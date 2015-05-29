Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari (15653 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





They were at the villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2018 appropriation bill.



It was gathered that the lawmakers met at Saraki’ s house and left for the villa in a white coaster bus.



An aide of one of the lawmakers told our correspondent that on getting to Aso Rock, the Chief Security Officer to the President insisted on a security search on each of the 20 lawmakers . This was said to have miffed the legislators who insisted that there was no need for a personal screening .



It was further learnt that the matter could not be resolved , leading to the lawmakers turning back.



Presently, they are all in Saraki’ s house. They have been receiving calls from the Presidency to return.





http://punchng.com/breaking-saraki-dogara-nass-principal-officers-denied-access-to-aso-rock/







Principal officers of the National Assembly were Thursday night denied access to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa for a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari





Principal officers of the National Assembly were Thursday night denied access to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa for a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari.



It was gathered that the lawmakers who were conveyed by a coastal bus refused to alight for a security screening at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa.



Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara led the legislators to the dinner scheduled for 8:30pm.



Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, told our correspondent on the telephone that he would find out what happened.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/presidential-dinner-n-assembly-leaders-denied-access-to-villa.html



lalasticlala Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara and some principal officers of the National Assembly on Thursday night angrily turned back from Aso Rock.They were at the villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2018 appropriation bill.It was gathered that the lawmakers met at Saraki’ s house and left for the villa in a white coaster bus.An aide of one of the lawmakers told our correspondent that on getting to Aso Rock, the Chief Security Officer to the President insisted on a security search on each of the 20 lawmakers . This was said to have miffed the legislators who insisted that there was no need for a personal screening .It was further learnt that the matter could not be resolved , leading to the lawmakers turning back.Presently, they are all in Saraki’ s house. They have been receiving calls from the Presidency to return.

Hmmmmm...! I don de hapen.....! Na small small....!!



Maina de deliver lecture for the Cabals be dat na...!! 22 Likes

Where is that useless Tinubu that sold this animalistic jubril to us now Where is that useless Tinubu that sold this animalistic jubril to us now 72 Likes 5 Shares

Tyrant.... 17 Likes

The budget he approved Senate and house of representatives go pass am 2019 9 Likes

The real Pmb I voted for 3 Likes 2 Shares

OZAOEKPE:

The budget he approved Senate and house of representatives go pass am 2019

Your eyes will soon clear Your eyes will soon clear 3 Likes 2 Shares

Are the cabal that powerful?

They can't deny Bukola and Dogara access to Aso Rock.

I can't wait to see the corruption personified in Aso Rock to be voted out in 2019.

This cabal will put Buhari in trouble. 9 Likes

sarrki:





Your eyes will soon clear My eyes clear since 29th May 2015 My eyes clear since 29th May 2015 29 Likes

sarrki:

The real Pmb I voted for Sarrki, are you sure that the real PMB will deny the Senate President and the Speaker of the house of rep access to Aso Rock?

Baba will not try it o. Sarrki, are you sure that the real PMB will deny the Senate President and the Speaker of the house of rep access to Aso Rock?Baba will not try it o. 14 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

The real Pmb I voted for Yessooo...The bitter, vindictive, uncouth and clueless Fulani cowherder with a pacemaker for a heart you voted for. Yessooo...The bitter, vindictive, uncouth and clueless Fulani cowherder with a pacemaker for a heart you voted for. 39 Likes 4 Shares

OZAOEKPE:

Where is that useless Tinubu that sold this animalistic jubril to us now

You never buy or agreed with tinubu



So stop all the demo You never buy or agreed with tinubuSo stop all the demo 7 Likes 2 Shares

The drama never End.





I thought they are both APC





If APC house is on fire I.e DSS against EFCC, Attorney general against Vice President, NNPC chairman against NNPC director, Grass cutter asking who is the presidency etc, how then do we think APC can fix anything in Nigeria when it can't fix itself.



