

parliament's decision to declare independence

from Spain, Downing Street says.

Theresa May's official spokesman said the

declaration was based on a vote that had been

declared illegal.

He added that the UK wanted to see the unity of

Spain preserved.

The Catalan regional parliament has voted to declare

independence from Spain, while the Spanish

parliament has approved direct rule over the region.

The UK prime minister's spokesman said in a

statement: "The UK does not and will not recognise

the unilateral declaration of independence made by

the Catalan regional parliament."

"It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by

the Spanish courts. We continue to want to see the

rule of law upheld, the Spanish constitution

respected, and Spanish unity preserved."

Catalan MPs backed the independence motion 70-10

in a ballot boycotted by the opposition.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had told

senators direct rule was needed to return "law,

democracy and stability" to Catalonia.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier offered

his support to the Spanish PM.

After a meeting with Portugal's foreign minister in

Lisbon, he said: "We don't think, as far as we

understand the matter, that the referendum on

independence was well-founded in law.

"Therefore we remain very clear in our view that we

should uphold the constitutional integrity and

sovereignty of our Spanish friends and that's really

our commitment and our pledge."



