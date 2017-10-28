Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Joshua Vs Carlos Takam On Oct 28, 2017: Who Will Win? (7184 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKegSoPblWY



Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam fight in Cardiff this Saturday night in the British heavyweight's first bout since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April.



The 28-year-old was primed to face Kubrat Pulev, but the Bulgarian pulled out of the clash with a shoulder injury.



A packed out Principality Stadium will be watching on as Joshua defends his IBF and WBA Super Heavyweight titles.





Joshua boasts an unblemished professional record of 19 KO wins from 19 fights, including a memorable triumph over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April. Both his IBF and WBA belts are expected to be on the line.



In his 12 years as a professional boxer, Takam has suffered three defeats, with one draw and 35 victories.

Standing at 6ft 1in tall, the heavy-handed slugger has the strength and physicality to test Joshua - in theory.



JOSHUA,the bigger man with the bigger name, heads into the bout as the overwhelming favourite.The Englishman is unbeaten in his professional career with 19 wins, all coming via knockout.

But will Takam try and unsettle the IBF and WBA 'Super' holder when they take on the all-important staredown?

The best player of course



you think say I no go don go play bet naija ontop if to say I know? 1 Like

The kain beating wey that Mayweather opponent collect, will be on replay in this match 3 Likes

We just have to wait and find out Op

They are boat our childrens,so any of them can win the march,it doesn't matter who warned it 3 Likes 1 Share

Anthony, BTW, where are the people that said he will make provision for view centre in his hometown to show the match ?

AJ

Joshua all the way!!!

You win or not, Nigeria is fully behind you!

Go for glory! Make us proud again!!! 8 Likes

Let d best win

Sheybi dem talk say Anthony Joshua needs sex to win fights. Make em give him 10 oloshos and see him finish Takam

. 1 Share

Joshua's height makes him have an edge over Carlos 2 Likes

Bet it all on AJ not only because of the track record but energy from Nigerian Eba and Apku!!! 2 Likes

dem go beat this takam ehn

This one wey dey down. Blow go dey kiss hin head anyhow. 4 losses 2 Likes

hmm, this guy looks mean ooo 1 Like

What's a man with no glory got to lose?

Anthony Joshua will win

The answer is only God knows who would win 9 Likes

Height difference and Reach counts

Takam, the bogeyman of the heavyweight category. No one wants to fight him. He is more skillful and aggressive than Pulev and even AJ but AJ has some advantages.



AJ is elite and Takam always struggles against elite boxers.



Takam comes into this fight on short notice. But AJ had been training for tommorow. The only difference for AJ is a change of opponents. For Takam, he had not even been preparing to fight but got only two weeks notice. No wonder he trained for hours yesterday.



I believe AJ would win but no one should write off Takam. He is an animal.



Let me modify. AJ is expected to win. But this fight can go either way. 9 Likes

Carlos to me will be the man......... His got the experience and you can't teach that

Anthony Joshua all the way.

U r ryt with ur points. But something tells me takam will come victorious in the match. The man has got experience, his ruthless, and his Boxing Brock lesnar. AJ might have the time advantage though considering the fact his been training for this match in forever. But the way I see it. Experience might overcome strength and endurance. My stake though. And apart the last of takam I saw made me understand aggressiveness really helps in boxing. Takam z ruthless,aggressive, his jabs and right hand has the weight advantage and holy good lord. Experience z something takam got again. My stake z on takam carlos U r ryt with ur points. But something tells me takam will come victorious in the match. The man has got experience, his ruthless, and his Boxing Brock lesnar. AJ might have the time advantage though considering the fact his been training for this match in forever. But the way I see it. Experience might overcome strength and endurance. My stake though. And apart the last of takam I saw made me understand aggressiveness really helps in boxing. Takam z ruthless,aggressive, his jabs and right hand has the weight advantage and holy good lord. Experience z something takam got again. My stake z on takam carlos 5 Likes 2 Shares

Is this a question?

I just saw where they refered to Anthony Joshua as an English man and i was put off...

Hes a Nigerian jare.

If hes involved in smth bad now hes nigerian.

Mtcheew..... 1 Like