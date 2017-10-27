₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,414 members, 3,878,489 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 12:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss (9338 Views)
|Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by deji17: 5:54pm On Oct 27
‘I BELONG TO EVERYBODY AND I BELONG TO NOBODY’: MBUHARI -May 29, 2015
Buhari’s government is 50 percent PDP controlled, says Ali Customs boss
Posted By: Tony Akowe On: October 27, 2017
Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali has said that the Buhari government has not been able to move forward and fulfill its campaign promises because most of those calling the shots in the government are those who never believed in the President’s vision.
Ali’s assertion was supported by Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong who said state governors are not happy that they are left out of appointments being made by the government.
Speaking at the commissioning of the office complex of the Buhari Support Organisation in (BSO) in Abuja, Col Ali who is also the National Coordinator of the Organisation said that more than fifty percent of positions in the Buhari government were handled over to members of the PDP who fought against the actualisation of a Buhari Presidency.
While lamenting the fate of members of the organizations who he said made serious sacrifices to ensure that Buhari become President, the Customs boss said when the chips are down, those who were not part of the Buhari vision and are currently in government will abandon the ship, while members of the Organisation who sought the votes of Nigerians will be called to account for the failure of the government.
“We must agree that we cannot finish our four years without delivering and leaving something to be remembered for in this country for a long time to come. We have no problem with our President because he is on course.
“But I must confess here that we have been infused by people who were not part of this journey and these people are the ones that calls the shots today. That is why we are derailing. If we had the right people who had the vision and have been there in and out, I believe that we will not be going the way we are going today.
“It is my belief that those of us who have been in the trenches all these years to get good governance will surely be sleeping with belly ache everyday, especially in the recent past. Everyday, when you wake up, there is a story that makes you shiver.
“We cannot, as a people who have fought and committed everything we had to bring this government to being sit back and allow things to happen the way they are happening. At the end of the day, the fingers will point at us because we were the ones who went to people and asked them to give us their votes.
“These people that are calling the shots today were not there and when the chips are down, they will disappear and melt within the system. We are the ones that will be asked to account for what happened.
“Are we willing to face Nigerians and tell them that we have failed? I think this is the time for us to come together, create a system that is very robust enough to fight back and take back government in our hands and ensure that we deliver.
“We believe that if you want to change the system, it will happen. Let me say that in the course of the jihad of the Prophet Mohammad, anytime they go out for a battle, they come back with loot, but these loot, as far as my own research told me is not distribute to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies.
“Today, with all sense of responsibility, I want to say that we have 50 percent of PDP in our government. How can we move forward with this load? How can we achieve our target with this load? It is a spoilt system and so. When you come in, you shake off everybody and bring in your own. That is what democracy is all about.
“Today, we have members of PDP calling the shots. That is what we will begin to fight for, we will fight for our right position, our vision and our mission for this government. I am sorry to deviate into politics, but it is very essential because we are a political Organisation. It is time for us to wake up from slumber and chat a course for this great nation and I believe that we can do it. May God help u and see us through.”
“I will therefore ask my colleagues of the BSO to go back to the study room. This is a Commission, but it is also the beginning of the fight for good governance. We must get back to the trenches, draw our own battle plan and battle line. I enjoined you that the same commitment we had in 2015, I employ you to bear with us and commit yourself to a better future for Nigeria.
“We will be calling on you from now on and we will be working day and night. We must do so because we want to save our name at the end of the day and the name of the President for what he is doing. Our President is on course and all we need is to ensure that we support him. What do we do? For those of us who believe in God, we must know that God is the first point of call.”
While commending members of the Organisation for keeping hope alive, he said “this is a gathering to rekindle what we started in 2015 and what we used as a vehicle to fight in the trenches, out of the torches, along the routes and in so many difficult terrains to see to the success of our vision and mission. Our vision then was t install a government that will bring about change in this country. Our motto and expression then was that we want change.
“I want to commend Nigerians for sharing that same vision with us. They decided to vote the government out and voted us in because of that vision of change. We are riding on that mantle of change today.
