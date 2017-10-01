Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Victoria Nkanga Herman Burial Photos (Uduak Abasi Umondak's Only Child) (14988 Views)

Ms. Herman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and later died on October, 2, 2017. She was Uduak’s only child from her marriage to Nsikak Nkanga, the former Military governor of Akwa Ibom state.

.

The U.S-based mother-of-one was buried on Monday, 9 October, 2017, in Maryland, USA, with her parents and son in attendance.



source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/pictures-from-burial-of-only-child-of.html

vanity upon vanity. rest in perfect peace where no one will disturb again. 2 Likes 1 Share

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

What a world! such a beauty! Rest in Peace! 1 Like

So sad. Take heart, woman. May the soul of the departed rest in peace

so what shuld we do now? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Where is the husband?





I noticed she is referred to as Ms

RIP...

R.I.P

They are smiling 1 Like

Men are smiling 1 Like

The guys at the down-right are smiling.. what for�‍♀️ 3 Likes

ok.... seen

Anyways tears cant raise the dead,i realised that when i lost my sis.Rip my lovely sis Rip pretty woman.Why are the smiling?Anyways tears cant raise the dead,i realised that when i lost my sis.Rip my lovely sis 3 Likes





Shey na excess enjoyment cause this one, because I no see suffer for anybody face there.......



RIP to the dead Na waaoh! Cardiac arrest? At 40? For USA?Shey na excess enjoyment cause this one, because I no see suffer for anybody face there.......RIP to the dead

RIP beautiful lady





Journey well! this is why we are alive.....to die and be reborn, but the opportunity to be reborn is getting slimmer. Live a good life if you have the opportunity live.Journey well!

Live right...... shun evil, shun sin, dnt fornicate with your destiny..... Jesus loves you!!! RIP to her 1 Like

They were even happy and laughing. Smh 1 Like

The guys at the down-right are smiling.. what for�‍♀️



Crying don't bring back the dead either Crying don't bring back the dead either

They were even happy and laughing. Smh

Crying don't bring back the dead Crying don't bring back the dead

Where is the husband?



I noticed she is referred to as Ms must she have husband? must she have husband? 5 Likes

They are smiling

OK what shld they do OK what shld they do

Men are smiling

That is why they are men



They are smiling for the camera That is why they are menThey are smiling for the camera

so what shuld we do now? So no Respect for the Dead? u can start crying. So no Respect for the Dead? u can start crying. 1 Like





When she was the 1st lady, her people know am?



What is her impact



No words of condolence from me jare I am sure her people do not even know her or about her child's death!When she was the 1st lady, her people know am?What is her impactNo words of condolence from me jare

Very beautiful woman. Rest in perfect peace but why are they smiling in the last picture

Go well oo

must she have husband?

Her mother had a husband that gave birth to her Her mother had a husband that gave birth to her

Her mother had a husband that gave birth to her and she had a son.



What's your point exactly? and she had a son.What's your point exactly? 1 Like