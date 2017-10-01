Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent (9793 Views)

The management of Osun State University, Osogbo (UNIOSUN), Osogbo has announced its plan to increase the institution's tuition fees by 140% by next academic session.





Amiloaded gathered that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Olabode Popoola, has formally informed parents with wards in the university of the development.





Under the new tuition regime, fresh non science students that used to pay N150,500 will as from 2017/2018 academic session, pay N210,500, while those going for Sciences, Anatomy/Physiology will have to pay N245,500, a over 120% increment from the previous N110,500.





Also, from the N135,500 paid last session, Nursing and Law students are to pay N285,500. Public Health students that used to pay N110,500, will, as from the beginning of 2017/2018 session pay N285, 500. Engineering students, from the N110,500 paid last session will be paying N250,500.





Sources disclosed that the new tuition régime was presented to the parents at the Parents Forum Meeting, on 20th October, 2017 at the main campus of the University, Osogbo.





The institution's VC, Prof Olabode Popoola explained that the tuition fees had to go up for the management to be able to run the university without hindrance, adding that the proposed increment would only be applicable to fresh students and will not in anyway affect the returning students.





While intending students are beginning to look elsewhere for admission over what they described as an unaffordable tuition fees, UNIOSUN will be the most expensive government owned university in the South West region of the country when the new fees are implemented.

ontop wetin, not dat the admission is sure oo, want to dry parent account for this reccession, i wonder if pesin father get triplet, dat all of dem wan go uniosun, and they are all engineers aspirant,he will pay ntin less dan 800k, chai, lol dat 1 sef na 1 tution fee for private university

Hostel fee no dey there oo

To 140%?! 14 Likes 1 Share

Aragbese At Work 1 Like 1 Share

Chaii in this Buhari regime?

The SUG should take immediate action, that is if they are not yet bought.





APC re Rogues

What warrant the increment? Is there any expansion to the school, or any special activity that the student would benefit from increasing the fee?





Honestly, we are still not getting our priority right when it comes to education matter in this country.



At the end after paying exorbitant rate for school fees, some people would still be rooming about with their certificate looking for jobs.



God would help us in this country.



The student and parent on seeing the increment would be like 2 Likes

There was indeed a country.





They go get plenty musicians fot that state be that 140%They go get plenty musicians fot that state be that 4 Likes 1 Share

They have to or else there case will be like that of LAUTECH

Vocational Education is better than all these good for nothing degrees 2 Likes

Animals

Does it worth it? In a country you spend so much on education and end up been an applicant for contract job.



Some how when you don't get the job ur peeps advice you again to find something to do, either by learning one thing or the other, this country is a mess.

,,,,,,,Despite the uncertainty & level of unemployment,

hmmmm.

naija my country.

disgusting.....are they anti-Strike





You pay u graduate and no difference with someone who paid less...





Were are the jobs Were are the jobs

ok

does this even makes any sense

By D Time APC is Tru with Nigeria, zombies Will be left with Bones And no Flesh.



Sarrki And Madrid (gay) take note. 3 Likes

why pay so much for a unless state University.

phool.

I expect the entire students to rise up and do the needful or else they might see a 500% increase next time.

This is unacceptable. The first person to pay that outrageous sum would be aI expect the entire students to rise up and do the needful or else they might see a 500% increase next time.This is unacceptable.

Areegbe wan pack somtin go retirement................... 2 Likes

All this out politicians sef, Many of them failed out of school... We are the ones causing all this things sef... If you wer not able to ace your subjects in school how can you steer a country like Nigeria to greatness... You no get sense pass for school, how u wan take sense find alternative at difficult time.. All they know how to do is increase but never increase workers salaries....





Come 2019, its operation show ur certificate and results... Nincompoops can no longer rule us

What if it is god's will? What if it is god's will?

Were freshers at the kangaroo P.T.A? Surely not. They knew the staylite would resist any increment, so they bounced on helpless freshers to do this. I hope the freshers synergize to resist this move!