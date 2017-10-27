₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
State House Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and the leader of the nation.
The President expressed his conviction that the success of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and the implementation of its important decisions will serve to fulfil the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
“Your widely acknowledged wise and firm leadership has played a critical role in the changes in China in the past five years and the renewal of your term will no doubt strengthen the unity of CPC and its central, unified leadership and further enhance cohesiveness of the Chinese nation,” he said.
The Nigerian leader expressed belief in the capability of the CPC Leadership and President Xi to take China to a new level and enhance its standing around the globe in the next five years.
President Buhari also said that his fruitful meetings and frequent communications with President Xi had allowed the two countries to firmly commit to strong economic synergy and cooperative potentials.
The President praised the existing cordial relationship between China and Nigeria on one hand and with Africa as a whole, especially sustaining the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
He wished the re-elected Chinese leader a very successful second tenure.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 26, 2017
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by solar2005(m): 5:32pm
Let's emulate them and improve our economy.
1 Like
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by capatainrambo: 5:39pm
rubbish
take ur wide black nose out of chineese affairs
mumu presidency that didn't know a fugitive on the run was made director in her ministry
or the mumu presidency is just pretending. who knows
15 Likes
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by evansjeff(m): 5:44pm
Well-done Mr President. We the sensible Nigerians are solidly behind you. We know your challenges and we trust that slowly and steadily, you shall overcome all.
Buhari till 2023. Go head wall if you feel like.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Newbiee: 5:45pm
He will reciprocate in 2019.
Sai Baba till 2023!
IF NOT FOR PMB.
.
How would you know that Patience Jonathan mama is currently spending billions of dollars even while in the grave?
How would you know that Saraki kept N1.4b to himself from Paris Club refunds and is richer than Kwara state?
How would you know that $2.1b was shared by ATM Dasuki among ranks and files?
How would you know that Wale Oke hide N4b raw cash at Ikoyi's apartment?
How would you know that someone abandoned N400m at Kaduna's Airport without looking back for the fear of EFCC?
How would you know that over N1trillion was shared every year by the subsidy cabals yet you still had fuel scarcity?
How would you know that Tompolo was paid over N43b to protect our water ways by Jonathan?
Tell me, how would you know that over N240b was spent to import rice every year thereby leaving the local farmers poor as church rats?
How would you know that Deziani embezzled billion of dollars not to talk of the 56 choice property recently forfeited to the Federal Government through the court?
How would you know that Jamb who had over the years remitted N3million now remitted N8billion to the Federation account within one year?
How would you know that Fayose collected N4.7billion from Jonathan through Obanikoro to fund his Ekiti state election?
How would you know that Nigeria Customs can generate over N300b within first quarter of 2017 compared to N3b remitted over the years?
How would you know that Atiku and company (Intel) has been stealing from Nigeria government through the NPA for past 17years?
How would you know that some judges and lawyers are encouraging corruption through perpetual injunctions and what have you?
How would you know that Stella Oduah used her maids to launder N2.4b?
How would you know that Patience Jonathan also used her maids to launder over N13b even own Hotel worth N11b in Bayelsa?
How would you know that the unscrupulous ones hide billions of dollars on farms, grave hards, suckaway pits, tanks etc.?
How would you know that Deziani bribed INEC officials with N23b in the last 2015 elections to achieve victory for Jonathan and his cronies.
How would you know that Femi Aluko (Deziani's boy boy) bought a Yatch (Boat) worth N32b.
Hmmm, how would you know, how would you know...? if not for the Best President of our time.
.
Like Oliver Twist, we are surely waiting to know more even if the National Assembly refused to pass the bill you sent to them (The Anti Corruption and Special Court bill) to Prosecute the corrupt elements in our midst besides our constitution which shelter the unscrupulous elites... the high and mighty ones in our society.
We all know that the House of Assembly/House of Legislatives are part of the rots in our country and we are eagerly waiting for them comes 2019.
We also know that their end is near because the lives of innocent people that died as a result of their callous ways will hunt them down.
.
PMB, God bless and guide you for us.
.
Share and let them know that we know everything..
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by sigiyaya(m): 5:45pm
And if Jubril thinks the same will happen in Nigeria in 2019 then his must be joking....
If you like congratulate the North Korea Supreme leader Kim Jong-un 2019 is your last in Aso Rock Id!ot
4 Likes
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by free2ryhme: 5:45pm
Nonsense
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by joystickextendr: 5:45pm
okay
Meanwhile guys check out my profile
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by hucienda: 5:45pm
He didn't anoint a successor in the politburo - so he's gonna be there as head of the 89 million-member communist party and 1.4 billion Chinese for at least another 5 years at the end of this second term in 2022.
"... The Chinese nation is a great nation; it has been through hardships and adversity but remains indomitable. The Chinese people are a great people; they are industrious and brave and they never pause in pursuit of progress ...”
- President Xi Jinping
Looks like they have another Mao Zedong in the making.
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by JonSnow(m): 5:45pm
Brain dead imbecilic vegetable
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by easyfem: 5:46pm
Wailer , over to u
1 Like
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by akashi01(m): 5:46pm
capatainrambo:Learn how to spell Chinese first before dissing him
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by ArchangeLucifer: 5:46pm
Focus on your own re-election.
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by lampard418: 5:46pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Barselonia(m): 5:46pm
congrats oo...
make I do like my president
meanwhile
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:46pm
Congrats
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by alexistaiwo: 5:46pm
I am not the religious type but Someone should please read Matthew chapter 7 verse 5 (You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother's eye) to Mr Buhari ASAP.
Nigga really need the lesson
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Melodyz(m): 5:47pm
The kind joblessness wey dy worry dz man dy too much, u better go plan how to rig ur upcoming election
As for me nd my family #Nnamdi kanu2019
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Marcelinho(m): 5:47pm
I hoe he knows no one will congratulate him coz he wont be re-elected
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by eleojo23: 5:47pm
Hypocrisy..
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Andyblaze: 5:47pm
Will he win his own??
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by niceprof: 5:48pm
Congratulations PMB on your congratulating the Chinese President...Garba Shehu.
Only men of goodwill are allowed to congratulate the Chinese President..Femi Adeshina .
The President of China has agreed to help us recover looted funds in Chinese banks..Lai Mohammed.
Shame on FFK,NNAMDI Kanu's on PMB's congratulation of the Chinese president..Lauretta Onuchie
1 Like
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Thobiy(m): 5:48pm
Congrat
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by lilytender: 5:48pm
capatainrambo:
You will just die of hypertension while Buhari is still doing wonders with Aisha in "za oda room".
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by tonio2wo: 5:49pm
Dey use style beg for moni!
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by Edddie(m): 5:49pm
k
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by asawanathegreat(m): 5:50pm
Thank u Buhari but d Chinese president will not congratulate you come 2019.
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by msjijitar(m): 5:51pm
A waits chinko presdo to do the same come 2019
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by fadaonyenna(m): 5:52pm
evansjeff:
Zombie
1 Like
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by msjijitar(m): 5:54pm
what do you expect then? to sends an insults message or what?
sit well OK.
|Re: Press Release: President Buhari Congratulates Chinese Leader On Re-election by ChangetheChange: 5:54pm
Hope Buhari will congratulate our new President elect in 2019 when Buhari loses the Presidential election
1 Like
