The UK will not recognise the Catalan
parliament's decision to declare independence
from Spain, Downing Street says.
Theresa May's official spokesman said the
declaration was based on a vote that had been
declared illegal.
He added that the UK wanted to see the unity of
Spain preserved.
The Catalan regional parliament has voted to declare
independence from Spain, while the Spanish
parliament has approved direct rule over the region.
Catalan independence crisis escalates
What powers does Catalonia have?
Moment Catalans declare independence - BBC
News
The UK prime minister's spokesman said in a
statement: "The UK does not and will not recognise
the unilateral declaration of independence made by
the Catalan regional parliament."
"It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by
the Spanish courts. We continue to want to see the
rule of law upheld, the Spanish constitution
respected, and Spanish unity preserved."
Catalan MPs backed the independence motion 70-10
in a ballot boycotted by the opposition.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had told
senators direct rule was needed to return "law,
democracy and stability" to Catalonia.
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier offered
his support to the Spanish PM.
After a meeting with Portugal's foreign minister in
Lisbon, he said: "We don't think, as far as we
understand the matter, that the referendum on
independence was well-founded in law.
"Therefore we remain very clear in our view that we
should uphold the constitutional integrity and
sovereignty of our Spanish friends and that's really
our commitment and our pledge."
source..
www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-41783238?ns_mchannel=social&ns_campaign=bbc_breaking&ns_source=twitter&ns_linkname=news_central
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by letusbepieces: 6:14pm
The article said UK, OP have automatically added US.
In case u dont know, UK/US are two different things.
3 Likes
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by ninjasta: 6:18pm
US State Department on Catalan independence: "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain".
1 Like
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Michael004: 6:20pm
Lobatan, come and see some people wailing for Catalonia here.
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by hucienda: 6:27pm
It will be difficult for most countries to support 'cos they also dealing with secessionist movements in theirs - Scotland in the UK; Biafra in Nigeria; Lombardi, Corsica, Sicily in Italy etc.
2 Likes
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Caseless: 6:37pm
Good!
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by ninjasta: 6:39pm
is spain now have permission to crush the Separatist?
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Duru1(m): 6:41pm
There goes the bogus claim of mother of democracy by USA and UK. The UK and USA are still father and son of colonialism. All the nonsensical "American Value" is complete hogwash.
4 Likes
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by emeijeh(m): 6:50pm
If it is only the cattarrh that begins the country's name....
E no reach for occidental nations to deny them?!
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by hardywaltz(m): 6:50pm
But IPOB say they will recognize Biafra in far away Africa
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by owomida1: 6:50pm
Who ask them before?
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by dulaman: 6:51pm
Ff
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Bolustical: 6:51pm
Ok
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Bolustical: 6:52pm
Good
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Bolustical: 6:52pm
All righ
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Andyblaze: 6:52pm
Who cares
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Kufie(m): 6:52pm
How this one take concern Naija abeg?
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by saraki2019(m): 6:52pm
am very happy with this move
with trump america first
US has no time for world policing
#maga
ipobs and and biafra should take note
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by sonnie10: 6:53pm
Waiting on Buhari to release his own statement
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Shorsky1: 6:53pm
So they can recognize Biafra but not catalonia.
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by cho25bc(f): 6:54pm
Hmmm, UK now wants to decide for Catalan?
Hmmm, UK now wants to decide for Catalan?
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Hector09(m): 6:54pm
If them like make them recorganise or make them forget. Na who US nd britain help
1 Like
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Exclusive32: 6:54pm
Catalonia don't worry, the USA and UK are saying to please rajoy, but deep inside them they admit your independent.
what has Putin ( anti EU and NATO) has to say about this.
Kurdish, Russia , Catalonia one side.
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by yeyerolling: 6:55pm
Naso. The world revolves around their smelly ass
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by Pavore9: 6:55pm
hardywaltz:
They have a right to be deluded!
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by YelloweWest: 6:55pm
Eventually they will. Catalonia is at a point of one return.
Besides nation's no longer need us and UK to survive anymore when Russia and China is there. That erra is long gone.
Catalonia is also oil rich
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by congorasta: 6:55pm
who cares
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by madjune: 6:55pm
Will they ever support a good thing?
I'm sure Russia is backing Catalonia, that's why.
1 Like
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by alexistaiwo: 6:55pm
In other words, the Catalonia independence leaders can't deceive their followers with the line
"The United Nations will invade the country with a cavalry if we ever get arrested".
This is not my handwriting.
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by diegwu01: 6:55pm
I dey laff
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by bidierichie: 6:56pm
What is their (UK) problem?
Must you force people to stay together?
If you did not recognise their independence, are you feeding them?
Do they ask for your aid?
UK abeg park well and let Catalonia live in peace.
|Re: US, UK Will Not Recognise Catalonia Indepen.... by enemyofprogress: 6:56pm
Na so Biafra own too go be