“It is good to take us back on the memory lane. Some of us started this journey in 2011. There are those who started as far back as 2003 and are still in the trenches. I am sure that the 2007 veterans are still here, while some of us joined the train in 2011, while many others joined in 2015.
“Why did we then sacrifice everything that we need and want? A lot of us have lost their jobs, others have lost their businesses. A lot of us sitting here today have nothing to do because they committed their time and resource working for the success of a change for a better Nigeria.
“We did this not because of ourselves or any individual but because of our love for this great nation. Many of you can remember that we went through this because we are committed to a course and that whatever we eventually install will be something that we are committed to.
“But let me say here without fear of being contradicted that I think half way through the journey, we are losing our core values. We are losing our vision and mission and I think that the idea of our being here today is to look critically at what we need to do to get back on track.
“There is no doubt that we have derailed because we are not doing what we say we want to do. Why is it so? We need to find an answer to that. If we do find an answer, then what should we do to get us all back on track. We owe this great nation and the 180 million Nigerians the duty to give good governance. Good governance is what they voted for and good governance is what they expect to get and they serve that.
“We therefore, as BSO, have a great task ahead of us. My dear comrades, the battle and the job starts now. We have won one battle by taking over power. But what we make of this power is very essential to us and to humanity.
“Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to tell my colleagues here that we have to change the narratives. When we were our there working and jumping on the street and reaching every corner, we were shouting change, change for a better Nigeria. Now, the key word is good governance for Nigerians”.
Also speaking, Plateau state governor also lamented that appointments into government positions are made without recourse to the governors, adding that those who do not have the capacity to defend the actions of the President have been the ones benefiting from federal government t appointments.
The governor said the government must be made aware that things are not working the way they should, saying “If things are wrong they are wrong, if they are right they are right. But it requires very courageous people to come out and say these thongs are wrong or they are right.
“Let Mr. President be aware that this is the time to do it because even as governors we are also complaining in our various state, we are saying it. We complained in our states that we sit down and we hear appointment made and then people start asking you as the governor where is this man coming from?
“But when we turn right and turn left, we don’t know where such a person is coming from. Many people have complained. I’m sure governors have complained that we should be able to know who and who will protect Mr. President and his administration.
“When I heard that BSO is coming back again, I said is it not too late because if you allow people to grumble too much, you will see fight in several states and some of them are for a just course.
Somebody suffered for the party, the person is not rewarded and you wake up to see another man who even fought you, the man who made you to lose your job is now being appointed and the one who suffered is sitting down. Sometimes he will be looking for tears to cry and the tears will not be there because they are dry.
“Like our chairman said to me, it is not too late. This is the time to start because this is the time you will hear a lot of things coming. People who have not serve will come back and say I had serve this way, I had serve that way but the records are there. The records can not tell lie. If it is true that they served this way, they served that way let the record”.
http://thenationonlineng.net/buharis-government-50-percent-pdp-controlled/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by DrGoodman: 5:56pm On Oct 27
One of the 40 thieves from this government speaking.
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by FarahAideed: 5:57pm On Oct 27
Here we go again even the customs boss has joined in the blame game ..Was it the PDP that also made Buhari fail woefully in the 80s ?
65 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by hucienda: 6:00pm On Oct 27
50%? Thought it was 100%? Even Buhari is PDP-controlled. What a bunch of clowns.
Never ever seen a party in power so confused.
68 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by ipoblogic: 6:03pm On Oct 27
Hahahahahahaha...
APC comedy show..
19 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by onward4life(m): 6:03pm On Oct 27
Is like This custom boy is an insect!
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Letslive: 6:05pm On Oct 27
Nigerians!sorry we have failed you because of PDP---jumbrin and his criminal gang.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Paperwhite(m): 6:09pm On Oct 27
[/b]"Today, with all sense of responsibility, I want to say that we have 50 percent of PDP in our government. How can we move forward with this load? How can we achieve our target with this load? It is a spoilt system and so. When you come in, you shake off everybody and bring in your own. That is what democracy is all about.
Today, we have members of PDP calling the shots.That is what we will begin to fight for, we will fight for our right position, our vision and our mission for this government."[b]
And the comical comedy continues.
