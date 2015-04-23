₦airaland Forum

N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by dre11(m): 6:53am
Posted By: Yusuf ALLI, and Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Kaduna



The row over the dismissed former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, has deepened with fresh facts emerging that a minister begged a detective to spare the suspect.

There were indications yesterday that the minister might have played a vital role in the reinstatement of Maina.

Security agencies were also said to be probing allegation that Maina has a Nigerien passport, following an alert that he was smuggled out of the country through Niger Republic.

Investigation revealed that the controversy surrounding the reinstatement of Maina suggested complicity by many government officials and top security agents.

It was learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari would have to be “more painstaking” to be able to tackle the scandal now tagged MainaGate in some quarters.

A top source said: “President Muhammadu Buhari needs a comprehensive appraisal of the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of Maina. A syndicate in the government was behind the whole saga.

“For instance, a minister had met with an EFCC operative, who was coordinating the investigation of Maina, to spare the suspect. This was done before the minister was inaugurated as a FEC member.

“The said minister specifically demanded that Maina’s case be closed and the suspect should be used as a prosecution witness. He said Maina would make vital documents available to assist the EFCC.

“The said session was held at the private office of the minister in Garki part of Abuja. But the operative, who was shocked by the plea, refused to cooperate with the minister.

“If the government digs well, the operative (who has left the services of EFCC) can be recalled to give evidence on how and where the minister met him.”

The source said apart from the minister, Maina was even closer to a former First Lady who did everything she could to protect him.

And when the EFCC probe was intense on Maina, the ex-First Lady was said to have prevailed on “the stubborn detective” to stop the investigation.

The source added: “Also, a former First Lady had tried to influence the EFCC on the investigation of Maina by mounting pressure on the same detective. This happened when CP Ibrahim Lamorde was the chairman of EFCC.

“When the operative was adamant, the ex-First Lady allegedly engineered a petition against the operative by claiming that he collected N50 million from Maina.

“The EFCC and other agencies investigated the bribery allegation and absolved the operative of any infraction.

Findings however confirmed that Maina had been around the corridors of power in the last 23 years.

Another source said: ”Maina is not new to the corridors of power. He had wielded influence in Aso Rock since the dictatorial regime of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

“He knows every nook and cranny of Aso Rock, so he is used to floating in the seat of power, even during the administrations of ex-Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo before he was cut to size when Obasanjo was in charge.

“Some forces in power also have been using him for a purpose which suited their interest. There is no security agency or the police hierarchy where he does not have contacts.

“Everybody is denying Maina now, but he is a public officer who knows many people. He also keeps records of those who have benefitted from him.”

At press time, there were indications that Maina has a Nigerien passport.

It was gathered that he re-entered the country from exile in Dubai through Niger Republic.
A third source said: “There is no record of his return to the country at any airport in Nigeria.

Security agencies are looking at some clues which pointed to the fact that he might have used Niger Republic to come back home.

“He is used to Niger Republic’s routes for escapades. He was said to have been smuggled out again to an unknown destination through one of the same routes.”

Family sources told one of our correspondents yesterday that Maina’s family had concluded plans to drag the (EFCC) to court for harassing their son.

EFCC operatives in Kaduna had on Monday and Tuesday sealed six houses, including a two-storey office complex belonging to Maina, within the Kaduna metropolis.

The family had also addressed a press conference where they cried out that their son was only being persecuted by corrupt elements in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, threatening that Maina would soon open a can of worms capable of nailing the cabals in his pursuit.

Spokesman of the Maina family, Malam Aliyu Maina, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the family said that the marking of the houses they inherited from their father in Kaduna by EFCC was not only wrong but illegal.

Speaking with one of our correspondents in a telephone interview yesterday, Maina family’s lawyer, Sani Katu, said the family had concluded plans to sue the anti-graft agency over the recent development.

He disclosed that filing of the court papers process had since commenced and would be made public as soon as the case is filed in court.

According to him, “we have commenced the process of filing the case, and as soon as we are filing the case in court, we will let the press know. That is the update for now.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna zone of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said investigation was still ongoing to discover more of Maina’s properties.

An official of the commission in Kaduna, Ibrahim Kamilu, told The Nation that “we are still carrying out our investigation, and once more of his properties are discovered, they will be sealed.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/n2bn-pension-fraud-minister-begged-efcc-operative-spare-maina/

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Firefire(m): 6:58am
No amount of cajoling and rephrasing of the narratives can discharge Mohomodu Buhary's administration from complicity in the 'MAINA's GATE,'.

It simply shows that those appointed by Buhary who he claims he knows and is comfortable to work with are not only morally 'kworupt', but the kworuption in their lives cries to the heavens.

Indeed, Buhary is phyting kworuption.

