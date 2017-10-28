₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKegSoPblWY
Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam fight in Cardiff this Saturday night in the British heavyweight's first bout since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April.
The 28-year-old was primed to face Kubrat Pulev, but the Bulgarian pulled out of the clash with a shoulder injury.
A packed out Principality Stadium will be watching on as Joshua defends his IBF and WBA Super Heavyweight titles.
Joshua boasts an unblemished professional record of 19 KO wins from 19 fights, including a memorable triumph over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April. Both his IBF and WBA belts are expected to be on the line.
In his 12 years as a professional boxer, Takam has suffered three defeats, with one draw and 35 victories.
Standing at 6ft 1in tall, the heavy-handed slugger has the strength and physicality to test Joshua - in theory.
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win?
JOSHUA,the bigger man with the bigger name, heads into the bout as the overwhelming favourite.The Englishman is unbeaten in his professional career with 19 wins, all coming via knockout.
But will Takam try and unsettle the IBF and WBA 'Super' holder when they take on the all-important staredown?
Anthony Joshua hopes to join Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson as a boxing icon
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win?
Armand Carlos Netsing Takam, best known as Carlos Takam, is a 36-year-old Cameroonian-French professional boxer and former WBC Silver heavyweight champion.He is a much more experienced fighter, with almost double the number of bouts under his belt
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by sammieguze(m):
The best player of course
you think say I no go don go play bet naija ontop if to say I know?
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by kingemmybxt(m):
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by mazimee(m):
The kain beating wey that Mayweather opponent collect, will be on replay in this match
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by maberry(m):
We just have to wait and find out Op
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by enemyofprogress:
They are boat our childrens,so any of them can win the march,it doesn't matter who warned it
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Lamzee(m):
Anthony, BTW, where are the people that said he will make provision for view centre in his hometown to show the match ?
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Yomzzyblog:
AJ
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Nawteemaxie(m):
Joshua all the way!!!
You win or not, Nigeria is fully behind you!
Go for glory! Make us proud again!!!
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by LuvU2(f):
Let d best win
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Drniyi4u(m):
Sheybi dem talk say Anthony Joshua needs sex to win fights. Make em give him 10 oloshos and see him finish Takam
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by crisycent:
.
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by tosyne2much(m):
Joshua's height makes him have an edge over Carlos
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Tbillz(m):
Bet it all on AJ not only because of the track record but energy from Nigerian Eba and Apku!!!
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by tesppidd:
dem go beat this takam ehn
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by owomida1:
This one wey dey down. Blow go dey kiss hin head anyhow. 4 losses
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by maskid(m):
hmm, this guy looks mean ooo
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by VocalWalls:
What's a man with no glory got to lose?
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by oviejnr(m):
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by doctorkush(m):
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by TeeAL(m):
Anthony Joshua will win
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by wunmi590(m):
The answer is only God knows who would win
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by blessedweapon(m):
Height difference and Reach counts
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by BluntBoy(m):
Takam, the bogeyman of the heavyweight category. No one wants to fight him. He is more skillful and aggressive than Pulev and even AJ but AJ has some advantages.
AJ is elite and Takam always struggles against elite boxers.
Takam comes into this fight on short notice. But AJ had been training for tommorow. The only difference for AJ is a change of opponents. For Takam, he had not even been preparing to fight but got only two weeks notice. No wonder he trained for hours yesterday.
I believe AJ would win but no one should write off Takam. He is an animal.
Let me modify. AJ is expected to win. But this fight can go either way.
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Gracesofar(m):
Carlos to me will be the man......... His got the experience and you can't teach that
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by sirfee(m):
Anthony Joshua all the way.
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Gracesofar(m):
BluntBoy:
U r ryt with ur points. But something tells me takam will come victorious in the match. The man has got experience, his ruthless, and his Boxing Brock lesnar. AJ might have the time advantage though considering the fact his been training for this match in forever. But the way I see it. Experience might overcome strength and endurance. My stake though. And apart the last of takam I saw made me understand aggressiveness really helps in boxing. Takam z ruthless,aggressive, his jabs and right hand has the weight advantage and holy good lord. Experience z something takam got again. My stake z on takam carlos
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by trustyshoess(f):
Is this a question?
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by brilliant5(m):
I just saw where they refered to Anthony Joshua as an English man and i was put off...
Hes a Nigerian jare.
If hes involved in smth bad now hes nigerian.
Mtcheew.....
Re: Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? by Ballack1(m):
Nigerians are fully behind you AJ.
