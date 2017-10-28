₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Brent crude closed at a 27-month high yesterday over comments from Saudi Arabia that signaled the likely extension of a supply cut deal by OPEC and non OPEC members as data released by the World Bank projected growth in oil prices by 2018.
Brent futures LCOc1 gained 86 cents or 1.64 percent to settle at $60.01 a barrel, its highest close since July 2015.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1, meanwhile, rose 46 cents or 2.05 percent to settle at a more than six-month high of $53.54, its highest close since April.
With yesterday’s gains, Brent futures were up for four days in a row following comments earlier in the week from Saudi Arabia that the Kingdom was determined to end a global supply glut that has weighed on prices for more than three years.
“We are committed to work with all producers, OPEC and non-OPEC countries ... We will support anything to stabilise the oil demand and supply,” Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman told Reuters on Thursday when asked whether the kingdom would support extending an agreement to cut supplies until the end of 2018.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus Russia and nine other producers have cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) since January. The pact runs to March 2018, but they are considering extending it.
This is coming just as the World Bank released its forecast that oil prices would rise to $56a barrel in 2018 from $53 this year as a result of steadily growing demand, agreed production cuts among oil exporters and stabilizing U.S. shale oil production, while the surge in metal prices is expected to level off next year.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/crude-oil-above-60-first-time-since-2015.html
lalasticlala, this is a good news to Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by rozayx5(m): 10:47am
Op it is no good news
Not with goat in aso rock
And his team of misfits
Even if oil reaches 500$ a barrel we won't service buharis loans in 10 years
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by cutedharmee(f): 10:48am
A
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Essence1900: 10:48am
Ok
Hope it won't lead to more 'okeism, lawalism. mainaism and baruism.
Nigerians need to feel the impact of this +ve trend in their homes, equitably.
3 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Money2000: 10:48am
Nonsense post. But things get expensive every day.
I hate Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Ayo4251(m): 10:49am
Something that will soon come back to 54/$....
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Mendelssohn(m): 10:50am
Let's see how it impacts on our revenue.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Ballmer: 10:50am
Time to watch Buhari deliver the goods or simply send him packing if all he still has to give is lame excuses.
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Evildoer: 10:50am
Good news for the crooks in Aso rock and their cronies!!!
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by TheSCRYPT: 10:51am
Yasssssss!
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by tstx(m): 10:51am
Abeg make the thing dey increase dey go oo
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by 400billionman: 10:51am
It has happened.
The 30 man fire service crew that spent 5 hours to extinguish a car fire on a Tesla e-car model.
Okay..
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Mendelssohn(m): 10:51am
Money2000:
Let's see where your hatred takes you to. Probably heart attack in eventuality.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by 400billionman: 10:52am
Out of recession.
Now, let's cross fingers and watch..
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by forgiveness: 10:53am
What did we benefit from the oil money till date?
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by obyrich(m): 10:53am
They will blame Jonathan for this increment.
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Bossontop(m): 10:54am
Wen d price now now reduce they wee blame oga jona
2 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by AntiWailer: 10:54am
No excuse again.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by 9jakohai(m): 10:54am
1. Bad news in that it would make us oil dependent again
2.Due to oil falling from $100 in 2014 to $29 in 2016...we lost $100bn in potential earnings.That meant we have to take on debts to keep afloat....so even with this rise, we still have to pay up EXISTING DEBTS...which wipes out most gains from the rise.
3.Nigeria needs oil at $123 per barrel to balance the books. For Russia it is $99, $76 for Saudi Arabia.
4.We need to become a manufacturing society.....because oil prices are still gonna fall, and keep falling.
5. PMB should focus on fixing power, rail and roads...and forget about oil. Who Oil epp?
8 Likes
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by cogbuagu: 10:55am
Ok
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by MyNewJackeT: 10:55am
someone has to die in the middle East for Nigeria to survive
this is the Trump-Iranian tensions.
1 Like
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by laffwitmi: 10:56am
Bad news for wailers...
You guys will wail till 2023
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Money2000: 10:58am
Mendelssohn:You this APC coward... We will see what ends you and your so called Buhari.
My eyes r on you.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by NigerDeltan(m): 10:59am
Lootimi Amaechi and Fashole right now
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Desyner: 10:59am
Good news.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by 400billionman: 10:59am
rozayx5:
The minister of information will give a speech tomorrow that APC body language increased crude oil.price globally.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by patchsk(f): 10:59am
Buhari is an unbridled Idiot.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by GeorgeEndie(m): 11:00am
Good news
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by Desyner: 11:00am
MyNewJackeT:The funny thing is Nigerian muslims who are ready to burn Nigerian Christians down in solidarity of percieved injustice against Iranians are the ones benefiting most from the oil money.
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by NigerDeltan(m): 11:02am
(In lie Mohammed's voice)
Apc Campaign promise no.56 has just been fulfilled
No.56 says we shall increase crude oil price
While no.57 says we will make $1= #1
|Re: Crude Oil Above $60 First Time Since 2015 by SWORD419(m): 11:02am
falling of it price tied buhari's hands
