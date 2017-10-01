₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Aminat508(f): 9:39pm On Oct 26
The management of Osun State University, Osogbo (UNIOSUN), Osogbo has announced its plan to increase the institution's tuition fees by 140% by next academic session.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Aminat508(f): 9:40pm On Oct 26
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Tollicin(m): 11:09pm On Oct 26
ontop wetin, not dat the admission is sure oo, want to dry parent account for this reccession, i wonder if pesin father get triplet, dat all of dem wan go uniosun, and they are all engineers aspirant,he will pay ntin less dan 800k, chai, lol dat 1 sef na 1 tution fee for private university
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by fineyemi(m): 1:36am
Aminat508:whats is aminat?
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Meel: 8:42am
Hostel fee no dey there oo
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Tuham(m): 11:23am
To 140%?!
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Isoko1stSon(m): 12:31pm
Aragbese At Work
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by VoltageDivida(m): 2:04pm
Chaii in this Buhari regime?
The SUG should take immediate action, that is if they are not yet bought.
Btw,
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Isoko1stSon(m): 2:04pm
APC re Rogues
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by wunmi590(m): 2:04pm
What warrant the increment? Is there any expansion to the school, or any special activity that the student would benefit from increasing the fee?
Honestly, we are still not getting our priority right when it comes to education matter in this country.
At the end after paying exorbitant rate for school fees, some people would still be rooming about with their certificate looking for jobs.
God would help us in this country.
The student and parent on seeing the increment would be like
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 2:04pm
There was indeed a country.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by izzy4shizzy(m): 2:05pm
140%
They go get plenty musicians fot that state be that
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by paparazy06(m): 2:05pm
They have to or else there case will be like that of LAUTECH
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by arbland: 2:05pm
Vocational Education is better than all these good for nothing degrees
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by mikool007(m): 2:05pm
Animals
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by policy12: 2:06pm
Does it worth it? In a country you spend so much on education and end up been an applicant for contract job.
Some how when you don't get the job ur peeps advice you again to find something to do, either by learning one thing or the other, this country is a mess.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by michresa(m): 2:06pm
,,,,,,,Despite the uncertainty & level of unemployment,
hmmmm.
naija my country.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by tonididdy(m): 2:06pm
disgusting.....are they anti-Strike
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Hodisol: 2:07pm
Schools are becoming more expensive but no update in curriculum,
You pay u graduate and no difference with someone who paid less...
Let me share this link and move to next story
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by femo122: 2:07pm
Were are the jobs
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by slawomir: 2:07pm
ok
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:07pm
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by TheMainMan: 2:07pm
does this even makes any sense
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Isoko1stSon(m): 2:08pm
By D Time APC is Tru with Nigeria, zombies Will be left with Bones And no Flesh.
Sarrki And Madrid (gay) take note.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by kaystick86(m): 2:08pm
why pay so much for a unless state University.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by Sirheny007(m): 2:08pm
The first person to pay that outrageous sum would be a phool.
I expect the entire students to rise up and do the needful or else they might see a 500% increase next time.
This is unacceptable.
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by cutefergiee(m): 2:08pm
Areegbe wan pack somtin go retirement...................
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by countsparrow: 2:11pm
All this out politicians sef, Many of them failed out of school... We are the ones causing all this things sef... If you wer not able to ace your subjects in school how can you steer a country like Nigeria to greatness... You no get sense pass for school, how u wan take sense find alternative at difficult time.. All they know how to do is increase but never increase workers salaries....
Come 2019, its operation show ur certificate and results... Nincompoops can no longer rule us
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by InsanePsycho(m): 2:11pm
wunmi590:
What if it is god's will?
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by willjoe: 2:12pm
Were freshers at the kangaroo P.T.A? Surely not. They knew the staylite would resist any increment, so they bounced on helpless freshers to do this. I hope the freshers synergize to resist this move!
|Re: UNIOSUN Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent by joystickextend1(m): 2:13pm
Hmmm back to oyinlola days i guess when their tuition was around 200k
