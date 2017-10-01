₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,326 members, 3,878,151 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) (14988 Views)
|Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by activistjohnny: 3:00pm
Victoria Nkanga Herman, the 40-year-old only child of Uduak Abasi Umondak, a former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, has died in the U.S.
.
Ms. Herman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and later died on October, 2, 2017. She was Uduak’s only child from her marriage to Nsikak Nkanga, the former Military governor of Akwa Ibom state.
.
The U.S-based mother-of-one was buried on Monday, 9 October, 2017, in Maryland, USA, with her parents and son in attendance.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/pictures-from-burial-of-only-child-of.html
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by activistjohnny: 3:03pm
vanity upon vanity. rest in perfect peace where no one will disturb again.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by activistjohnny: 3:04pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by adadike281(f): 3:46pm
What a world! such a beauty! Rest in Peace!
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Drniyi4u(m): 5:13pm
So sad. Take heart, woman. May the soul of the departed rest in peace
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by maskid(m): 5:14pm
so what shuld we do now?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by adeniyi55: 5:14pm
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
Where is the husband?
I noticed she is referred to as Ms
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:14pm
RIP...
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by wunmi590(m): 5:15pm
R.I.P
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by adisabarber(m): 5:15pm
They are smiling
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Dearlord(m): 5:15pm
Men are smiling
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Damlovey(f): 5:15pm
The guys at the down-right are smiling.. what for�♀️
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Jaytecq(m): 5:16pm
ok.... seen
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by MammyYoo567(f): 5:16pm
Rip pretty woman.Why are the smiling? Anyways tears cant raise the dead,i realised that when i lost my sis.Rip my lovely sis
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by ehissi(m): 5:16pm
Na waaoh! Cardiac arrest? At 40? For USA?
Shey na excess enjoyment cause this one, because I no see suffer for anybody face there.......
RIP to the dead
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:16pm
RIP beautiful lady
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by sylve11: 5:16pm
this is why we are alive.....to die and be reborn, but the opportunity to be reborn is getting slimmer. Live a good life if you have the opportunity live.
Journey well!
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:16pm
Live right...... shun evil, shun sin, dnt fornicate with your destiny..... Jesus loves you!!! RIP to her
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by priceaction: 5:17pm
They were even happy and laughing. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:17pm
Damlovey:
Crying don't bring back the dead either
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
priceaction:
Crying don't bring back the dead
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by EvilMetahuman: 5:18pm
free2ryhme:must she have husband?
5 Likes
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
adisabarber:
OK what shld they do
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
Dearlord:
That is why they are men
They are smiling for the camera
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Ilefoaye(m): 5:19pm
maskid:So no Respect for the Dead? u can start crying.
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:19pm
I am sure her people do not even know her or about her child's death!
When she was the 1st lady, her people know am?
What is her impact
No words of condolence from me jare
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:19pm
Very beautiful woman. Rest in perfect peace but why are they smiling in the last picture
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by smithsydny(m): 5:19pm
Go well oo
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by free2ryhme: 5:20pm
EvilMetahuman:
Her mother had a husband that gave birth to her
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by EvilMetahuman: 5:21pm
free2ryhme:and she had a son.
What's your point exactly?
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) by priceaction: 5:22pm
free2ryhme:Sure but that makes it that they are celebrating her anyway. Try this in Naija, they will call family meeting untop of their heads and request for spiritual cleansing which will run to millions of naira to appease the gods.
FASHOLA Commissions COWLSO Retirement Villa. PICS.. / 2015: Northern Governors May Form New Party / Akwa Ibom Lawmakers Threaten Lawsuit Against DSS
Viewing this topic: basswoodd2222, davinchecodes(m), Jake101(f), Lieyel09(m), Kemimarch16(f), blackedwin, gimbayaro(m), Flexlord2, Macauley12, gratefulalways, iamhistreasure, tunde82seidat, kamsy4God, sisitoyor99(f), Chrisejimadu, fharrisonfort(m), Exclusive32, Justbeingreal(m), RotrMezie, Claireshan1(f), BIDOO(m), feezy(m), joyandfaith, lacum, Eesha66, dahaz(m), Dmony, jaywise(m), airsaylongcon, Nickibeauty(f), obua, larry27(m), namet(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18