Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title (58486 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) ... (15) (Reply) (Go Down)

Won via points or knockout?

abduljabbar4:





im watching it on nta sports right now Going back to jacking zone.

Had scheduled time to watch the fight tonight.

People have vexed put the station at African Magic....

Shuuu!

All the best to Joshua, hope he defends his title.... Going back to jacking zone.Had scheduled time to watch the fight tonight.People have vexed put the station at African Magic....Shuuu!All the best to Joshua, hope he defends his title....

abiodunalasa:





pls reduce ur paraga intake.

U are correct my dear I ve just finished a big bottle of Agbara my eye Don dirty tell me scores bro U are correct my dear I ve just finished a big bottle of Agbara my eye Don dirty tell me scores bro 2 Likes

abduljabbar4:



im watching it on nta sports right now Going back to jacking zone. Had scheduled time to watch the fight tonight. Guys have vexed put the station at African Magic.... Shuuu! All the best to Joshua, hope he defends his title.... Going back to jacking zone. Had scheduled time to watch the fight tonight. Guys have vexed put the station at African Magic.... Shuuu! All the best to Joshua, hope he defends his title....

And JOSHUA WINS!!!

Sapiosexuality:

Joshua wins but I don't like how the match ended. Carlos was not finished. I don't like how this technical knockouts work. I bet you like the one where the defeated staggers and falls like a felled Ìrókò tree, àbi? I bet you like the one where the defeated staggers and falls like a felled Ìrókò tree, àbi? 15 Likes 1 Share

Aldebaran:











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKegSoPblWY



Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam fight in Cardiff this Saturday night in the British heavyweight's first bout since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April.



The 28-year-old was primed to face Kubrat Pulev, but the Bulgarian pulled out of the clash with a shoulder injury.



A packed out Principality Stadium will be watching on as Joshua defends his IBF and WBA Super Heavyweight titles.





Joshua boasts an unblemished professional record of 19 KO wins from 19 fights, including a memorable triumph over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April. Both his IBF and WBA belts are expected to be on the line.



In his 12 years as a professional boxer, Takam has suffered three defeats, with one draw and 35 victories.

Standing at 6ft 1in tall, the heavy-handed slugger has the strength and physicality to test Joshua - in theory.



Lalasticlala





Kai this guy go kill Joshua make I no lie...he has more experience with good age still on his side.

RIP Joshua. Kai this guy go kill Joshua make I no lie...he has more experience with good age still on his side.RIP Joshua.

It's over!

20-0! 1 Like 1 Share

AJ won at last 3 Likes

He was never going to win anyway, even if the fight continued

davodyguy:

Game over



The guy is protesting, that he could have fought on

AJ wins, no.round.11 match stopped 4 Likes

Takam is no match to AJ. Joshua'a punches are heavier and quicker that's why Klitschko was given a knock out. Congrats! AJ!!! Who's next? 1 Like

Joshua is the winner.

Please, is there a Ghanaian boxer man enough to take on Joshua? We are done with Cameroon at this point 36 Likes 1 Share

Up Antony Joshua

Up Nigeria 2 Likes

Takam supporters right now...... 21 Likes 2 Shares

Goid

DBlackCeazer:

'Joshua is just static, not doing much. ' I am sure you're watching it on black and white TV. Anyway AJ has stopped Takam in round 10. Another TKO. I am sure you're watching it on black and white TV. Anyway AJ has stopped Takam in round 10. Another TKO. 6 Likes

Wow am glad AJ has done it again. Congrats bro 2 Likes

Takam has heart... he tried...

widepussy:



odde... is it ur rabbit dick?

I cherish my rabbit dick. I can't stick it in that monkey pox infested puccy. Damn!!! I cherish my rabbit dick. I can't stick it in that monkey pox infested puccy. Damn!!! 4 Likes

The guy still protesting to Joshua

sirfee:

Sup bruv...









AJ all the way Aj all the way oh, that Takam sef mad bro But Aj go knock ham out Aj all the way oh, that Takam sef mad bro But Aj go knock ham out

Refer

Round 10

Takam coming at AJ now. He couldn't, could he? He's not necessarily landing pearlers but he is throwing punches and AJ is not looking in control. But here's AJ. He has cracked him with several excellent shots... The referee has stopped the fight .

Na away! Looks like robbery to me jare. Why not allow the fight end properly? Anointed one I guess. 3 Likes

Takam is stopped in the tenth round He is not a happy man. He is protesting bitterly to the referee.

widepussy:

I'll do anything for to get to this guy's under. Keep your dick in your trouser. Keep your dick in your trouser.

Jessewizy:





You want AJ to kill that guy I think he was going to win by unanimous decision but TKO, that's a poor ending. The dude was not convulsing. I think he was going to win by unanimous decision but TKO, that's a poor ending. The dude was not convulsing. 1 Like

owomida1:





I cherish my rabbit dick. I can't stick it in that monkey pox infested puccy. Damn!!! Bleep you! oloko pin. Bleep you! oloko pin.