EVILFOREST:

If she's here, she should send me her account details.



She deserves a birthday gift as well....

Yes, I'm here. Thank you. Message me privately Yes, I'm here. Thank you. Message me privately

Adaowerri111:

God sees your kind gestures so why the pics? Doing it for our eyes(social media) or for God Atleast viewing the pics wud make somebody learn from what she's doing and want to do thesame. Atleast viewing the pics wud make somebody learn from what she's doing and want to do thesame. 1 Like

Marcelo290:

In a society were the affluent resort to unnecessary spendings for 'show off' during their birthday's, This beautiful lady choose to celebrate her birthday in a different style as she was seen around sharing things to the less privileged in Owerri, IMO state.



Her kind gestures has earned her lots of praise on the media. She truly deserves to be celebrated as we need more on this.



Pictures below...



let's join and celebrate her. Good one though ... But this show case is what I don't like , I know someone who is very rich and does this weekly by helping the poor which I do assist her in sharing at times ... Human sees the face , God sees the heart..

Beautiful and generous..... Wishing her many more years