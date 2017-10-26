₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by stephanie11: 5:47pm
Borno House Of Assembly Suspends Activities After Senator Ndume Slaps Lawmaker
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/26/borno-assembly-suspends-activities-senator-ndume-slaps-lawmaker/
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by niceprof: 5:48pm
Ndume that harbored Bok Haram commanders and still went scot free,even if he slaps the Borno State Governor,nothing will happen.Na dem dem
42 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Naijacost22: 7:03pm
There is confusing in the house of the wicked (APC). God have started punishing the GEJ Haters and APC Demons one by one. Una go use una hand kill una selves soon, very soon in Jesus name .
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Dharniel(m): 7:03pm
just imagine, a senator resorting to hooliganism. These are the set of people that make Nigeria to be qualified as as a zoo.
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by idrisalomagold(m): 7:03pm
why wont such happen? Mtchewww
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by rattlesnake(m): 7:03pm
Madmen
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Edoi(m): 7:04pm
It's so unfortunate that our lawmakers are set of retards who only care about their bellies and will do anything to achieve their selfish aim no matter how shameful.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by mickeyenglish(m): 7:04pm
Post No Bill
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by michael142(m): 7:04pm
You go fear jazz
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Keneking: 7:04pm
Amazing
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by clevadani: 7:04pm
See all these mumus, them just dey find free holidays.
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by tishbite41: 7:05pm
Boko Haram legislator
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by nellyelitz(m): 7:05pm
You mean the senator representing boko haram senatorial district?
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by engrflames: 7:05pm
Honorable Boko haram
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by awa(m): 7:05pm
Terrorist
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by meezynetwork(m): 7:05pm
Na normal level na
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by ThatFairGuy(m): 7:06pm
What do we call this now, such is not even expected of a primary school pupil not to talk of a former governor and a Senator of Federal Rep. of Nigeria...
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by dust144(m): 7:06pm
Wait let me ask Maina what happen
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by ChangetheChange: 7:06pm
APC terrorist party
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by paragon01: 7:06pm
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by FarahAideed: 7:06pm
Ndume the Boko haram kingpin still walking free ..Nigeria is a crime haven
5 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by CynthiaChi(f): 7:06pm
Hmmm.... I don't even know what to say.... If a politician has no qualms in slapping his fellow politician, it's no wonder they don't care about the masses
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by madridguy(m): 7:06pm
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Jboy5050(m): 7:07pm
They should kill themselves, they are all bunch of thieves
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by asawanathegreat(m): 7:07pm
Hahahahaha naija senators are doing slapping and beating competition in Aso rock.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Firefire(m): 7:07pm
Shame
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by jerryunit48: 7:07pm
With impunity...sue him
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by AmwithAtiku2019: 7:07pm
g
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by 2winsboi(m): 7:08pm
Na our leader b this,,,,, Thunder fire u na
11 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Omeokachie: 7:08pm
Wow!
What a boko slap!
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by oka4ugoo: 7:08pm
Lmao!
Ordinary honourable slap and they are suspending legislative activities for one month...
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma by Limitless72(m): 7:08pm
Lol.....if jazz knack you,, you go doubt if all power really belong to Jesus....