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Queenlovely(f): 7:03am
Propaganda is a weapon
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by kingphilip(m): 7:04am
Bible says spare the rod and spoil the child

If to say them don use this rod cripple him leg, him for no de run around

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Paperwhite(m): 7:04am
Buhari government is only deceiving itself and allied zombies as far as this Mainagate is concerned.Bunch of idiots. angry

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by mbaboy(m): 7:05am
Buharigate loading

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by id911: 7:11am
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by baralatie(m): 7:41am
all this spinning of a case,paraphrasing and rejigging is just embarrassing this PMB administration heavily!
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Letslive: 7:51am
The corrupt Buhari is innocent according to zombies
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by DonVikings: 8:06am
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by fergie001(m): 8:19am
Maina .......

But Malami surprisingly attended FEC some days ago?

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by steveyoungwealth: 9:44am
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by czark(m): 9:45am
mbaboy:
Buharigate loading
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by SWORD419(m): 9:45am
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by DIKEnaWAR: 9:45am
Ok. The truth will keep coming out till it gets to Buhari s meeting and breakfast with Maina.

To hell with the Nation newspapers and their junk old school reportage. Imagine if we depend on these chaps for news. One former first lady. One certain minister. Can't you people name names like Premium times and Sahara reporters? Taking us to the realm of speculation is old school journalism and hogwash.

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by lilmax(m): 9:46am
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Michaelpresh(m): 9:47am
So someone can be spared if begged??
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Osquarefryo(m): 9:47am
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by itsandi(m): 9:47am
After they will say change... Mcheeew lipsrsealed
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by alexistaiwo: 9:47am
APC party of saints.

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by saraki2019(m): 9:49am
THIS IS NOThing but a sabotage
cooked up by pdp agent to tarnish the image of this govt.
the mistake that has pmb made is
he allow dg and permsec of last govt. to remain in his governement
pmb did not sack them an they are colluding with pdp to mock pmb govt.

my suggestion is that it is not too late
pmb should sack all DGs and PERSEC from last govt.
why would 50% of of stakeholders of this govt, be from pdp.
this is a big mistake
if BUHARI WANT , MY vote again , it is time to act.

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by NLmember: 9:49am
Our politicians are very useless animals. Of all the people to steal money from its old dying pensioners they chose?
Tufiakwa for this hopeless country.
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Throwback: 9:51am
Firefire:
No amount of cajoling and rephrasing of the narratives can discharge Mohomodu Buhary's administration from complicity in the 'MAINA's GATE,'.

It simply shows that those appointed by Buhary who he claims he knows and is comfortable to work with are not only morally 'kworupt', but the kworuption in their lives cries to the heavens.

Indeed, Buhary is phyting kworuption.

The text in bold is my judgement on this matter.

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by blackpanda: 9:54am
The truth about maina will be revealed after buharis tenure. One thing i know is that nobody neither police, efcc, sss or maina is telling the complete truth
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by ObamaOsama: 9:54am
please if is any way I can live this country tell me
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by free2ryhme: 9:55am
Whoever among president Muhammadu Buhari,s cabinet ministers begged EFCC, to sweep Abdulrasheed Maina,s N2b Naira, looting scandal under carpet must be exposed to Nigerian public so as to request for his dismissal from Nigeria cabinet.But, the attorney general and minister of justice,Abubakar Malami, smells as likely the minister involved.President Muhamamdu Buhari,s cabinet ministers, are mostly very corrupt-ridden as many of them including his chief of staff, have been accused of massive corruption crimes and he still in office.
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by 9japrof(m): 9:55am
There is more to this story than what's reported...

Time and events would bring them to light, but am sure two things must stand out.

1. EFCC must have been aware that maina was in town, them feigning ignorance is just hogwash

2. Buhari is aware no matter what, there is no how malami AGF would have written the clearance letter to reabsorb maina thief without the clearance of the president or his chief of staff, else heads would have rolled by now

3. The jumping of the Head of Civil Service( a Christian) to recall maina was a deliberate attempt to keep the matter in secrecy.


The worse thing in life is to live a life of hypocrisy. Feigning what you are not is a disaster
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by 9jakohai(m): 9:57am
DIKEnaWAR:
Ok. The truth will keep coming out till it gets to Buhari s meeting and breakfast with Maina.

To hell with the Nation newspapers and their junk old school reportage. Imagine if we depend on these chaps for news. One former first lady. One certain minister. Can't you people name names like Premium times and Sahara reporters? Taking us to the realm of speculation is old school journalism and hogwash.

Libel suits cost a lot of cash to settle....even if news rag is telling the truth
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by TerrorSquad147: 10:00am
DonVikings:
mumu like you don't have anything to say again.
Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by OMEGA009(m): 10:00am
I stopped reading when I saw a former first lady. APC will continue to blame GEJ til they are dragged out of office, kicking and screaming. Even then, they'll still blame him for their inglorious exit.

Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by femo122: 10:00am
