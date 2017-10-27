State House Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and the leader of the nation. The President expressed his conviction that the success of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and the implementation of its important decisions will serve to fulfil the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. “Your widely acknowledged wise and firm leadership has played a critical role in the changes in China in the past five years and the renewal of your term will no doubt strengthen the unity of CPC and its central, unified leadership and further enhance cohesiveness of the Chinese nation,” he said. The Nigerian leader expressed belief in the capability of the CPC Leadership and President Xi to take China to a new level and enhance its standing around the globe in the next five years. President Buhari also said that his fruitful meetings and frequent communications with President Xi had allowed the two countries to firmly commit to strong economic synergy and cooperative potentials. The President praised the existing cordial relationship between China and Nigeria on one hand and with Africa as a whole, especially sustaining the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He wished the re-elected Chinese leader a very successful second tenure. Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) October 26, 2017

He will reciprocate in 2019.

Sai Baba till 2023!





IF NOT FOR PMB.

.

How would you know that Patience Jonathan mama is currently spending billions of dollars even while in the grave?

How would you know that Saraki kept N1.4b to himself from Paris Club refunds and is richer than Kwara state?

How would you know that $2.1b was shared by ATM Dasuki among ranks and files?

How would you know that Wale Oke hide N4b raw cash at Ikoyi's apartment?

How would you know that someone abandoned N400m at Kaduna's Airport without looking back for the fear of EFCC?

How would you know that over N1trillion was shared every year by the subsidy cabals yet you still had fuel scarcity?

How would you know that Tompolo was paid over N43b to protect our water ways by Jonathan?

Tell me, how would you know that over N240b was spent to import rice every year thereby leaving the local farmers poor as church rats?

How would you know that Deziani embezzled billion of dollars not to talk of the 56 choice property recently forfeited to the Federal Government through the court?

How would you know that Jamb who had over the years remitted N3million now remitted N8billion to the Federation account within one year?

How would you know that Fayose collected N4.7billion from Jonathan through Obanikoro to fund his Ekiti state election?

How would you know that Nigeria Customs can generate over N300b within first quarter of 2017 compared to N3b remitted over the years?

How would you know that Atiku and company (Intel) has been stealing from Nigeria government through the NPA for past 17years?

How would you know that some judges and lawyers are encouraging corruption through perpetual injunctions and what have you?

How would you know that Stella Oduah used her maids to launder N2.4b?

How would you know that Patience Jonathan also used her maids to launder over N13b even own Hotel worth N11b in Bayelsa?

How would you know that the unscrupulous ones hide billions of dollars on farms, grave hards, suckaway pits, tanks etc.?

How would you know that Deziani bribed INEC officials with N23b in the last 2015 elections to achieve victory for Jonathan and his cronies.

How would you know that Femi Aluko (Deziani's boy boy) bought a Yatch (Boat) worth N32b.

Hmmm, how would you know, how would you know...? if not for the Best President of our time.

.



Like Oliver Twist, we are surely waiting to know more even if the National Assembly refused to pass the bill you sent to them (The Anti Corruption and Special Court bill) to Prosecute the corrupt elements in our midst besides our constitution which shelter the unscrupulous elites... the high and mighty ones in our society.

We all know that the House of Assembly/House of Legislatives are part of the rots in our country and we are eagerly waiting for them comes 2019.

We also know that their end is near because the lives of innocent people that died as a result of their callous ways will hunt them down.

.

PMB, God bless and guide you for us.

.

Share and let them know that we know everything.. 3 Likes 2 Shares