9News Nigeria learnt that this is coming after the traditional rulers in the local government jointly called for the boycott of Gov Obiano’s campaign in the area base on the fact that his government neglected the people of Orumba.

This is second in a series now. The first one at Onitsha South Local Govt where the Chairman of the council, Emeka Asoanya and Secretary of the Party, Noel Udeoji were robbed of cash and valuables.

Ndi Anambra are getting set for the real game.

Details later.

According to reports coming to our news desk have it that Governor Willie Obiano and His team were chased away from Campaign ground in Orumba this afternoon.

9News Nigeria learnt that this is coming after the traditional rulers in the local government jointly called for the boycott of Gov Obiano's campaign in the area base on the fact that his government neglected the people of Orumba.

This is second in a series now. The first one at Onitsha South Local Govt where the Chairman of the council, Emeka Asoanya and Secretary of the Party, Noel Udeoji were robbed of cash and valuables.

Ndi Anambra are getting set for the real game.

Details later.

I wish this habit will continue even in 2019, where all non performing officers will be chased away, the president inclusive. 120 Likes 7 Shares

Y e dey run, he juju don fade? lol 6 Likes

no wonder ipob says no Election 35 Likes 2 Shares

According to reports coming to our news desk have it that Governor Willie Obiano and His team were chased away from Campaign ground in Orumba this afternoon.

9News Nigeria learnt that this is coming after the traditional rulers in the local government jointly called for the boycott of Gov Obiano's campaign in the area base on the fact that his government neglected the people of Orumba.

This is second in a series now. The first one at Onitsha South Local Govt where the Chairman of the council, Emeka Asoanya and Secretary of the Party, Noel Udeoji were robbed of cash and valuables.

Ndi Anambra are getting set for the real game.

Details later.

chai!

Chineke!

chai!

Chineke!

That's how nemesis will catch up with them one after the other.

The incoming governor would never ever neglect that area after seeing these 15 Likes

This is how we will chase Buhari away come 2019 72 Likes 8 Shares

Honestly at this time it is better for Governor Obiano To Throw In The towel!



Can He Withstand The Forces Of Dr. Tony Nwoye On The Day Of The Election, While The Rigging Will Be Going On The Police Will Look The Other Way...

Nobody Will Fight For Obiano That Day!



Honestly at this time it is better for Governor Obiano To Throw In The towel!

Can He Withstand The Forces Of Dr. Tony Nwoye On The Day Of The Election, While The Rigging Will Be Going On The Police Will Look The Other Way...

Nobody Will Fight For Obiano That Day!

Immediately The Result Is Announced, Peter Obi Would Congratulate Tony Nwoye and Obiano Heads To Court......

Why u dey laugh?u follow for people wey dey pursue our governor





Sai Tony Nwoye

Sai Apc



Sai Tony Nwoye

Sai Apc

Yalla Yalla!!!

Sai Tony Nwoye

Sai Apc



Two things that will forever work against Tony is Tony Nwoye and APC.

Those two things are considered taboo to Ndi Anambra







Those two things are considered taboo to Ndi Anambra Two things that will forever work against Tony is Tony Nwoye and APC.Those two things are considered taboo to Ndi Anambra 60 Likes 7 Shares

He was jugging into the campaign ground 17 Likes

Life dey sweet all these politicians, see confirm run.. Obiano fit win Olympic medal oo

Honestly at this time it is better for Governor Obiano To Throw In The towel!



Can He Withstand The Forces Of Dr. Tony Nwoye On The Day Of The Election, While The Rigging Will Be Going On The Police Will Look The Other Way...

Nobody Will Fight For Obiano That Day!



Immediately The Result Is Announced, Peter Obi Would Congratulate Tony Nwoye and Obiano Heads To Court......



Why you carry this Anambra election for head like gala?

Why you carry this Anambra election for head like gala?

Is better for Yul Edochie to win than for ApC to Anambra.

Life dey sweet all these politicians, see confirm run. . Obiano fit win Olympic medal oo 1 Like

Two things that will forever work against Tony is Tony Nwoye and APC.







Those two things are considered taboo to Ndi Anambra



Go Back To IPOB Threads ANd Do The Needful...You Dont Know Anything About Nigerian Politics..

Hungry bloggers everywhere



The governor was just running into the area to show he is energetic and people are blogging rubbish 13 Likes 1 Share

Why you carry this Anambra election for head like gala?

Is better of Yul Edochie to win than for ApC to Anambra.

Yul Stands no chance in the election because of his party and the nature politics being played in south east...it is not for the level headed... Yul Stands no chance in the election because of his party and the nature politics being played in south east...it is not for the level headed... 1 Like

These goats should stop spreading false information. Buhari's bitch nwoye will never win anambra no matter the juju and rigging. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Go Back To IPOB Threads ANd Do The Needful...You Dont Know Anything About Nigerian Politics..







To lose an election just pray for Ngeneukwuenu to support you.





We know your antecedents so we are not bothered.





To lose an election just pray for Ngeneukwuenu to support you.

We know your antecedents so we are not bothered.

You are really making money from all these your destructive support to these politicians

Chai..bloggers at it again. Jogging at the campaign ground has turned to running away. 3 Likes 1 Share

These goats should stop spreading false information. Buhari's bitch nwoye will never win anambra no matter the juju and rigging. You are still in lalaland my friend. Tony Nwoye will come out victorious by the special grace of God. You guys can only wail after INEC must have already declared him as the winner of the free and fair election. 1 Like

how I wish all our politicians will Be chased like this

You are still in lalaland my friend. Tony Nwoye will come out victorious by the special grace of God. You guys can only wail after INEC must have already declared him as the winner of the free and fair election.

Let INEC try announce nonsense here and we tell you this is not imo state where one thief will be messing us up.



Let INEC try announce nonsense here and we tell you this is not imo state where one thief will be messing us up.

Anambra belongs to APGA, haters slam your heads on the walls