Charity they say begin at home. 12 Likes 2 Shares

HoluwarTohbar:

Yessooo...The bitter, vindictive, uncouth and clueless Fulani cowherder with a pacemaker for a heart you voted for.



Go and play with your colleagues in romance section Go and play with your colleagues in romance section 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari - The titular president of Nigeria.

Abba Kyari - Acting president / Chief of staff.

PMB is just like a robot been controlled by few individuals.

A president that doesn't have a say in his government, is that one a president? 7 Likes

Aso rock is not their office 2 Likes 1 Share

Agbaletu:



Sarrki, are you sure that the real PMB will deny the Senate President and the Speaker of the house of rep access to Aso Rock?

Baba will not try it o.



He needs to start now or never baba



Pmb is loosing his hardcore supporters coz of this guys He needs to start now or never babaPmb is loosing his hardcore supporters coz of this guys 2 Likes 2 Shares

Why will they be let in when Jubril does not know them. 5 Likes

Agbaletu:

Are the cabal that powerful?

They can't deny Bukola and Dogara access to Aso Rock.

I can't wait to see the corruption personified in Aso Rock to be voted out in 2019.

This cabal will put Buhari in trouble. The cabal take instructions from Buhari. It's fvcking annoying how you people arrogate so much power to the so called cabal. Before Buhari became a democratically elected president, what was his antecedents? Can you point to any noble cause for the betterment of the lager society which he's associated with? His stint at PTF was riddled With nepotism and corruption. Apart from spreading tribal and religious bigotry all over his North, did you hear of any worthy altruistic venture engaged by him? The cabal take instructions from Buhari. It's fvcking annoying how you people arrogate so much power to the so called cabal. Before Buhari became a democratically elected president, what was his antecedents? Can you point to any noble cause for the betterment of the lager society which he's associated with? His stint at PTF was riddled With nepotism and corruption. Apart from spreading tribal and religious bigotry all over his North, did you hear of any worthy altruistic venture engaged by him? 17 Likes 1 Share

Cabal ti finally take over.Meaning no more NASS in Nigeria? So can you guys immediately commence impeachment proceedings against him/cabal.We're watching the drama in 3D. 1 Like

Paperwhite:

.

What is this ?



Nothing anyone of you guys can do What is this ?Nothing anyone of you guys can do

sarrki:





Go and play with your colleagues in romance section Lols...I dare you to show me even one comment I made in romance section or remain silent for ever. Lols...I dare you to show me even one comment I made in romance section or remain silent for ever. 9 Likes

gprincead:

The drama never End.





I thought they are both APC





If APC house is on fire I.e DSS against EFCC, Attorney general against Vice President, NNPC chairman against NNPC director, Grass cutter asking who is the presidency etc, how then do we think APC can fix anything in Nigeria when it can't fix itself.



Charity they say begin at home. Gbam! Gbam!

HoluwarTohbar:

Lols...I dare you to show me even one comment I made in romance section or remain silent for ever.

You know better You know better 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari might likely be the first President to be impeached. He is a disaster and an unimaginable calamity 6 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





You know better Sarrki where is Maina? Sarrki where is Maina? 4 Likes

wanimo:

Buhari might likely be the first President to be impeached. He is a disaster and an unimaginable calamity You hit the nail right on the head! Are you a carpenter Oga? You hit the nail right on the head! Are you a carpenter Oga? 3 Likes 1 Share

HoluwarTohbar:

Sarrki where is Maina?

Nnamdi knows better Nnamdi knows better 3 Likes

wanimo:

Buhari might likely be the first President to be impeached. He is a disaster and an unimaginable calamity



I swear dem know born dem well I swear dem know born dem well 3 Likes

sarrki:







I swear dem know born dem well when it happens, you will either commit suicide or go on exile. The only problem will be that the north will never trust Osinbajo a Yoruba man when it happens, you will either commit suicide or go on exile. The only problem will be that the north will never trust Osinbajo a Yoruba man 5 Likes 1 Share