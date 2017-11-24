₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by yougos(m): 2:14pm
Ladies In The House, How Many Of You Can Treat Ur Maid Like This(photos)
PALS
This is madam and house help (maid) as we do call them
Today is her help's birthday.
How many madams will still treat their house help in such a good way??
22 Likes
Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Chynx(m): 2:14pm
Almost none!
1 Like
Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by speaktome(m): 2:15pm
My wife @ zinnywonders can even do more than that... As long as the girl character is good...
Hmm the Daughter pix... I comment my reserve...
#MySignatureMyBusiness
Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by yougos(m): 2:17pm
More
1 Like
Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Spanner4(m): 2:19pm
Only a minortiy
2 Likes
Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Xionez(m): 2:24pm
Wow, this is totally unusual going by what we see on NL everyday.
Like if you were expecting something....graphic
37 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by TheTrueApostle: 2:26pm
This are the kind of ladies I'm looking for, the type with angelic hearts like this I hope to wife... She's one of a kind, her husband will be so proud of her..
Like I tell people, u don't need church or carrying any bible to do the right thing.
Just do them.
55 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Muafrika2: 2:27pm
She's obviously underage
Op, the woman should be shamed for child abuse
Chai! She even made tthe kid carry her! Sad she is being celebrated.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by deco22(m): 2:32pm
Who said she is her maid but because she is treating her well in the pics doesn't mean she can't be maltreating her indoors.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:38pm
Nothing there nah
I will even do more
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by raphafire: 2:41pm
This is awesome...one in a million
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Slayer2: 2:42pm
My woman can.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by grayht(m): 2:50pm
Pls stop believing whatever is on social media...
Lalasticlala where thou @
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Agadsman(m): 3:04pm
It is very rare to see this kind of relationship between wife and house maid not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole. But then, sometimes when a house help is given too much freedom, she becomes wild and dangerous.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Alexk2(m): 3:16pm
If not for the smile of the girl, i may just classify it as a mere social media fake show off.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 4:32pm
that is just beautiful. most Nigerians treat their maids as trash, not just their maids or servants anyone that is not their biological child are most often maltreated.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:20pm
Albinos with swag
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 6:20pm
This is the change we want to see, kudos to her but this photographer na international, see as the photo clear die.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:21pm
She spoilt the whole thing by kneeling her down and getting on her back.
Mumu post.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 6:21pm
my space
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 6:21pm
Lots do. They just don't advertise it tho
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 6:21pm
This is pleasing to the sight...but is the girl up to 18?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 6:22pm
The ass on that madam sha
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 6:22pm
See as the girl just born albino everywhere nawao
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by Letslive: 6:22pm
God bless her
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by ClitoPen: 6:22pm
First in hx
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:23pm
It is all fun and games until she steal oga......
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:23pm
I am not impressed
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by akannishemilore(m): 6:23pm
Muafrika2:
Ur brain dey leak
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by miqos02(m): 6:24pm
seen
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by deepwater(f): 6:24pm
lol
In as much as there are smiles in their faces, i still see slavery enshrined in those pics.
Just like our brothers from the west were happy to sell their contry men for mirrors and gins!
Backing them with smiles on the beach sands of badagry
while they still get to kneel all day with smiles on their faces
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Housemaid's Birthday In Style (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 6:24pm
He should upgrade her to house MD
