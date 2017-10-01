₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 6:17pm
Ex Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty took to her IG page to claim she's celebrating her 24th birthday today.
Sharing the photo above of her birthday cake, she wrote;
"Yes it's true i hate birthdays or anything that concerns birthdays because it was on my birthday my dad passed away� so growing up without a dad was extremely fustrating for me but i hid those feelings from my mom because i didn't wanted her to feel abit down�. But, Little did i know that my sweet ANGEL (mom ) had a surprise Birthday all packed up for me�.
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 6:17pm
HBD Drama Queen!!
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by biacan(f): 6:19pm
Today is not her birthday
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Praisles(f): 6:27pm
Twenty Wetin? Abegi
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Mariinee(f): 6:55pm
24 ahbi 34
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by olayinks007(m): 7:04pm
Gifty y u dey lie abt ur age again nw, u wey b 18 whc time ur turn 24 nw.
Hbd 2 u sha, d drama queen.
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Tamarapetty(f): 7:24pm
Lai mohammed pikin
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Amaso99(m): 9:13pm
FAKE girl
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 9:30pm
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by davillian(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by oviejnr(m): 9:40pm
This one 24yrs, someone that rarely speaks the truth. \
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by IMASTEX: 9:40pm
Happy Birthday
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Bullhari007(m): 9:40pm
abeg who is she
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Nnamdini(m): 9:40pm
How this is news is something i will never understand
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by numerouno01(m): 9:41pm
24
ok hoe
24
24
ok hoe
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by teelaw4life(m): 9:41pm
LMAO... Gifty's claiming 90's kid.
This Gifty sef...
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:41pm
This one pass apc lies
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by OTayobami(m): 9:41pm
Gifty lie lie giarl....
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by sunshineV(m): 9:41pm
Today is not her birthday, just a little stunt to trend
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:41pm
24? It is well
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by elChapo1: 9:42pm
the level at which some ladies lie; you'd be amazed to find out that the devil is an apprentice-liar!
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Pray(m): 9:42pm
Gifty Lie Mohammed, wehdone ma.
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by ObamaOsama: 9:42pm
this one is not a celebrity please stop making people famous
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Divay22(f): 9:42pm
Her celebrity age..
And she has to write that epistle
Goodnight all
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by alexistaiwo: 9:42pm
She's twenty whattttttt
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by ReachHard: 9:42pm
She might just be 42, for all we know
2Kay's "juice" did the magic
...FEAR WOMEN OOOOO
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by policy12: 9:43pm
She won't post nude to celebrate her bday..which kind celebration be that
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Blackfyre: 9:43pm
Amaso99:Director General of NAFDAC
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by spartoo: 9:44pm
24 indeed...
All these old girls sef
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by prodiG(m): 9:44pm
Fake girl
|Re: Gifty Powers Celebrates Her 24th Birthday Today by Wallade(m): 9:44pm
That liar