Guess this one is again to help the zombified zombies of the APC Government masturbate off the scandalous events of recent times?
This means the PDP must have done APC a strong thing since even Maina was stupidly alleged to have been planted by the PDP to supplant the rudderless and irresponsible Buhari's government.
Therefore this still confirms that the APC are of course not in charge,a gross violation of their constitutional responsibility. Hence should resign from the scene.
APC will never be well from this hallucination.Meanwhile I'm now convinced PDP was a better known devil.So bring back our PDP.Abeg likes and shares for PDP.
43 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by gwinfyoung(m): 6:10pm On Oct 27
OK. We have heard
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Nbote(m): 6:12pm On Oct 27
A govt dat took more than 9months to form a cabinet becos it was "screening" and looking for saints and eventually replaced top officials with their stooges from CBN , NNPC down to MDA's still blaming d previous govt for its cluelessness?? Abeg who between Abba Kyari, Buhari, Osibanjo, SGF, Amaechi, Maina, IG of Police Rats, Hyenas and Jackals is undercover PDP agents
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Paperwhite(m): 6:21pm On Oct 27
[/b]"Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali has said that the Buhari government has not been able to move forward and fulfill its campaign promises because most of those calling the shots in the government are those who never believed in the President’s vision.
Ali’s assertion was supported by Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong who said state governors are not happy that they are left out of appointments being made by the government.
Speaking.....Col Ali...said that more than fifty percent of positions in the Buhari government were handled over to members of the PDP who fought against the actualisation of a Buhari Presidency."[b]
Just see the kind of idiots that constitutes this annoying government. Who took a whooping 6month to appoint these clueless set of incompetent cabal/"noisemakers" or it's the PDP that appointed them for Buhari.
Meanwhile,is it the same PDP that was responsible for Buhari abysmal performance in 1983-1985? All APC appointees/members are really daft men.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Spylord48: 6:25pm On Oct 27
Eh!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by mazimee(m): 6:27pm On Oct 27
Clowns that shouted change untop of their voices with no blue print of what they are coming to do
These clowns literally see PDP in their dreams, drinks, bed rooms and even in the food they want to eat
I won't surprised if hear them saying that PDP is preventing them from satisfying their wives.
Nonsensical ingredients
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by ChangetheChange: 6:34pm On Oct 27
We believe that if you want to change the system, it will happen. Let me say that in the course of the jihad of the Prophet Mohammad, anytime they go out for a battle, they come back with loot, but these loot, as far as my own research told me is not distribute to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies.
“
Today, with all sense of responsibility, I want to say that we have 50 percent of PDP in our government. How can we move forward with this load? How can we achieve our target with this load? It is a spoilt system and so. When you come in, you shake off everybody and bring in your own. That is what democracy is all about.
This custom boss, Ali is another gworo chewing jihadist and ethno religious bigot like Buhari
APC...All Propagandists Congress
The most useless political party in history
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Keneking: 6:36pm On Oct 27
So Ali is going
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Caseless: 6:43pm On Oct 27
For saying the truth, watch abba kyari and co prevent him from seeing buhari the next time he comes visiting.
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by seunmsg(m): 6:56pm On Oct 27
It's good that people who are considered close to the president are speaking out. He either takes control now or get booted out disgracefully in 2019.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by aolawale025: 6:56pm On Oct 27
There's a lack of initiative and inertia in this government.
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by mabea: 6:57pm On Oct 27
I guess this is a way of keeping the 'zombies' tact because this week has been a difficult one for them
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by UbanmeUdie: 6:59pm On Oct 27
One of the major ways a ruling party expresses mediocrity is by perpetually blaming the opposition for their woes.
Majority of Nigerians in 2015 voted in President Buhari under the platform of APC for the purpose of solving the perceived problems in the country.
Today, Nigerians now know better that an empty vessel makes the loudest of noise.
President's Buhari problems and his inability to lead this country to greater heights has nothing absolutely to do with PDP.
Buhari and APC has no vision for Nigeria.
Proverbs 29:18 says "Where there is no vision, the people perish"
This is evident in the fact that since Buhari assumed office, there has not been any policy implementation to improve the standard of living for Nigerians.
