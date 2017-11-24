Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) (9749 Views)

Ladies In The House, How Many Of You Can Treat Ur Maid Like This(photos)



This is madam and house help (maid) as we do call them



Today is her help's birthday.



How many madams will still treat their house help in such a good way?? 22 Likes 4 Shares

My wife @ zinnywonders can even do more than that... As long as the girl character is good...







Hmm the Daughter pix... I comment my reserve...

















Only a minortiy Only a minortiy 2 Likes

Wow, this is totally unusual going by what we see on NL everyday.



Like if you were expecting something....graphic 37 Likes

This are the kind of ladies I'm looking for, the type with angelic hearts like this I hope to wife... She's one of a kind, her husband will be so proud of her..



Like I tell people, u don't need church or carrying any bible to do the right thing.



Just do them. 55 Likes 3 Shares





Op, the woman should be shamed for child abuse



Op, the woman should be shamed for child abuse

Chai! She even made tthe kid carry her! Sad she is being celebrated. She's obviously underage

Who said she is her maid but because she is treating her well in the pics doesn't mean she can't be maltreating her indoors. 5 Likes

I will even do more

This is awesome...one in a million 4 Likes

Pls stop believing whatever is on social media...











Lalasticlala where thou @ 2 Likes

It is very rare to see this kind of relationship between wife and house maid not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole. But then, sometimes when a house help is given too much freedom, she becomes wild and dangerous. 1 Like

If not for the smile of the girl, i may just classify it as a mere social media fake show off. 4 Likes

that is just beautiful. most Nigerians treat their maids as trash, not just their maids or servants anyone that is not their biological child are most often maltreated. 1 Like

This is the change we want to see, kudos to her but this photographer na international, see as the photo clear die.

She spoilt the whole thing by kneeling her down and getting on her back.





Lots do. They just don't advertise it tho 1 Like

This is pleasing to the sight...but is the girl up to 18? 1 Like 1 Share

The ass on that madam sha 1 Like

God bless her

It is all fun and games until she steal oga...... 1 Like



Ur brain dey leak Ur brain dey leak 7 Likes 1 Share

In as much as there are smiles in their faces, i still see slavery enshrined in those pics.

Just like our brothers from the west were happy to sell their contry men for mirrors and gins!

Backing them with smiles on the beach sands of badagry

