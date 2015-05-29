₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by dre11(m): 8:56pm
Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara and some principal officers of the National Assembly on Thursday night angrily turned back from Aso Rock.
They were at the villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2018 appropriation bill.
It was gathered that the lawmakers met at Saraki’ s house and left for the villa in a white coaster bus.
An aide of one of the lawmakers told our correspondent that on getting to Aso Rock, the Chief Security Officer to the President insisted on a security search on each of the 20 lawmakers . This was said to have miffed the legislators who insisted that there was no need for a personal screening .
It was further learnt that the matter could not be resolved , leading to the lawmakers turning back.
Presently, they are all in Saraki’ s house. They have been receiving calls from the Presidency to return.
http://punchng.com/breaking-saraki-dogara-nass-principal-officers-denied-access-to-aso-rock/
Principal officers of the National Assembly were Thursday night denied access to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa for a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/presidential-dinner-n-assembly-leaders-denied-access-to-villa.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:57pm
Hmmmmm...! I don de hapen.....! Na small small....!!
Maina de deliver lecture for the Cabals be dat na...!!
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:59pm
Where is that useless Tinubu that sold this animalistic jubril to us now
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by obonujoker(m): 9:01pm
Tyrant....
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:01pm
The budget he approved Senate and house of representatives go pass am 2019
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:02pm
The real Pmb I voted for
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:03pm
OZAOEKPE:
Your eyes will soon clear
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Agbaletu: 9:03pm
Are the cabal that powerful?
They can't deny Bukola and Dogara access to Aso Rock.
I can't wait to see the corruption personified in Aso Rock to be voted out in 2019.
This cabal will put Buhari in trouble.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:03pm
sarrki:My eyes clear since 29th May 2015
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Agbaletu: 9:04pm
sarrki:Sarrki, are you sure that the real PMB will deny the Senate President and the Speaker of the house of rep access to Aso Rock?
Baba will not try it o.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:05pm
sarrki:Yessooo...The bitter, vindictive, uncouth and clueless Fulani cowherder with a pacemaker for a heart you voted for.
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:05pm
OZAOEKPE:
You never buy or agreed with tinubu
So stop all the demo
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by gprincead(m): 9:06pm
The drama never End.
I thought they are both APC
If APC house is on fire I.e DSS against EFCC, Attorney general against Vice President, NNPC chairman against NNPC director, Grass cutter asking who is the presidency etc, how then do we think APC can fix anything in Nigeria when it can't fix itself.
Charity they say begin at home.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:07pm
HoluwarTohbar:
Go and play with your colleagues in romance section
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Spylord48: 9:10pm
Buhari - The titular president of Nigeria.
Abba Kyari - Acting president / Chief of staff.
PMB is just like a robot been controlled by few individuals.
A president that doesn't have a say in his government, is that one a president?
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Baawaa(m): 9:11pm
Aso rock is not their office
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:11pm
Agbaletu:
He needs to start now or never baba
Pmb is loosing his hardcore supporters coz of this guys
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Oledia: 9:11pm
Why will they be let in when Jubril does not know them.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:11pm
Agbaletu:The cabal take instructions from Buhari. It's fvcking annoying how you people arrogate so much power to the so called cabal. Before Buhari became a democratically elected president, what was his antecedents? Can you point to any noble cause for the betterment of the lager society which he's associated with? His stint at PTF was riddled With nepotism and corruption. Apart from spreading tribal and religious bigotry all over his North, did you hear of any worthy altruistic venture engaged by him?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 9:12pm
Cabal ti finally take over.Meaning no more NASS in Nigeria? So can you guys immediately commence impeachment proceedings against him/cabal.We're watching the drama in 3D.
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:13pm
Paperwhite:
What is this ?
Nothing anyone of you guys can do
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:14pm
sarrki:Lols...I dare you to show me even one comment I made in romance section or remain silent for ever.
9 Likes
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 9:14pm
gprincead:Gbam!
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:18pm
HoluwarTohbar:
You know better
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by wanimo: 9:19pm
Buhari might likely be the first President to be impeached. He is a disaster and an unimaginable calamity
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:19pm
sarrki:Sarrki where is Maina?
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:20pm
wanimo:You hit the nail right on the head! Are you a carpenter Oga?
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:21pm
HoluwarTohbar:
Nnamdi knows better
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:23pm
wanimo:
I swear dem know born dem well
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by wanimo: 9:25pm
sarrki:when it happens, you will either commit suicide or go on exile. The only problem will be that the north will never trust Osinbajo a Yoruba man
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 9:28pm
wanimo:
Day dreaming
|Re: Saraki, Dogara Denied Access To Aso Rock For A Dinner With President Buhari by DrGoodman: 9:33pm