True leaders don't blame others for their failures, they take the blame!
Buhari is the problem of this country. Not PDP!
If he feels his government has been infiltrated by PDP, then the big question would be how and under whose watch?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by MyNewJackeT: 7:23pm On Oct 27
THIS GUY JUST MENTIONED JIHAD IN HIS SPEECH, SHOULD I BE WORRIED AND HE SAID "WE WILL FIGHT" IN THE END WTF
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by freeze001(f): 7:38pm On Oct 27
This is a government appointee that should be and seen to be apolitical in order to ensure fairness and loyalty to the country and its institutions rather than political parties and specific individuals. Today, this is what we're stuck with, a whole CG of Customs talking of a jihad and coming back with loot for only fighters to share.
Let me say that in the course of the jihad of the Prophet Mohammad, anytime they go out for a battle, they come back with loot, but these loot, as far as my own research told me is not distribute to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies.What becomes of the country then and those who will never be on the same side with you simply because we've all got different ideologies which we're entitled to? When such persons are viewed as enemies how can there be any headway?
Those who sow the wind should get prepared to reap the whirlwind.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by tempest01(m): 7:54pm On Oct 27
SMH...
CG of customs....show your religious fanaticism very well...
Who made the appointments? The sole aim of the APP was to wrestle power. The cabal always making incredible headlines, are they pdp members? If any one in government is taking you back why can't you do away with which person? Why blame the opposition?
2019 is here already. I can only see the cabal rigging in the weak president again just to protect their interest because I don't see him winning his parties primaries.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by letusbepieces: 8:25pm On Oct 27
seunmsg:
wen u dont fp my threads, nairaland miss out on wat makes the site lievly. It is your loss Seun. 5 threads on politics secyion. 1 reached 20pages with out fp, the other 7 pages without fp.
This one again. Try and put your feeling aside and grow ur business. U are more than a poster. U are a business man.
Start with that Economist thread, it should already be on fp.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by seunmsg(m): 8:30pm On Oct 27
letusbepieces:
Cc:
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by WealthPhillips(m): 8:36pm On Oct 27
I
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by factsandfigures: 8:47pm On Oct 27
That this statement is attributed to the comptroller General of custom is more worrisome. I will not be surprised if the EFCC chairman, The Inspector General of Police, The CBN Governor and the Chief of Army Staff start campaigning for PMB. Our institutions are being destroyed before our very eyes. Shame is dead
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by uboma(m): 9:46pm On Oct 27
Birds of the same feathers flock together.....
I did not expect anything less from Ali, the Customs Boss.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Daeylar(f): 9:55pm On Oct 27
This must find something to blame.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by ChangetheChange: 9:55pm On Oct 27
We believe that if you want to change the system, it will happen. Let me say that in the course of the jihad of the Prophet Mohammad, anytime they go out for a battle, they come back with loot, but these loot, as far as my own research told me is not distribute to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies.
“
Today, with all sense of responsibility, I want to say that we have 50 percent of PDP in our government. How can we move forward with this load? How can we achieve our target with this load? It is a spoilt system and so. When you come in, you shake off everybody and bring in your own. That is what democracy is all about.
This custom boss, Ali is another gworo chewing jihadist and ethno religious bigot like Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by alexistaiwo: 9:55pm On Oct 27
This is my bullshit detector mode fully activated below.
Ain't no bullshit going in today
|Re: Buhari’s Government Is 50 Percent PDP Controlled, Says Ali Customs Boss by Kenvans82: 9:56pm On Oct 27
No be lie
Dress Code Of Nigerian Policians: A Disgrace / Visit To Yar’adua Is Personal –oyedepo / Fulani Herdsmen: Troubled Spots Awaiting Govt’s Action - VANGUARD
Viewing this topic: cupid4ig(m), Apina(m), Skywalker3(m), mhk043(m), centoke30(m), Offpoint, birdsview(m), chemicalDisease, Lusola15, messenger4891, bencarson007(m), Olamega78(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), reaky(m), justice2017, bopm, bcee100, DonSolo3013, IditaBoy, seguno2, ksjmode, ladeswiss(f) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20