|"Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by queensera(f): 12:10pm
The "Wo" crooner "Olamide" blasted the heck out of a twitter user who said the rapper will soon become an upcoming artist like Ice Prince and others.
The fan however later apologize to the rapper, but olamide still declined his apology and threaten the fan with harsh words.
Below Is The Link To The Tweet:
https://twitter.com/olamide_YBNL/status/923855717886513159
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by jerryunit48: 12:16pm
Some comments are not worth replying but if you do just give an advice or say something positive
5 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by ReorxTohGan(m): 12:17pm
olamide,sum1 cannuh play with u aqain ni..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by DopeBoss: 12:21pm
Lol nigerians are savages on twitter
2 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by banjeezay(m): 1:43pm
I tire fr Nigerians why dem boys no dey go after the political and even some business criminals?? always picking on innocent hustlers trying to make ends meet and lay a better foundation fr their coming generations
7 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by fidelmarshal199(f): 2:45pm
He deserved everything
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Sirheny007(m): 2:45pm
Both the tweeter and the tweetee,
all of you are mad.
22 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by nairavsdollars: 2:45pm
The thing must have really pained Olamide to the marrow
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by holluwai(m): 2:45pm
E pain am. Lol
Looks like olamide has an alternate plan/future ambition.
2 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Gomd: 2:46pm
Street.... Iyalaya anybody
1 Like
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Realfitbody: 2:46pm
The "Wo" crooner "Olamide" blasted the heck out of a twitter user who said the rapper will soon become an upcoming artist like Ice Prince and others.
This really got into Olamide's skin.
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by toluxa1(m): 2:46pm
I think the last comment was kind of sick, immature and can land him in trouble. That's an indirect death threat
7 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Egein(m): 2:46pm
Olamide na Teebillz wife papa name!
2 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by MirJay: 2:46pm
Olamide just displayed a significant high level of thuggery. That guy go dey fear to log him Twitter account.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Airforce1(m): 2:48pm
So many bastards on the internet these days
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Yinxies(f): 2:48pm
attention seeking fan
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by oviejnr(m): 2:48pm
Some words are better unsaid, the fan crossed the line just to seek attention
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by cutefergiee(m): 2:48pm
oNLY person wey carry craze for head wella fit rule dis nation... naija ppu na one of the most complicated ppu on earth.. if e no giv d guy back, chill for no dey....na by force to type?
2 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by chukkystar(m): 2:48pm
Chai Iceprince now na standard of Grace to Grass in Music
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Tekecoms1(m): 2:48pm
Ongbonor felifeli. As eh dey hot.
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Worldbest281: 2:48pm
nice reply baddo.....oyomesi
2 Likes
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by VoltageDivida(m): 2:48pm
Of celebs return insults for insults then wats d difference Btw dem and the rest.
Both of them guyz no try
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by madjune: 2:48pm
Sadist Nigerians.
Always envious of people's success and rise and when you hit back, they'd claim it's a joke.
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Teewhy2: 2:48pm
Olamide na street, if you wan deal or talk to am you go think twice because no be omo get inside.
1 Like
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Blackhawk01: 2:49pm
*In Olamide's voice*
Sho lo ni werey ni, certificate reh da awe?
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Pidginwhisper: 2:49pm
Street ti Takeover!!! Je ko duro soke!!!
1 Like
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by Factfinder1(f): 2:49pm
Maturity demands that olamide shouldn't have replied him
1 Like
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by prince2blinks(m): 2:49pm
Am just here thinking of what to eat, there is no food in naija again..
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by naijamafioso: 2:49pm
But the guy has said the truth, no musician will reign forever.
|Re: "Olamide Will Soon Become An Upcoming Artiste Like Ice Prince" - Fan Says by salesforce: 2:49pm
Oh
