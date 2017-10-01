Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says (10184 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The fan however later apologize to the rapper, but olamide still declined his apology and threaten the fan with harsh words.



Below Is The Link To The Tweet:

https://twitter.com/olamide_YBNL/status/923855717886513159



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/olamide-blasts-fan-who-says-he-will.html The "Wo" crooner "Olamide" blasted the heck out of a twitter user who said the rapper will soon become an upcoming artist like Ice Prince and others.The fan however later apologize to the rapper, but olamide still declined his apology and threaten the fan with harsh words.Below Is The Link To The Tweet:Source:

Some comments are not worth replying but if you do just give an advice or say something positive 5 Likes

.. olamide,sum1 cannuh play with u aqain ni.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol nigerians are savages on twitter 2 Likes

I tire fr Nigerians why dem boys no dey go after the political and even some business criminals?? always picking on innocent hustlers trying to make ends meet and lay a better foundation fr their coming generations 7 Likes

He deserved everything



all of you are mad.

Both the tweeter and the tweetee,all of you are mad. 22 Likes

The thing must have really pained Olamide to the marrow 22 Likes 2 Shares

E pain am. Lol



Looks like olamide has an alternate plan/future ambition. 2 Likes

Street.... Iyalaya anybody 1 Like

The "Wo" crooner "Olamide" blasted the heck out of a twitter user who said the rapper will soon become an upcoming artist like Ice Prince and others.

This really got into Olamide's skin.



In Other News

You can check out my blog Here Is What Your Favorite Sex Position Says About You This really got into Olamide's skin.In Other NewsYou can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for

I think the last comment was kind of sick, immature and can land him in trouble. That's an indirect death threat 7 Likes

Olamide na Teebillz wife papa name! 2 Likes

Olamide just displayed a significant high level of thuggery. That guy go dey fear to log him Twitter account. 8 Likes 1 Share

So many bastards on the internet these days 2 Likes 1 Share

attention seeking fan

Some words are better unsaid, the fan crossed the line just to seek attention

oNLY person wey carry craze for head wella fit rule dis nation... naija ppu na one of the most complicated ppu on earth.. if e no giv d guy back, chill for no dey....na by force to type? 2 Likes

Chai Iceprince now na standard of Grace to Grass in Music

Ongbonor felifeli. As eh dey hot.

nice reply baddo.....oyomesi 2 Likes

Of celebs return insults for insults then wats d difference Btw dem and the rest.

Both of them guyz no try

Sadist Nigerians.



Always envious of people's success and rise and when you hit back, they'd claim it's a joke.

Olamide na street, if you wan deal or talk to am you go think twice because no be omo get inside. 1 Like





*In Olamide's voice*



Sho lo ni werey ni, certificate reh da awe? *In Olamide's voice*Sho lo ni werey ni, certificate reh da awe?

Street ti Takeover!!! Je ko duro soke!!! 1 Like

Maturity demands that olamide shouldn't have replied him 1 Like

Am just here thinking of what to eat, there is no food in naija again..

But the guy has said the truth, no musician will reign forever.





check my signature for free bitcoins. nothing to lose.