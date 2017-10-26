₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:44pm
According to reports coming to our news desk have it that Governor Willie Obiano and His team were chased away from Campaign ground in Orumba this afternoon.
9News Nigeria learnt that this is coming after the traditional rulers in the local government jointly called for the boycott of Gov Obiano’s campaign in the area base on the fact that his government neglected the people of Orumba.
This is second in a series now. The first one at Onitsha South Local Govt where the Chairman of the council, Emeka Asoanya and Secretary of the Party, Noel Udeoji were robbed of cash and valuables.
Ndi Anambra are getting set for the real game.
Details later.
Source : http://www.9newsng.com/breaking-gov-willie-obiano-spotted-running-away-from-campaign-groundphoto/
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Yemea1: 6:45pm
Wisdomkosi:
Lol
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by VoltageDivida(m): 6:46pm
I wish this habit will continue even in 2019, where all non performing officers will be chased away, the president inclusive.
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 6:48pm
Y e dey run, he juju don fade? lol
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Kingsley1000(m): 6:48pm
no wonder ipob says no Election
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by DoubleObee(m): 6:48pm
Wisdomkosi:
chai!
Chineke!
That's how nemesis will catch up with them one after the other.
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Kingsley1000(m): 6:49pm
I learnt he is running from thug attack
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Airforce1(m): 6:49pm
The incoming governor would never ever neglect that area after seeing these
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by FarahAideed: 6:50pm
This is how we will chase Buhari away come 2019
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Kingsley1000(m): 6:52pm
Anambra Election is not known to Be violent,these guys should know that it's not a do or die affair
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Clerverly: 6:52pm
Honestly at this time it is better for Governor Obiano To Throw In The towel!
Can He Withstand The Forces Of Dr. Tony Nwoye On The Day Of The Election, While The Rigging Will Be Going On The Police Will Look The Other Way...
Nobody Will Fight For Obiano That Day!
Immediately The Result Is Announced, Peter Obi Would Congratulate Tony Nwoye and Obiano Heads To Court......
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:53pm
Cc, lalasticala
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Kingsley1000(m): 6:54pm
Clerverly:Why u dey laugh?u follow for people wey dey pursue our governor
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 6:54pm
Haha.... Shege Dan bura'uba. Wannan Anambra state dindai, sai mun kwache shi da ga hannun APGA.
Sai Tony Nwoye
Sai Apc
Yalla Yalla!!!
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 6:59pm
fiizznation:Two things that will forever work against Tony is Tony Nwoye and APC.
Those two things are considered taboo to Ndi Anambra
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Keneking: 7:02pm
He was jugging into the campaign ground
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:08pm
Life dey sweet all these politicians, see confirm run. . Obiano fit win Olympic medal oo
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Spylord48: 7:11pm
Clerverly:
Why you carry this Anambra election for head like gala?
Is better for Yul Edochie to win than for ApC to Anambra.
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:12pm
Wisdomkosi:
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Clerverly: 7:13pm
QueenOfNepal:
Go Back To IPOB Threads ANd Do The Needful...You Dont Know Anything About Nigerian Politics..
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by DrGoodman: 7:13pm
Hungry bloggers everywhere
The governor was just running into the area to show he is energetic and people are blogging rubbish
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Clerverly: 7:15pm
Spylord48:
Yul Stands no chance in the election because of his party and the nature politics being played in south east...it is not for the level headed...
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by ratcockoduduwa: 7:16pm
These goats should stop spreading false information. Buhari's bitch nwoye will never win anambra no matter the juju and rigging.
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 7:16pm
Clerverly:
To lose an election just pray for Ngeneukwuenu to support you.
We know your antecedents so we are not bothered.
You are really making money from all these your destructive support to these politicians
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by MXrap: 7:17pm
Chai..bloggers at it again. Jogging at the campaign ground has turned to running away.
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 7:23pm
ratcockoduduwa:You are still in lalaland my friend. Tony Nwoye will come out victorious by the special grace of God. You guys can only wail after INEC must have already declared him as the winner of the free and fair election.
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:25pm
how I wish all our politicians will Be chased like this
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by DrGoodman: 7:25pm
fiizznation:
Let INEC try announce nonsense here and we tell you this is not imo state where one thief will be messing us up.
Anambra belongs to APGA, haters slam your heads on the walls
|Re: Governor Willie Obiano Running At Campaign Ground (Photo) by ZKOSOSO(m): 7:26pm
fiizznation:
Wallahi...
Ko Ruwan bagaja a shirin magana Jari ce bai hada zakara da yan banzan APC ba.
Mun Riga mun tsine wa Dabobin yan Iskan APC Albarka. Ba za su ci ba. Gunma PDP in har APGA bai ci ba. Amma APC munafikai banza yan wiwi?
Allah ya kiyaye......Ameeena..
