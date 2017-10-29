₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Nesso(m): 11:12pm On Oct 28
Won via points or knockout?
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by JSMMUYIWA(m): 11:12pm On Oct 28
abduljabbar4:Going back to jacking zone.
Had scheduled time to watch the fight tonight.
People have vexed put the station at African Magic....
Shuuu!
All the best to Joshua, hope he defends his title....
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by greggng: 11:12pm On Oct 28
abiodunalasa:
U are correct my dear I ve just finished a big bottle of Agbara my eye Don dirty tell me scores bro
2 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by JSMMUYIWA(m): 11:12pm On Oct 28
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by mushere: 11:12pm On Oct 28
And JOSHUA WINS!!!
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Sanchez01: 11:12pm On Oct 28
Sapiosexuality:I bet you like the one where the defeated staggers and falls like a felled Ìrókò tree, àbi?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by lebete3000: 11:12pm On Oct 28
Aldebaran:
Kai this guy go kill Joshua make I no lie...he has more experience with good age still on his side.
RIP Joshua.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by TimeMod3: 11:12pm On Oct 28
It's over!
20-0!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by poh10(m): 11:13pm On Oct 28
AJ won at last
3 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by davodyguy: 11:13pm On Oct 28
He was never going to win anyway, even if the fight continued
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by dokunbam(m): 11:13pm On Oct 28
davodyguy:
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by hardeyincah(m): 11:13pm On Oct 28
AJ wins, no.round.11 match stopped
4 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by nerilove(m): 11:13pm On Oct 28
Takam is no match to AJ. Joshua'a punches are heavier and quicker that's why Klitschko was given a knock out. Congrats! AJ!!! Who's next?
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Kimcutie(m): 11:13pm On Oct 28
Joshua is the winner.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Sanchez01: 11:13pm On Oct 28
Please, is there a Ghanaian boxer man enough to take on Joshua? We are done with Cameroon at this point
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by tycoon3(m): 11:14pm On Oct 28
Up Antony Joshua
Up Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by tigonana: 11:14pm On Oct 28
Takam supporters right now......
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by watchindelta(m): 11:14pm On Oct 28
Goid
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by OLADD: 11:14pm On Oct 28
DBlackCeazer:I am sure you're watching it on black and white TV. Anyway AJ has stopped Takam in round 10. Another TKO.
6 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by wristbangle(m): 11:14pm On Oct 28
Wow am glad AJ has done it again. Congrats bro
2 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by iPopAlomo(m): 11:14pm On Oct 28
Takam has heart... he tried...
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by owomida1: 11:14pm On Oct 28
widepussy:
I cherish my rabbit dick. I can't stick it in that monkey pox infested puccy. Damn!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by davodyguy: 11:14pm On Oct 28
The guy still protesting to Joshua
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by oviejnr(m): 11:14pm On Oct 28
sirfee:Aj all the way oh, that Takam sef mad bro But Aj go knock ham out
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by watchindelta(m): 11:15pm On Oct 28
Refer
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Infajay(m): 11:15pm On Oct 28
Round 10
Takam coming at AJ now. He couldn't, could he? He's not necessarily landing pearlers but he is throwing punches and AJ is not looking in control. But here's AJ. He has cracked him with several excellent shots... The referee has stopped the fight .
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Cityguy: 11:15pm On Oct 28
Na away! Looks like robbery to me jare. Why not allow the fight end properly? Anointed one I guess.
3 Likes
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Infajay(m): 11:15pm On Oct 28
Takam is stopped in the tenth round He is not a happy man. He is protesting bitterly to the referee.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by TimeMod3: 11:15pm On Oct 28
widepussy:Keep your dick in your trouser.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Sapiosexuality(m): 11:15pm On Oct 28
Jessewizy:I think he was going to win by unanimous decision but TKO, that's a poor ending. The dude was not convulsing.
1 Like
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by widepussy(f): 11:15pm On Oct 28
Bleep you! oloko pin.
|Re: Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam To Retain Heavyweight Title by Lukmanraji(m): 11:16pm On Oct 28
Aldebaran:
and joshua won
