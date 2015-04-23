₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by dre11(m): 6:53am
Posted By: Yusuf ALLI, and Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Kaduna
http://thenationonlineng.net/n2bn-pension-fraud-minister-begged-efcc-operative-spare-maina/
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Firefire(m): 6:58am
No amount of cajoling and rephrasing of the narratives can discharge Mohomodu Buhary's administration from complicity in the 'MAINA's GATE,'.
It simply shows that those appointed by Buhary who he claims he knows and is comfortable to work with are not only morally 'kworupt', but the kworuption in their lives cries to the heavens.
Indeed, Buhary is phyting kworuption.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Queenlovely(f): 7:03am
Propaganda is a weapon
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by kingphilip(m): 7:04am
Bible says spare the rod and spoil the child
If to say them don use this rod cripple him leg, him for no de run around
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Paperwhite(m): 7:04am
Buhari government is only deceiving itself and allied zombies as far as this Mainagate is concerned.Bunch of idiots.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by mbaboy(m): 7:05am
Buharigate loading
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by id911: 7:11am
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by baralatie(m): 7:41am
all this spinning of a case,paraphrasing and rejigging is just embarrassing this PMB administration heavily!
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Letslive: 7:51am
The corrupt Buhari is innocent according to zombies
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by DonVikings: 8:06am
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by fergie001(m): 8:19am
Maina .......
But Malami surprisingly attended FEC some days ago?
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by steveyoungwealth: 9:44am
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by czark(m): 9:45am
mbaboy:
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by SWORD419(m): 9:45am
gwanja
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by DIKEnaWAR: 9:45am
Ok. The truth will keep coming out till it gets to Buhari s meeting and breakfast with Maina.
To hell with the Nation newspapers and their junk old school reportage. Imagine if we depend on these chaps for news. One former first lady. One certain minister. Can't you people name names like Premium times and Sahara reporters? Taking us to the realm of speculation is old school journalism and hogwash.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by lilmax(m): 9:46am
see country
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Michaelpresh(m): 9:47am
So someone can be spared if begged??
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Osquarefryo(m): 9:47am
....na my birthday ....
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by itsandi(m): 9:47am
After they will say change... Mcheeew
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by alexistaiwo: 9:47am
APC party of saints.
In other news,
Are you tired of praying and waiting for your enemies to die?
Worry no more.
Just hold the current N100 notes in circulation in the air and curse them till thy kingdom come.
With the way Nigerians disfigured those notes ehnnnn.
I pity your enemies life
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by saraki2019(m): 9:49am
THIS IS NOThing but a sabotage
cooked up by pdp agent to tarnish the image of this govt.
the mistake that has pmb made is
he allow dg and permsec of last govt. to remain in his governement
pmb did not sack them an they are colluding with pdp to mock pmb govt.
my suggestion is that it is not too late
pmb should sack all DGs and PERSEC from last govt.
why would 50% of of stakeholders of this govt, be from pdp.
this is a big mistake
if BUHARI WANT , MY vote again , it is time to act.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by NLmember: 9:49am
Our politicians are very useless animals. Of all the people to steal money from its old dying pensioners they chose?
Tufiakwa for this hopeless country.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by Throwback: 9:51am
Firefire:
The text in bold is my judgement on this matter.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by blackpanda: 9:54am
The truth about maina will be revealed after buharis tenure. One thing i know is that nobody neither police, efcc, sss or maina is telling the complete truth
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by ObamaOsama: 9:54am
please if is any way I can live this country tell me
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by free2ryhme: 9:55am
Whoever among president Muhammadu Buhari,s cabinet ministers begged EFCC, to sweep Abdulrasheed Maina,s N2b Naira, looting scandal under carpet must be exposed to Nigerian public so as to request for his dismissal from Nigeria cabinet.But, the attorney general and minister of justice,Abubakar Malami, smells as likely the minister involved.President Muhamamdu Buhari,s cabinet ministers, are mostly very corrupt-ridden as many of them including his chief of staff, have been accused of massive corruption crimes and he still in office.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by 9japrof(m): 9:55am
There is more to this story than what's reported...
Time and events would bring them to light, but am sure two things must stand out.
1. EFCC must have been aware that maina was in town, them feigning ignorance is just hogwash
2. Buhari is aware no matter what, there is no how malami AGF would have written the clearance letter to reabsorb maina thief without the clearance of the president or his chief of staff, else heads would have rolled by now
3. The jumping of the Head of Civil Service( a Christian) to recall maina was a deliberate attempt to keep the matter in secrecy.
The worse thing in life is to live a life of hypocrisy. Feigning what you are not is a disaster
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by 9jakohai(m): 9:57am
DIKEnaWAR:
Libel suits cost a lot of cash to settle....even if news rag is telling the truth
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by TerrorSquad147: 10:00am
DonVikings:mumu like you don't have anything to say again.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by OMEGA009(m): 10:00am
I stopped reading when I saw a former first lady. APC will continue to blame GEJ til they are dragged out of office, kicking and screaming. Even then, they'll still blame him for their inglorious exit.
|Re: N2bn Pension Fraud: How Minister Begged EFCC Operative To Spare Maina by femo122: 10:00am
