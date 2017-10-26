₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by kahal29: 10:36pm
President @MBuhari is hosting Senate President, Sen. @BukolaSaraki and Speaker HoR, Rt. Hon. @YakubDogara to a private dinner.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/923653544129040385?p=v
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:42pm
Which one we go believe? Naija don tire me Abeg
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Naff24(f): 10:42pm
But they said they left angrily earlier na, why dem con go back? Dem must be Ebinna
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by LMAyedun(m): 10:43pm
You see that man with red cap, he is a strong member of the cabal running the Gov't.
Buhari is the most overrated President in the history of human race.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by BabaCommander: 10:43pm
Is he begging them not to impeach him? Buhari is a corrupt clanish bigoted jihadist dullarddd
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by WealthPhillips(m): 10:43pm
Am I the only one that noticed this was tweeted by 1:52pm?
And you call it Dinner...
Lol, what do I know sef?
Shebi I am just a nairalander...
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by noblebirth(m): 10:43pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by 9jajoseph: 10:44pm
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Semper247(m): 10:44pm
Sai baba
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by tobioluwa53(m): 10:44pm
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Alexgeneration(m): 10:44pm
Nobody should poison anybody ooh , cos electioneering process is gearing up.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by honey001(m): 10:44pm
And what's our business with this?
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by ugohdignity111(m): 10:44pm
Hmmmm
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by sogud: 10:44pm
kahal29:
n so .
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by olaoge(m): 10:44pm
Useless set of leaders
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by ayoomoba1(m): 10:44pm
Okay
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Ositajustice01: 10:44pm
Please discuss the way forward
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by SWYM(m): 10:44pm
Fools and Fakers Rule The World
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by EWAagoyin(m): 10:44pm
Saraki doesn't look interested sef
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by teresafaith(f): 10:45pm
So jubrin won't go back to his country abi, he is busy chopping our money and hosting stupid dinners on stupid fifu
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Naff24(f): 10:45pm
See dem.... Space booker
BabaCommander:
WealthPhillips:
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by brainpulse: 10:45pm
Some media houses sha with their lies that Saraki and Dogara were not allowed.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by amodu(m): 10:45pm
See as Abba Kyari dey look Saraki on kind
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by charlycharles(m): 10:45pm
d holy angel has started lobbying. trully buhari is fighting kwaraption...
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Naff24(f): 10:45pm
9jajoseph:
For your dream
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by kagari: 10:45pm
Politics, nawa oooo
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by emmanuelrabb(m): 10:45pm
lemme go and come back
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Oloriokokan: 10:45pm
2018 Budget presentation is loading...I wash your hand you wash mine!
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by cummando(m): 10:45pm
So?
Make we come.pack.plate?
Rada rada
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by motun2017(f): 10:45pm
so we should fry beans?
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by WealthPhillips(m): 10:45pm
Naff24:
Lmao
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner by Uniqueness01(f): 10:46pm
Saraki belike "why are you guys looking at the camera fa!
